Dr. Margaret Robinson Rutherford: “Attain consciousness”

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Margaret Robinson Rutherford.

Dr. Rutherford is a clinical psychologist, practicing for over twenty-five years, host of the highly popular mental health podcast, The SelfWork Podcast, and the author of Perfectly Hidden Depression: How to Break Free From The Perfectionism that Masks Your Depression. Her work has appeared in many arenas, such as HuffPost, Psychology Today, Psych Central, The Gottman Blog, The Good Men Project and Psyche and her expertise on perfectionism has been sought by diverse podcast and radio hosts, including Lewis Howes (The School of Greatness), Dr. Caroline Leaf (Cleaning Up the Mental Mess), Victoria Garrick (RealPod) and Emily Morse (SiriusFM, Sex with Emily). Her message about perfectionism is clear; it can become destructive and even lead to a deadly outcome… and yet, there’s a path to the discovery of true self-acceptance and compassion.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Growing up in the southern United States in the 1950’s and ‘60’s, my family roots were strong, and I learned from my dad especially that giving back to that community was vital. But culturally, even as a child, I sensed there was something very wrong, as the color of your skin determined where you could eat or sit or simply be welcome. And the messages about how to act as a woman were confusing as well and didn’t fit with what I felt in my gut was right. However, there was much love in our family and the security and warmth offered there was also real. My engaging, smart, and funny dad was the third generation in a family-owned funeral home, a business he took over due to his father dying an unexpected and early death. My mother was a very talented organist, but didn’t pursue her music, focusing instead on family and home. I adored my two older brothers (at least eventually…) but was also quite competitive with them scholastically. Music became my passion as I inherited some of my mother’s gift which led me to a career in music, becoming a jingle and jazz singer in Dallas. While that wasn’t the most traditional path to becoming a psychologist, I learned many lessons along the way which broadened my views and experience of the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My dad used to say, “All you can count on in life is change.” He didn’t say that negatively, as if somehow that idea sabotaged happiness or fulfillment. Perhaps his career, where he watched countless people grieve, brought this thought dramatically home. But I now understand that both joy and sorrow come and go in your life and none of us are in complete control. You can try to urgently hold on to what you perceive as “good.” But pain will come. And desperation simply leads you to impulsive and even destructive actions. I wish I’d learned this earlier, as my twenties were full of self-inflicted chaos. But as I gradually became more introspective and less emotionally reactive, those words began to serve as an anchor. And as a psychologist, one of my jobs is to help others accept what they cannot control — and look for what they can. And of course, within the last decade, my understanding of destructive perfectionism, or “perfectly hidden depression,” has led me to see just how damaging an overwhelming need to seem in control can be.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I knew immediately what my two top answers to this question would be. I read Victor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning” in college. Absorbing his wisdom and perspective about the literal lifesaving need for purpose was something unforgettable. But reading another book brought with it a very real and tangible change in my life. And that was Maya Angelou’s “Wouldn’t Take Nothin’ For My Journey Now.”

In the early 90’s, my husband and I were moving from Dallas to Fayetteville, Arkansas. I’d grown up in Arkansas and knew exactly what small towns were like — everyone knew everyone else’s business. And I was far from wild about the idea. Why? Because I was holding onto a lot of shame about those chaotic years I mentioned before, which had held within them two messy marriages and subsequent divorces. My husband (now of over 30 years) and I had been married two years at the time. I remember telling my Dallas therapist that I wasn’t going to lie about my past if asked. But I fully intended to omit that painful fact from my history. Sadly, shame and fear were ruling the roost. My own need to look in control of my life and not reveal my imperfections was intense.

After I saw Dr. Angelou speak at Bill Clinton’s inauguration, I rushed to the nearest bookstore to buy one of her books. Having just finished grad school, reading a book wasn’t high on my list… so I looked for her shortest book. (A bit embarrassing now, but at the time it made sense.) And that book was, “Wouldn’t Take Nothin’…”, a group of funny, poignant, eloquently written essays. One of those essays shook my world. It was the story of one night in her own life, as she was celebrating some award or another in New York, she got smashed and made a complete fool of herself in front of a group of men, demanding to know why she was so unattractive to their gender.

I remember putting the book down, tears in my eyes. Here she was, a poet laureate and renowned author, publicly announcing her embarrassment and even shame. It was then I felt my own. Not shame about my divorces. But shame about hiding part of who I was. I decided to confront this “hiding” in myself. And I remember one day, when sitting in front of me, a patient was crying about getting a second divorce. She looked at me, and said, “But you wouldn’t know what that was like.” I took a deep breath and replied, “You’re joining a club that I’ve been a member of for a long time.” And I smiled inwardly, knowing that a very welcome change had begun.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Psychology is my business. But people’s mental wellness is really my business. And there’s one character trait that is necessary for any therapist to be effective. Empathy. Not sympathy. Not needing to be a savior of some kind. But the ability to see life through someone else’s eyes; to envision and have compassion for the experience of another human being. And then to be able to convey that compassion in a way that encourages and guides them to explore their own feelings and thoughts in a safe way. Your job is to get it — to really “see” someone in a way they can sense being seen. Empathy offers a secure connection. You’re not fixing it for them, but you see their struggle.

People often ask me, “How can you listen to other people’s problems all day?” That’s not what I do. Every person who walks in my office is communicating who they are from the minute they move from the waiting room into the therapy room. I’m looking at the way they hold their body, the inflections in their voice, how they approach feeling somewhat or very vulnerable. For empathy to be built, I need to see each person — and how each is unique. Yes, I’m listening to struggles, trauma, or demoralization, but I’m also beginning my search for what makes them tick. What are their strengths? What makes them laugh? Empathy doesn’t only mean I feel for their struggles; empathy means I’m opening my own empathic channels as widely as I can to recognize all of who they are. And help them reconnect with those very strengths.

I discovered the strength of my second trait when I began writing and podcasting. In 2012, I began to realize that I could use my voice to do what I could about making therapy an approachable choice. So, I first began to blog. It took me hours to write each post, as I’d never had any experience as a writer. And I was pretty bad when I started. That’s not humility by the way.

But the character trait I have is tenacity. Once I start doing something, I’m going to learn how to do it to the best of my ability. Tenacity has three major meanings: to grip firmly, to be very determined, and to be persistent. And I am those things. Some might call it stubbornness. I prefer tenacity. I wrote until I was a better writer. I took workshops on writing. And I’m still learning. Tenacity also came in handy when my book was being presented to publishers, and they’d say, “It’s a great idea and there’s a need. But no one knows who you are.” Instead of allowing that to stop me, I began my podcast, SelfWork. And now with nearly 3M downloads, there are more people who know “Dr. Margaret.” And my book was published by New Harbinger.

The third trait may seem odd. And it’s a little hard for me to find a single word for it. I’ll call it a tolerance for not knowing, of hanging out in ambiguity. It’s not the same as being unsure of myself. But I’ve learned that all I have is my perspective. And that perspective can be limited, biased, or even wrong. So, I need to stay as open as I can to others’ ideas and perspectives. And remain curious about learning.

For example, when I’m with clients, I might say, “This idea has floated to the top of my mind a couple of times. So, I want to say it. But let’s talk about if it connects with you in any way.” I don’t say, “I’ve got all this figured out.” I allow my own awareness of the limitations of my perspective to be recognized. Maybe I’m on target. Maybe I’m not. I can tolerate that and care more about resolution and healing than being right. In many ways, this trait has saved me from the fate of my perfectionism governing my life, as I can laugh at myself and readily admit when I’m not sure or don’t know.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Perhaps I should defer to the work of Dr. Brené Brown, whose research, books and seminars about perfectionism have enlightened so many. In The Gifts of Imperfection, she defines perfectionism as “…a self-destructive and addictive belief system that fuels this primary thought: If I look perfect, live perfectly, and do everything perfectly, I can avoid or minimize the painful feelings of shame, judgment and blame.” She goes on to point out that perfectionism is impossible, as we have no control over how others view us. And the more perfectionistic we are, the more frantic we can become to achieve that impossibility. This sets up a painful cycle of immense effort, followed closely by intense self-criticism.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

There are researchers that believe that no version of perfectionism is healthy. But as a clinician, I don’t agree and will use myself as an example. I’ve always been very driven. And my younger self did carry around a version of perfectionism that was unhealthy; for example, I became anorexic in a quest for control and happiness. But as I’ve gained more experience, I no longer judge myself by such harsh terms.

Think of perfectionism as existing on a spectrum. The more constructive type seeks to do their best and can handle making mistakes. Yet they are dedicated to a process of striving for excellence and find fulfillment in doing so. Values such as generosity, creativity, or joy fuels this type of perfectionism. Research has also shown that adaptive or constructive perfectionists have what’s termed “perfectionistic strivings,” meaning that their goals are lofty, and they work hard to make them happen. But they can also accept struggle and even defeat. An example might be a swimmer who wants to beat their personal best or is working on their stroke but can take success or disappointment with a grain of salt and keep both in perspective.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

On the opposite end of the spectrum, maladaptive or destructive perfectionism can be found, where one is driven by the consistent accomplishment of exceeding personal expectations as well as the expectations of others — where mistakes simply cannot happen. It’s not the process that’s fulfilling. It’s reaching the first goal. And then the next. And the next. Any feelings of fulfillment quickly evaporate. The goal is accomplishment of a task. They have what are termed “perfectionistic concerns,” meaning they need to be seen by others as highly successful and are constantly evaluating their own performance. The pressure can be immense and if it morphs into what’s called “socially-prescribed perfectionism,” or as Dr. Gordon Flett puts it, “The better I do, the better I’m expected to do,” it can lead to depression and suicidality.

This is where my own clinical work has been focused — on how destructive perfectionism, especially when it’s part of a childhood adaptation to family or cultural issues that demanded or required it, can become entrenched in your behavior, The shame and fear that can fuel this kind of perfectionism can grow ever more destructive. When coupled with other behaviors and beliefs that keep others from really knowing you, the secret loneliness you may feel can be crushing.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

One reason is certainly procrastination, which I once heard defined as “insecure perfectionism.” That definition has stuck with me. Although many perfectionists are quite successful, their perfectionism leading them to exceed others’ expectations and thus be rewarded either professionally or personally, there also can be intense security and self-doubt lying underneath. That alone can cause you to be overwhelmed by pressure of “getting it right” or “making it perfect.” We even see this in children who constantly redo their work if there’s one slight mistake. And of course, whether others perceive your efforts as perfect isn’t in your control. So, this only heightens your fear.

But getting stuck can occur when someone’s perfectionism is born from proving a shaming parent wrong — or hiding an abusive past. You’re not necessarily stuck as in procrastination, but your need to appear perfect originated as camouflage for childhood emotional pain that couldn’t be safely expressed. And now as an adult, that camouflage has solidified into a concrete barrier between you and the world, so all that world sees is “perfection.” This can become such an innate response, that you become unconscious of its presence.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

My “take” on this question may be a little different than expected due to my deep concern for the actual safety of people with destructive perfectionism, and the growing statistical evidence that it is highly correlated with suicidality. In order to break the power of destructive perfectionism (or what I term perfectly hidden depression) there are five stages of inner healing and outward change that need to occur.

First, attain consciousness. This means that you need to identify if your perfectionism is a problem, rather than considering it your best friend or your “go-to.” Ask yourself if you hide behind appearing perfect or if you avoid any kind of emotional vulnerability with others. Recognize that fear is fueling your perfectionistic drive and you’re not simply striving for excellence out of sense of fulfillment.

Second, make the commitment to face the many hurdles that destructive perfectionism can present. You may want the process to go too quickly. You may shy away from working with a therapist or opening up to a trusted friend because you can’t visualize what revealing the “real” you might be like. You’ll fear that others will lose faith in you or see you as inept if you don’t constantly push and succeed. — if you take time to get to know yourself more completely. You’ve hidden behind that camouflage for years and taking it down piece by piece is difficult work. So, it takes commitment.

Third, challenge the rigid rules you live by and identify the destructive beliefs underneath them. For example, if the rule is, “I must always be the best,” then the fearful belief that exists could be, “If I fail, I’ll be rejected or not valued.” Look for all the absolutes in your life — the things you tell yourself you must, should, have to, always or never must do. And then assess if these rules are truly helpful in your life now — or do you need to rewrite them.

Fourth, search your memory for things that happened in your life, both beneficial and painful. Write them down and ask yourself, “What did I learn about myself from this event?” Maybe you learned that you were valued or loved. But maybe, if the event was harmful, you learned that you didn’t matter. The feelings associated with these memories are vital to learn to feel. Yet many perfectionists fear doing so or frankly, don’t quite know how to connect with feelings that are painful. They were taught not to or were ridiculed or scorned for doing so at quite a young age.

And fifth. Begin to make small changes. When you change your rules, you’re beginning to find freedom in the present. When you learn to acknowledge the pain of what happened in your life, you can begin to create self-compassion and self-acceptance, realizing that whatever vulnerabilities you’ve been hiding don’t have the power you’ve been afraid they might carry. They simply exist, along with your strengths.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My passion over the last few years has been to alert the mental health profession that our current criteria for diagnosing depression will not identify the depression that destructive perfectionism holds within it. As the field of cardiology did several years ago, when research demonstrated that the criteria used to assess heart attack potential was only appropriate for men and not women and needed to be updated, we need to change the yardstick we use to assess depression, when perfectionism is present. I’m certainly not alone in this effort; there are many academic researchers and working clinicians who are more than aware of this fact. However, those classic criteria for depression are still dominant. And perfect-looking people with perfect-looking lives are killing themselves — and their loved ones are shocked. “I didn’t know anything was wrong.” I’m trying to do my part to change this.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I’d love to meet Dr. Brené Brown, as her research on perfectionism, shame and vulnerability is helping so many.

How can our readers follow you online?

My website is https://drmargaretrutherford.com. My podcast is The SelfWork Podcast. I have a column in Psychology Today and my book, Perfectly Hidden Depression: How To Break Free From the Perfectionism that Masks Your Depression is available everywhere you might buy books.

