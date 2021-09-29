Jessica Stanley and Amy Arnold of Card My Yard: “Don’t be afraid to take the next step”

Don’t be afraid to take the next step — We have had many moments in building our business that required us to step out in faith: From adding our second location and our very first employee to stepping into franchising and expanding outside of the state of Texas. Every moment of change has been a moment of growth for us because we have been committed to doing the next right thing.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Stanley and Amy Arnold.

Jessica Stanley and Amy Arnold, both moms of three, met at a women’s Bible Study and quickly became friends. In October 2014, the two moms along with their husbands founded Card My Yard, the original yard greeting service, with a simple goal to serve families and make a positive impact in the community as small business owners. The company is based in Texas and there are now 460+ franchise locations in operation across the United States spreading joy on a daily basis.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Card My Yard was created 7 years ago by 2 stay-at-home moms (Jessica and Amy) who were looking to create a business that celebrated others. Both families set out to add additional income while having the flexibility to be available for their families and young kids. In the first year of business, we ran carpools during the day and set up yards all across Austin at night. What started as a small idea quickly grew into us realizing how much potential our business had on a much larger scale.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

There are so many cool and interesting stories that we encounter every day because we run a business that is called in to celebrate our customers’ most special moments. It is nearly impossible to pick just one. I think anytime we get to celebrate a cancer recovery or a military welcome home always brings tears of joy to everyone’s eyes.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Our business is built on being able to personalize any celebration. Ironically, there have been times when we have misspelled a name…Early on we also realized how many variations of common names there can be. (Taylor/ Tayler/ Teighler) The mistakes we made early on as owners have only helped us train our new franchise owners. We have many checks and balances in place today that didn’t exist when we were running just our single small business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It has always been a family business through and through. When you see 2 women entrepreneurs successfully building a national franchise with over 460 locations, you have to know how much support and expertise have come from both of our husbands and families that have worked alongside us the whole way (from setting up yards, designing, developing technology, talking us through tough situations and believing that we can be so much more).

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

There isn’t one singular roadblock holding women back but different circumstances and situations that become a roadblock. Building a business at a minimum requires investing time, money, and passion into an idea. Women have the passion and creativity to build a successful business but finding the time and money to pursue an idea will continue to be a hurdle. Time is a scarce resource that often conflicts with other obligations like family. Women, more often than men, have to make the tough choice of balancing family and building a business. Money though can come from multiple sources like outside investment, family, or personal savings, but accessing outside sources of income can be more difficult for women. Starting a business is not always easy and the added difficulty balancing the time commitment and financial obligations can make it more difficult for women.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Our goal has always been to do the next best thing. As fellow entrepreneurs, we need to support, mentor, encourage and share the spotlight with other fellow female entrepreneurs. It’s a joy when women business owners call us asking for advice or have business questions for us. We feel like we have an opportunity to share our experiences like growing from a part time business to a full time career, juggling all the different time commitments, and navigating private equity investment. When we started, we had the support of family and friends to help us juggle our family obligations. Current and future female entrepreneurs need our support and the support of their families and friends to overcome the obstacles of launching a new business.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women have such a thoughtful perspective about specific needs that can be met. Some of the greatest businesses were created by simply meeting a need or filling in a gap somewhere. It’s also important to note that we are moms that have created a business that helps moms celebrate their families on their big day!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A common misconception about founders is that you are an expert in a certain field or profession. I think the best founders that we have encountered are people who are willing to create solutions and put in the hard work that it takes to figure a problem out and do it the right way and even when they don’t have a certain area of expertise, they are willing to find someone who does.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Not everyone is made to be a business owner. In our opinion, a passionate, self-driven, risk-taking, creative and humble person will thrive as a business owner. The early days of running a business require a lot of risk, time and sacrifice. Starting a business doesn’t come with a consistent salary, health benefits and a retirement plan, and individuals not in a position to go all in and put in the long hours may not be ready to launch a business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be Real — Being “you” in all aspects of your life is extremely important. We have found that our customers and our franchise owners relate best to our authentic style of running our business. Support — You must have a team around you. This can include your team at work and team at home. The sum is greater than all the parts. We have been able to grow and expand because of the amazing group of family, friends and Card My Yard family that we have around us. Surround yourself with coworkers that have different strengths than your own — Our team at work is all so different and shines in different ways. We all have many different God given talents that work together for a common goal. Don’t be afraid to take the next step — We have had many moments in building our business that required us to step out in faith: From adding our second location and our very first employee to stepping into franchising and expanding outside of the state of Texas. Every moment of change has been a moment of growth for us because we have been committed to doing the next right thing. Strike a balance where you can — Juggling running a business and running a family has its challenges. Make sure that you are carving out dedicated time for each where you can.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Our mission as a company is to spread joy. Such a simple message with a huge impact in today’s world. We are working hard everyday to celebrate the good, the special and the memorable moments in our customers’ lives with the hope that it brings a smile to all of those that encounter our business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

All of our Card My Yard franchise owners are extremely hard working. We are not afraid to do the hard things, to get a little dirty, to go the extra mile to serve someone because it’s important on their special day. We hope to inspire others to not shy away from hard work. What we do is not always glamorous but it is always rewarding.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Reese Witherspoon is one of our top celebrities that we would love to have breakfast with. She has been successful in transitioning from actress to producer/business woman while being a mom and wife. It would be fascinating to hear how she saw a need for more roles for leading women who were smart and thoughtful and then created those roles instead of waiting for them.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.