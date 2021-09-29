Laura Spawn of Virtual Vocations: “Career Transitions to Support Personal Values”

Career Transitions to Support Personal Values. In the years to come, we’re likely to see many professionals making career moves between industries in search of benefits that support work-life flexibility, rather than chasing the traditional career goal of moving up in the ranks to increase income at all costs. Going forward, fewer employees will see the value in working a typical “9 to 5” or working 40 or more hours per week in an effort to “prove” themselves, for instance, and they’ll be willing to take less money in exchange for working for ethical companies that value a fair environment and support advancement and personal wellness.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Laura Spawn.

Laura Spawn is the CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations, a 100% virtual company founded in 2007 to connect job seekers with legitimate remote job openings from expert-vetted employers. Laura has nearly two decades of experience working from home and spends her days overseeing Virtual Vocations’ team of more than 50 remote employees and contractors, who together have helped more than four million job seekers over the last 14 years.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I grew up in a large family of eight kids — four brothers and three sisters. When I was around 8 years old, my parents moved us from beautiful Washington state to the Mojave Desert in Arizona, where they homeschooled the youngest five kids who were still living at home, including me.

I credit a lot of my entrepreneurial drive and high level of personal motivation to the atmosphere of hard work and ingenuity that I grew up in, as well as having the freedom to explore and focus my learning on topics that really interested me. More than half of my siblings, including myself, have gone on to become business owners, and prefer to take the more independent route in most areas of our lives. As an adult, I married young and started my family early, having our three children all within five years. My husband and I went on to move out of the country and back, then from the West Coast, to the East Coast, and back to the West Coast again, as he made his way through medical school.

I knew I wanted to contribute financially during his years furthering his education, and we needed it with all of the expenses of him being in school and having three small children. That’s ultimately why I ended up founding Virtual Vocations, as a way to support our family while we were on the move, and as a resource for others who needed to work from home as well for their own reasons.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

The era of watching the clock as a means of gauging employee productivity and value to the company is over. With professionals in Generation Z coming into mature careers over the next 10 years, the widespread expectation will be that they’re able to work autonomously and on their own schedules, if their position allows, as well as to prioritize personal values and relationships at the same level as they do their work. This means employers must pivot and develop new ways to measure employee performance with outcomes and numbers, rather than face time.

Employers will also need to adapt and advance their current workforce’s skills to keep up with the ever-changing technology needed to increase efficiency and stay competitive within their business market.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer.” But with the existence of many high-profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs, it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

While there are some fields that you will always need a college degree to pursue — like health care, law, and accounting — it is becoming more common, and even accepted, to demonstrate hard skill sets through online testing, code samples, writing portfolios and even test projects in order to land a job that may once have been open only to those with higher education.

The increased access to global talent has also led many companies to look for proof of skills rather than just a degree when making decisions about who to hire. This doesn’t mean you should take earning a college degree off the table altogether, however. Before making the decision, it is wise to do a deep dive into the type of career you want to pursue, what your goals are within the field, and what requirements are listed in the majority of current job openings for those positions.

It can also be a good idea to find a mentor or leader within the field, and find out if they earned a degree — most of them probably did — and if they feel it has benefited them and helped them work toward achieving their career goals. Consider what your end goal would be in your field: Do you want to end up in upper-level management? If so, you would most likely want to include a degree as part of reaching that goal.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Job seekers looking to find greater fulfillment in their careers need to take a look at their interests and skills and determine if the two support each other. If they don’t align, it may be time to think about a career transition, or upskilling to support your interests so you aren’t stuck long-term in a job you don’t want.

Job seekers will also need to take into consideration the type of employment they are seeking; if it is a work at home position, the competition among candidates is now global, making technology skills and online etiquette and communication skills essential to standing out among the pack.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

While AI is coming along, no matter how automated workflows become, we all still appreciate the “human touch.” There’s just something about being able to talk to a live person on the other end of the line — or on the other side of a live chat — that makes people feel more comfortable and appreciated as consumers. Businesses will always need “real” people to interact with their very real customers, no matter how advanced technology gets.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

With so many employees experiencing all the benefits that remote work provides while still functioning effectively in their jobs, it is going to be a hard sell for employers to take away all that newfound freedom simply because they want their team members all located in the same building. Not only have people found they can complete their work at home, but they have also found in many cases that they can be more productive, and have better personal relationships and balance in their lives, as well. I don’t foresee remote work ever going back to being to a benefit that only a few people enjoy.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

As a society, we have placed so much emphasis on prioritizing our careers and loyalty to our jobs over balance in our personal lives and even our health, at times. But the events of the last year and a half have prompted many people to pause and rethink how they are living their lives day-to-day, including what they are sacrificing personally for their employer or money. We are now seeing an exodus of professionals across industries who have realized they want to align their actions and careers with their true values and prioritize personal relationships, even if it means less income or changing careers. Employers who want to adapt will need to review the culture of their workplace and accept that expectations like long hours and always being on call will no longer be acceptable within our society as we move more toward supporting a balance between our personal lives and our careers.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Employers will have to adapt to the new mindset among employees that has come about in the past couple of years in that they’re now placing a higher value on their personal lives, relationships and health over income and unfair job conditions that had required them to prioritize their employment over personal and family wellbeing in the past. While many businesses have unknowingly set up their workplace culture this way, as a society, it has long been an expectation that career generally comes above personal life, and post-pandemic, that dynamic will continue to shift as employees embrace a more balanced outlook that employers will be forced to acknowledge and support if they want to retain quality team members.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

I’m optimistic that even with all of the current instability and movement within the job market, we are experiencing a great moment of reckoning within our society not only at the corporate level, but also on an individual level. Employees are taking a deeper look at how they can get back to their underlying personal values, and making sure their life’s work supports those values. In turn, employers are being forced to look at what has been expected of their employees in the past and determining ways they can support them more fully as individuals, helping them fulfill not only their career goals, but also company goals with a balanced, fair, and holistic approach.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?”

1. Career Transitions to Support Personal Values. In the years to come, we’re likely to see many professionals making career moves between industries in search of benefits that support work-life flexibility, rather than chasing the traditional career goal of moving up in the ranks to increase income at all costs. Going forward, fewer employees will see the value in working a typical “9 to 5” or working 40 or more hours per week in an effort to “prove” themselves, for instance, and they’ll be willing to take less money in exchange for working for ethical companies that value a fair environment and support advancement and personal wellness.

2. Global Workforce Brings a More Competitive Job Market. A recent report from Upwork projected that as many as 73% of teams will have members working from home by 2028. As remote work continues to become the norm rather than the exception, job seekers will find themselves competing with each other on a global scale more often. Employers, meanwhile, will not be limited to local candidates, and will instead be able to utilize the best talent no matter where they are located. Hiring independent contractors is also an option for employers that’s reported to be quickly growing in popularity and could have a major impact on the global workforce in years to come.

3. Greater Focus on Company Culture and Values. Job seekers are being and will continue to be more intentional when considering future employment options. Companies that do not demonstrate clear workplace values and a commitment to a fair, holistic culture upfront will miss out on top-quality candidates who are looking for ethical, diverse and transparent working conditions where they feel supported in their careers and personal lives. In practice, we’ve found that job seekers are increasingly interested in wellness benefits that employers aren’t currently offering. They are valuing more balance between their personal and professional obligations, and are looking for employers who will support them in that goal.

4. Employee Value Based on Measurable Results. Developments in technology will require employers to continue moving toward results-oriented work environments where employees’ value and performance are measured in ways that directly connect to their contributions to the business, rather than face time. Managers who traditionally relied on networking and relationship building as key indicators of performance will need to rely more heavily on the numbers and measurable results of employees’ work when determining whether a team member is ready for a pay increase, promotion or other opportunity for career growth. Particularly in a remote work environment, for instance, management needs to adapt to a culture where an employee’s value is gauged by their results, rather than the relationship they build with them personally or how much time that team member spends online.

5. Ongoing Technology Training Becomes a Necessity. We’re likely to see an increase in required, paid training for employees specifically related to technology and software skills. Within most industries, we’re witnessing a significant change in how fast new technologies and software are developed, and employers will need to incorporate continuous, mandatory training to keep their workforces up with advances and stay competitive. For example, last year, we saw many teams suddenly having to learn how to use tools like Slack and Zoom for the first time, as well as adapt to changes made to software and programs during the pandemic. Employees will also need to develop a “digital native tech intelligence” that allows them to adapt quickly to technology and UI changes.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“What others think about you is none of your business.”

This quote, attributed to various authors over the years, may seem a little impersonal, but it has helped me realize that no matter what opinions others may hold about me and my actions, what matters most is my own relationship with myself, and my own desire to work hard and make the choices that are right for me. I prefer to be my own best friend, rather than my own worst enemy, and being kind to myself eliminates the worry associated with other people’s opinions and judgments.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m a big fan of thought leaders in mindfulness and simplicity including Leo Babauta, Joshua Becker, and Courtney Carver.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

You can learn more about me and Virtual Vocations on our website, VirtualVocations.com, or on social media:

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.