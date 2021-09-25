Tally Greenberg: “The more you learn, the better your chances will be with investing”

The more you learn, the better your chances will be with investing. The more you’ll be willing to experiment. Who knows, maybe you’ll be staking in a week!

Over the past few years, the Cryptocurrency industry has been making headlines nearly every week. Many people have gotten very wealthy investing or leading the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, many people have lost a lot investing in the industry. In addition, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining, as well as its potential facilitation of illegal activity. What is being done and what can be done to address these concerns?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency” we are talking to leaders in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as successful investors, who share insights from their experience about how to successfully invest in Cryptocurrency.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tally Greenberg.

Tally joins the blockchain industry with ten years of experience in business development, sales, marketing, and expertise in building successful businesses from the ground up. An MBA graduate from a top tier Canadian institution, Tally is passionate about blockchain innovation. In her current role as the head of business development at Allnodes Inc, Tally applies her entrepreneurial drive and management skills to implement and execute integrative solutions that successfully merge proven business strategies with decentralized concepts. She also mentors’ young entrepreneurs by providing support with an emphasis on education, leadership, and innovation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

I remember a distant childhood in sunny Georgia of the Soviet Union. My first attempts at making a name for myself in life: drawing, musical achievements, even culinary feats, were left behind, along with my toys and girlfriends, when my family moved to Israel. Yet, sweet childhood memories remained in that first homeland of mine.

I had to grow up quickly in the new country. New languages, customs, new rules of conduct (extreme care and caution), war, shelling, all this had quite a strong impact on me, if not a shock. But despite it all, growing up in Israel was a blessing. The people of Israel are as warm as their weather, helpful, and caring with one another, unlike anywhere else. At least that’s how I remember it.

Israel is where I discovered freedom. Freedom develops us more than anything else. After all, freedom is in our choices, relationships, outlooks, and politics. I think it was freedom that allowed me to choose and succeed in my life. I came to Canada as a free person, and I lived my life as I saw fit.

In Canada, I flourished. After helping my brother with his business and starting one of my own, I fell on a business career path. Gearing up with the highest education seemed like a natural course of action, and I don’t regret a minute or cent of it.

Today, I get to exercise my entrepreneurial skills as a business owner, consultant, and the lead of business development at Allnodes- a platform that facilitates passive income activities in the blockchain community. A multifaceted, multilingual luxury of being involved in a number of business ventures ranging from creative to fascinating.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m an impressionable person, and I get inspired and impacted by everything remarkable that I read, see and listen to. One film has made me a better person. Forrest Gump, a 1994 drama directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Tom Hanks, is a must-watch. Brilliant performance and production aside, the story is so profoundly deep and beautiful that only thinking of it fuels me with ambition.

If you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend it with a side of Kleenex. The core message is powerful. No matter who you are, there is a hero in you, and you should never give up, despite any limitations, physical, financial, perceived, or otherwise.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When it comes to blockchain, the person that motivated me to learn is our CEO at Allnodes, Konstantin Boyko-Romanovsky. I’ve never seen a more determined individual. I honestly believe that if Konstantin ran any other business, he would be ahead of his competition regardless of what it was. It is admirable and rewarding to work with such an ambitious individual who is always ready to help and answer any question. And he does it all without a sip of coffee, which is unbelievable to me!

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

DeFi

DeFi or Decentralized Finance is a financial system without intermediaries between transacting parties. With DeFi, people can lend, borrow, trade cryptocurrencies, and enjoy new income-generating possibilities, also known as passive income. Not to be confused with the average annual percentage rate of 0.7% or so for opening a savings account. We’re talking 5 to 20% APY (and I’m being conservative), depending on how you want to play.

For example, you can make up to 15% for lending, up to 16% for staking — an exciting concept for cryptocurrencies that run on a particular consensus mechanism called the Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Without going into techy details, what’s important to understand is that while you stake, you’re not actually selling any of your assets. Instead, you simply hold them for a while and get rewarded for that hence passive income.

Smart Contracts

These are fun! Imagine we are fully integrated with the internet of things. That’s our future, and everything around us does something to simplify or eliminate the mundane in our everyday lives. Your bills pay themselves monthly, and your fridge makes sure your produce is fresh. And it all happens via self-executing contracts that are written as a code. The blockchain verifies all transactions, they are traceable and always accessible.

DocuSign, for example, has been utilizing the Ethereum network’s smart contracts that allow customers to access agreements at any time.

Smart contracts are also popular in supply chains, medical research, real estate, trade, and finance. These agreements are very affordable, incomparable in fact with traditional business contracts, and they don’t require a third-party intermediary or a lawyer in this case.

Global Reach

I’ve been watching this industry closely since 2017, and I have to say, the speed of adoption of blockchain technologies is truly remarkable. Let’s keep in mind that we were affected by the pandemic this year and last in ways, we did not expect on all fronts. Nevertheless, the proliferation of blockchain tech did not blink for a second. So here are my top 5 stats of this fascinating industry for 2021. Ready?

There are 70 million registered blockchain wallets compared with 10 million 5 years ago. Total Value Locked in USD in DeFi or Decentralized Finance went from 7.3B to 82B in 1 year to date! 4 out of 10 health care executives see blockchain as a priority because it is so efficient for record-keeping and sharing. Over 80% of central banks around the globe are thinking of their own digital currencies. According to Forbes, the global blockchain market is projected to grow to over 60B within the next two years.

Bonus fun fact: The FBI owns 1.5% of the world’s total Bitcoin, which is about 13.5 billion USD worth, give or take at the time of writing.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

Regulations

A better regulatory environment in the blockchain/crypto industry is more of a challenge than a concern. But it is a necessary evolution for blockchain innovation if we are to attract the masses. So, policymakers have a thought-provoking task ahead where old and true may not exactly fit the new. In other words, what worked up until now for traditional emerging technologies and financial instruments does not necessarily fit the blockchain narrative. And there are lots of moving parts to consider when devising policies for cryptocurrencies, crypto-exchanges, Decentralized Applications, or Decentralized Financial Instruments.

For starters, we are dealing here with an entire community of people who have a vision for a different financial model, one that is inclusive and regulates itself. So how do we regulate a self-regulating network of people? We help them to self-regulate better, perhaps.

Let’s bridge existing policies around consumer protection with protection for crypto investors. Suppose I am a retail investor looking to join a crypto exchange. After a few weeks of trading, I notice that my account has been depleted. Should I just take a financial hit because I chose a “risky” investment? We need help with the limitations of secure crypto investing. We need help and protection against deception online, against market manipulations. I want to wake up tomorrow knowing that my investment is safe, no disaster has occurred, and my identity or privacy has not been compromised.

Dystopian future

A dystopian future for cryptocurrencies is when digital currency becomes a tool for governments to control people through financial surveillance. When the Federal Reserve develops its own digital currency, pushing the “safe” aspect of CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) versus the “unsafe” cryptocurrencies that are hard to regulate and easier to ban. We already have an example of this happening today in other parts of the world.

But I remain hopeful that it is not the American way.

Security

While the policymakers work on policies that protect investors and consumers of blockchain products and services, our industry should work on better security in the technical sense. What if I’m storing my crypto on a cold wallet and forget its mnemonic phrase or password? Should I be out of luck and forever lose those funds? “Yes” is the current answer. What’s my security against a human error?

Ongoing innovation is undoubtedly a way to fix a lot of issues with time. Luckily, we’re picking up tremendous speed in technological innovation. So, I won’t be surprised that an answer to the lost password already exists or is in the making.

The Crypto exchanges should be bulletproof. No one wants to lose their investment to hackers overnight or not trade on time due to high traffic and lose potential gains from trade. The latter happens more often than the former, but both are ongoing issues requiring in-depth attention.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

Myth #1: Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are the same things.

People often confuse cryptocurrencies with blockchain. They are believed to be the same thing. But they are not. Suppose you offer a doctor blockchain-tech implementation in their industry; they’ll understand it as if you’re asking them to receive payments for their services in cryptocurrencies.

That’s because we hear about the crypto market way more often than we hear about blockchain applications for various industries.

Blockchain is used in over 50 industries, including health care, and the technology expands to new sectors every day. That’s because blockchain tech can record and organize not only payment transactions but also every other record imaginable: patient’s health history, financial records, supply chain communications, land and title registries, accounting, and the list goes on.

Myth #2: Cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value

I hear this one a lot. I agree that 90% or more of cryptocurrencies have a marginal value of any kind, if at all. That’s important to keep in mind when researching what crypto investments to purchase. However, there is more than enough value to go around from the viable pool of worthy cryptocurrencies.

The intrinsic value lies in your belief in the blockchain as an investor and its associated crypto asset. If you find this answer a bit ambiguous, consider the USD for a second. What value does it have? USD has as much value as you give its government. Indeed, the government can promise you the sum written on the bill you’re holding. But it can also print these bills relentlessly, causing inflation and devaluation of your bill.

So yes, the intrinsic value may be subjective, but 10% of the population in the US invest in cryptocurrencies.

How do you think cryptocurrency has the potential to help society in the future?

Blockchains help societies and cryptocurrency help these blockchains propel forward. Blockchain is a technology that can simplify our life and business, making it more effective, faster, and free of human error.

Blockchain Current uses cases including Capital Markets, Central Bank Digital Currencies, Defi And Dapps (Decentralized Applications), Digital Identity, Energy And Sustainability, Fiance, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and The Life Sciences, Insurance, Law, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate, Retail Fashion and Luxury, Social Impact, Sports and E-Sports Supply Chain Management, Syndicated Loans and Digital Art.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Research the blockchain project you are investing in

Take Ethereum, for example, a #2 by market cap cryptocurrency, next in line after Bitcoin, and increasingly popular among retail and institutional investors. But do you know what Ethereum blockchain does?

2. Understand the potential of chosen investment cryptocurrency

Let’s stay with Ethereum as an example. Ethereum is the most popular blockchain tech that attracts companies big and small with time and money-saving solutions for their existing operations.

3. Ask yourself why is it a good project?

Ethereum transforms business processes in industries like finance, global trade, commerce, real estate, health care, and companies focused primarily on blockchain innovation. Does it answer the why for you? Do you believe in its future potential?

4. Invest if you believe in the crypto asset’s potential

Research the best platform to purchase the asset. It doesn’t have to be a crypto exchange. Perhaps you want to invest in Ethereum ETFs instead of direct investing in Ethereum. Although not offered yet in the US, Ethereum ETFs are possible to get with the help of a broker.

5. Only invest what you can lose

Don’t invest on credit. Please don’t invest your life savings.

You can always re-assess your investment strategy, keep adding to it slowly and keep learning.

Be patient. We are picking up speed, but the industry is still very young. So, hold on to your investment and don’t be scared by the volatility of the market. It will stabilize eventually.

Since you only invest what you can lose and in something you believe, you are not losing anything at all, even if the market dips once in a while. Instead, you are waiting out a tidal wave that will rise with the next one.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

Entering the crypto market for the wrong reasons will leave you broke very fast. A quick way to make money as your motivator, for example, is a recipe for disaster. You really need to know what you are doing and be a seasoned investor with proven strategies to make money on the hype of some trending coins.

The more you learn, the better your chances will be with investing. The more you’ll be willing to experiment. Who knows, maybe you’ll be staking in a week!

A word of caution: If you are investing through crypto exchanges. Start by getting a hard wallet first. Research the option that fits your budget and needs, especially if you plan to hold the asset long-term. There is no point in leaving it on the exchange. Keep it safe and remember your password until our industry figures out a way to battle our memory issues.

Our blockchain world is studded with talented and driven individuals. But we need more. Don’t be afraid to get involved and see how you can help.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We advocate for people’s rights, equality rights, animal rights, climate change, freedom of speech, religion, global healthcare, inclusion, and diversity, among other equally important subjects. But what about the rights and health of our planet? She, too, has rights. If there could be a movement that can benefit all living beings on our planet, it would be rooted in the earth.

To inspire this movement, education is key. We need skills and knowledge at every step of our development that instill respect for the world we live in.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d be honored to have lunch with Dalai Lama. I would like to ask him what he thinks about blockchain and cryptocurrencies and how it ties correctly or at all with his view on spiritual living.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success and good health!