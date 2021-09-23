Michelle Morton of KmXtend Hair: “You need to have a positive mindset”

You need to have a positive mindset. Your business is only as good as your mindset. If you stay positive and don’t let small setbacks get you down, you can plow through anything. There will be setbacks, there will be things that don’t go right all the time. You just need to stay positive and look at it as “ What can I learn from this? “ Instead of “ Why is this happening to me?”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Morton, founder of KmXtend Hair.

Michelle Morton is a life-long cosmetologist making an impact in the beauty industry. After seeing a need for high-quality, yet affordable hair extensions she created KmXtend Hair. Her passion for the beauty combined with her dedication to her brand has made her a notable female founder in this industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My passion for beauty has been ingrained in me since a young age. I knew early on that this was the industry I wanted to be in. I started dabbling in cutting hair in college and have grown since then. Over 20 years ago, I started my own tanning salon and in 2020, KmXtend Hair. I started KmXtend Hair because I noticed salon owners and professional hairstylists alike complained about the inconsistencies and inconveniences of the hair extensions offered on the market. Simply put, it was hard to find the perfect mix of quality, affordability, and experience. With a solution in hand for salon owners and hairstylists, I decided to extend the love to consumers. As a life-long cosmetologist, I have a passion for supplying quality products I can feel good about and stand behind. It’s with great joy that I can share high-quality products that stylists and consumers love to wear! Today, KmXtend Hair offers hair extensions for both professionals and extension wearers. With high customer service and a commitment to offering luxury products, KmXtend Hair makes it easy for you to own the night or the day with confidence and beauty through hair. As the brand continues to grow, my commitment to empowering women to feel confident and beautiful with premium-quality hair extensions for all budgets will remain the same.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I have gotten to work with some high-end celebrity hairdressers that love my products. It’s exciting to see my hair products and brand being worn by celebrities and high-end influencers like Addison Rae and Paris Hilton!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This story is not necessarily funny, but it is definitely one I remember! I was so excited because we got a custom order for clip-ins for Hailey Beiber to wear at an event. After preparing the order, there was a delay with FedEx and the hair wasn’t going to arrive in time. I decided to make the long drive (4 hours each way) to deliver the hair to her stylist myself to ensure she got it in time. After all of that, she couldn’t use them because the extensions needed slight toning to match her hair and there was not enough time to do this before the event. It all worked out in the end and Hailey ended up looking stunning as always, but I learned that I need to plan for unexpected delays in the future. I now give myself extra time for custom orders to ensure that we have time for any last-minute fixes that need to be done. You always have to plan ahead and be prepared for anything in the business world.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One person that I credit with being so helpful and encouraging as I started my business was a woman who worked at the factory where I outsource our manufacturing. She was the sweetest person and always made me feel like my orders were her number one! She taught me firsthand the importance of building relationships with clients. I am so grateful to her as she helped ease my mind and built trust with me so that I could rest easy in an otherwise overwhelming process.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Unfortunately, I feel that women have been taught to live in a world of fear in the past. They have fear of failing, fear of being told no, and lack a sense of security. I think as women we need to band together and support each other to help each other realize there is nothing to be afraid of. We can teach each other to be fearless. We can lift each other up. We can support each other. Women are a powerful force and we only get stronger when we come together.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As individuals and society in general, I think we can all support each other. I recently joined a women’s entrepreneur networking group, and I think it’s great. Groups like this help overcome obstacles about fear and help women step out of their comfort zones. We can listen to each other’s stories; failures and successes. This will help us learn from one another as well as encourage and uplift each other as we all make our own path to success. Finding a support system of other like-minded people is a great way to take one step closer to being fearless.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I think women need to be proud of themselves for being independent. We are capable of great things, so we need more ownership of things that we built all on our own. There are so many strong and ambitious women out there. There’s no reason to hold back when you have the ability to share your talents and insights with the world.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A common myth is that if you’re a successful founder, you fell into something- you got lucky or you know people. That’s a huge myth. Most successful founders become successful with hard work, sweat, and tears. They get there by showing up every single day. They get there with integrity. They get there with their hustle and their heart. It is a difficult process, but in the end, it is so worth it.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder?

In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

In my opinion, we are all given different talents, and therefore, all have different paths to success. Founders and founder stories can look different depending on your passions and aspirations. Anyone who has a passion for something shouldn’t hold back because they feel “safe” just being an employee. You can start small. You can be a founder of a business while still working as an employee. As long as you have the courage to take the leap of faith and a passion for what you are doing, you have what it takes.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. You need to show up. You need to show up for yourself, for your brand, and for your audience. This often entails interacting with others, whether it be on social media, email, or in person. You need to be in front of the people you are trying to reach on a regular basis giving tips, educating, etc. This doesn’t mean you have to be selling all the time. It’s about building connections and relationships. Have a plan — and show up!

2. Have patience. You can’t start a business one day and expect to have tons of sales and clients in the first week. It takes time. It takes a lot of days of showing up before you’ll even get your first sale. You need to build a foundation of trust for your audience. People buy from people they trust and they need time to trust you. Put in the time and effort and it will pay off.

3. You need to be fearless. Great things happen to people that step outside of their comfort zone. You need to take the leap of faith and just do it! Life is too short not to.

4. You need to have a positive mindset. Your business is only as good as your mindset. If you stay positive and don’t let small setbacks get you down, you can plow through anything. There will be setbacks, there will be things that don’t go right all the time. You just need to stay positive and look at it as “ What can I learn from this? “ Instead of “ Why is this happening to me?”

5. Keep learning. Feed your brain. Learn something new every day whether it’s something related to your product or related to marketing. It’s important to just keep learning.

6. Bonus: Don’t give up! I know I wasn’t supposed to give six but successful people got there because they didn’t give up.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Recently, one of our influencers and a respected, valued customer reached out to us about her soon-to-be mother-in-law fighting pancreatic cancer. She wanted to help her feel confident while she’s going through treatments and recently had to shave her head. We are working on a wig for her. As we grow, we want to do more good things like this and offer wigs to cancer patients or donate proceeds of our sale to cancer foundations.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to encourage people to be nice to one another. I would love to see a movement of people just doing nice things, not expecting anything in return, just genuinely being nice. If more people focused on kindness, the world would be a much better place.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I really would love to have lunch with Chalene Johnson. She’s been a huge inspiration to me! I listen to her podcasts all the time and have learned so much about entrepreneurship from her.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.