Dr. Jackie Bouvier Copeland of ‘The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund’ (WISE): “Attend to personal wellness as much as societal and environmental justice”

Racism and sexism are additional barriers to wellness and equity. I hope that in addition to my ongoing racial, gender, and environmental justice work, I hope that I can help strengthen other leaders with more impact and wellness the rest of my career.

An award-winning innovator, author, and social justice leader, Dr. Jackie Bouvier Copeland is an activist-scholar documenting and activating Diaspora history and futures with a blend of art, technology, community building, and science from her global philanthropy, impact investing, tech DEI practices. She is also founder and chief architect of The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund (WISE), also the backbone organization for other global Black initiatives she has created such as Black Philanthropy Month and Reunity. The WISE Fund is a financial inclusion, equity and innovation enterprise blending advocacy and blended capital to support Black, Indigenous, and allied entrepreneurs and activists, including all genders, with promising solutions to the world’s most compelling challenges. Trained as an anthropologist and impact designer at Georgetown University and University of Pennsylvania, she is currently planning new products to advance funding equity, while writing new books about Black Diaspora cultures, and releasing her first jazz vocal album, Blachants.

Thanks for interviewing me again. Like most people in my field, a series of many lived experiences influenced my decision to enter philanthropy. I started working as a fundraiser when I was 20 and have been in the funding field as an advocate, scholar, or executive practitioner for almost 40 years now in several different countries.

I took an unexpected detour in my career path a few years ago that led to the creation of my latest social and environmental justice effort: The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund. With all the disruptions of 2020, I felt compelled to pivot and see if I could make a greater difference for the world.

From 2018 through part of 2020, I had been working as an executive at a women’s technology enterprise. Part of my job was overseeing fundraising, and we did some limited scholarship grantmaking too. But our primary role was to help technology and other companies diversify their workforce with women technologists of all backgrounds. I had the pleasure of working with women from throughout the US and 80 countries. It was fantastic for more exposure to emerging technology, related issues, and innovators from all walks of life.

I had traveled to Australia for the first time to kick off our programming there and do a conference keynote speech. As an anthropologist, I always want to have an inside-out sense of the lives, challenges, and wisdom of the people in the places I work. Although two weeks is only enough time to get an initial feel for a new place, I was astounded by Australia’s diverse people, as well as its magnificent natural and built environments. The ingenuity and resilience of the Indigenous people I met, and their leadership of both ancient and modern technology to preserve cultural knowledge and steward the environment, were memorably striking.

Near Cairns, I also was able to visit the Great Barrier Reef and the world’s oldest, continuous rainforest, Kuranda. I even walked the ocean floor. The floor was covered with the white, skeletal remains of once vibrant, colorful coral like a deep blue cemetery. I learned more about how the coral’s death signaled an unhealthy ocean, even affecting atmospheric health, reducing the level of oxygen in the air and increasing harmful carbon. However, I also saw how coral could be regenerated with the help of people.

I visited nearby Kuranda Rainforest, the world’s oldest, in a glass-bottom gondola above the tree lines, where tree kangaroos hopped across ancient canopies underneath clouds hanging like lanterns in clear, bright-blue skies. Erosion from the removal of trees from the wildlands of surrounding Cairns was running dirt right into the ocean, turning part of the ocean brown, literally suffocating coral. In the touristy but quaint, surrounding Kuranda Town, I witnessed beautiful Indigenous people, especially young men, hanging out on the streets playing sad didgeridoo songs, drinking their sorrows away, as they explained to me how they couldn’t even get entry-level jobs, because of their dark skin. Altogether, the experience brought me back to my youth living in a low-income, segregated, Black American neighborhood polluted by factories and racism, limiting health and economic opportunity.

I made several new friends, growing my connections to the Australian leaders and others I met. Returning home to the Bay Area in July 2019, I was devastated when Australia’s Black Summer Fires started, burning many of the places I visited, destroying several thousands of homes, billions of animals, and millions of acres. Thirty-four people died but the displacement of communities and many sacred, Indigenous sites was incalculable.

Fast-forwarding a few months to the beginning of 2020, Covid isolation compelled me to be more self-reflective. It was clear early on that the US’s and world’s most vulnerable people: those who were poor, Indigenous, Black people and women would be most impacted. The lynchings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and others, along with California’s devastating wildfires were a turning point. And, of course, like most Black Americans, I personally knew of many people, who were sick or even died of Covid with Zoom memorials and limited closure. I even had to evacuate my own California home with my mother because of the fires. With intertwined crises literally in my own living room now, although I did not have a plan yet, I knew that I needed to take my career to another level. It seemed like the world was spinning out of control with escalating, compounding crises everywhere. The experience caused a great deal of soul searching about how I could best use my leadership, creativity, fundraising, community building, and other blessings to make a measurable difference. Saving the planet required finding a new way to address global warming, racism, sexism, and economic injustice with good technology that could speed and scale positive impact.

I had started having recurring nightmares that mashed the Australian and California wildfires, anti-Black murders, and Covid. The dreams usually involved masked Black men and women running with children in their arms with bullet-riddled, bleeding torsos, trying to escape an open space. But they would be trapped on one side by police yelling racist epithets and a raging, expanding fire on the other. I awakened early from the nightmare this particular night in a cold sweat with the smell of real-life, California wildfire smoke filling my nostrils and burning my eyes. As I lay trying to calm myself down, the name “Women Invested to Save Earth Fund” flashed into my consciousness like a loud whisper.

The universe has ways of using life’s tragedies to reset a path in the right direction for the times. And even though I did not yet have the answer, I knew that there comes a time when the only way to heal yourself is to heal others and impact the broader societal issues bringing the pain. In addition to talking with my minister and an African-centered therapist about these recurring Black-Covid-Fire nightmares and the unavoidable trauma of the historical moment, I now knew exactly what I needed to do.

Starting that morning, I spent the day writing in my journal, outlining The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund (The WISE Fund) in February 2020 initially as a fiscally sponsored initiative and organized a launch at the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women. But it was canceled, and we did the launch virtually on March 13th, the first day of the US Covid stay-at-home order. WISE is now the umbrella support organization for Reunity, a 20-year-old, global Black Diaspora women’s funders network I founded that helped me implement Black Philanthropy Month, also now supported by WISE. A funding and innovation enterprise, WISE’s vision is a world where all innovators have fair access to the resources they need to solve the world’s most compelling social and environmental challenges. We accomplish this through advocacy, leadership development, and funding programs that promote financial, economic, and environmental wellness of women as well as Black, Indigenous, and allied impact innovators and their communities.

In our funding program, we prioritize supporting “eco-technology” organizations, nonprofits and enterprises, that act as economic, health, and social justice engines, while improving the natural environment with technology for good. We are really proud of the cohort we’re now supporting with time, talent, or treasure. You can meet them at bit.ly/WISEleaders. We’re starting our second fundraising round and invite everyone to join us at bit.ly/WISEgive. There’s still much work to do and many natural growing pains but also encouraging success. Driven by life’s pains, joys, and many unique experiences over a long, varied, global career, as I enter the 40th year of my professional career and 60th year of life, I am more energized than ever to make my boldest visions real in collaboration with others. After closing out my COO responsibilities at my previous technology job, I resigned to work at WISE full-time last summer.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

2020 brought other, unexpected transformations too. Until last year, I was not one for sharing my story publicly, largely because I thought it was self-promoting and even dangerous for a Black women professional working in sometimes sexist and racist environments. For many years, my mentors taught me that, “bringing your whole self to work,” was not an option for people like me, as closet racist and sexist executives might misinterpret my authenticity and take me less seriously as a professional. For example, they taught, sharing my upbringing in an inner-city neighborhood, experiences of severe discrimination, or even my artistic talents might cause them to determine that I am “not a fit,” “an angry Black woman,” or “too emotional,” etc. to warrant hiring, promotion, or board leadership despite clear qualifications, documented merit, or good performance.

So, I kept certain key parts of me private. For example, since I was even a child, I’ve been writing and singing soothing jazz- and gospel-influenced, personal psalms that I call “Blachants,” mostly for family, occasionally in church, other community performance venues, even at a couple of work parties where I felt safe and accepted. Over the years, I added my experience of Gregorian chants from Catholic schooling, as well as global travels across African and Asian Diasporas cultures and their diverse faith traditions, to my Blachants. They have deeply enhanced my life as an ecumenical, social justice-oriented Christian, and are an important means for self-therapy, prayer, and meditation.

Without getting into all the details, let’s just say that in 2021 as part of my personal recovery and healing mission from last year’s trauma, I started sharing my Blachants more publicly. I noticed that my Blachants also calmed other people. Although I was shy and mostly private about my music, I was “discovered” and encouraged by some wonderful, award-winning musicians, who are helping me produce my first album, “Blachants,” next year! I plan to release a different single every month from January through March 2022 for Martin Luther King Day, then Black History Month, and International Women’s Day. The full album will be released in April for my 60th birthday. Net proceeds will support The WISE Fund. Now I know that humbly and transparently sharing my story, through various media, such as interviews like this, my writings, podcasts, speeches, and now my Blachants, are all just different tools in my healing art and science. I’ve entered a new life phase with a clarified, integrated, intensified purpose to use my spiritual, global connections, experiences, arts, and resources — everything I have — to boldly heal people, society, and the planet we share the best that I can.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It’s difficult to choose just one, and most of them are not all that funny. Focusing on the 1980s when I was first starting out, I remember working as a consultant for a Wharton School thinktank doing evaluation site visits and reports for a foundation client. Work-life was intense, especially since I had just gotten married and was in three graduate school programs. So, I basically had a 24-hour work cycle, pulling all-nighters as necessary to get the work done and take care of my family.

Well, the grueling schedule finally caught up to me on this site visit. In the middle of an evaluation interview conversation with the client and grantee, standing outside in the organization’s community garden, I actually fell asleep while standing — something I never even imagined was humanly possible. Although I was sleeping, the still conscious part of my mind was horrified and embarrassed, telling me to wake up before it was too late. It was a bright sunny day, and luckily, I had on dark sunglasses. I don’t think anyone really noticed, and I never said anything about it. I just focused on ensuring that I did a great job on the final report, which was well-received and actually set some trends in cross-cultural evaluation.

My big lesson learned, although I still struggle to practice it, is that consistent sleep deprivation and overwork, are not good for wellness and, eventually, undermine the quality of life. I started including wellness as a leadership, social justice, and community empowerment issue. Today, I walk the talk of wellness better but have paid dear health consequences for taking care of work and other people better than I care for myself. Over the years, I discovered that it was better to sometimes “drop the ball,” as my friend Tiffany Dufu says, recalibrating life as needed; saying “no” more frequently; sharing the workload with others; making myself and my health more of a priority.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

The WISE Fund’s family of programs and initiatives is expanding. For example, at least 18 million people in 60 countries — more countries than celebrate Black History Month, have now engaged in BPM in some way. That kind of reach cannot happen overnight. In fact, it took 20 years to get where we are, with 33 key, diverse leaders, many from the Reunity network’s 30 countries, to arrive at this point. Bringing together global Black Diaspora innovation across the generations with social and other technology has created a unique movement with unprecedented global reach and promise.

As I was reviving the Black Philanthropy Month summit model in 2020, I wrote a concept paper last year to move BPM from just celebrating Black philanthropy traditions and prowess to advocating for the global funding equity so obviously needed for Covid recovery and virulent anti-Black racism. It included using modern polling technology during the BPM Summit and in the ensuing months through October to create Global Black Funding Principles, ultimately refined by an international funding equity committee representative of many organizations, countries, and Black Diaspora ethnicities. We have created the first set of global, cross-sector funding equity principles and a pledge that all funders from philanthropy, venture, and impact investing can sign to advance them (bit.ly/BPMPledge). My hope is that as the number of signatories increases in personal implement the principles, with WISE guidance (pun intended), thereby measurably improving Black access to private capital.

For BPM 2021, in addition to inspiring speeches and presentations, we used live polling and social media-based surveying again to get movement input into an action plan to expand the adoption of the principles. We’re still collecting input but plan to create tools to hold corporate and other funders accountable for their 2020 funding promises, guide them to equity, and measure their ongoing, future progress. We hope to have a funding equity measurement tool design in place as soon as possible.

Second, The WISE Fund is creating new financial inclusion models, such as “blended capital,” using philanthropy, impact investing, and venture to expand funding equity. Hurricanes, floods, wildfires, pandemics, water shortages, and failing infrastructure — all environmental calamities — ravage our country and the planet. Entrepreneurs need social connection and fair funding to “be the change” in this time of turmoil. It’s in humanity’s best interest to support diverse leaders with the best ideas, especially since we need a Marshall Plan-level effort to rebuild post-Covid now. The WISE Fund is not waiting for the dominant foundations, financial, corporate institutions to change. We’re partnering up with our community as well as allied institutions of all backgrounds ready to make a difference. Hopefully, blended capital can help fill the gap and get our most promising companies ready to scale with the help of enlightened leaders.

For example, we’re launching a People’s Impact Fund in October, an investing pool to support commercially viable Black, Indigenous and allied companies, including underfunded women of all identities (bit.ly/WISEPIF). It will support companies and nonprofits that promote what we call ecohealth — green solutions that improve natural environments, economic security, and public health in low-income US and other communities most vulnerable to climate change and discrimination. Such a three-part, intersectional impact strategy, if funded, has the potential to revive local economies, while addressing racism, sexism, environmental decline, and improving public health. Last year we funded our first cohort of innovators (see bit.ly/WISEleaders) and are now identifying new ones. We hope to do a second round of funding late this year or early 2022.

Third, The WISE Fund is using cutting-edge technology, to provide meaningful, virtual peer support networks with training, curated content, and wellness coaching worldwide especially for diverse women and allied innovators (see bit.ly/WISEYOU and Reunity.net). We also hope to launch an alternative funding webinar series that will train participants in impact investing, diaspora philanthropy and fundraising, carbon credit funding, new digital-based revenue generation models such as NFTs, and more. Our hope is that new communities, social finance models, networks bolstered by technology can accelerate and scale economic and environmental justice from the Covid crisis.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I’ve tried hard to support individuals as well as causes to better our world. What’s happening now is that as I tell my story more publicly, many of these individuals are reaching out to see how they pay it forward with me — karma is definitely real!

My work with Reunity and Black Philanthropy Month leaders is a good example. Black women’s leadership and civic contributions are often appropriated, tokenized, and made invisible. I’ve made a serious effort to share any spotlight I have with Reunity and BPM leaders, also giving practical support over many years. And I’ve had a decades-long relationship with philanthropy schools and thinktanks worldwide, collaborating with activists, scholars, and students. As a result, I am able to tap top-notch leaders and speakers for our events and campaigns, including some of the world’s most prominent leaders. The relationships also lead to wonderful new, mutually supportive opportunities. A recent case is WISE’s new Reunity initiative, Black Women Give Back List with the Women’s Philanthropy Institute of Indiana University’s Lilly School of Philanthropy. Launched during BPM 2021, the list highlights 10 Black women philanthropy leaders, sharing their often unheralded contributions with a global audience. With a selection committee of prominent Black women leaders, I am excited that WISE is a partner, and this annual program will highlight our leadership at the end of every Black Philanthropy Month. As part of WISE’s annual Reunity women’s funding equity and wellness summit, the initiative will help raise public awareness of Black women’s philanthropic leadership. Over the years, many of our leaders have gone on to establish some of the most influential social and environmental change initiatives in the world. My hope is that by raising the visibility of women leaders, we will better position them to continue leading the future with better support, especially now that so much rebuilding is needed.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Expand and encourage participatory, community philanthropy, not just as a transactional, tax-exempt financial exchange, but one that builds power. Segments of philanthropy are growing as an industry, and potentially losing their core purpose of respecting and loving humanity. The early Covid crisis proved that philanthropy could be more flexible and community-friendly, as many larger funders signed a pledge to be more responsive. But many are retreating to pre-pandemic, unnecessarily burdensome practices that actually can just further disadvantage the nonprofits addressing the causes they intend to support, ultimately sustaining a clearly broken status quo.

To be good corporate citizens, companies need to stop the diversity theater and handwringing. More than half the world is women and people of color. It’s in the best interest of society, our markets, business, and the world that we fully include all its talent for the benefit of everyone. If determined and serious, our brilliant corporate leaders could hire, promote, and fund over half of the population historically and currently locked out of opportunity. One way to accomplish this, just like any serious business goal is to set goals, milestones, track progress, and transparently share outcomes. All the data shows that companies serious about diversity actually improve their quality and profits. Doing the right thing has multiple business and societal benefits.

Of course, policies that create a better future for all are absolutely critical. I am optimistic about several new policies and regulations such as the US’s pending green recession recovery plan. My hope is that if passed. unlike other similar programs such as the GI Bill, all Americans will have an equal opportunity for the new jobs and business funding that would be available. New policies addressing corporate gender and racial equity, such as California’s requiring diversity on corporate boards, as well as the NASDAQ’s new rules on corporate board diversity disclosures are steps in the right direction. The new trend towards environmentally and socially responsible investing, also known as ESG, is encouraging as well.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is the capacity to envision a better future and make it real in collaboration with others. It can be exercised at any level — personal, family, societal, organizational, or global. There are so many contemporary and historical examples of inspiring leaders, who have exhibited these abilities. One of my exemplary leaders in the late, Honorable Dr. Wangari Maathai, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, as well as a Kenyan social and environmental activist and politician. The first woman to earn a Ph.D. in East or Central Africa, she stayed rooted in her community, creating simple, impactful solutions to complex societal challenges. Despite government persecution and many other barriers, she started the Green Belt Movement, mobilizing Kenyans to plant millions of trees to regenerate the land and address global warming. She understood the inextricable connections between a healthy planet, people, and economy; had a vision of how to make a difference; made it real for Kenya, and shaped a global environmental movement that has not been very inclusive of Black women. I also have a special attachment to her, because through one of our Reunity members, a member of Kenya’s parliament at the time, she had graciously agreed to be the signature keynote speaker at the first August 2011 BPM Summit. Unfortunately, I received a call from her daughter that Dr. Maathai had fell very ill and could not make it. She passed away from cancer a few weeks later. She’s a personal shero; may she rest in peace.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Attend to personal wellness as much as societal and environmental justice. Although it required truly tough choices, finally walking the talk of wellness in all aspects of my life has revived my health and happiness. Racism and sexism are additional barriers to wellness and equity. I hope that in addition to my ongoing racial, gender, and environmental justice work, I hope that I can help strengthen other leaders with more impact and wellness the rest of my career.

Follow your own path. Even with all the best education, training, and career positions, life rarely works out according to plan. And the “best practice” is not necessarily the best path for you. The key to success is the capacity to have a clear vision to start, realizing that how you achieve it will change over time. Try to build a career around what you love doing, and your understanding of your purpose and the rest will follow. Realizing that there’s no off-the-shelf formula and creating your own path are keys.

Keep your personal social network intact. I am fortunate to have a dependable network of a few friends, who have supported me consistently through every phase of my journey. My girlfriends in particular have been a source of strength. Making time to sustain friendships is a critical part of a rich life of wellness. Health is the new wealth.

Queer rights are human rights. Gender expression is along a continuum and is not binary. I don’t think people of my generation were taught this at a young age, even though it has been true throughout human history. While I started actively supporting queer rights in the 1990s, I could have done more when I started my career in the 1980s had I been more exposed and enlightened at the time. Especially with diverse genders among the people in my family now, and as a human rights advocate, I have learned over time that the human rights movement must fully embrace and respect human diversity in all its forms, including all non-binary, queer, and transpeople. Human rights include all humans.

Continuously clarify your life purpose and legacy. In the earliest phases of my career, I was motivated by helping my family and community. But as life happened, I expanded my vision to the entire world, realizing that many of the challenges we all face as individuals, communities, and as a country, all have a global dimension. To stay grounded as an activist and entrepreneur working across complex systems, it quickly became evident that discovering and defining my calling, my reason for being, was an important compass to guide critical life and career choices towards a life of meaning. In fact, concerned about the expanding existential crisis that has recently occurred with Covid, I became a master certified life coach this year, and am taking seminary classes to be an interfaith spiritual counselor. I have many mentees and look forward to using my new coaching skills to support them. My hope is to help people of all backgrounds better define their purpose in this time of crisis for a more fulfilling life with a positive impact that ripples across our communities and the world.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, I think that I have fashioned my entire career to build movements that transcend individual agendas, build common cause across diverse people, resulting in a better world for everyone. With a focus on WISE, I am now trying to do my part to ensure all innovators have wellness and an equal opportunity to fund ideas that could save the planet. I invite everyone reading this interview to join us, and look forward to talking with you again next year to let you know how it’s all going.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

These days, Audre Lorde’s famous quote that “Caring for myself is not self-indulgence. It is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare,” is a powerful, personal mantra. It’s one that I wish all leaders could live and am doing my part to make it real.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Wow, there are so many! Especially now since I am taking classes at an interfaith seminary, I would very much like to talk with the Dalai Lama. His thoughts on social and environmental justice issues would be most instructive.

My favorite living jazz vocalist is Dianne Reeves. Although I have taken one of her online vocalist workshops, I would love to meet her in-person; learn more about her career experiences, and get some tips.

I’ve met President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama, Jane Goodall, Shonda Rhimes, and Oprah Winfrey in various large group events over the years. But private, one-on-one conversations with them would be fun and life-changing. They all had amazing firsts in their lives, creating breakthroughs, overcoming many obstacles to achieve, world-changing visions. I am sure exchanging key life stories would be wonderful.

