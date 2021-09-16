Martha Krejci: “Community ”

First and foremost, like I said before, women founders need a community of other people just like them to bounce ideas off of, get advice, vent to, and find solutions from. I have created many communities to provide this very thing for other women entrepreneurs in various stages of growth, so I can attest to seeing someone join as one individual and become a whole new version of themselves simply because of who they are spending their time around. And this doesn’t need to be a paid thing. Bonus points if you can create a group of your own that is 7 or less and that are all there for the same reason, run with it.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Martha Krejci.

Martha Krejci is a high-vibin’ mama, wife, life coach, business coach and growth strategist, and social media marketing powerhouse who has taken the internet by storm. Martha’s intuitive marketing expertise has helped her make her first million in less than a year using a strategy she teaches openly through courses, group coaching, and other tried-and-true resources. From finding your passion to building a business that works, she teaches it all — and it’s all ready and waiting for you. For more about Martha and her work, visit: withmartha.com.

Martha is the author of Home-Based Revolution: Create Multiple Income Streams from Home, releasing from Beyond Words on September 28, 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

For me, I was walking the traditional corporate ladder narrative. I started at the bottom of a big tech company, on the phones in support, then moved my way up to leadership, and within 5 years was starting to feel the tug to do my own thing. That tug was quiet at first, but I remember it one day when I was sitting in my carpeted cubicle that smelled like the 60s (I feel like everyone knows what I’m talking about there). I had all of my inspirational quotes pinned up around me that essentially got me through my day. And the picture of my family was front and center, so I was always reminded of who I was doing this for…

Well, that day, it was about 2:15 in the afternoon, a few hours before clock-out and go-home time, and I was having an unusually rough day. I just wanted to go home but had no sick time because I am a Mom, and by nature, I don’t have sick time because I always use it as soon as it drops.

So, I was already feeling “ugh” about my day when I got a text from my husband.

I looked at my phone, and I could see the preview of the video he sent to me: it was my daughter on her feet! This had never happened before, so I got super excited and ran to the bathroom to see the video. (I couldn’t watch it on the call floor because, rules.)

I clicked on the video, and right there, in front of me, was my baby taking her first steps.

My jaw dropped as I watched her, and pride was welling up inside me to see her make such a huge move in her life… and then it happened. Reality. Where I was. And where she was. And my future laid out before me in that very moment.

I saw myself missing out on every moment with her.

I just kept hearing it in my head, “This is just one thing, you will miss all of these moments unless you drastically change something in your life”.

I felt like a caged animal; I wanted nothing more than to run home, hug her, and be with her during this moment, but I was stuck. At work. At a job that was becoming increasingly more of a drain on me, rather than an inspiration in my life.

I had to make the choice.

I went home, put my purse and keys on the counter, turned to my hubby, and said, “I’m quitting my job, and we’re starting an agency.”

The rest is what has become my own personal fairy tale. Not that it’s been easy, but it’s been OUR JOURNEY and on OUR TERMS. Now, we teach other families how to do what we have done successfully.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I would say the most interesting thing that has happened to us since leading our company is the redemption stories of the families we work with. One in specific is a woman that spent 13 years of her life trying to build her own home business, only to feel like a failure every time it didn’t work. She went to the conferences, spent the money, and made the commitment, but it just wasn’t working for her.

A few months after working with us, she was able to bring her hubby home from a job he hated and has her family back together again, spending WAY less time “grinding” and more time reading to her kids.

This is the stuff that really matters to us.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, my word, so many funny mistakes, some downright hilarious!

One in specific was doing a live event for 100 people with no help, no guidance, and just winging it. It ended up working out great, but my goodness, I would never do it again without help from people that know what they’re doing.

The event was built around helping local women entrepreneurs be successful in their local businesses (this was about 5 years ago). I luckily picked up a corporate sponsor on sheer luck, and they paid every single woman’s ticket.

That’s when I quickly learned the importance of an offer — because even though what I was delivering was straight up gold, it was hard getting people to commit, and it was free to them!

I hope we all know by now that free still needs to be sold, essentially.

So, you still need a boss offer, even if it’s free.

The really funny thing that happened was this: I was in the middle of getting veneers, and I had a temporary cover for my front two teeth.

Now, I don’t know if you’ve ever had veneers, but your teeth get cut into unrecognizable things in order to fit the veneers over them.

Well, halfway through my EIGHT-HOUR event (another thing I’ll never do again is hold an 8-hour event as the only speaker…), my temporary teeth fell out!

Fell out!

Like, they fell out.

Thankfully, my tongue caught them and kind of stuck them back up there, and they held on for the next couple of minutes until I released everyone for lunch, but that was the biggest nightmare of my life.

Me, in front of 100 business women, as an authority… and my two front teeth essentially fall out.

Thankfully, my hubby ran to get polygrip to glue them back on for the second half of the marathon day, but I’m just saying, that was the funniest and craziest thing that has happened to date.

Lesson? Get help.

Lesson 2? Keep teeth in.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is a story I tell often, but my husband is the person I am most grateful to for getting me where I am today. Quite frankly, where WE are today.

He did a thing that I now call “speaking life” over me. He saw me at my absolute lowest moment. An alcoholic, living in a basement, post-divorce, no money, no ambition, no belief in myself — and he called out the truth he saw in me.

He told me how brilliant I was.

He reminded me of my strengths.

And while I didn’t believe it at the time, he was so persistent with his truth telling that I eventually started believing what he said and started living up to the version of me that he saw.

I would say that is the top reason we are where we are.

He believed in me more that I could at the time, and he continued to speak it over me, consistently.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I love this question because it’s truly so important to have this discussion.

I believe women feel like they need to do it all, and I think that limits them from even wanting to start a company because it feels daunting.

If you look at the grand narrative, typically, women hold everything together. We fill in the blanks for what is needed in anything. Business, home, family, relationships, etc., and it’s exhausting.

I believe women feel like they don’t have time or energy to run a company because they are now going to have so much more on their plate to “do,” and it’s not worth taking time away from family and other relationships to grow a business.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think what it really comes down to is creating communities of women creating these businesses, and not just communities for them to sell to each other, but communities to support, uplift, collaborate without competition, and so on.

What women need are cheerleaders, collaborators, and true confidantes in the community. I believe when we have that, we will have a massive shift in this space.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I believe more women should become founders because we have a different perspective. Our perspective is support, community, and generational up-leveling. We care less about ourselves and more about future generations. Now, I’m not saying men don’t, but women have it in our DNA to care about the next generation and establish new playbooks to make life better for them.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A common myth I always hear is that you work all day and night. I choose to work 5–10 hours a week. I choose my lifestyle to be family first and have built my business AROUND the concept of working 5–10 hours a week and still being massively successful.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think everyone can be a founder actually. I don’t think everyone is necessarily BORN a founder, but it can be taught.

There is the argument of entrepreneur vs. intrapreneur, or visionary vs. implementor, and you’re definitely one or the other, out of the gate, but as long as you align yourself with people that fill in the holes necessary for your business success, you are golden.

For example, if you’re more of a doer, you just make sure you have a visionary around you that is focused on your goals, and your aspirations of being a founder will still be successful.

It all comes down to building a solid team of people that share the same goals for impact and move together towards those goals.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Community — First and foremost, like I said before, women founders need a community of other people just like them to bounce ideas off of, get advice, vent to, and find solutions from. I have created many communities to provide this very thing for other women entrepreneurs in various stages of growth, so I can attest to seeing someone join as one individual and become a whole new version of themselves simply because of who they are spending their time around. And this doesn’t need to be a paid thing. Bonus points if you can create a group of your own that is 7 or less and that are all there for the same reason, run with it. Cheerleaders — These are our “life speakers.” They are the people that will be speaking life over us when we hit the low points in the entrepreneurial journey, which can be every 5 minutes or every 5 months, but it’s going to happen. So, make sure you have people around you that see the best in you and are focused on bringing it out, instead of the other potential outcome. Above, I told the story of my husband Mike speaking life over me at the absolute lowest point ever, and he turned a girl that was at the end of her rope and couldn’t see any way forward to a woman that has now taken her own seat at the table and is changing the world in her own way. Same girl, two different outcomes. The difference? Mike speaking life over me consistently. Team — We need teams around us, balanced with skill sets and personality types, that can be on point when we are not. We can’t be the top of the pyramid. “We have to be in the circle” is my approach. We’re all as valuable as each other on our team. We just bring different skills and personality types that can thrive in instances that others cannot. The importance of this is literally make or break. If you get it right, you’re off to the races forever and ever, amen. You get it wrong, or not at all, you may accidentally get successful, but it won’t sustain. Honest Friends — Get the yes people away from you. You need friends that are going to call you on your stuff. Are you working too much? Are you giving up your dreams and goals to hit something else? You need people around you that know you and your heart well and aren’t afraid to say when they see you going sideways. I literally just had one of these conversations 30 minutes ago with a good friend of mine. She said, “you’re really busy today,” to which I replied, “Ugh, yes, I know.” Then she said, but that’s not why you’re doing this. And just like that. A cold slap in the face reminded me that I’m not here to hustle. I’m here to work 5–10 hours a week and not just add a bunch of tasks to my day. I chose this life to be around more for my family, not to be taken away from them. It was a quick adjustment, and I’m back on track, but that’s what a good, honest friend will do for you.

— By the way, thanks, Danelle. Delegation — And now the biggie. Delegation. Give it away.

The tasks that you don’t love or even the tasks that you can do just fine but don’t want to spend time doing, give them away. Hire employees or contractors that are great at that thing, and you will find yourself starting to only do the things you love every day. That is imperative to having a sustainable, successful business — and building a great network around you of people you take care of as well. When I first started my digital marketing agency back in 2016, I tried to do it all. It took me 3 months to drown. Slowly and painfully. When I couldn’t handle it anymore, I started outsourcing and delegating, and I got my life back. I think as women this is an extra hard one for us. We try to do it all, but we need to remember that other people are excellent at things we don’t want to do. Let them do those things and stay in your zone of genius and crush your business.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

That’s precisely what I do with my success. I made success for myself, and now we teach other families to do exactly what we’ve done, so they have the playbook to be more successful than they could even dream of with their own home-based business. What that does in the end is keep the family unit together because people no longer need to work outside the home if they don’t want to.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. The movement I would and quite frankly am creating is a movement of speaking life over others around us. Bringing people up to their true potential instead of the opposite which is what the norm is at this point.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Barbara Corcoran. She bootstrapped and crushed it in a business dominated by men. She has rightfully come out on top and reaches down to help the next generation of entrepreneurs up. I would love just a coffee with Barbara.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.