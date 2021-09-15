3 Reasons for your low Self-confidence and ways to build it

The way we see and evaluate ourselves, our capabilities, what we are made for and not, often leads to what kind of steps we take or never take, in perusing the goals dear to our hearts. In fact, the level of confidence o has shown us the level of trust we have in ourselves and our actions.

If belief in ourselves is shaken, then the results we get are reflection of that image.

Self-confidence is a complex category that often predominately plays the role in our professional and personal success and happiness.

1. Immediate envionment

Before you develop depression and low self-esteem, be sure that you are not surrounded by idiots – Freud

Our surronuding, the people with whom we spend the most time, significantly determines our opinion about ourselves, the world, what we can and cannot do, how much we believe in ourselves or not, how much we think we are capable and how much we don’t.

We are the average person we spend time with.

In fact, you are the average of 5 people you drink coffee with.

The environment is stronger than willpower- Yogananda

You can be smart and beautiful and successful, but if your environment is not supportive or pulls you down, you can hardly rise from all that with any willpower.

I often hear people leave a small town, out of work, out of a relationship that is not in line with what they want to become. And that makes sense.

One of our famous writers, when asked what his greatest success was, since he received the Bestselling Award, said that his greatest success in life was that he came down from the mountain where he was born.

And that is the correct recognition of an inadequate environment. In fact, If he had stayed where he was born, he would probably never have been a recognized creator, not because he would not have dealt with it, but the rural environment would not have understood or valued it, and thus would not have supported his work.

It would have been the same with one of the greatest sigentistes of all times- Nikola Tesla, if he had remained in his small village Smiljan. Most of his invetions were forward and he was considred to be wirdoy back in his village, of course. If he had stayed there, probably he would be crazy Tesla.

I’m not saying it’s always a solution to leave old friends, the job you’re doing, or the relationship you’re in.

But it is useful to be aware and ask yourself these two questions:

Is your immediate environment in line with what you want to achieve and who you want to become? How inspiring is it, how much does it support you to move forward?

If you are surrounded by people who constantly tell you: that you can do something, that

you are not enough … (fill in the blanks) … beautiful, smart, educated, rich, whatever, like it or not, it negatively affects you.

At some point your mind will be tired of arguing, and proving, because it is really hard, it requires a lot of energy and time, and at some point it will give in and trust such an environment.

If you start doing something, surround yourself with people who are already doing it.

Tim Ferris realized this early on, and forced his parents to attend a private school, to be surrounded by successful children, who have goals, where progress is valued, and where there is a supportive environment for his ideas.

How do you expect to have self-confidence, if you have friends who always lower your energy, who have a hundred objections to your every idea, if you have a partner who does not notice your successes and constantly criticizes you?

The only solution : Move out of the environment. You may not have to move away phisically, but for a start, connect more to the people who boost your self-confidence. Start hanging out with people who have similar interests as you, who encourage you for new endeavors, who thinks you are just famolous!. Watch content that encourages you. Stay in touch with people who do what you would like to.

Surround yourself with pictures, videos, things that empower you!

Reduce contact with people who do not inspire you, or make you feell strassflull, miserable.

If you don’t have the confidence to start your own business, surround yourself to start with people who already have their own business, or who have an idea.

The founder of one start-up lived in the United States in the state of Utah, where almost no one was involved in new technologies. His dream was to start his own business, based on new technologies. The only person who supported him was his wife. Other people, friends, parents didn’t even understand what he was trying to do and so they didn’t even encourage him. As a result of such an environment, he had a dilemma for a long time, he hesitated, he was not sure that he was capable of doing something like that.

Then he moved to San Fancisco and voila , surrounded by people, where every other person has created the start up, the question was no longer how he says: Should I do it or not , but How not to do it.

This example confirmed to me the incredible power that the environment has, which we choose ourselves, consciously or unconsciously.

If there is noise around you and you want to rest, you will certainly not continue to sleep in the room where the TV is on. You will simply turn it off, or go somewhere else and rest.

And something else, eternal disagreement with the people around us, not only creates discomfort, but also has a bad effect on health, and not to metnion the level of stress, that has been today sicentifielly proven. which has been scientifically proven. So surround yourself with people who like you, who support you, , who sincerely praise you, are there for you and encourage a good feeling and self-confidence.

An easy way to destroy a man is to tell him again and again every day that he is not smart, how ugly he is, how incompetent he is, and one day he will be like that .

That is called the power of affirmations.

If you listen to the mantra all day, one sentence will become a belief from one of our only thoughts. Because it has been said so many times, and by so many people, the brain will believe that it must be true. We will adopt that. And unfortunately, it will become a part of our life, our habits, and even deeper our beliefs of what we truly believe about ourselves, which will ultimately unconsciously govern our lives.

Remember>The environment is stronger than willpower!

Use the power of affirmations in a different way, through a supportive environment, which tells you to begin with YOU are capable, You are smart, you can do it … and it raises your faith in yourself and self-confidence

2. Self- talk

Sometimes we have all the support, the circumstances are in our favor, and again we don’t have enough self-confidence.

The reason for that lies inside us. We are sometimes our own enemies.

The reason for low self-esteem is often = broken internal dialogue .

We have convinced ourselves that we can’t do something, we don’t appreciate our values ​​and abilities enough, we are often and unnecessarily afraid.

And what most affects the level of our self-confidence is the answer to the question What exactly do you say to ourselves? in a particular situation.

No one can lower our energy and self-confidence as much as we do ourselves.

Pay attention to what you are saying to yourself.

Are those statements supportive or not?

If they are, keep using them as affirmations I am capable, I have self-confidence. I am smart, beautiful, fantastic

However, we often hear negative internal dialogue . When we blame, rebuke, condemn, or intimidate ourselves.

You’re not good enough. How could you do something like that, you think

It’s not for you. You’re not for it. You don’t have enough talent, money, education …

Second step, is awarness

notice where these words actually come from?

Did you perhaps pick up those statements along the way, from someone?

Here’s the help: Often these are sentences we’ve heard from our our parents, teachers, mentors, relatives etc. These were usually what we were told as children, and often repeated multiple times And a child’s brain is like a sponge, it absorbs everything and accepts it as the real truth.

In fact, those statements are not ours at all, but what others have told us about us, or even about other people in certain situations in which we now find ourselves.

We have only adopted them, because again by frequent repetition, our mind has adopted them as the only truth, and thus governs our lives.

Is it when you say a condemning sentence to yourself, is it actually you or your father, or your grandmother, or your teacher in the 3rd grade of elementary school, when you accidentally spilled coffee.

First, become aware of your internal dialogue. Second, ask yourself who actually talks all that And lastly, change it to the supporting and caring self-talk that serves your self-confidence. Our relationship and conversation with ourselves has the greatest impact on our lives.

If you do not talk supportively with yourself and do not encourage your self-confidence, we cannot expect others to give us what we deny ourselves.

3. Body posture

The connection between our body, mind and emotions has been proven to exist.

What you think becomes our reality.

We feel in the body, because if we did not have a body, you would not be able to feel our self-lust. You could only think about self-confidence all day, not experience it.

If I told you that there was a person behind you bursting with self-confidence, how would you describe them?

What does she look like?

How is she holding up? What is the attitude of the body? How does he hold his head? What is her facial expression?

I’m sure we envisioned a similar person.

And now think of a person who lacks self-confidence.

How does she walk? What’s her look? Is he standing upright or hunched over?

How does he address others?

If you are constantly hunched over, looking at the floor, you have a sad facial expression, you can neither think positively nor nicely about yourself.

This is because of the connection that exists between our body and mind, and consequently emotion.

People who think badly of themselves, have negative scenarios, are sad, depressed, often look down. Thought and emotion follow the posture of the body.

And vice versa. Also, body posture affects our emotion and thought.

You can judge by your body posture and facial expression whether someone is worried, sad, disappointed or cheerful, optimistic.

How do people who have self-confidence sit or walk?

When you look up, you cannot feel bad, or sad.

Don’t believe it, try simply straightening your spine, sit up straight and start looking up. And now try to do your best to think badly of yourself.

When you stand with your legs and arms straight and spread a smile, you will immediately have a much better opinion of yourself, because of embodiment response, your body position affects both your thought and emotional process, and your level of self-confidence.

That is how we were taught in school to sit straight, not only because of proper physical development, but now proven, and because of proper and useful mental and mental development.

If you do not feeel confidente at this point, have self-confidence, just be aware, first how you stand or sit. And simply change your body posture, that with a simple movement.

Straighten up and Head Up!