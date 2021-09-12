Scott Melker of ‘ The Wolf of All Streets’: “The size of the community”

The size of the community — A strong community is everything for a coin. This builds the network effect and makes sure it stays relevant.

Over the past few years, the Cryptocurrency industry has been making headlines nearly every week. Many people have gotten very wealthy investing or leading the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, many people have lost a lot investing in the industry. In addition, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining, as well as its potential facilitation of illegal activity. What is being done and what can be done to address these concerns?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency” we are talking to leaders in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as successful investors, who share insights from their experience about how to successfully invest in Cryptocurrency.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Scott Melker.

Scott Melker is The Wolf of All Streets. He is a crypto trader and investor, the host of the popular “The Wolf Of All Streets Podcast,” the author of “The Wolf Den” newsletter, and a prolific writer and thought leader in the crypto space. He is also an early investor in a number of blockchain-based projects. He has been featured in the New York Times, Forbes, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal, Coindesk, CoinTelegraph, CCN and more.

Scott was recently named “Influencer Of The Year” by Binance and as one of the “Top 100 Notable People in Blockchain in 2021” by CoinTelegraph. Most recently, he was a featured expert on FOX Business show, “Making Money with Charles Payne,” to discuss the current state of cryptocurrency.

With 500K+ followers on his verified Twitter page, @ScottMelker, Scott is often sharing secrets of the trade and “magic internet money” with his engaged followers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

For as long as I can remember, I have been drawn to music. I played piano from the early age of 5, followed by singing and playing several other instruments. Eventually, I discovered DJing at the University of Pennsylvania. I was fortunate enough to travel the world for 20 years playing in some of the world’s most famous venues and opening for some of music’s greatest legends. Aside from music, I had a superficial interest in financial markets, which really came to life when I discovered crypto in 2016.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

My DJ career was beginning to wrap up when I had my first child. I had a show at SXSW scheduled two days after her due date. I was fortunate enough to be there for her birth, but then left 2 days later to perform. I vowed to end my DJ career after that last show and find a better work life balance, because the experience of leaving for work was so brutal.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Podcasting is challenging. I quickly learned that I need to keep my door shut when I go live with a guest. My 2-year-old son once ran into the room, naked, while I was attempting to focus on the conversation. Never again.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are several people who have filled this role — the foremost being my wife. She changed my entire world view and is the reason that I am so driven towards success.

My parents have been helpful every step of the way, always providing a safety net and a great example of what success looks like.

My assistant, Adam, was likely sent down from planet Krypton to help keep my life in order and fill in all the massive gaps. Much of what you see in the newsletter and podcast is a result of his efforts. Keeping up with me is difficult and demanding, and I have never seen him flinch.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My main focus right now is building my brand, brick by brick, with the end goal of educating as many people on crypto as possible and achieving mainstream adoption. Every day, I strive to improve the content I produce in the newsletter, YouTube videos, podcast and blogs. It can be discouraging when the market drops, but I know that as long as I continue to show up and put my best foot forward, the hard work will pay off and I will be able to help more and more people.

The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

At the top of my list is watching how Bitcoin and cryptocurrency will provide banking capabilities to billions of people that don’t have access to a bank account. El Salvador is doing this through Bitcoin, and it has been extremely exciting to watch.

Second, I am closely watching Ethereum in the event that it flips Bitcoin’s market cap. Guests that I have interviewed who own exchanges or other platforms have reported that Ethereum’s metrics have largely outperformed Bitcoin.

Third is the flood of institutional money that will inevitably enter the crypto space, which I believe will happen when an ETF is approved.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

Government regulation is likely the largest threat to the industry. To be clear, regulation is a net positive, but only if it is sensible. Heavy handed regulation by politicians with minimal knowledge of the asset class could make life very difficult for the industry, although Bitcoin itself can never be stopped.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are another major concern, in the sense that the U.S. is falling far behind. China has had great success with its digital Yuan, and, as far as we know, the U.S has only begun researching CBDCs as an option for a currency. We need to vote for leaders that care about our industry.

My last concern for the industry is the endless fake news and negative narratives perpetuated about crypto. There is so much jargon and misinformation that a newcomer can be discouraged before they even get started. It is important to not rush into the space, but instead take the time to properly understand what we are all about.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

The largest myth is probably the environmental impact of our sector. There was a point where every major media company was harping on the amount of energy Bitcoin mining consumes. The truth is, about half of that consumption is from renewable sources, and the total from non-renewables pales in comparison to other more harmful industries and sectors that cause anywhere from 2x to 10x the damage that Bitcoin does.

How do you think cryptocurrency has the potential to help society in the future?

The list here is endless. We often joke around and use the saying “Bitcoin fixes this,” referring to the magnitude of Bitcoin’s potential positive effects. If you fix the money, you can fix the world. With the right economic incentives in place, any problem, be it social, political, health or technological, can be solved or improved.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge?

Mining for Bitcoin or any other currency uses up a lot of energy. Major mining farms deploy tens of thousands of machines to maximize profit, consuming large amounts of electricity. But this does not necessarily mean they are bad for the environment. There are already mining farms that have come out as 100% clean and others that are currently working towards only consuming renewable energy. This challenge is rapidly being addressed.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

We must continue to put pressure on the miners that rely on old methods of mining Bitcoin. Fossil fuels, coal and stolen electricity are methods that will eventually be eliminated. The Bitcoin Mining Council, led by Michael Saylor, is an effective way to encourage miners to do the right thing. If they don’t comply, they risk being shut down by the government or missing the chance to acquire new machines.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing cryptocurrency’s impact on illegal activity. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why cryptocurrency, more than fiat currency, is seen as an attractive choice for criminals?

This criticism teeters on the edge of myth. Yes, there have been some ransomware attacks demanding payment in cryptocurrency, but the truth is that cash is used far more in illegal activity than cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is attractive because it can be sent anywhere, anytime, nearly instantly with some privacy protection. Law enforcement has advanced quickly in their capacity to monitor blockchains and follow the money. Many cryptocurrencies are not nearly as private as they once were. Bitcoin is a public ledger — it is not private.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

A crackdown on mixers will help alleviate some of the issues around illegal activity. Mixers are native cryptocurrency tools that toss coins around, like a washing machine mixing clean money with dirty money. If you put a Bitcoin into a mixer, out comes a cleaner product than what you put in.

What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) The White Paper — If you can’t understand the basics of the White Paper or find a source to help you break it down, you probably shouldn’t invest in that coin.

2) The problem the coin is solving — A lot of coins are solutions looking for a problem. It is imperative you understand what real world problem your investment is solving.

3) The size of its market cap — For the most part, stay away from coins with tiny market caps. If you want to buy a smaller sized coin, do it with a small percent of your overall portfolio.

4) The size of the community — A strong community is everything for a coin. This builds the network effect and makes sure it stays relevant.

5) The trend of the coin — If you are buying a coin that has been trending sideways or downward for a couple of years and the bull market has already begun, it’s probably best to pick something else.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

Patience is a virtue. Investing slowly with money you don’t need, with a long-time horizon, is the proven way to acquire wealth. Impatience is the main reason that people lose money.

Everyone seemingly wants to find the next 100x gem. Finding the next big coin isn’t easy, plus it comes with a lot of risk. 99% of people, myself included, are better off putting most of their portfolio in solid coins and being patient, happy with the outsized returns they offer. For the long-term, I prefer a likely 5x — 10x over a risky investment.

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

I love both Bitcoin and Ethereum. I think it is foolish to pick sides in this market. When investors have all their money in just one coin, they become emotionally tied to that coin. I prefer to celebrate the entire market and capitalize on the gains across the board.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Right now, the cryptocurrency movement is what I spend my days working on in hopes of inspiring people around the world. I truly believe Bitcoin, blockchain, and crypto can fix a lot of the problems in the world today.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!