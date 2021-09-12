Christin Collins: “Know that everything you want and need is already inside of you”

Know that everything you want and need is already inside of you. Getting in touch with your unique and divine purpose, and knowing that the love and answers you are searching for are already inside of you, takes a whole lot of pressure off the ride, and leads to gratitude, satiation and joy. The promotion at work is not going to fill the void. The love of another is not the answer. The new car, those new shoes, that bigger house or fancy dinner is not what will make us whole. Knowing and loving self is the foundation, and once we embrace this, we show up in life full and overflowing, and grateful. This is the key to emotional and mental wellbeing.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”. What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”? One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each of Us Can Leverage the Power of Gratitude to Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Christin Collins.

Christin Collins is a magnetic, thought- provoking influencer inspiring thousands to connect with their purpose, ultimate joy and love. As a former healthcare executive, she thought that she was doing everything she could to live a vibrant and healthy life; still her health struggled. Her relentless pursuit to improve herself has led her to open her heart to the world and share the lessons she has learned along the way — from better health and healing to connecting people through her charity and community involvement. In her new book, Her Phoenix Rising, Christin shares her non-traditional journey to uncover the root cause of her ailments. Along the way, she discovers that knowing and loving herself is essential to good health; and the foundation for optimal well-being.

Christin is also a certified workplace mindfulness facilitator, certified holistic coach, and executive coach. A sought-after speaker, she will be speaking at the TEDxWestshore conference in Tampa in October 2021. Christin is vice-chair of the Global Positive Health Institute Board of Directors, an alumnus of Leadership Florida and continues to serve on numerous local and nationwide committees including Leadership Florida Selection Committee, Saluscare Mental Health Programming Committee, Florida FutureMakers Coalition, and American College of Lifestyle Medicine Happiness Science & Positive Health Committee.

In the community, Christin served as chair of Southwest Florida Wine Fest (2017 and 2019) and is the former Senior Vice President of the Imagine Solutions Conference. Throughout her professional career, she has received many honors for her philanthropic endeavors including being named Gulfshore Life’s Woman of the Year and News-Press Person of the Year.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Fate. As a Health Care Executive overseeing Health & Wellness, as well as a vegan triathlete, I was still suffering from chronic disease, exhaustion and other ailments unexplainable by traditional medicine. This led me into a deeper dive into my own wellbeing, and what I might be missing. During this introspection, I discovered that I was chronically stressed and had destroyed my autoimmune system. This awareness led me to dive deeper into healing my own body through mental and emotional health. My passion for helping others to find their optimal wellbeing through the mind/body connection became my career path.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Since exiting corporate America, and creating my own company where I set the tone, culture and pace… the most interesting story of this chapter has been the divine synchronicities that continue to take my breath away. I have been blessed with three incredible non-profits to consult for, each doing root cause healing work. This coupled with the scheduling flexibility to speak nationally which is my absolute passion, coach 1:1 supporting incredible people who are ready to be vulnerable, heal and thrive, and write my book aiding me in doing my healing work. None of this was possible in my previous role, and now I am free to explore and expand my true purpose work. I have never been more lit up or happier!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“You can change people’s lives, including your own, through love and kindness.” — David Collins. This is my favorite quote, including mental health, because it is so foundational and so simple. By starting with loving and being kind to yourself, we can heal and be well, and show up for others from that place of wholeness.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Gladly! As I reflect, it was more the author than the book. A few years ago “Love Warrior” fell into my hands. I am not even sure how it came to me, but I found myself in San Francisco in a hotel, and I climbed into bed with this gem in hand. I simply could not put it down. I stayed up all night devouring it, and was deeply moved by its direct, honest, simple and transparent style. Reading this fueled me to start owning my own stories and truths, and to have the courage to share them. I reached out to the author, Glennon Doyle, to see if I could host her in town to give a public talk. Her agent called me back, and as I began to attempt this, COVID hit. Her third book, “Untamed”, launched. Witnessing the expansion of her work with more storytelling, but this go-round with deeper passion and openness, I was hooked. Here was a woman owning ALL of who she is. This fueled me to do the same. I read her book a number of times, quoted her constantly, and she became my true north for this chapter of my life.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I just launched my first book, Her Phoenix Rising. My book is about knowing and loving self, releasing judgment and projection, and living a purposeful life. I wrote it as a reflection of my past experiences, to release and heal from them. This writing was foundational in my own healing. And I hope when others read it, it stirs something inside of them to support them on their path to knowing and loving self.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is so true. And I have been blessed with many who have fueled my success. Some because of their passionate support, and some because of the obstacles they placed in my way. I find that it’s the people who make the journey difficult who are the true blessing, as overcoming hardships is the grunt work that facilitates true growth!

The thread though, through “good” and “bad”, has been the unwavering support of my husband, David. I met David twenty-one years ago when I was a scrappy flight attendant working 4 jobs to make ends meet. David saw things in me that I had no idea existed. He held space for me to discover these truths about myself. He encouraged me to be me, speak my truths, take things head-on and do the healing work to hit my true potential. As my #1 cheerleader, he celebrated my wins and held me close when I cried from failure and defeat.

An example of this was when I received the 2016 “Person of the Year” award in our community. I called my Mother to share the news. Her immediate reaction was “Oh, are you ok? What did David say about this?” I had to digest this for a minute. I thought, “What do you mean ‘What did David say?’ David was thrilled for me. He was the happiest person on the planet for me.” Yet, I immediately understood that if my Mother had received that kind of recognition, she would not have been met with that same excitement and support. Nor are many people when they grow, and others around them are uncomfortable because of it. Often others in our lives are threatened by this rise and work to undermine and destroy it. I experienced just the opposite. David didn’t do my work for me, he listened and coached as I learned my own lessons. My husband calmly and quietly encouraged, celebrated and supported my growth, and for this, I am eternally grateful.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

For me, gratitude is being present to the moment, experiencing it in real-time, and embracing the experience of now in real-time. It is being open to this experience, and welcoming it with willingness and love, as perfect to support your growth and journey. Gratitude is being aware and thankful for the present moment, and to be curious and wonder about the lessons that it supports.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Most of us try to control our environment, so we can feel safe. We create this reality based on our unique life experiences and tell ourselves these stories directing what we need to see and experience to be happy and joyful. When we are working so hard to control our journey, we perceive that many things “do not go our way”. This frustrates us, and gratitude is the last thing we feel.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

By being present in the moment, and open to what is being experienced, we can access what we are in control of, and what simply is. Most of the things we experience are not in our control. If we pause, experience, digest then let go, we are able to be in flow with life and not get spun up and stressed out about many of the perceived challenges that come our way. This immediately increases our capacity for gratitude. We are able to be thankful for what we have, our purposeful lives, the people we love and walk this journey with. We are also able to be less threatened by people or situations that make us unhappy or uncomfortable. By experiencing life in real-time and letting go of things we do not control, we are able to spend more time curious and in wonder of the ride and appreciate the beauty of life.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Being stressed out about things we do not control taxes our physical and mental wellness. When we are present, taking in life in real-time, witnessing the beauty and joy around us, we find ourselves satiated and whole. Gratitude for things that we completely take for granted percolates. Space is created to be thankful for our breath. Laughter. Sunshine. Birds chirping. Sleep. You name it. Energetically we begin to exude this joy and gratitude. Which then leads us to a higher vibration energetically, and we attract this level back. The world as we experience it is a reflection of what we put out. When we put out gratitude, we attract more reasons to have gratitude.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each of Us Can Leverage the Power of Gratitude to Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness.” Can you please share a story or example for each?

Presence. Many of us spend our lives looking outside of ourselves trying to find happiness, love and joy. This exhausting search leaves us wanting what we don’t have, and not grateful for who we are and our many, many blessings. Everything we need is already inside of us. It is the connection to our unique and beautifully diverse self that we are searching for. When we are present, and taking in our lives in real-time, we shift to an awareness of connection to self, and all that is around us. We become grateful for the many blessings that we were busy missing searching outside of ourselves for truth and joy. Presence leads to awareness and gratitude, which fuels our wellbeing! Feeling our emotions. When we deny or distract from our journey, emotions get stuck and we are not in flow. Choosing to feel our emotions in real-time, whether these emotions are perceived as “good” or “bad”, allows us to feel all that life has to offer and to release. We are not our emotions. We are the essence or being who is experiencing emotions. By experiencing all emotions in real-time, then releasing them, we flow with life. We begin to see the gifts of all experiences, and have gratitude for life. Feeling our emotions and releasing them supports our mental wellness, instead of denying or trying to control things we have no control over. That is exhausting! Releasing and healing. By experiencing life in real time and releasing each experience to make room for the next, we are able to mentally and physically thrive. If currently there are experiences that are stuck in the mind and body, it is healthful to do the healing work to release these past wounds and to let go of things we don’t control. As this pandemic has shown us, why waste time stressing about a future when we have no idea what it might entail. Being present, feeling our emotions along the way, releasing and healing from the past, and not worrying about a future that isn’t here yet here… we can be in flow with life and thankful for the journey. Spend time expressing gratitude. I am constantly expressing gratitude for my journey. This can be simply thinking it, saying it out loud, writing it or perhaps through acts of service that I express gratitude constantly. If a stranger holds a door for me when my arms are full of groceries, I intentionally look into their eyes and say thank you for their kindness. We can also be gracious to strangers by letting them pull in front of us when they find themselves in the wrong lane. Being kind to others for no apparent reason feels really, really good inside, and puts out energy that attracts similar experiences. If expressing gratitude is new to you, perhaps try this simple exercise. For the next 21 days, each night before you go to sleep, think of three things you are grateful for. They can be really big things or simple things like the lunch you enjoyed that day. Putting yourself in this mindset of gratitude before you go to sleep plants the seed for more gratitude and joy in your life, which of course is foundational for mental wellness. Know that everything you want and need is already inside of you. Getting in touch with your unique and divine purpose, and knowing that the love and answers you are searching for are already inside of you, takes a whole lot of pressure off the ride, and leads to gratitude, satiation and joy. The promotion at work is not going to fill the void. The love of another is not the answer. The new car, those new shoes, that bigger house or fancy dinner is not what will make us whole. Knowing and loving self is the foundation, and once we embrace this, we show up in life full and overflowing, and grateful. This is the key to emotional and mental wellbeing.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

YES! Pause! Stop, take a deep breath, inhale and hold, exhale and hold. When you are feeling really down, vulnerable or sensitive, do nothing but be. There is no need to do or change anything. It is more likely that you will make a bad decision if you react when feeling this way. Instead, simply pause and breathe and experience the emotion in real-time. As you breathe through it and allow yourself to experience the situation in real-time, it becomes easier to exhale it and release it. Life is a journey of ups and downs, differences and unique perspectives. Getting comfortable with being uncomfortable is the work out that will support our mental wellness!

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Mine! My book, Her Phoenix Rising, is a compilation of my journey to my own physical and mental wellbeing. I post weekly videos to support this journey for myself and others, and have a podcast Find the Spark Within interviewing inspirational leaders from diverse backgrounds who help inspire our self-love and care to live a life of joy and optimal wellbeing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I do hope I am currently doing this. My lens on mental wellness is to start with self. If we all owned our own unique journey and took amazing care of knowing and loving ourselves, we would show up for others whole and complete. The exhaustion of controlling, judging, and projecting depletes our mental wellness and skews our experience. I support people in discovering their unique truths and purpose, and releasing past traumas and judgment of others.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

