Allana Wass Of Comfy Beddy: “Research Ensures that our products provide value”

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Allana Wa, Co-founder at Comfybeddy and certified sleep science coach.

Inspired by her willingness to optimize quality of sleep, Allana prides herself in successfully meeting the health and wellness needs of clients. With her well-established company, Allana has successfully earned the confidence of the industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

Growing up, I was a bit of an introvert. I preferred the comfort of my own home to that of parties or social gatherings and always prioritized some quality alone time.

My inclination towards comfort and simplicity immensely influenced my career and now, I work towards bringing comfort to my clients’ lives by helping alleviate their sleep related disorders.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

My struggles with anxiety and irregular sleep patterns encouraged my research and eventual business venture.

With further research, my findings proved that it was a widespread problem faced by a vast percentage of people.

Finding effective solutions became a priority of min. It is my hope that with my space in the industry I can positively impact the quality of my clients’ health and wellness.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My recommendation would be to minimize caffeine intake. Cutting out my morning coffee completely did wonders. I experienced a decrease in anxiety, insomnia, fatigue and felt more well rested with consistent energy levels throughout the day. I also live a fitness-centered lifestyle and go to the gym regularly with yoga classes thrice a week which is what allows me to feel like the best version of myself. This change in my wellness , had a positive impact on my work life by allowing me to be better rested and more mentally prepared to take on the days forthcoming challenges.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

The health and wellness industry has always been an interest of mine. Seeing that there was so much potential in the industry, I decided I could be an asset by offering my expertise in the field of sleep science.

Using my struggles with health and wellness as motivation, I set out to bring innovative solutions to the industry.

My struggles with mental health and wellness, specifically anxiety and irregular sleep patterns, motivated me to become an asset to those struggling to cope with similar disorders. When I witnessed the impact that my services had on clients or the breakthroughs that they had with my help, I knew that this was a career that I wanted to sustain long term.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The biggest challenge I can think of from the top of my head was conducting in depth research. It was incredibly time consuming and expensive.

To optimize the efficiency of our products, it was imperative that our research sourced reliable information.

We found that the digital marketing industry was very helpful in providing us with valuable information and feedback in creating our prototypes. Since the influencers were from the health and wellness industry , they provided authentic and valuable input . What I realized eventually, was the importance of a well-allocated budgeting plan, due to which I conducted my research and testing with ease. This effective budget was what allowed us to afford to reach out to influencers to begin with.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

As a sleep science coach, my work has allowed patients with sleep apnea significant relief. Sleep apnea unfortunately has no cure. We can help produce products that assists in alleviating some of the symptoms of patients suffering from mild sleep apnea. We also have a line for children suffering from mild sleep apnea. This line allows kids to find comfort regardless of side effects and has proven to have a positive impact on symptoms. Mild sleep apnea in children over the years has been a focus of our research and we have successfully brought to life our objective of elevating the quality of our clients’ sleep. We also pride ourselves on being a wellness-focused organization . Our organization prioritizes employee wellness needs in the workplace. By practicing what we preach, we encouraged other businesses in the industry to also run a wellness-centric workplace by actively associating with and assisting worker unions in achieving objectives related to improving the quality of work environments throughout organizations.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are working on a line which I am very excited about for the elderly. I believe our older clients were previously neglected in the industry but with this new line, we hope our elderly clients are provided a solution to their health and wellness problems but with this new line we hope to provide a solution for their sleep and wellness problems. It has been a core belief of mine to be inclusive. I hope my brand in the industry can continue to evolve and grow to keep all demographics in mind.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience, positivity, and consistency.

Starting in an industry with no experience can be a challenge. If I had not maintained resilience and positivity, I do not think I would have achieved as much as I have today. Every start-up faces setbacks but with resilience and positivity you can take anything on and come out on top. My organization initially had multiple shortcomings but I identified them and worked on them, never letting them deter me from success. There were times I needed external financing but my credit history prevented me from raising the funds that I needed . I am really proud of this moment because I never gave up and eventually acquired the needed funds through a venture capital.

Once I established my brand in the industry, I needed to stay consistent. I believe that many brands in the industry fail due to a lack of consistency. The health and wellness industry is very competitive and constantly evolving. It was imperative my brand demonstrated constant innovation and avoided stagnated growth.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness to me means an amplified quality of life. It is to ensure your mental, physical, and social aspects of life are augmented. Without sufficient wellness, you experience a drop in your quality of life. This is exactly why it is so important that we constantly look for solutions and work towards upgrading our industry.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

We tend to priorities the wrong achievements in life. We see growth in careers as the ultimate goal in life and Marriage and kids as assets but what we fail to consider is basic well-being. Lack of consideration for your wellness makes it impossible to enjoy the larger and smaller successes in life. It is impossible to value relationships and enjoy your career without making time for your emotional and physical wellbeing. The wellness industry’s teachings and studies are centered around optimizing your quality of life making by making YOU your first priority.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Virtual work was one of the tools we incorporated to aid in employee wellness. With it, our employees exhibited lower levels of stress and an increase in motivation. Virtual work also resulted in improved business output.

We also found flexible work hours, rewarding employee achievements and progress, and Providing staff with quality therapy sessions all positively impacted our staff’s overall wellbeing.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Research Ensures that our products provide value. We have several months of research and studies dedicated and have found that our products outperform competitors. With the use of a marketing plan, we solidified our brand image in the industry by narrowing our target audience through market segmentation and gaining their trust through a well-thought-out marketing plan. The employees’ needs were a crucial aspect of our establishment. When our employees’ needs were facilitated, we were pleased to see them outperform. Providing our staff with flexible working hours along with incorporating the necessary tools deemed crucial greatly elevated our organization’s collective productivity. Employees must have an incentive for improving their performance and with a solid rewards program employees are encouraged to be consistently efficient. It is also necessary for anyone looking to establish a successful career in the wellness industry to prioritize optimal budgeting. I found that a rolling budgeting technique is the most beneficial as it helps with planning and controlling more accurately , is flexible enough to adapt to changes and helps the management know where the company is moving in terms of sales and profitability . You must have a budgeting plan that is appropriately allocated towards your goals. Lastly, I highly encourage hiring a team of well-trained accountants never make the mistake of hiring the cheapest bookkeeper as this can lead too expensive mistakes that could have been avoided had you hired a well-trained accountant.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would most definitely be to encourage the facilitation of employee mental health needs at the workplace. I believe it is not implemented as much as we assume it is. Most employers enjoy addressing the importance of mental health but rarely ever implement this narrative in the workplace and rarely every convert their concerns into actions.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This is most certainly me getting ahead of myself but, I would love to have breakfast with Oprah Winfrey. She has always inspired me. As a woman of color who comes from poverty, she defied all odds and rose above all challenges that life threw at her. She was also the first African American woman to launch her own production company which deeply resonates with me as I have always wanted and strived for a successful venture of my own.

I hope to emulate her resilience and success one day and with hard work, dedication, and a hint of optimism, I believe I might just pull it off.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!