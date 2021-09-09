Nadiya Albishchenko Of INAS EXIM: “Interpersonal skills”

In the end it is who you know that makes a lot of difference specially to get attention in today’s competitive world, connections are and have always been the most important aspect of business life.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Nadiya Albishchenko.

Nadiya Albishchenko is the Founder of INAS EXIM LLC, public Speaker, Author, Artist, international FMCG trader, environment activist. In 2020 she participated in women empowerment platform held in UAE and was Titled Best Personality also obtaining an award for Second Runners up of BeingShe Universe 2020. To learn more about her voyage, thoughts and the drive that got her from being an ordinary child in a middle-class family to a successful entrepreneur she is authoring her very first book “Synergy: A synopsis into an elite business partnership” expected to be on sale by mid of September 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I come from Ukraine an Ex-USSR colony raised in a middle-class Russian traditional family, experiencing the joy of Independence from a communist regime to a now democratic country. As a young girl I had a dream to explore and experience the world one day. Things didn’t come easy but for me that made it more thrilling!

To fulfill the dream in my best limitations, I was quick to assume that English language could be the key to global exploration. The urge to learn the language to help me fulfill my dream today seemed like a shot in the dark but it was the shot that possibly helped me beyond expectation.

So, with my naive believe I gave my total dedication to learning the language. To add advantage to it, I also started working to gain experience during my early university days, taking up internship with a large national firm, moving later to the banking industry, slowly moving towards an opportunity of eventually working for a reputed exporter from Ukraine this was a big break and it became possible because of the know-how of the English language. The goal was to grasp an opportunity, first with the hope to travel and also to learn business communication in English which, I thought, would again help me grow globally.

Nevertheless, the attainment of employment in a foreign company remained firm in my mind. Putting tremendous efforts to get an offer from a foreign land I kept trying until one day I finally got a job offer from Egypt for a computer hardware company. Taking the risk of leaving my present job I sprang to the opportunity and before I realized I was already in the flight to my first international job. In the first few months I learned a lot, interacting with people, trying to communicate with them but soon I realized I was not growing and needed a change. I had to look for better options and voiced it to a few friends. Soon enough destiny had it and one of my friends invited me to visit Dubai.

Dubai was known as the land of opportunities. I took a great risk, resigned from my job in Egypt to go visit my friend, somewhere inside me I had a feeling that I would have an opportunity in Dubai. As they say, the universe reciprocates the energy to help you when your determination is strong enough and that is exactly what happened.

I managed to get a job in a private travel firm, things were hard and challenging but I learned to know I was a tougher, a hard nut to crack I took every challenge as a learning. Simultaneously, I kept investing in myself while I was working in UAE educating myself, studying online, planning my vacation during exams.

I firmly believe in Investing in oneself and educating oneself is the best way of doing so. This helped me progress faster eventually getting a break to work as a regional representative for a large multinational. Until today I still keep investing in myself with a double MBA degree and my most passionate subject — Genetic Engineering, majoring in Breast Cancer and function of Mitochondria cells I have not stopped to move forward and am planning mores studies on the subject.

Anyway, as a regional representative of a MNC I got exposed to multicultural, multinational and global networking, I used my knowledge of Genetics along with the experts to help develop new formulations in various types of dairy products working closely with my company, this allowed me to gain deep expertise in developing products as per nature of the usage. Being exposed to practical experiences, directly communicating with the end users to understanding challenges faced during manufacturing and the technical aspects based on the nature of the product gave me deep insides to understanding and knowing the products. An experience that helped me to establish my own passion.

Finally, it was time for me to put in use my savviness to my own advantage and on May, 2018 I started my own company that had the expertise to support clients with customized solutions calling it INAS (International Network for Achievable Solutions).

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Working for a long time doing a fulltime job with multinationals and blending so much with the culture one does not realize they have a personal responsibility too. Being a full-time mother working hard to ensure my child is at school on time, I reach office on time I lead a robotic like… a life that gave me live hood at a very high cost. It was when my son got admitted in the hospital due to bacterial infection and his temperature was not coming down, I asked my direct superior for an emergency off to which he replied — “You are not sick your son is, adjust the holiday against your annual leave we can’t give you any off.” — It was not the matter of an off, but the way the message was given to me so abrupt that too at a time when I was shaken-up due to my son’s condition. I was at the peak of my carrier honest, hardworking, ethical, sincere worker that was generating results for the company I was working for and this kind of attitude shook me up… let’s just say work me up from my somnambulism. Today I look back and thank the person who did me the favor else I would never have woken-up and planned my exit to start on my very own.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I am coming from a challenged economy of Ukraine after its independence from Russian in August 1991 with only a dream to travel and create my own destiny to today being a Successful Entrepreneur in a globally connected market of Dubai — United Arab Emirates. A fight has not been possible without strong determination, driven by passion and a sense of self achievement. I believe that people while they born, they have already in their DNA set of skills and parameters to differentiate each of us to other. While we are growing, we are getting influenced by surroundings, but the core of the personality remains the same. So yes, I think I was always a natural born entrepreneur who took every opportunity to grow, develop myself. I also believe there is more room for growth and I always keen enhancing my skills be it in form of education or from experiences.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

A very famous saying goes — “There is always a woman behind every successful Man!” I would like to rephrase the saying — “There is always a woman behind every successful person!”

In my life I have always found my Mom standing with me during every phase of life. Be it challenging times or successful achievements, she has been my encouragement and support helping to pick me up every time I fall, standing by myside every time I stumble, encouraging me anytime I feel low, she has truly been the wind beneath my wings to help me take off and fly high. I have always known this but have felt so close to her that I have never thought of sharing. I want to take this opportunity to thank her for believing in me.

Today after receiving success to become an entrepreneur, I would like to express myself and tell her — “Thank you Mom! You have been the best and without you I could have never thought of making it this far.”

“Mom — I Love you, I don’t know what I would have done without you!!”

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

INAS EXIM LLC — International Network for Achievable Solutions, company offers solutions. It works with its clients to help them with the challenges they face and we work on finding the right key to help manage the issues. We at INAS are not just another trading company that provides products we work to provide solutions, help grow the companies and work along with them as partners insuring Easy, Profitable & Sustainable solutions understanding, evaluating and analyzing all our client partners to help provide a win-win situation.

Our team of experts and networking can help develop specialized products for the food industry in any market, ranging from developing taste to appearance, characteristics, performance or packaging solution for the products.

INAS works closely with its clients not only to help provide customized products and packaging but goes the extra mile to help them develop new ranges sharing its global expertise to help support growth and development. Helping them with new innovative ideas plus, suggesting marketing strategies working with them hand in hand as a team to help implement it.

We consider all our customers as our business partners!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think the most important is one should believe in is oneself. I trust I can do more investing in myself for no one will work and value my money the way I would. To start a business was a childhood madness, possibly put into my head by my very first business coach my grandma, who was into network marketing selling cosmetics through her contacts, trading with friends and relatives. She was very popular communally and had many chains of followers. I got inspired from her.

Once, one of my clients from professional network had asked me if I can find a supplier for sunflower oil, knowing that my original roots come from Ukraine a country that is the leading producer and exporter of Sunflower Oil to the world. This topic of discussion grabbed my attention. I started searching for my old contacts I had during my work in Ukraine. Getting connected to the right source and this got me to think that I could possibly be trading with the commodity in future. I managed to get like-minded partners who helped me support my dream. What started as a casual discussion changed my life. This was possible because I believed I could do this, trusted myself and got on the ground to do it. Your initial steps in business are very delicate and you have to be a strong believer in yourself to achieve success.

Interpersonal skills Something that has helped me sail through some of the very challenging storms in my life. It is always important to have a respectful relationship be it a customer or suppliers. This skill helped me under all phase of life. I have always kept myself very level headed even while going through experiences where people have taken advantage of my trust. This has not stopped me from building my network although it has taught me a lot how to choose and connect to the right people. In the end it is who you know that makes a lot of difference specially to get attention in today’s competitive world, connections are and have always been the most important aspect of business life.

This skill has helped me achieve great lengths be it sourcing or selling, friends, well-wishers referrals have always helped me support, grow and sustain my business.

Recently due to Covid a lot of companies have experienced non-shipments, major delays and unavailability of goods/material. But we are proud to say we have had a much smoother sail than most due to our strong partnerships between both our buyers and suppliers. We have thankfully managed to grow a strong reputation that has rapidly spread in the markets we work in.

There was a time when I had shipped a large consignment to Jordan and the shipment got rejected due to sudden change in regulations by the authorities. My client even though had branches in various other countries was not able to do anything with the cargo. With the help of my relationship I managed to get the shipment re-shipped to another Gulf country got the shipment approved and cleared from the authorities and also helped the new client in my best capacity to sell the shipment. All this would not have been possible without my network and interpersonal skills that helped me during this very challenging situation.

Self-motivation While you believe in yourself it is also important for you to keep motivating yourself. Pushing and promoting yourself. Reminding yourself what you are, where you are, why you started, where you want to be in life. Achieving goals should not be your only target but setting new goals and improving should be continuous effort. This can only be possible if one keeps motivating oneself. Be focused with all your energy. In case things are not going your way, stop, re-charge, rest but never quit.

Like everyone I have days when things seem to be falling apart. That is the time I remind myself where I am, how I reached and the challenges faced.

I remember when I was a new nursing mother and I had to give my exams in Ukraine where I needed to travel over 6 hours by train and change buses, my family and friends objected to my travel but I motivated myself reminding me how important it was for me to do it. How I had put my handwork and efforts to prepare for the exams. I took it upon myself traveled, gave my genetic engineering exams and on the same day came back to my state It took will power and self-motivation constantly reminding myself of my focus on completing my exams. That qualification helped me later to relate characteristics in milk which helped engineer and develop a new modified Mozzarella cheese that we successfully distribute in the region of MENA today.

Life is full of obstacles just remember that you are bigger than that!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

It is always easy to talk about good advices one receives and challenging to talk about the bad once you got stuck with. The reason for that is when you are stuck to the bad advices you will eventually make the best of it and that bad advice would change you for the better.

I can think of time when I was new in business with a business partner who I trusted and he advised me to invest with him in export of walnut business. I had no idea on what I was getting into but I trusted my partners advice and guidance. That made me learn the hard way as it taught me never to invest into projects you are not aware of based just on advices. I lost a lot of money and never recovered. Had I been a little wise and not lost the money I would have not faced so many challenges during the start of my business. Anyway, it was a lesson that cost me almost all my carrier savings at that point.

My advice after this event to people is know the rule of the game, you don’t have to be a master of it but either you have to be an integral part of the deal or know the basic rule of the trade before you put all your eggs in one basket based just on someone’s advice even though that someone is be your trusted business partner.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I had always firm opinion that about work-life balance. We live life not to dedicate all our time for work. Macro management that what required in any organization. It will help employees not only manage their personal life, but also will encourage to take decisions and motivate towards creative thinking.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

During COVID-19 Pandemic when almost the whole globe was shut for a few months I got a massage from my business partner. It was a registration link to a website with application form to participate in a beauty pageant. I was still looking at massage and could not believe, that my business partner has sent it this to me. Suggested link was towards platform which provokes in women confidence to become a powerful spokesperson to encourage them for a bigger achievement, it was all about empowerment rather than banal regular beauty pageant. I got direct idea to link my noble aim and do something for society — to highlight global challenges and bring along visibility to my company internationally. It was just instant thought, which was required further development and I saw a potential that this platform can help me open new opportunities towards Global recognition.

During the event I obtained the title of “The Best Personality” and an award for Second Runners up. With the win I got great exposure in media, launched my own social media channels and started promoting my company. My mind started to think globally to deviate my strategies from red ocean (limited stagnant markets) to a blue ocean strategy understanding the requirements of new potential markets thanks to the international visibility.

All that gave me an idea that it is required to gain credibility in my own niche of been a successful entrepreneur for a long-term planning. After a lot of thought and research work, I figured that he best possible way to do was to write a book. Yes, exactly a book! The book of my journey through all my challenges of startup establishment, all ups and downs that lead me to partner with the person who thrives for success together with me.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Once I got the taste of being exposed to Media channels, I started to connect to other such platforms and some very powerful international platforms that helped influence and help connect to stronger networks. These networks help me connect international platforms with like-minded individuals to support and grow business. Getting opportunities to meet some heroic figures behind the networks, I did online courses on social media and participated in other global Challenges and campaign. I started to see mild results, reflecting in my business. My existing customers started to follow my news on social media channels, encouraging new developments which my company was working on, since we started to advertise it online on different platforms. I started to get new requirements for new lines of products. INAS have launched organic feed range for farming as a line of sustainable living concept, further I developed a brand “Mystique” — an elegant, wall decoration made from 100% Natural, Re-cycled, Bio-degradable, Ocean Friendly material.

The more you are exposed to the media channels the more you get understood about yourself, your aim, what you want to achieve. Visibility is helping to bring social consciousness for the people from various backgrounds of businesses. It is an important shift to help grow one’s business from being a frog in the well to being a great white in the ocean. You will get registered in people’s minds as authority and expert in your field and then automatically people with start recommend you to the right channels. That’s how you will gain global recognition

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Every person is unique in their own way, but all of us follow into trap of mistakes. I do not like to judge people so cannot comment for others but for me, my biggest mistake was blind trust. Before starting any new venture make sure to protect your own rights in terms of clear funding source, roles and responsibilities of partners. We usually say let us start, things we will sort out and fall in place when time comes. Have a larger vision, create strategies beforehand, when we reach a point what we need to do, how we plan to achieve the targets. I never planned beyond start-up rest was understood… on the way usually becomes by the way.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

The difference between been an employee and business owner, that you value every single cent before taking any decision. When person work with the money of others it is just a matter following management instructions with no personal touch towards the results and outcomes of dealings. Having own business set up, always gives you a pressure and responsibility, you have to be alert about all ups and downs and be proactive how to manage situations in the best possible manners, because the only person should be blamed on wrong decisions is only you!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Once you have decided to incorporate a business partner in your entrepreneurship space, you should be prepared, that it has never been an easy task to merge polar mindsets and manage each other individualism. Both have specific historical background and expertise, which should be considered and respected in the right direction to achieve harmony and satisfaction in business set up. So, what you need to know to feel reciprocated comfort in leading jointly successful project.

Focus on common goals! Both of the partners have started business to generate profit and this is an ultimate final result of all dealings and actions. Utilize each other knowledge and different way of thinking that is the biggest advantage. Yes, we have diversified approaches, but that what makes us stronger and unique in solutions.

For instance, we had a supplier though whom we have imported a first container of assorted food products on cash to UAE. After goods has been sold, we have decided, that we can work further to expand market distribution, but on a better payment term. Despite of numerous negotiations, meetings, sometimes even during abroad trips, nothing was going in the right direction. Our supplier was hesitant, partially agreed, but at the last step of making final decision to sign a contract and ship goods on credit — had never took place. Finally, it has been reaching the point that my partner gave up this idea, but I was still insisting. I felt the weakness of supplier is the trust, but there was a willingness to work. For some time, I could not figure out what was going somewhere not in the streamline to finish the deal. So, I started act as a solo and my partner did not mind, only smiling in return like “keep trying, am out for now”.

I started to focus on social media, getting my company more visible, highlighting key achievements. From other side we have started to focus on competition products, increasing volumes and market reach. All this took nearly 3 years to develop communication channels, even, I have got small shipment on cash from the same supplier to UAE to keep relations going, until one day finally I got confirmation on payment terms to move on with the contract.

It took for me 3 years of patience and hard work on marketing strategy, but we have got a result. The moment contract was done, both of us was excited and think about next steps how to unitize this opportunity for our business. We have never stopped to discuss, who’s achievement it was or how it was going, the moment it is happened we jumped direct in to next steps to see how progress further.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

My very first business setup was with a partner before I started solo and moved on to make my own company three years later. When I started my first business with partnership I had to rely on the skills of my partner in terms of connectivity, reliability. My part was to get export clients through my network and his job was to support supply through his skill-set. Our strength was to re-export Sunflower Oil and Walnuts from Ukraine to the Middle East. It did not take me time to find potential customers for it and sooner than we had expected we managed to bag a few orders for the region for Sunflower oil.

Depending and totally relying on my partners trust to be able to source the correct product reliable suppliers I was relaxed. But I soon understood that my partner had mucked-up with the supplies. He had booked the consignment through third part and paid them advance instead of buying it direct through the source. His communications were not up to mark and we had no indication when the shipment would take place. Plus, he had booked an order of Walnuts that he paid for in advance for a client that I was not even aware of.

The operations complete operations were not handled in the right manner; lack of reports, wrong amounts transferred, issues with export documents, labels, pricing on certain products, nothing was right! The biggest challenge was I had taken advance from my client for my orders and the funds were all blocked and I couldn’t face my customers due to the deadly in the shipment.

After lot of connections, networking’s and support we managed to recover the advance we had paid to a third-party agent for sunflower oil once we received the refunded, we finally proceeded with the shipment through the right factory. Thanks to the patient of my client and my reputation with them I managed to keep them calm for almost 100 days before we could commence the shipment. As for the walnuts shipment that he had booked through him we are still fighting the case in the court and that moneys seems to be far from being recovered.

My partner’s poor communication on the above made us loose time and a lot of money. The point learnt was never to hand your investment in other people’s hand, no one will work for your money as you would. All the above lead to a break in our partnership that costed me my 20 years of mortgage payment plan for my family house.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Resilience that’s something which you should develop over the period of time, by keeping yourself self-motivated. Let’s say, imagine yourself in a space shuttle, somewhere in the space. So, what do you have? Mission as a simple assignment why you are there, let’s say to land on the Moon for the rock sample collection. Then it comes to a vision — Why do you need to accomplish your task, most probably to try see possible options to develop an oxygen level and water retention on the satellite to cultivate future agriculture. And the most important is you and the space shuttle your only means back.

So, that space shuttle with you is the resilience towards survivor in the space developed before getting there. You got trained how to be physically fit according to the space medical standards and you have to pass strict exams to get permission for the travel. It is hard, sometimes seems impossible, needs a lot of persistence fighting your “cants” with “cans” to pass it through. You have to understand mentally that it is not easy to be in closed space under stress when you are surrounded with nothing, you can breathe only in limitations of space given inside the spacecraft. The nutrition programs to adjust daily food intake in extreme conditions, which is differ from the normal eating habits and you have to exercise a lot to be physically strong. You’ve been taught and trained on all scientific approaches towards your mission to be accomplished and you got a space shuttle, to help you live and survive in extreme environment conditions.

Have you thought about spacecraft itself? Let’s look it took endless numbers of engineers working around the clock to assemble the shuttle, how many mistakes were done to try it insure its improved performance each time? For sure there was a lot of learning, repeated trials and persistence, but all those people never gave up and used all their experiences, knowledge and skills collectively to get a space shuttle built for the condition it should be used under insuring its performance even under extreme challenges. After all that you have trust on the spacecraft yet you have more fait on yourself, your skills, your attitude to take up a challenge to God to space it bigger than the millions spent on developing the spacecraft, the thousands of brains behind it, the hundreds of years of research yet all this is nothing without your courage.

Do not torture yourself by trying to regret about the moments of failure, better is to analyze situation how in the best possible manner to solve the issue. Never let the stress take advantage of you and do not overthink, if you really need help make sure to ask, but choose the right people. You have to adapt fast towards risks and be proactive in finding solutions. Above all I shall trust my own personal instincts to be my best guide because there is nothing above self-trust and without the courage, journey would have never taken place in the first place!

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Establishing your first startup is not a matter of simple registration of the legal entity and getting license to trade. You have to be prepared for the new horizons and totally new unavoidable challenges. How to manage different situations and cope up with stress level that you will experience for sure on routine basis. In order to develop your resilience, you should deeply understand yourself, analyze what kind of difficult situations you’ve been going through and how you reacted.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I had a situation of been cheated while was trying to work with my trading skills. I started to work on project with ex-colleague of mine, trying to export cheese to his client through him. We arranged samples, did trials, negotiate prices till finally the first container was successfully confirmed and sold.

After the first deal was completed, I trusted it shall be the same as he was a known person in the industry, plus we were colleagues and had a history working together so I allowed myself not to be involved in all shipments personally. Allowing my ex-colleague to deal with my office in Ukraine to continue supplies through my company. All transactions were approved from me based purely on trust. I was transparent to revealed my sources and contacts, expecting that he would be ethical in his dealing and everything would continue the same way. After a few months I realized things were not moving as they were supposed to upon investigating, I was shocked to know that he had shipped over a dozen containers acting on my behalf with my source bypassing me and my office. Till date he still denies even though all the evidence proves different, over that he has had the audacity to quote me an indecent proposal while I visited his office being naïve to his act of back-stabbing.

I chose not to sulk about it as it was not worth, however it was important to mention to understand the impact that had in my life. I am grateful for this experience; we stopped any kind of business or personal interactions and it is he who lost his credibility with me as a friend as a partner. He lost a person who had full confidence and trust on mutual business dealing. He utilized this opportunity in best possible way to cross me showing his greed and I felt astonished that after that one can still have the arrogance to make a personal pass. This experience taught me a lot, by losing few thousand dollars on this deal, I kind of prevented bigger loose in future.

Yes, it was a mistake of trusting by sharing my source, but I still believe that trust exist between partners to grow together for the bigger achievements. I learnt to keep and retain information in the best possible manner to protect my business unless I am ready to share. People are not always as they show to be.

It did hurt me but I took it as an example how I managed the situation where I was cheated and unfairly treated. I extracted this learning, implemented in my future operations giving priority to protecting and safe guarding my business information.

Do not torture yourself by trying to regret about the moments of failure, better is to analyze situation how in the best possible manner to solve the issue. Never let the stress to take an advantage of you and do not overthink, if you really need a help make sure to ask, but choose the right people. You have to adapt fast towards risks and be proactive in finding solutions.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Most probably sometime we are thinking why things goes wrong? There are days that everything seems to be upside down and you feel exhausted. So why not to understand the root cause of unbinding matters and try to cope up with the situation? To help you to keep positive attitude in any situations keep always engaged with your business associates. Discuss the situation, share thought, it will help to discover deeply what is bothering and where things have to be fixed at the earliest. The moment when you speak It out, you will find solutions and look at situation under different angle.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I believe that positivity itself is the life booster for any individual; be it an employer, an employee, a client, a family member or a friend… Positivity brings prosperity and the balance into our life towards success. Positive attitude culture should be seeded and grown in any business venture to pave to road towards vision accomplishment.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Now if am in the space and have oxygen leakage issue with my shuttle, I shall not look to trust an architect specialized to design the shuttle, but more to the engineer, who can help me to solve my oxygen issue for quicker solutions and proper repairs. “Always remember people pretend to be professionals unless put to test one see wolves in sheep clothing’s”. The best way to learn a person is when given power they respect it beyond their capacity to abuse it, no matter how professional they are or seem to be, how well one knows them placing your trust in right hands is an important rule that must be always be followed.

