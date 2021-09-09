Natalia G. Maganda Of Green Studio Marketing: “Your values will define your path”

If you feel like you are not happy with what you are doing, ask yourself if what you do every day aligns with what you believe in. If you can’t answer this, then we have a problem. Success doesn’t come from a corporate path or from being an entrepreneur, it comes when you are fulfilled with what you do every day. Like when I decided to quit working for mass consumption companies and focus on doing what I love through my own business.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Natalia G. Maganda.

Natalia is founder of Green Studio Marketing where she offers ethical content marketing services for conscious entrepreneurs. Driven by passion and 8+ years of marketing experience, she hopes her slice of the Internet inspires millennial entrepreneurs to pursue conscious leadership in their businesses.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

Where do I start? I grew up in different places. I was born and raised in Mexico in my early years of life, and then at age 6 moved to Miami, Florida where I lived most of my childhood. When I was a teenager, I moved back to Mexico and settled down for the rest of my early adulthood. Then I got married and moved to Michigan, USA for a couple of years, and then moved back to Mexico to a different city. I guess what I can say is that the course of my life has taught me to adapt to change. Moving to a new city doesn’t frighten me anymore, it’s become the essence of my life and personal story. I’ve learned how to read people, how to be the new girl in the room, the new friend in the inner circle, and it wasn’t always easy.

I grew up having it all. A roof over my head, I had a fairytale childhood being able to go to Disney world every holiday weekend. There was always food on my table. Family, love, and everything anyone could ask for. But my life really changed the moment I saw poverty with my own eyes. When I went on missions with my high school class in Mexico and was able to interact with people that were living a contrasting reality. Where I got to see the stars for the very first time. In a rural area (Ajusco, Hidalgo) with no cell phone data. I saw children playing with rocks, an elderly woman combed my hair, I saw a mother who had 3 chickens running in her backyard to eat and shared one of them with me and my friends. When I experienced all of this, I understood that life was about helping others.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

After I experienced going on missions, a few years later, I participated in building houses in rural communities with my university in Mexico (Anáhuac University). Being able to literally build a house for a family is invaluable. The energy of the volunteers and friends I met there was magnetic. We built houses in 3 days. It was magical, powerful and life changing. Helping others has brought meaning into my life and allowed me to understand what I had to with my own journey. Sometimes when you study a career, you never fully understand if you are making the right decision. I studied marketing. At first it felt like the right choice, then I was suddenly scaling up the corporate ladder in mass consumption companies and found myself unhappy with what I was doing. I felt my life purpose had to bring me back to those feelings I had in high-school and college. Experiencing fulfillment with changing people’s lives. So, I quit my job and decided to go all in to focus on Green Studio.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

It’s funny, but my wellbeing routine is not 100% healthy. I strongly believe that self-care requires self-knowledge and awareness, and what I mean by this is that I do what works for me. I know that I must exercise to stay healthy, so I do yoga 2–4 times per week. I know that I must eat healthy, so I pursue a regular vegetable and carbs diet (I’m not a vegan). But I also know that when I’m having a bad day I need a guilt-free mocha coffee with extra chocolate, or that when I want to celebrate something I go for my favorite salty chips and a cup of wine. Self-care is different for everyone, and I have my “select” guilty pleasures, which I don’t feel bad about having at all. In terms of exercise, I want to highlight that it is absolutely necessary. For me, yoga has helped me in so many ways. It has taught me a lot about becoming a mindful person, embracing the pleasant and unpleasant of life all while breathing and noticing how you feel. It’s like my free therapy as well as writing.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

In a long story short version? I was in the mass consumption industry living what I thought was my dream job. I had always sought corporate success. I had the clear picture that one day I would manage a team inside any company. And then life happened. I got married to the love of my life and had to encounter the challenge of moving to a different city. I had to quit my job and was forced to think about what I wanted to do next. I had started an amazing fashion brand with my mom on the side, but due to the change in the location I decided to turn what was once our brand into a sustainable fashion blog. And that’s where it all started. I became the digital marketing nerd of my friends, I started working with brands, and people began asking me for help with their marketing. Fast forward to today Green Studio was born. My humble corner of the Internet where I get to work with brands that share my values and change the world one story at a time.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Starting a business is a very lonely journey. You need strong determination and commitment to actually see the results. My biggest challenge was learning to get to know myself at a deeper level. When I was recently married and had to quit my job to move to a new city, I felt like I had a whole life ahead of me and I felt lost. One day I remembered that I used to love writing. I used to write stories when I was a little kid. I even had a birthday party where I wrote the script, and all my friends were “actresses”. So, for some reason I started doing what I enjoyed doing when I was 10 years old. Who knew this would have taken me this far? I am a fan of Steve Job’s phrase “connecting the dots” because my life events have all happened for a reason and very few people in this world get to encounter what it is to discover yourself at a deeper level. If you learn to do what you love, you will see the magic in your life.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Green Studio is about helping you find your brand magic and amplify your message through a website or content strategy. My approach is to use storytelling to make others fall in love with what you do. My clients range from passionate entrepreneurs to ethical and sustainable brands. I help each one of them by highlighting their brand power in their messaging and creating compelling copy that resonates with conscious consumers. Conscious consumers are not ordinary consumers. We need more, we buy from the brands that we believe in. We buy from the heart and follow others who have purpose too. I also plant a tree through One Tree Planted for every 1:1 project as a reminder for everyone who is starting a business to let their dreams grow.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I don’t want to highlight just one of my clients because I truly put my heart into every single one. Although I do have a thing for working with sustainable fashion brands because I love the industry. What I love most is that I can work with anyone in the world that shares my values, and each one of my clients promotes conscious consumerism, sustainable products, or helps people across the world.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Brave, impulsive, and helpful. I consider myself brave, because not everyone has the courage to quit their job and follow their dreams. When I learned to invest my first 300 dollars and see a return, things got exciting. When I learned that sometimes you lose money when starting a business, I learned to try again. Bravery is needed because if you never take that leap of faith, well the world will miss out on what you could become.

I consider myself impulsive and it has been a key instrument to my success because I never overthink things. When passion drives me, I’m unstoppable. I’m that person that will stay late or wake up at 3 am in the morning because I had a new idea. My impulsiveness has opened so many doors for me, and it has also taught me to take steps a little slower sometimes. It’s part of my essence and personality, it’s something I can’t control. It has also taught me to be more mindful about those beside me (family and friends) and to nurture relationships to maintain a healthy work/life balance because not everything in life is work.

In terms of my third character trait, being helpful has always been my signature stamp. I’ve always been the one that shares knowledge, that teaches others in an office, that gives more than what people pay (or used to pay me). I’ve also learned to monetize my trait, to learn how to charge, know my worth but also to never stop helping others. Most of my clients love working with me, because they just know I give a personalized experience, I truly care. We need this in business, we are not robots, and the world needs a human approach in everything we do.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

For me, wellness is finding life balance in all aspects. It’s learning how to craft that balance with your mind, body, and heart.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Wellness is not a trend and it’s not something that will magically cure your life. It’s a lifestyle and if you try it, it will open your eyes to many things. It will show you how to connect with your mind, body and soul. If you think you are unhappy, or unhealthy, that’s great you have the first step which is self-awareness, but you need to do something about it. We are what we eat, think, and do.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

In my last company, there was a huge wellness issue since the pandemic. They implemented golden rules where you were allowed to reject any meeting before 9AM and after 5PM. They also supported each employee with a budget to buy home office furniture. I believe any company can say they care about their people, but in order to make people within an organization happy, top-level management and people management also plays a key role. Employees will feel happy if they feel their boss truly cares. In the end someone once told me: “You stay with who you love to work with.”

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Your values will define your path

If you feel like you are not happy with what you are doing, ask yourself if what you do every day aligns with what you believe in. If you can’t answer this, then we have a problem. Success doesn’t come from a corporate path or from being an entrepreneur, it comes when you are fulfilled with what you do every day. Like when I decided to quit working for mass consumption companies and focus on doing what I love through my own business.

2. Transparency will build your trust

The world needs more transparency. The more we know how far a brand goes to change the world, the more we fall in love with that brand. Conscious consumerism is the future, and transparency plays a key role in showing that you’re not afraid to do things differently.

3. Don’t be afraid to share a disruptive message

Old fashioned marketing is slowly dying, conscious consumers don’t need to be told that we’re not good enough, and we don’t need to be told that we’re not healthy or happy. We need messaging that empowers us and invites us to choose wellness because we believe in it, not because we need it.

4. Speak up when you disagree

If you are an advocate and active supporter of your values, it’s not OK to stay silent. When needed, speaking up is important to make an impact. Another form of speaking up is supporting organizations that fight for change like GreenPeace, Fashion Revolution or similar.

5. Inspire and always help others

Success is all about giving back without expecting to receive in return. Do this, and the energy will flow into everything that you do. I can tell you that every time I’ve over-delivered I’ve marked my stamp beside my name.

The world needs more conscious, passionate leadership in business. I hope that what you do tomorrow helps turn this world into a better place. For more, check out Green-studiomx.com

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Mindful marketing is much needed these days. Especially with how digital marketing changes so quickly. I would love to create a mindful marketing methodology for businesses who want to change the way we persuade people to buy. It’s not about the urgency anymore, it’s about the why. Promoting conscious consumerism is scary for many businesses, because businesses want more profit, more units sold, they don’t want to tell people nicely that they don’t need to buy. Threading that balance between selling only what people need is the challenge for future generations.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Anne Hathaway has always inspired me. I can’t tell you how many times I enjoy seeing The Devil Wears Prada or The Intern. I almost know every line. She makes me feel like that startup millennial or nerdy creative writer that loves fashion and can go after anything she wants, plus she obviously advocates for sustainability too. I feel we would be great friends! I love you Anne Hathaway. I watch your movies on repeat religiously.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can check out Green Studio for learning more about mindful marketing and sustainable brands through my blog or working with me. I’m also on Instagram @green.studiomx

