Alex Kinnier of GetUpside: “Ensure mutual benefit”

Ensure mutual benefit. You will have to work with a number of stakeholders to have a big impact. Think about what motivates each of them and find ways to benefit them all to move as fast as possible.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alex Kinnier.

Alex is an ardent technologist, product developer, entrepreneur, and investor who has spent 18 years developing products that have transformed industries.

As co-founder and CEO of GetUpside, Alex is working to personalize brick-and-mortar commerce to help communities thrive. The GetUpside team has helped earn hundreds of millions of dollars in profit for merchants and cash back for users.

Prior to GetUpside, Alex served on Opower’s executive team as the Senior VP of Product & Engineering. There he led the company’s product development teams, including engineering, product management, user experience, services, and analytics.

As an investor, Alex has served as a Partner at Khosla Ventures, NEA, and now at Builders VC. Some of his investments include Climate Corporation (acquired by Monsanto) and Skybox (acquired by Google).

As a product manager, Alex began his career making big impacts at Google, and before that at Procter & Gamble. At Google, Alex built the agency display advertising team, created Google’s next generation third party serving and targeting system, and also led Google’s acquisition of DoubleClick. At Procter & Gamble, Alex worked in brand management and product development roles, leading the development and launch of three never-before-seen products.

Alex holds an M.B.A. with distinction from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering with honors from Lehigh University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. It’s really a town made special by its people and local businesses. I’ve always loved the feeling of community as I walked down State Street — and we’ve made local communities like Doylestown the basis of our work at GetUpside. For many years it was just me and my mom, and watching her provide for the two of us taught me everything about hard work.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I once studied the largest salesforce in Southeast Asia on the back of a motorcycle. I rode around Calcutta, India selling Aquaguard water purification units door-to-door with the Eureka Forbes sales team. I spent hundreds of hours in conversation and navigating bumpy roads, and it was incredibly rewarding to work for a company that improved people’s lives in a measurable way. This has been a guiding principle for me in building GetUpside.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people I am grateful for; the two that stand out are Vinod Khosla and Pierre Lamond. Just listening to them at Khosla Ventures, then working alongside them, and then investing with them has shown me how start-up companies that are singularly focused on big problems can change the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I truly believe that thoughts make reality. We need to pay close attention to our thoughts, because they can be a powerful force for change.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Vision. All change, in any situation, starts with a vision of how something can be improved.

2. Empowerment. Great people want to make change, and do great things when they are empowered to do so.

3. Collaboration. Most change requires groups of amazing people to combine their skills and create an outsized impact on the world.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

GetUpside’s mission is focused on building strong communities — often centered around places where people gather and shops owned by our neighbors. The rise of e-commerce showed us how online personalization can unlock proven value for people and businesses, and brick and mortar retailers have had a hard time keeping up. GetUpside levels the playing field for both people and businesses. With GetUpside, 30+ million people get more value from their everyday purchases and 30,000+ businesses earn more proven profit — making our communities stronger.

GetUpside is also focused on protecting the future of our communities. Every transaction through GetUpside benefits the world at large, offsetting carbon so that local communities thrive for years to come. Since its inception in 2016, GetUpside has committed 1% of all revenue to sustainability initiatives related to our areas of operation, offsetting the GHG emissions from 25% of all gallons sold through the platform. That’s an impact that ranks among major corporations like Delta, Alphabet, Disney, Salesforce, and JP Morgan Chase. As our sustainability efforts expand, we are building a broader sustainability program beyond carbon offsetting, including investing in emerging carbon removal technologies, supporting local food rescue initiatives to decrease hunger and food waste, and building features directly into the GetUpside platform to empower users to get involved.

How do you think your technology can address this?

GetUpside counteracts macro trends like growing income inequality and massive retail store closures by empowering shoppers with more purchasing power and brick-and-mortar with attributable, incremental profit. Consumers use the GetUpside mobile app to earn cash back on their everyday purchases, retailers use our digital personalization platform to earn more profit without changing their business models, and as a result the offline world is made more efficient.

No other product has successfully situated itself in the middle of a two-sided marketplace equally focused on merchant and consumer benefit. On a per-transaction basis, GetUpside’s personalized offerings find the intersection between a merchant’s existing capacity — whether that is an empty gas pump, an unoccupied table at a restaurant, or extra bananas to be sold at a grocery store — and a customer’s maximum willingness to pay for that existing capacity.

Unlike marketing campaigns and traditional loyalty programs that treat large customer segments the same way — as if these bucketed customers have the same needs or are motivated by the same things — GetUpside’s machine learning algorithms personalize every single shopper’s experience, just like an online retailer would. This allows GetUpside users to earn 2 to 3 times more cash back compared to any other app out there. Not only do shoppers benefit, but businesses win too. All promotions are within merchants’ margin, so while shoppers earn cash back, merchants become measurably more profitable by earning business they wouldn’t have seen without GetUpside.

Our efforts have helped keep hundreds of millions of dollars in our local communities. Millions of users at tens of thousands of locations nationwide are running 2 billion dollars in commerce through GetUpside. Our users have earned 100 million dollars in cash back and our retailer partners have earned 200 million dollars in attributable, incremental profit. And as we grow into our vision of a fully personalized brick-and-mortar economy, we believe we can create over 25 billion dollars per year of value for the world.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My experience with “personalization” began 14 years ago at Google, when content providers and advertisers were moving online in big ways. Online merchant platforms had convenient platforms with seemingly endless options, and provided uniquely tailored experience for each one of us. We see this today when our search results are personalized to our location and interests, and when e-commerce recommends products we didn’t know we needed until we saw it. These merchants used cookies and log-ins to personalize and measure every interaction with their users, and they shaped the way the web functions today — where personalization has become an expectation.

Given this context, I worried about how the Doylestown businesses I grew up with could compete. The real world doesn’t have cookies or log-ins to help personalize every interaction, and as you might have noticed, brick-and-mortar businesses are having a hard time keeping up with the online marketplace. In reality many of us enjoy our old haunts or discovering new ones; they provide places for people to congregate and find new or familiar faces. These businesses — from large chains to small boutiques — make up our communities.

We created GetUpside to serve as the platform that digitally personalizes brick-and-mortar businesses. By making interactions with customers more efficient, we can create the same delightful shopping experiences in our neighborhoods that we’ve come to expect online. And with this increased efficiency, we can do out part behind the scenes to transform everyday errands into greater change.

How do you think this might change the world?

Fundamentally improving brick-and-mortar commerce is a big idea. And it’s working.

We have 2.5 billion dollars running through our platform annually, users have earned over 100 million dollars in cash back, our retailer partners have earned over 200 million dollars in incremental profit, and in 2019 we offset more greenhouse gas emissions than J.P. Morgan Chase and Salesforce combined.

On our growth trajectory, we can increase the purchasing power of U.S. consumers and the profitability of U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants by over 25 billion dollars per year. Adding this much value back into our communities annually would have an enormous impact. To put this giant number into perspective, if aggregated, this value could feed more than 8.3 million people for a year, put 2.5 million people through all four years of college at a state school, or even pay the annual income of 425,000 American families. Broken down to the individual level, consumers could increase their purchasing power by over 500 dollars annually, and businesses could earn 10–20% more dollars in incremental profit annually … And that’s just in one year.

This mission does not mean we are anti-delivery or anti-online commerce. GetUpside is made up of convenience-loving, movie-streaming, meal-kit-ordering people just like you. But we do believe we can level the playing field and create an environment where the online marketplace and brick-and-mortar businesses can compete in economic harmony.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Given the way we’ve seen personalization unfold online, a discussion about the technology is often accompanied by a discussion about privacy.

Unlike what we might experience in the online world, GetUpside does not need personally identifiable information to operate our personalization engine. Instead our high-powered machine learning algorithms build off of the passive collection of anonymized card information that retailers already have. There is no need for things like bank account information or facial recognition to understand users.

We’re very deliberate about the way we build our platform — with consumers and retailers in mind — to avoid any unintended consequences, like becoming a plot point in the next seasons of Black Mirror.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Make your impact worth the effort. Creating technology that has a positive social impact is hard work so make sure it’s impact, if successful, is worth it. Said differently: don’t waste your time working on small impacts or small problems — go big. Prioritize measurement. If you can’t measure your impact, you run the risk of deluding yourself into thinking you are making a difference when you’re not. Ensure mutual benefit. You will have to work with a number of stakeholders to have a big impact. Think about what motivates each of them and find ways to benefit them all to move as fast as possible. Maintain focus. All great change starts from small beginnings… start with doing one thing really well. Enjoy your team. You will work long, hard hours, so make sure you are spending that time with people you admire and want to work alongside.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Join GetUpside! Learn what we are doing right and what we can do better. If that doesn’t interest you, start your own company that works to make the world the way you believe it should be.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow any of our @GetUpside social media accounts — we repost all the big news there!

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.