Eric Stegemann of TRIBUS: “Know what data you have”

It has been said that the currency of the modern world is not gold, but information. If that is true, then nearly every business is storing financial information, emails, and other private information that can be invaluable to cybercriminals or other nefarious actors. What is every business required to do to protect its customers’ and clients’ private information?

I had the pleasure of interviewing Eric Stegemann, CEO of TRIBUS, the leading provider of custom websites, intranet, email marketing and CRM systems

Eric Stegemann brings years of experience and expertise to his role as CEO and Director of Strategy for TRIBUS. Having become a REALTOR® before reaching the age of 20, Eric grew passionate about an industry where responsibility and hard work were rewarded. While loving his days selling real estate, he knew there was a larger opportunity to build a technology-oriented brokerage. In 2004, he created River City Real Estate, which quickly became the largest independent brokerage in the St. Louis area. There he oversaw the development of numerous real estate technology breakthroughs that were well ahead of their time. The intellectual property developed at the company eventually became the framework for a new technology firm: TRIBUS. Formed in 2009, TRIBUS brings forward-thinking technology solutions for medium- and large-sized real estate brokerages across the U.S. and Canada.

Eric is regarded as one of the brightest minds in the real estate technology realm and has spoken at a variety of real estate events, such as Inman Connect in New York and San Francisco, the NAR Annual conference, and numerous state and local board meetings.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I was born into a business-oriented family. My dad immigrated to the US in 1956 and within a few years had started his first business, then his second, and finally his third that ended up lasting 40 years until my parents retired. Business was definitely in my blood. I started my first business selling greeting cards at 9, then starting mowing lawns at 12, a tech support and web development company at 14, and my real estate brokerage at 21 and then finally TRIBUS and it’s subsidiaries at 26.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

I started selling real estate to pay for college. I did not imagine I would be doing this still 20+ years later. I saw an opportunity to make 5000 dollars or more per sale and could do it after class and on weekends. I ended up being very successful and fell in love with the business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

After seeing me speak, we were invited to help a fledgling brokerage get started in Los Angeles. We were involved in helping them get started from the ground up — including being involved in their entire recruiting and retention strategy. This brokerage turned out to be one of the largest companies on the west side of LA. It was inspiring to watch them go from 12 founders to the mega company they turned into. Later we worked with a brokerage that had been around for nearly 40 years. The company was making a massive transition and decided they wanted to go from a 400 agent company to one of the largest in the country. We were able to work with their executive team to help them grown 500% in a single year and they are closing in on 1000% in two years!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I first started TRIBUS, I was at a speaking engagement and a gentleman approached me from the crowd afterwards. He said that he was starting a new brokerage and that he felt like TRIBUS might be the solution to his tech problems in getting that brokerage up and running. He invited me to meet the 12 other partners starting the company — I sat down with them over days and weeks and listened, learned, and helped where I could. I saw them work to create one of the most powerful brokerages on the westside of Los Angeles in a matter of months — that brokerage was Partners Trust. I’m forever grateful to Nick Segal for taking a chance on a startup company like TRIBUS.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At TRIBUS, one of the things we’re most known for is that we are constantly updating our platform. In fact every single Monday we do a release — sometimes small things, sometimes major enhancements to help brokerages and their agents. We’re working on some major new products for later this year including a full business intelligence tool to help brokerages and their agents better utilize their data.

What advice would you give to your colleagues to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make sure at least 4 times per year you spend a week working on the business instead of in the business.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Privacy regulation and rights have been changing across the world in recent years. Nearly every business collects some financial information, emails, etc, about their clients and customers. For the benefit of our readers, can you help articulate what the legal requirements are for a business to protect its customers’ and clients’ private information?

It really depends on the state! Some states don’t say much about privacy, other states have very onerous laws on the matter- Massachusetts is a good example. In all cases, I would advise every business to carry data insurance and conduct an audit on what data they have, what they need to keep, and how secure that data is.

Beyond the legal requirements, is there a prudent ‘best practice’? Should customer information be destroyed at a certain point?

Don’t keep any information that you don’t need for your business. Make sure that personally identifiable information is only accessible to those that need it on your team and only accessible inside your office on specific computers.

In the face of this changing landscape, how has your data retention policy evolved over the years?

TRIBUS implemented an additional layer of security for our clients by partnering with Cloudflare to check requests to our systems before they even get there! Cloudflare is a great solution that many businesses can implement with low cost.

Are you able to tell our readers a bit about your specific policies about data retention? How do you store data? What type of data is stored or is not? Is there a length to how long data is stored?

Because we operate data warehouses for our clients, each client uses different data retention policies.

Has any particular legislation related to data privacy, data retention or the like, affected you in recent years? Is there any new or pending legislation that has you worrying about the future?

Actually, I’m hopefully that federal legislation might come out that unifies states. Currently if you have data on a citizen from one state but operate the business in another state — you may or may not fall under that state’s rules. This makes it very challenging for real estate companies.

In your opinion, have tools matured to help manage data retention practices? Are there any that you’d recommend?

We have built our own internally.

There have been some recent well publicized cloud outages and major breaches. Have any of these tempered or affected the way you go about your operations or store information?

Every business that uses the cloud should have built in redundancies — for example AWS offers data centers around the world and you can have your data hosted / replicated into multiple availability zones with automatic failover.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Now let’s talk about how to put all of these ideas into practice. Can you please share “Five Things Every Business Needs To Know In Order Properly Store and Protect Their Customers’ Information?”

Know what data you have. Identify who currently has access to it. Turn on zero trust systems (systems that turn off access to anyone and require each individual person accessing it to request and be approved to have access). Monitor access regularly for anomalies. Destroy data that you don’t need.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂 (Think, simple, fast, effective and something everyone can do!)

Teach personal finance as a required course to graduate high school — details included like the benefits of compound interest, investing, and not paying credit card interest.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check us out at https://TRIBUS.com

