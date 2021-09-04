Dr. Jason Won: “Exercise daily for at least 20–30 minutes”

Exercise daily for at least 20–30 minutes. Try to do exercises that are moderate in intensity, and aim for compound resisted movements- exercises that span multiple joints and uses external load, such as dumbbells, to stimulate muscle growth.

Dr. Jason Won PT, DPT, OCS is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Board Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist, and NSCA Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist. He is the founder of The Pain-Free Academy, and through his custom virtual physical therapy programs, he helps busy professionals eliminate years’ worth of pain and teaches them how to stay pain-free long-term.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in one of the greatest cities in the world, San Francisco, CA. My dad was a native and my mom grew up right across the Bay Bridge in Oakland.

As a young boy, I loved being outdoors and having a basketball in my hand, despite not being great at it (at first).

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My dad was a Bay Area Asian legend in the basketball industry, so I was always known as “Matty’s son”.

That was a lot of pressure. Often, I felt like I couldn’t live up to his standards. I wasn’t the most athletic person, and I was extremely overweight. In middle school, I was severely ridiculed for being big. Name calling, throwing my lunch onto the floor, eating on my own in the hallways or sometimes in the bathrooms were all normal features of my school day. I hated myself more than I hated the bullies.

One day, I’d finally had enough. During one of my lunches eaten in the bathroom, something clicked and I rushed home from school that day to begin my mission. I started researching “exercise” in these ancient things called encyclopedias (believe it or not, it was not actually that long ago! I’m 33!). Following my notes from all the research I’d accumulated, I started jumping rope, doing push-ups, drinking more water, refusing dessert after dinner. Heck, I even told my dad to stop driving me home from school so I could walk the 45 minutes it took instead.

At 12 years old, I went from 133 pounds to 108 pounds. I knew a ton more about exercise, physiology, and anatomy than anyone in the school, probably even the teachers.

Time went on and I excelled in the sports I chose. Until one day, it all came to a grinding halt when I sustained a shoulder injury. Terrified of being bullied for being overweight again, I began researching physical therapy to try and heal myself so that I could get back to my active lifestyle as quickly as possible. It was around that time that my mom also began struggling with chronic pain, so I widened my research further to impart what I could onto her too. It was then that I realized that being healthy was about so much more than simply not being overweight and being aesthetically pleasing in the eyes of society.

Most people go into physical therapy because they’ve been through physical therapy rehabilitating some form of an injury, pain, or surgery. For me, it was an insane stubbornness to prove the naysayers wrong. To show them I didn’t need to be “Matty’s son” to be respected.

That stubbornness led to the passion that I have for the human body and for helping others become the best versions of themselves health-wise.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Bullies were definitely part of the equation.

I was complacent with who I was. The short, fat kid who ran one of the slowest mile times and could hardly make it through 2 minutes in a basketball game. Even though the circumstances weren’t ideal, the bullies exposed what I needed to change in myself.

I got straight As, made my mama proud, could solve any math equation in minutes. But I couldn’t calculate the depth of how badly my body craved to be different. Those 2 years from 6th to 8th grade really pushed me into my love for exercise and physical therapy and helping others. I never want others to worthless and hopeless. I want people to thrive and do the activities they love with the people they love.

At the other end of the spectrum, the one other person that inspired me is my dad. Even though my dad did spoil me with basketball shoes, video games, and unhealthy foods all the time, he taught me that there truly is no free lunch. He grew up in the heart of Chinatown, San Francisco and left home when he was only 18 years old. He went to city college and became one of the most successful insurance agents in the entire Northern California region. He also started a non-profit organization called the Bay Area Asian Sports Dragons that is now one of the most successful Asian basketball sports teams in California.

I didn’t know it when I was a child, but he worked hard enough to only have to work 10–20 hours out of the week and still make 6 figures in the 1990s. I looked up to him my entire life and wanted to be exactly like him in every way.

Unfortunately in April of 2008 while I was still a sophomore in college, he passed away due to stage 4 colon cancer. He was great at taking care of others around him, but he didn’t see value in taking care of his own health or doing yearly screens with the doctor. I probably would’ve gone into insurance, but because I saw the deterioration of his health, the anguish my mom had to go through to do everything for him physically was a stake straight to my heart. I knew that part of what inspired me to become a physical therapist was to help thousands in my lifetime to prioritize their health. I wanted others to feel strong, resilient, and able to walk through life without pain or limitations.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think the biggest mistake was working a PT position in corporate.

My first corporate position was atrocious. I was being severely underpaid for the work I was doing, and it seemed to be mostly about how much you can bill clients for based on their insurance cap.

My second position was not much better. We were one of the busiest PT clinics in the Bay Area, and we were being forced to take on more clients than we could handle. I was surrounded by many PTs who lost the passion to serve. I saw patients who were neglected because PTs were pushed to prioritize completing documentation over actually treating patients. Patients have since told me they felt like they were getting the bottom of the barrel every visit.

Don’t get me wrong, not every client left unhappy. But I think my biggest mistake was thinking that I’d work in a corporate PT clinic for 30+ years into retirement, delivering superb quality of care. The system I was part of would simply not allow that.

Jim Rohn said, “You are the average of the 5 people you hang around with”. And if I was surrounded by co-workers who slandered clients behind their back, complained about their job, and lost sight of the reason why they went into physical therapy in the first place I knew I had to leave.

But I believe these mistakes helped me to build my own PT business under my own terms. There is more to PT than just massage and exercise. There’s the lifestyle and the persona of the individual that a PT must understand, to treat the whole person and not just the pain. Treating pain is a means to an end. Pain can go away, but without addressing the wider lifestyle and habits, it’s sure to return.

So although it was a mistake to work in corporate, it at least showed me everything I don’t want to be as a PT and reaffirmed why and how I wanted to do this in the first place.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Steve Jobs had an awesome quote that really pushed me into entrepreneurship and owning my own online rehabilitation business.

“Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”

I don’t care to be different. But I want to stand for what is right.

Our nation has lost sight of the “care” in “healthcare”.

I care.

I want to show people that you can actually have a real relationship between healthcare provider and patient. I want people to feel like humans instead of numbers. I’ve seen corporate PT approached as a place to get “fixed” instead of somewhere to transform long-term health.

I’m from the Bay Area, and Stephen Curry was someone that changed the NBA forever. He is the only NBA player that demands all 5 defender’s attention because he has unlimited three-point range. And because of him, every kid on earth wants to shoot the three-point shot.

I strive to be someone who changes the landscape on rehab. Rehab should not be about the cure or the fix — it should be centered around habits and lifestyle. Exercise obviously is a huge part of that, but it’s how you integrate into your life so it yields life-lasting results and a better quality of life. That’s my hope for physical therapy.

But I always get questioning looks from all of my potential clients! The same look that Steph Curry gets when he shoots the basketball from the other side of half court.

I get: “how you can help me if you can’t touch me?”

“I don’t believe online physical therapy is even possible.”

“There’s no way you can help relieve my pain from a zoom call.”

When Steve Jobs first came out with the Ipod or IPhone, he pushed for what he felt would change humanity for the better. When people work with me and my team, I am humbled by the clients who’ve said that we’ve changed their life. They now have the ability to take care of themselves and no longer rely on an imperfect healthcare system. They now have the ability to resume activities they love and do it with the people they love.

And the cool thing is when they get results, they know they did it themselves from the comfort of their home.

Is online physical therapy different? Sure. But those that are crazy enough to change the world are the ones that actually do. I am convinced that what I have started will be inevitably a standard treatment option for those struggling with pain or injury.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m working on creating an online course. It’s a culmination of my years of experience as an orthopedic physical therapist and as someone who lived with chronic neck and back pain for over 6 years.

I’m determined that it won’t be your average course that you buy and never look at again! I think the content is insightful and empowering. It’ll teach people how to think differently about themselves, change their beliefs around imaging, medication, and chronic pain. And it’ll also go through how to create the lifestyle you’ve always desired. Most people living in chronic pain are anxious, fearful, and depressed which leads to a limited and inactive life. I’ll be sharing how I have created eccentric habits that keep my body pain-free, despite having a supposedly “80-year-old-looking spine”, according to past practitioners I saw, and I’ll show how my clients can achieve that same success for themselves.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

As mentioned, I’ve been studying fitness and wellness since the 7th grade. I was learning anatomy, physiology, and exercise science before I reached high school. I then combined my knowledge of sports and athletic performance with my doctor of physical therapy degree, allowing me to span the rehabilitation spectrum: from severe injury to getting someone back to a being a high-level performer.

I’ve treated thousands of people and I love continuing to learn more, keeping up with the latest research on evidence-based physical therapy.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

Healthy body weight is honestly relative to the individual.

It’s easy to say a healthy body weight is a body mass index range between 18–25. But the reality is we have marathon runners who undercut this average, and powerful athletes that surpass it.

I am 5 feet 8 inches, at 170 pounds, which puts me at a BMI of 25.8. Just going by BMI, I am in the overweight category. But can still run a sub-6 minute mile and lift over 500 pounds off the floor.

Assigning a perfect number to each person needs to consider their sex,, age, height, muscle/fat ratio, activity level, body shape, and many other factors.

General guides found online about what a healthy body weight is can be a handy starting point, but, for the reasons highlighted above, we mustn’t overemphasize the numbers.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

To discern overweight vs underweight, BMI can be used as a general indicator.

<18.5 = “Underweight”

18.5–24.9 = “Normal” in quotations

25.0–29.9 = “Overweight”

>30.0 = Obese

Remember that these are relative to the individual. To truly get a good gauge of healthy weight, you can use BMI in conjunction with body fat percentage. The most practical and cost-effective methods to measure body fat percentage are calipers, tape measures, or weight scales. The body fat percentages determining whether you are dangerously low through dangerously high differ between men and women. These charts give a breakdown of the percentages.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being severely underweight can cause hormonal issues, loss of appetite, hair loss, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and bone density decrement, to name a few. Being overweight can cause shortness of breath, fatigue, excess sweating, impaired sleep quality, skin problems, pain, and psychological issues such as poor self-esteem and depression. And being either severely underweight or overweight can cause many chronic issues including bone fractures, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, performance issues, and many other conditions.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

I can’t stress enough how much better, more vibrant you’ll feel. You’ll be able to carry on with activities for longer periods. Your joints won’t hurt after prolonged sitting, standing, and upright activities. Your body will simply last longer and you’ll prevent many chronic diseases when being mindful of your own healthy body weight.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Exercise daily for at least 20–30 minutes. Try to do exercises that are moderate in intensity, and aim for compound resisted movements- exercises that span multiple joints and uses external load, such as dumbbells, to stimulate muscle growth. Eat until 80% full. Take your time eating to allow your brain to register satiation more efficiently. Drink half your body weight in ounces. This is a relative standard to help keep muscles hydrated, prevent fatigue, maintain proper homeostasis, and help you to eat less during your meals. Additionally, it’ll help you to take more bathroom breaks which promotes movement! Get adequate sleep, at least 7–8 hours. Increased cortisol levels are associated with poor sleep. This then increases fat deposition, adding to overall weight gain over time. Sleep will obviously improve energy levels, but will also give you the motivation to exercise and make better, less impulsive food choices. Choose more active activities over sedentary ones. We all have a choice on what we do with our bodies. We can choose going out for drinks, watch Netflix and eat junk food, or simply rest in bed and do nothing. Or we can go out for hikes, participate in group exercise classes, and enjoy nature. We lose sight of the innate abilities of our bodies to move because we’ve become a society where half our life is in front of a screen. Let’s change this now!

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

You can achieve a healthy body weight through proper nutrition and exercise.

Probably not the answer that people want to hear, because each of those components are often difficult to stay consistent with!

Humans were meant to move and moving helps maintain proper body weight. The CDC recommends at least 75–150 minutes of moderately vigorous exercises per week. For people who feel daunted by that duration, break it down into 30 minute chunks 5–6 times per week.

Nutrition is also a key component. Counting calories in and understanding the calculation of calories to body weight is important for those who want to maintain a healthy bodyweight. One pound of fat is equal to 3500 calories. So when trying to lose weight, you can simply consume 500 fewer calories each day from your current diet and you’d generally lose 1 pound per week, even without any additional interventions, such as exercise.

But those who are serious about maintaining a healthy weight should learn the science of calories in vs calories out. This may seem confusing because I said earlier that “healthy body weight” is relative to the individual. But in terms of learning how to either maintain weight, gain weight, or, for most, lose weight, what can’t be measured can’t be managed, and so a better knowledge of the calorie contents of different foods and understanding on measuring your daily intake is required. Sure you might lose a few pounds by just trying to eat more healthfully and in moderation. But your body soon adapts and those on a weight loss journey often plateau quickly.

Dieting can be boiled down to experimentation. You can figure out how your body weight fluctuates by recording your numbers frequently, eating different foods, trying different combinations of exercise and diet, seeing what those experiments do to your numbers, and adjusting accordingly.

This may seem like a lot of work and some won’t take the time to do this. That’s perfectly understandable. But this is where fad diets and yo-yo dieting come into play. Jumping on the latest diet trend is a sure-fire way to fall back into faulty eating and exercise habits because extreme eating patterns are not sustainable.

The more knowledge you have, the better decisions you can make for the long term.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Juicing is a mistake. You’re essentially underwhelming your body’s metabolism, and while you might lose weight initially, it’s often followed by a bounce-back period of indulgence. Plus, your metabolism actually decreases if done too frequently because it’s not forcing your digestive system to break down more complex foods.

Undereating also is a mistake. Again, you may lose weight quickly, but your body eventually reaches a period of homeostasis where you plateau, or it is followed by an indulgence period. This is specifically those who believe in eating 1200–1300 calories. If you are maintaining a steady caloric deficit while consistently exercising, this is very different from someone abruptly eating half their regular calories.

Doing cardio is a huge mistake. Spending hours on the treadmill and elliptical is a huge waste of time. Resistance training has been shown to be the most effective way to maintain or even lose weight. The reason is that musculoskeletal tissue maintenance raises your metabolic rate and your body has to naturally burn more calories even when resting. Chronic overuse of cardio can decrease the size of each musculoskeletal fiber, which decreases your overall metabolism. However, resistance training combined with low intensity, steady state cardio is an extremely effective method for losing weight.

Not eating enough protein is a mistake many people make. Most people with weight loss goals are eating severely under the recommended daily intake. What most of the research says is we should be consuming at least 0.36 grams per pound of weight of protein. This is suggestive, though, of someone who is participating in very light to no activity. For those who exercise frequently with resistance training, the main consensus is to be eating 0.5–0.8 grams per pound of body weight in protein. The reason you should consume more protein is:

1. It is a harder substrate to break down in the body which then increases the thermic effect of food, which means the amount of energy the body uses to break down food.

2. Protein is the building blocks of musculoskeletal tissue. We need protein in order to become stronger, do more exercise, perform better, and maintain a healthier body weight.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We are a product of our habits.

Some ways to form good habits according to one of my favorite books Atomic Habits by James Clear:

Make it attractive Make it easy Make it convenient

If you can make dieting and exercises attractive, convenient, and easy, then it’s a sure way of making these things subconscious and inevitable.

(Disclaimer: this is not every tip from the book, but I highly suggest you read it!)

Often, what prevents us from really integrating this into our lives is:

We’re afraid to change. We’re always looking for the fastest way to lose weight, or get from point A to point B We don’t enjoy the process of learning how to do this on our own. We don’t truly value the essence of time ticking down. It’s like an invincibility complex, that any diet and exercise decision we make today won’t affect us long term. We resist exercise and healthy eating because it’s hard to do in our society and culture.

If we can create less resistance, simplify things, and still get meaningful, measurable results, that increases commitment to the process, and that’s how we can overcome these mental and physical obstacles.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

There’s no one absolute way to develop good habits or create the results we want. Everyone’s journey is different. However, here are some tried and tested habits that can help as a starting point:

Keep healthy foods directly on the kitchen table.

Keep exercise shoes conveniently near the door so you’re more likely to put them on.

Wake up and dress in your exercise gear, if possible.

Set alarms to move frequently at work to prevent pain.

Schedule out your priorities such as meal prepping, exercising, meditation, and other health-forward activities.

Create resistance against bad habits such as eating junk food, watching excess television, scrolling through social media, etc.

Think deeply about the reasons you want to change and commit them to paper.

Find accountability partners who you can rely on, bounces ideas off of, or simply to keep you motivated during your quest for better health.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

In the 1980s in Italy, a man named Carlo Petrini founded The Slow Food Movement in protest to a McDonald’s restaurant being built in the center of an area of great historical and cultural significance. The movement aimed to promote going back to taking the time to cook a meal, really taste it, and enjoy it around a table with great company. It has many groups and offshoots around the world today. If I could inspire a movement, I would want it to be something similar on the subject of movement. We have more things screaming for our attention and to distract our brains today than ever. But that is all they occupy — our brains. I would love to see a movement where people intentionally swap their usual “junk food” of Netflix or phone-scrolling for something that gets their muscles working, their heart rate up and their brow sweating.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’m a huge basketball fan! Steph Curry or Klay Thompson would be the clear favorites to have a lunch with! I grew up playing basketball, and watching the Golden State Warriors since I was 3 years old. My dad forced a bright blue and yellow Warriors basketball into my hand. And yes, I tend to think I’m a pretty solid three-point specialist, and named my son Trey for good reason 🙂

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can head to www.flexwithdoctorjay.com or follow me on Instagram www.instagram.com/flexwithdoctorjay. I post frequently and tend to listen to what topics my followers want me to cover.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.