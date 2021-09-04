Chantel McGee of Stealth Startup: “Take space and time”

Take space and time: Giving ourselves space and time to reflect is almost always the best way to gain clarity. If possible, step away from the stressor for a short period of time. Take on the observer role and evaluate what’s going on from this objective perspective. Mindfulness practices can be helpful. Do something you enjoy that helps clear your mind. That can be a trip to the beach, listening to music, or any activity that brings you calm.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chantel McGee.

Chantel McGee is a thought leader in tech, marketing, and media. Chantel has worked at Google, AOL, Viacom, and NBC among other global companies. She has also been an advisor to prominent nonprofits, startups, and celebrities. McGee is currently the CEO and Founder of a stealth machine learning startup.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am the daughter of immigrants. Both of my parents came to this country as young adults with very little. My dad would joke that he barely had two nickels to rub together. But they were able to build our family business. I grew up in Hollis, Queens, a neighborhood made famous by LL Cool J, Run DMC, and others. As much as hip-hop brought the area to the forefront of culture, it didn’t save it from all of the devastating results of systemic oppression that most redlined minority neighborhoods face, rising unemployment, crime, and a subpar educational system. The schools were so bad my parents had to get me into a school in a white area. At the age of 5, my dad and I started the long trek to school. We took a bus, train and walked about a mile every day. At a very young age, I understood learning was a privilege and an opportunity. I was very aware of the inequity in our society and dedicated from childhood to using my life to create change.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My career path has not been a straight line. I’ve had serval very different careers over the years. I initially pursued journalism and worked as a TV news reporter. The person that inspired my professional pursuit the most was probably Oprah. It’s funny because our experience with reporting was very similar. I found it very difficult to detach emotionally from people going through some of the most traumatic experiences of their lives, people I was there to cover. I was that reporter hugging everyone when I technically shouldn’t have been. I knew it was possible to lift the voices and tell the stories of communities that often go unheard without losing my humanity. Then I moved into or should I say was moved into the digital world following the 2008 recession. That’s when I started to get inspired by some of the tech movers and shakers. People like Mark Zuckerberg, but I will admit I quickly became disenchanted with the tech space. People that look like me were not welcome. That’s probably why I worked so hard to break those doors down. I was shocked to learn how out-of-touch leaders in tech are when it comes to systemic inequality and how unaware they are of their own biases. Today, I tend to be more inspired by the spiritual leaders of our time than those leading technology companies. I believe people like Eckhart Tolle and Deepak Chopra can teach us much more about how to lead in service than any of the leaders at the top can.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My father was the biggest supporter and cheerleader throughout my life. He truly made me feel like anything I wanted to achieve is possible. I think it’s why I’ve been able to set audacious goals throughout my life and achieve them despite all the odds. I lost my father to stage 4 prostate cancer about nine years ago. But I like to think he’s still rooting for me wherever he is.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that? Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Be present. The more I’ve realized the present moment is all I have the less I ruminate over the past or worry about the future. This shift in mentality has brought me more happiness, contentment, gratitude, and equanimity.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I can’t share much while we’re in stealth mode. Stay tuned!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would say my level of self-awareness, orientation towards service, and willingness to be vulnerable. These probably aren’t the answers you’ll get from most people in leadership. I believe in leading in the service of others, not myself. I’ve also found that being self-aware has allowed me to recognize the difference. I remember having moments in my career when I had to ask myself why I was doing a job that wasn’t fulfilling. When I dug deep enough, I realized the answer was often rooted in a desire for external validation, not in pursuit of my internal calling. Shifting to focusing on purpose allowed me to turn that around.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I’ve come very close to burnout and helped friends and colleagues on the brink. One thing I’ve noticed is that people who are more susceptible to burnout are those not in connection with themselves, their emotions, desires, and motivations. I’ve seen the transformative power of mindfulness by helping others integrate it into their daily lives. And while it’s not easy, I truly believe anyone can turn things around and live a life filled with happiness.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Simply put, burnout is being emotionally, mentally and often physically exhausted after prolonged periods of stress. This often plays out in the workplace but can result from other stressful aspects of ones life. I’ll add that for people of color and marginalized groups it can be brought on or exasperated by the constant experience of racial oppression.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of stress (the cause of burnout) for me is peace. Living a life that a free from danger existing in spaces where one has psychological safety.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

I think people who haven’t experienced burnout could bring a higher level of empathy to the topic. And imagine what it would be like to experience intense stress that threatens your livelihood or ability to survive for months or even years and the toll that would take. How do you think that would impact a person psychologically, emotionally, and relationally in the short and long term?

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout? Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1) Identify the source of the stress: It’s not uncommon for stress in one area of life to create issues in other areas. The best thing we can do is become clear about exactly what is causing the stress and address that specific stressor.

2) Take space and time: Giving ourselves space and time to reflect is almost always the best way to gain clarity. If possible, step away from the stressor for a short period of time. Take on the observer role and evaluate what’s going on from this objective perspective. Mindfulness practices can be helpful. Do something you enjoy that helps clear your mind. That can be a trip to the beach, listening to music, or any activity that brings you calm.

3) Reach out for support: It’s important to know you’re not alone. Connect with friends and family or find a good therapist, counselor, or life coach. You’ll be surprised to learn how common your experience is and just how many resources are available.

4) Be gentle with yourself: The road to healing is long. Take things one step at a time. And know there will come a day when you’ll look back on this difficult experience with gratitude. Though it’s probably hard to imagine now, you’ll be better because of it.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Communication is key, and when someone is going through difficulty keeping an open dialogue can make all the difference. Now that doesn’t mean telling them what to do or how they should feel but instead just holding space for them to share. Understanding your loved one’s mental state can help give insight into the support they may need. It’s also helpful for the person experiencing burnout to talk things through to process their thoughts.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Acknowledge that their culture, policies, and working environment are often the cause. Then work on changing the things that are contributing to their employees’ stress.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I would think after the pandemic, most if not all corporations realize the importance of mental well-being and the many reasons why it should be prioritized.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

It’s important to believe in your ability to reverse burnout while acknowledging that you may have to remove the stressor from your life completely.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve dedicated my life to helping people remember we are all connected. I would start a movement that brings people together in meaningful ways.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I don’t really like social media. 🙂

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!