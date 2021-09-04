Charlene Rymsha of Everyday Coherence: “Remove “Should” from your vernacular”

Remove “Should” from your vernacular. Words are powerful. They affect how we think, what we believe, how we feel about ourselves, and when it comes to the word “should”, it motivates us to do things from a place of not enoughness. When you say “I should…” it’s suggesting there is one right way to do something and if you don’t do it that way you have somehow done it wrong, failed, or missed an opportunity. Should statements are pervasive, seen as normal and benign, but the underlying self-judgment is detrimental to your wellbeing. To change this habit, I suggest you begin to notice each time you say/think “I should…’’ and pay attention to what feelings arise from this form of self-talk.

Charlene Rymsha, LCSW is a trauma-informed psychotherapist, coach, and international author, specializing in burnout prevention and recovery. She helps ambitious and creative professionals overcome burnout without sacrificing their relationships, paycheck, or freedom. Practicing what she teaches about living a balanced and fulfilling life, when Charlene’s not working, she’s spending quality time with loved ones, skiing in Lake Tahoe, CA, or making art in DUMBO, Brooklyn.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Obtaining my Master’s Degree in Social Work at the age of 36 was the most socially normative pursuit of my adult life. And even before I began my coursework I knew that I would not follow a typical career path, such as securing a hospital job working my way up the ranks, and thanks to the 401k plan, retiring well. What my career would look like I didn’t know, and as it evolves I am still learning, everyday. Pivotal to my current career trajectory was the insight I gained during my second year of social work school as my studies focused on the impact of childhood trauma. I came across the work of Bessel VanDer Kolk whose research revealed that trauma is stored in the body. When I read this statement, my own body had a visceral response that resonated an innate knowing of this as truth. Simultaneously, I was introduced to the field of epigenetics through the work of Bruce Lipton confirming that our genes are not our destiny, but rather a result of our environment; the lifestyle we choose to lead both within and outside of us. Meaning, gene expression (i.e. which genes turn “on’’ or “off”) are dependent upon our choices including the beliefs we hold, the thoughts we feed ourselves, the emotions we experience, the actions and ways that we move and posture our bodies, the food we eat, the teachers and mentors we learn from, the closeness of our significant relationships, the healthcare we receive, etc. Both VanDer Kolk and Lipton assert the importance of body-mind integration for holistic healing and optimal wellness. Having practiced yoga and mindfulness since 1995 and spending my twenties downhill skiing and mountain biking, bolstered by this newer science, I felt the important role that embodiment played in my own mental health journey and it has since deeply informed my life’s work.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I had been struggling with crushingly low self esteem and subsequent depression for about 5 years when I met Clare Wesley. I was 21 years old, and at that time, life felt like a chore; like I was doing the proverbial dishes all day long. I knew that I didn’t want to live/feel this way for the rest of my life and in a moment of clarity I declared my commitment to “get well”. Not knowing what that looked or felt like, I floundered for a while until I serendipitously met Clare. She was the third therapist I worked with and the first that I connected with. She was a real person, a strong woman, and ultimately a role model. During our work together she showed me that I have options, that my self-perceptions were not indisputable truths, and that I was not irreconcilably broken as I had all but convinced myself I was. It took a few years of working together for the depression to fully lift. I am forever grateful to Clare for this life-altering experience as she provided me with a safe and loving space to explore how shifts in thoughts, shifted my emotions, particularly how I felt about myself, and how they provided guidance to make conscious choices that supported my well-being. Over the years, as my mental health continued to improve, I realized it was time to provide a healing space for others as Clare had done for me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

This story that comes to mind, although not funny and ultimately not a mistake, I find very interesting and holds numerous lessons and take-aways. During my first year as a social work student I interned at a law firm that advocates for children in family court matters. I was placed on a high profile custody case which my supervisor believed I could do, yet the lawyers on the case (who happened to be the top lawyers in the firm) were skeptical. It had been an open case for years as the father fought for visitation rights as an inmate in an Upstate NY prison. His child was unaware of his existence and she was raised to believe that the man who lived at home was her biological father. My role was to contact the mother and implore her to disclose the father’s identity to her daughter, otherwise it was going to be revealed by the courts on the next adjourn date. I spent months attempting to make contact, leaving voicemails and hoping to hear back. I managed to get a hold of her once one day prior to the court date and spoke only briefly given she was on a work break at a labor intensive job where rules against phone use were strictly enforced. There was no question that the mother was doing what she believed was best for her daughter. The love and concern were palpable. She made no promises on whether she would reveal the father’s identity to her daughter and I did the best I could, as a new social work student and a 5-minute phone conversion, to convey the recommendation of her child’s legal team. The father was bused down from Upstate NY the next day and when we arrived at the courthouse we learned the mother had shared the news with her daughter. And, she was there to meet her father. Before the proceedings began, with permission granted by the judge, the court room became pin drop quiet as daughter and father met for the first time. Following that, I was tasked to sit outside of the courtroom with this young girl who learned of her father’s existence 12-hours earlier and met him moments ago. I sat with my nerves, next to her, moved by their meeting and wondering how best I could support her now. It occurred to me that I could help her by choosing to do very little. I sat and held space, letting her know that I would be quiet and she was welcome to talk about anything that was one her heart and mind. What she shared was a beautiful outpouring of thoughts and emotions and deep love for her father and mother. There were many lessons and takeaways from this experience, as it also happened to be the last day of my internship. I learned that 1) even when you least expect it your efforts matter, 2) even as a beginner you can trust your intuition, 3) holding space and being silent with another person is deep medicine, and 4) an empathic ear and an open heart provides the foundation of healing work.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“As soon as you trust yourself, you will know how to live.” ~Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

I read this quote on a greeting card in my early 20’s, which confirmed for me what I intuitively knew. The only person who knows what it is best for you is you. This does not mean shutting the world out and becoming impervious to influence, but ultimately to do or not is a personal decision. One that requires self-trust.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

As an introvert and solopreneur who loves people I find collaborations to be extremely fulfilling and fun. Two projects in particular that I am working on right now are an embodied wellness class with the breathwork studio Frequency and a Healing Burnout journal with my editor at Quarto Knows publishing house.

The class titled, Adulting is Enoughness, is a guided 60-minute experience where participants will use their bodies to move, breathe, and sound as they break free of the confines of the “rules of adulting” so they can step into more of who they are. Bringing together concepts introduced in my book, Burn Bright, and the breathwork created by David Elliot, this is a very active whole-being (mind-body-spirit) meditation class to support the release of all the stuck energy, emotions, and beliefs that foster burnout and diminish the capacity for optimal wellbeing. I will be live streaming from Frequency’s geodesic dome in the heart of Chelsea, NYC once a week on Thursdays at 6:15pm EDT to begin, with the intention of expanding the offerings as the audience builds.

Healing Burnout is a workbook style journal that offers writing prompts and guided mind-body techniques to process your emotions, question old unhelpful beliefs, and create new habits that support a burnout-free lifestyle. It’s designed to either be an accompaniment to the book, Burn Bright, or as a standalone journal that effectively teaches you how to manage and process life stressors. In order to truly heal we need to commit to a daily practice and this journal will help you ask yourself relevant questions and explore self-care exercises to keep you on track.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy — Being a client-centered business leader it’s vital to keep “my why” in my mind and heart on a daily basis. I do the work I do because I believe that joy, fulfillment and connection are our birthright. Yet, burnout is the most pervasive modern day joy-suck, void of a sense of fulfillment and enhances feelings of isolation. Can you relate? By understanding, feeling, and giving voice to this pain, it validates the experience for my clients, opening up the opportunity for us to do great work. Without empathy the work would lose its luster and it’s within this space that I as a leader help them reclaim their leadership capacity in choosing a life of their design.

Commitment/Determination — Although two distinct traits, these complementary traits help me establish and maintain a leadership role as a business owner. Especially at the onset of building my business, I had the vision and the resources to show up each day for myself. There wasn’t extra money allocated for help so I built it from the ground up on my own which began with a commitment to myself and determination that led me through the ups and downs of it all. Even now as I have more support, the internal drive to keep growing my business, enhancing my reach, and ultimately helping more people requires these important pillars of leadership.

Self-Trust — Oh this is a big one! Acknowledged in the quote by Goethe, my ability to trust myself was put to the test as both a first-time author. Trust is challenged and then fostered by taking action into the unknown. Prior to my would-be editor approaching me with the idea of writing a book about burnout it hadn’t been on my radar. Other than term papers, some journaling, and social media content, I hadn’t written much. I didn’t identify as a writer, let alone an author. Yet there I was, writing the first draft of my manuscript, with a fast approaching submission deadline. Self-doubt threatened to engulf me, but I recognized it as an opportunity to double-down on trusting myself. I would remind myself that I had the capacity to do this. I showed up each day to write the draft, then the rewrites, until the book was ready for print. My level of self-trust waxed and waned, yet I managed to utilize this trait as an anchor which grounded me through the book writing process and prepared me for stepping into my fuller potential as a trusted leader.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Having studied the effects of traumatic stress on the mind and body in graduate school, bringing that knowledge into the clinical realm with children, teens, adults, and families who have experienced trauma, then transitioning to working with people impacted by the chronic stress of burnout, I realized the stark similarities in all presentations of the intense stress response. Although the initial trigger may be different for someone with PTSD vs. Burnout, the nervous system response is nearly identical and the prescribed interventions come down to understanding that accumulated stress creates a lacking sense of safety in the body which negatively impacts brain functioning and emotion regulation. It has become abundantly clear to me, clinically and science-backed, that in order to recover from burnout the treatment must work to integrate the body and the mind. This is the approach I offer in my book, Burn Bright, and lead my clients through as I witness their healing process to full recovery from burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain? How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Burnout is the depletion of internal resources due to chronic stress leaving people feeling emotionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually exhausted. Each person’s presentation (symptoms) of burnout and its impact on their level of functioning is unique to them. And so is the description of the opposite of burnout. I actually speak on this idea in my book. Prompted by a conversation when someone asserted, “I have the opposite of burnout!” I began to wonder what the opposite of burnout actually means. I believe that we are our most possible selves when stress is not running the show. As my clients explore their opposite of burnout, I offer these questions for self-reflection: In what ways does stress cut me off from what I know? Who am I without stress? Who would I be if stress could be more contained in my life?

Since burnout is the effects of accumulated stress, the opposite could be seen as the accumulated effects of showing up for yourself, to prioritize your wellbeing, on a daily basis. To practice a mindset shift of valuing rest just as much as productivity with outcomes of feeling more ambitious, fulfilled, and connected, than they had previously realized is possible. When we de-stress daily, we reset daily and are ready for new projects with new eyes and ample energy. That is the opposite of burnout!

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

These statements of skepticism directly feed into the reason why, as a society, we are so burnt out. We absolutely live in a burnout culture and it takes great courage to recognize the broken system and its impact on your life. There’s a lot of denial around the problem of burnout because this status quo is “how business gets done”. So we keep going and push harder, so we can remain “productive members of society”. But at what cost and to what end? For many people who get help for burnout they don’t stop until they are forced to stop; once the “minor annoyance” gets too big to handle. This could come in the form of adrenal fatigue so they’re bedridden with low energy needing to take time off from work or as an accident due to passing out from the exhaustion (such as the famous wake-up call for Arianna Huffington). It could also show up as chronic aches and pains, a lingering cold due to immune suppression, digestive issues, heart disease, weight gain (abdominal), type 2 diabetes, and other significant health issues. Stress and burnout is no minor threat and helping people to understand this before they reach the point of forced stop is a large component of what and why I do this work.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

At the root, burnout arises from the deep desire to be enough. Initially derived from the survival response, we are born into a family and inherently learn that food, water, shelter, and clothing are needed for survival and it’s our primary caregiver that will keep us alive. Most parents are well-intentioned, wanting the best for their children AND they are imperfectly human so needs are not always met in the exact way that the child desires. When our needs weren’t met our developing brains received the message that we were undeserving of getting what we need, which is at once a painful emotion and from a biological standpoint a threat to our survival. So we learn to adapt (anticipate and do what is expected of us) in order to sustain their love, feel worthy, and stay alive. This desire to be accepted and therefore maintain a sense of worthiness, carries over into schooling and athletics, and eventually within our jobs and intimate relationships. As we strive to prove our worth in a culture that applauds overworking we easily fall into the burnout trap. The “I’m not enough syndrome” most often known as Imposter Syndrome is prevalent in high achievers and a close relative to burnout. If you don’t feel like you’re enough you will always be striving to be enough in the eyes of others. Therefore the main causes of burnout are an enmeshment of individual, familial, and systemic factors that translate into the messaging that in order to be successful and happy you must work yourself into the ground. Of course your parents were going to make sure you stayed alive no matter what you did, but as a developing child you didn’t know. Unbeknownst to you, it was never connected to your worthiness. As you realize this now, you can begin to disconnect your self-worth from your level of productivity and acknowledge that you are, by proxy of being born, enough as you are.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Remove “Should” from your vernacular. Words are powerful. They affect how we think, what we believe, how we feel about ourselves, and when it comes to the word “should”, it motivates us to do things from a place of not enoughness. When you say “I should…” it’s suggesting there is one right way to do something and if you don’t do it that way you have somehow done it wrong, failed, or missed an opportunity. Should statements are pervasive, seen as normal and benign, but the underlying self-judgment is detrimental to your wellbeing. To change this habit, I suggest you begin to notice each time you say/think “I should…’’ and pay attention to what feelings arise from this form of self-talk. Common emotions include guilt, regret, shame, annoyance, and disappointment, to name a few. This creates a self-propelling feedback loop that goes something like: “I’m doing life wrong”, “I’m not doing enough” and “I need to try harder next time” which only exacerbates burnout. A quick reframe as you phase “should” out of your life is to substitute the word “should” for “could” or “It would likely benefit me if…”, and then notice how that statement feels. Stop trying to avoid burnout. It’s very normal and human to want to avoid pain. Our neurobiology, wired for survival, is pain averse. Yet, the experience of being human, as we grow and evolve requires a certain amount of discomfort. And avoiding (anything) suppresses and ultimately prolongs it. If we ignore the symptoms of burnout, if we ignore that we live in a culture that glorifies everything that burns us out, we will only become more burnt out. So the longer we ignore/avoid/hide it the bigger the problem becomes. Severe burnout is more debilitating and takes longer to recover from. Reckoned with now, while you are still functioning well enough, your healing process will be less painful and more efficient. Burnout recovery allows you to use many of your same assets (ambition, drive, creativity, the desire to live a truly meaningful life) that helped get you burnt out in the first place, but in a new way that supports your healing. By making subtle shifts to your current game plan you don’t have to compromise your wellbeing to succeed. It starts by giving yourself permission to be human. As a burnout culture we need to destigmatize being imperfectly human and the practice begins with you. Shamefully hiding parts of yourself to make sure you come across as the most polished version of yourself only perpetuates burnout (personally and systemically) while denying yourself the opportunity to learn how to live with less stress and expand into more of who you are. Know that you’re not alone. The stuckness of burnout can easily have you feeling trapped, isolated, and hopeless. Some of the most common feedback I receive from workshop participants is a sense of relief and validations that they are not the only one experiencing this. Although as a society we are improving, mental health issues remain stigmatized. Whether you work in-person or virtually you may look around the office and wonder how everyone can be so available, how they can show up to every meeting (with video on), and just generally keep it all together, while your exhaustion is increasing and your self-judgment of “what’s wrong with me?!” keeps growing. First off there is nothing wrong with you, you are just burnt out. Secondly, at least half of the people in your office are experiencing burnout too, yet the social pressure to look polished and available is so strong that the illusion of wellness monopolizes the office. Acknowledging that we live in a burnout culture, and having empathy for yourself and all of your co-workers, regardless of their (or your) presentation has many healing properties. Practice Less is More. This comes in many forms and with practice becomes a lifestyle of high productivity, fulfillment, and connection. Working with clients, we begin with the body. Noticing how your body holds tension in the muscles is a concrete example of how more tension creates more effort with poorer results. As you learn to release added tension you can be more easeful in your efforts. Overthinking is the next area that we work with since, although it may seem like thinking hard about something is how to solve the problem, it rarely is. Many creative and innovative ideas occur away from the desk, on a walk or in the shower. This is because spending less time in your thoughts and more in the experience of being in your body doing relaxing activities allows the mind to expand beyond its previously narrow vantage. Next, having less on your calendar will give you more time to pace yourself. And yes, the idea of pacing yourself, going less fast may seem like an idiotic approach to life, yet it is the way to create a burnout free lifestyle and be an active member of your own life. We are sooooo busy ticking off the boxes, frantically “doing all the things” that time is rarely spent simply enjoying. Related to this is multitasking, the number one addiction of burnout, that creates disorganized brain patterning and kills your productivity. Doing only one task at a time may seem inefficient, yet research has shown the opposite to be true. Less is more as you slow down, enhance focus, and become more available in the moment for whatever comes your way. Infuse self-kindness into your everyday. There can be a lot of harsh self-judgement, doubt, guilt, isolation and other strong emotions showing up with burnout. Yet cultural norms say these are unacceptable and must be hidden, so the pressure builds and internally reads “I’m unacceptable”. Practicing self-kindness takes the sting out of these judgments; giving yourself credit for showing up to yourself each day in our wild world and giving yourself a break (figuratively and literally). I invite you to redefine self-care as the empowered act of choosing how you want to treat yourself. There is the known Golden Rule, to treat others as you would like to be treated. In addition here is the Platinum Rule of Self-Care as you learn to treat yourself as you would like to be treated. This includes speaking kindly to yourself, honoring all of your emotions, and taking actions that align with your truth. In short, self-kindness helps you recognize and do what’s best for you as you care for your own wellbeing. Choosing this practice and infusing it into your everyday life is not an easy task. You will likely not see immediate benefits, which can be challenging to accept and stay motivated to change. But remember, you didn’t get burnt out overnight so recovering from it will take some time. So, be kind to yourself.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

The answer here falls under the less is more category. The absolute best thing you can do for a friend, colleague, or life partner who is experiencing burnout is to practice active listening. From a place of empathy, simply be present with them and listen to what they want to share. It will be tempting to jump in and try to problem solve, but this tends to invalidate their experience and is not actually helpful. It’s important to also check in with yourself on how you are feeling knowing that this person you care about is in the throes of burnout. Because the truth is, it pains you to see them in pain, which in turn makes you want to solve the problem so it alleviates both theirs and your pain. Yet assuming the role as fixer, advocate, or armchair therapist often does more harm than good as it can leave the person feeling even more isolated and misunderstood. It can be helpful to ask them, “what can I do to help?”. And with presence and empathy, actively listen and be guided by their response.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Of the HR directors, employees, and C-level folks I have spoken with, it’s clear that wellness culture needs to be revamped with the work environment. It can no longer be given lip service and then left at that. All persons within the company need to be seen as a whole person, with a life outside of the office. Ideals around productivity and performance need to be balanced with time away from work. Truly recognizing the impact that each person makes, appreciating their contribution, and supporting them in attaining a work-life balance is key to creating a work environment that does not glorify burnout. Since we live in a burnout culture, very much perpetuated by businesses, this new way of doing it would be revolutionary, yet definitely not impossible.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

From the 5 things earlier in this interview, recall #2; we cannot avoid burnout if we want to eradicate it. Employers must ask themselves and offer it up as a company-wide inquiry: How does our current way of doing business perpetuate burnout? Then, from this place of problem identification on micro-, mezzo-, and macro-levels, solution finding becomes possible.

Structures within the company will need to change. For best results high level executives and managers must model this new way of valuing rest and downtime just as much as action and productivity. The biggest challenge is that those in power are just as likely to have bought into the burnout culture so it’s a process of recovery for every individual and why burnout (and mental wellness support in general) within a systematic structure needs both a top-down and bottom-up approach as this new way becomes company policy.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The phrasing of this question provides some of the answer. As previously mentioned (yet worth repeating), trying to avoid anything burnout related is a common mistake. Burnout is so insidious, exacerbated by the pandemic, that nearly everyone is on the burnout continuum anywhere from mild to extreme. So we must stop trying to avoid it, get educated on common symptoms of burnout, check-in to see which symptoms and to what degree they impact the functioning of your life, and ask for help. The next common mistake is putting off getting help because of these misguided reasons: you’re too busy, your burnout isn’t that bad, or you don’t know where to begin. The truth is it takes tremendous amounts of courage to realize you need help, seek it out, and actually get it. But the sooner you start treating your burnout the easier the recovery process is. And one last common mistake is the “quick fix” method such as quitting your job, taking a vacation, getting a massage, or treating the symptoms all in hopes that it will resolve burnout. You may experience temporary relief by doing any one of the above, yet it doesn’t get to the root causes so burnout will show back up in your next job, a few weeks after your back from vacation, soon after your massage, and you can drive yourself into even further exhaustion (and can be costly) to piecemeal together a symptom reduction treatment plan. Ultimately what needs to be looked at are the underlying beliefs, emotions, and behaviors that propel the need to produce, to keep up the pace at breakneck speed, and say yes to everyone and everything, while ignoring your own health and wellbeing. You must prioritize yourself on a daily basis, at work, at home, and all other life arenas to truly heal from burnout and prevent relapse.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to inspire a movement to get out of our heads and into our bodies as we break free from the confines of Adulting Rules. In our braincenstiric society, intellect is prized over all other forms of intelligence, diminishing the perceived value of differing ways of experiencing and knowing life. Our cognition is vital to our awareness yet old thought patterns and beliefs keep us feeling stuck and on the same track that is burning us out. Included here are beliefs about what it means to be an adult and who we have the capacity to be. I suggest we utilize the wisdom of our bodies, breath, and voices to explore: 1) the impact on our nervous system’s response to busyness as a badge of honor, 2) how the pressure to be taken seriously as a professional decreases any sense of play and silliness, 3) the ways self-care can feel selfish as we are encouraged to be at once self-reliant yet always available for everyone else, and 4) what life may be like at a slower pace. This body-mind inquiry enables you to be an active participant in your own life experiences. No longer just checking off boxes, you get to stand in your power and have fun, while first taking care of yourself, making you more available to authentically be with, and support, others. Ultimately the idea here is to be you or be like everyone else. The choice then becomes yours; do you want to align with the status quo in a burnout culture or would you like to courageously navigate uncharted waters as your fulfillment reveals itself to you?

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Brene Brown, because well she’s a total badass. As a research social worker she revealed that vulnerability, the very thing she wanted to avoid, was absolutely necessary to live a connected and fulfilling life, and how this is relevant to business leaders and workplace cultures. With such candor, grace, and humor she brings herself into her research-back teachings in a manner that is palpable for even the most emotionally restrained populations.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

