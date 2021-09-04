Eric Gremminger Of ERP Health: “Persistence ”

Persistence — in business, you hear the word no a lot. You will also try things that don’t work out and fail at plenty of tasks. Learn to see failure as a stepping stone to success and keep working towards your goals.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Eric Gremminger.

Eric Gremminger is CEO and Co-Founder of ERP Health, a digital behavioral health platform that turns patient feedback into a HIPAA compliant roadmap to recovery. ERP Health was inspired by the lessons Eric learned from his own addiction struggles — he just celebrated his 11th year in recovery. Eric is also a corporate trainer, motivational speaker and author of “Reclaiming The Brain: Activating Sustained Recovery From Addiction”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

Thank you for having me. My Mom raised me along with my two younger sisters in a very loving home in a suburb of Philadelphia. I loved playing sports and grew up playing basketball, baseball and soccer. I was lucky to have a fantastic role model in my Mom. Just watching her deal with some challenging times, her resiliency was incredible. And I think subconsciously, it stuck with me and gave me a foundation for good values that stuck with me throughout life. Like many young people, I struggled to identify and deal with my emotions and liked to hang out with my friends and escape any problems I had. That was the basis for fun habits as a teen that eventually got out of control in young adulthood.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

My motivation came on August 4th, 2010, when I hit bottom in my life after a decade of drug and alcohol abuse and ended up homeless on a bench outside of City Hall in Philadelphia. Laying there, feeling hopeless and helpless, I decided that something had to change. Ever since that moment, I’ve been dedicated to living a life of wellness and trying to inspire others to do the same.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Wow, that’s a tricky question because I have several go-to activities. If I had to choose one, I’d say meditation. It helps me on every level of my well-being, mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. I have a practice of doing 20 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes in the evening. It helps me remain present and centered in the face of challenges that I face throughout the day. It has also been shown to have many positive benefits on your health, including reducing anxiety, which is especially relevant these days due to the pandemic.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

Since overcoming the difficulties of my own addiction, I’ve felt a calling to help others. For me, that meant looking back on my own journey and asking, what went wrong? I went to a treatment center, and it didn’t work for me. I reasoned that it was because it was one of those one-size-fits-all programs, and nothing was personalized for me. Also, I was dealing with severe co-occurring depression and anxiety that went unnoticed and therefore untreated. This led to a vicious cycle of self-medicating that perpetuated my addiction for another five years. I wanted to prevent that from happening to others, and that is where the concept of our company ERPHealth came from.

ERPHealth is a real-time clinical outcome tracking platform. The technology was designed to engage directly with the patient, collecting standardized assessments that are used to personalize care, quickly identify co-occurring issues, and empower health and wellness professionals with easy-to-read reports that allow them to modify treatment protocols in real-time.

This is more than a career for me. I feel called to do this work. I love getting feedback from healthcare professionals who are using our platform telling me how much this helps them personalize care, improve their outcomes, and streamline the treatment planning process.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

For the first six months, we had difficulty getting healthcare centers to adopt our technology because they didn’t want to disrupt what they were currently doing. They loved that our platform individualized patient care, improved outcomes, and that the platform increased revenue for their organization. But they were concerned that it would add time to an already busy schedule.

Our biggest challenge was to prove to them that they could get all our platform’s benefits without disrupting the existing workflow. We resolved that through empathy and consistency. Our team at ERPHealth have all worked in the health and wellness space in some capacity. So we understood the concerns and worked directly with the healthcare professionals to give them the confidence that the technology will improve clinical efficiency and not add time.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Our mission at ERPHealth is to save and transform lives by individualizing mental health and substance abuse treatment. The impact of the pandemic on mental health and addiction has been catastrophic. According to provisional data released by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, more than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020. It has also been reported that 1 in 4 Americans have a diagnosable mental health condition such as anxiety or depression.

There is a sense of urgency to make sure that when people reach out for help, they get effective, personalized care. That is where our company is making the most significant impact. Through TAP, our proprietary software, we can engage directly with the patient and collect valuable behavioral health information in a safe, secure fashion that promotes honesty and openness. Patients do not always feel comfortable talking about issues they are having, so having a secondary way to engage with the patient has many positive benefits.

We saw an example of this with one of our partners in the Pacific-Northwest. They had a patient that was set to discharge treatment the next day. The patient met with the clinician and said that everything was great, and they were ready to move on.

However, from one of the assessments that the patient completed through TAP, it was noticed that they were having thoughts of suicide. The software immediately sent a notification to the clinician, and they were able to intervene before the patient left the next day. Together, they were able to discuss the issue further, and it was determined that the patient should stay in treatment for another week. It gives me goosebumps just talking about it. And this is just one of the many stories that we have about the impact our platform is having.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Our vision from the very beginning with ERPHealth was to be with the patient from diagnosis through treatment and into the management of the health condition. We are currently working on an aftercare alumni feature that will enable patients to continue the progress that they’ve made at the treatment centers and empower providers with outcome data that they can use to inform business and clinical decisions.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits that have been most instrumental to my success have been a strong work-ethic, a willingness to be coachable, and the ability to be patient.

I learned very early on in my career that it didn’t matter if I was the smartest person in the room. What ultimately mattered the most was my willingness to be available and work hard. They say the best ability is availability. I was always the one who would show up early, agree to help with any project, and stay late if needed. That work ethic made me stand out and I was always at the top of mind when it was time for a promotion. Now that I’m in a leadership position, I look for that quality from personnel on my team or when I’m hiring.

The second important trait would be to be coachable. I’ve always leaned on mentors and predecessors to guide me in my professional career. If someone is willing to share their experiences with you, listen. It’s easier to learn from someone else’s mistakes than your own.

The third trait that has helped me to succeed in business is the ability to remain patient. Most people overestimate what they can do in a year and underestimate what they can get done in ten years. Be willing to put your head down and work, even if you don’t see positive results as quickly as you’d hoped. Small actions compound over time.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

I define wellness as the active pursuit of living in balance in every area of your life — your family life, finances, mental and physical health and any other area that has an impact on the quality of one’s life.

I see wellness as a lifestyle to adopt rather than a destination to arrive at. Life is dynamic, so it is important to check in with yourself regularly to determine which areas need the most focus, and set wellness goals in those domains.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Focusing on wellness can have a positive impact on every single area of your life. Investing time and energy towards learning and applying wellness principles will have a cascading effect on the quality of your life. We live in amazing times, where we are living longer than ever before. We want to be able to enjoy health throughout our lifespans and that requires a daily commitment to wellness.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

There are a multitude of ways that companies can promote mental and physical wellness for their employees. I’ve been a part of organizations where we would get everyone Fitbits and have a steps contest. That was a lot of fun and a great way to be active. At ERP, our team gets together for a quarterly outing where we order food and just laugh, have fun and most importantly, not talk about work. During the pandemic, I’ve seen companies have game days and dance parties. Ultimately, it’s just about bringing people together to connect outside of the workplace. It’s great for culture.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

A growth-mindset — there are going to be a lot of things that you need to learn as you are advancing your career in the health and wellness industry. Having the mindset that you will do whatever it takes to grow will be a major asset in your toolbox. Persistence — in business, you hear the word no a lot. You will also try things that don’t work out and fail at plenty of tasks. Learn to see failure as a stepping stone to success and keep working towards your goals. Passion — find a career in the health and wellness space that you are passionate about. I always tell people that my favorite day of the week is Monday. There is a saying that when you are doing what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. Vision — have a picture of what you want your life to look like in 5 years. Keep the image fresh in your mind. Having a compelling vision for your future will help you to stay on course during the tough times. Teamwork — it is important to surround yourself with people who share your values and your vision. Teamwork makes the dream work!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe in the power of positive thoughts and words. If I could start a movement, I would put positive affirmations and uplifting images on every billboard in America. I believe that if that was done it would have a massively positive impact on the well-being of the nation.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I think it would be cool to have a private breakfast with Villanova University’s head basketball coach Jay Wright. I’ve always admired his ability to remain cool under pressure and to transmit that coolness to his team. He is also very gracious when his team loses. Overall he has a lot of qualities that I admire and respect.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can visit our website at erphealth.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!