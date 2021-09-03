Shannon Talbot of Path to Presence: “Set goals you want to achieve, not the ones you feel you should”

Set goals you want to achieve, not the ones you feel you should. There’s a reason 80% of new year’s resolutions are abandoned by February. We don’t always pick goals we want to go after, but the ones we think we should go after. That’s why exercise more and eat healthier make it to the top of new year’s resolutions list year after year, myself included.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shannon Talbot.

Shannon Talbot is the Founder and CEO of Path to Presence, a Wellness Coaching Company based in Toronto, Canada. Path to Presence’s mission is to help people live happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives. Shannon spreads this mission through coaching individuals and groups, speaking events and writing. Shannon is also a wife and mom of two incredible boys through adoption.

After rising the corporate ranks for seventeen years, prioritizing her well-being last and eventually feeling burnt out and unfulfilled, Shannon became a Health Coach and now teaches busy professionals how to get unstuck in their health and life. Shannon works with clients to uncover what they really want, what’s been holding them back and how to change it. Shannon also writes a weekly wellness blog on pathtopresence.ca and has appeared in Today’s Parent, Chatelaine, and CBC Radio publications.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Three years ago, while spending 31 days with my eldest son at Sick Kid’s hospital for a perforated appendix gone rogue, I had time to sit and reflect on my life and what mattered most. In the stillness of the hospital at night, I asked myself three questions — am I happy? Am I healthy? Do I feel fulfilled? My answers were not really. A not really, I knew I had to change to a yes.

For years I climbed the corporate ladder doing everything I could to get ahead — getting my MBA, traveling extensively for work throughout North and Latin America, covering a maternity leave in another country, etc. But the bigger my title and salary, the more stressed and exhausted I became. I was trying to do it all and do it all perfectly, and it was just too much. My well-being was taking a back burner to everything else.

And so, my journey began.

I worked with a therapist, a career coach and a life coach and faced some hard truths about myself. I had been taking the easy route since becoming a mom. I used becoming a mom as an excuse for not chasing my dreams, not having time to exercise or eat healthier, and not being able to prioritize myself. But then I learned that if I prioritized myself and my well-being, I could be a better mom, wife, friend and employee. I could have more energy and motivation to pursue what I loved.

I started a wellness routine that consisted of eating, sleeping and exercising better, and I started practicing meditation, gratitude and writing daily.

I set a goal to help other women like myself live happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives. I had no idea how I could do it, but I knew the how would come. I wrote this goal down every single day. I put it out into the world. Then one day, I saw an ad to become a Health Coach, a profession that fit what I was looking for.

I became a Certified Health and Life Coach and launched my business while still working my full-time job in advertising. The endeavor was a success; I quit my Corporate job and finally pursued my dream of being an entrepreneur.

Now when I ask myself, am I healthy? Am I happy? Do I feel fulfilled? My answers are yes, yes and yes! And my son is completely healthy.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

After one of my articles on my take of the 5 a.m. Club was published, CBC contacted me to do a live radio interview on my story. I was thrilled and terrified. Although getting my message out in the media is extremely important to me, and frankly, being on the radio was a dream of mine, I almost turned it down due to my fear. What if I sounded ridiculous? What if it was a flop? What if I said something stupid, and it hurt my business? What if……

Then I remembered an essential piece of advice from Susie Moore, business and life coach and author, that there’s nothing easier than being yourself. I said yes, got myself pumped up and had a phenomenal time being interviewed.

While the interview helped my business and grew my blog subscription list, the best part was when my husband and sons walked through the door after listening to it in the car with big smiles and pride beaming out of them. That incredibly touching moment is what I’ll remember most about that day.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Starting a business is a lot like becoming a parent for the first time. Every person I told had a piece of advice to share.

When it came to parenting advice, my typical reaction was to smile, say thank you, and then make a mental note of it or “send it to the trash bin.” But when it came to my own business, it was different. I was grateful for people wanting to see me succeed that I took all of their advice and tried to implement it. I found myself ordering every business book they mentioned, rethinking every decision I’d made, pursuing new paths and really trying to do 100 things at once.

It led me to doubt myself and overanalyze every decision I was making. I knew I had to stop. I took a step back and remembered what my company mission is all about and why. I wanted to help women live happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives, and I wanted to have more freedom and control over my work and my schedule to spend more time with my family and not burn out. By remembering this, I was able to get back on track and stick to my primary focus.

Now I treat business advice the same way I did parenting and have saved a lot of money on books.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When my eldest was five, and at Sick Kid’s hospital, he had two surgeries. For his first, I was able to stay with him until the anesthesia kicked in. It wasn’t major surgery, but the idea of him going under scared the heck out of me. I put on a brave face but really just wanted to burst into tears. As he was wheeled into the operating room, he squeezed my hand, looked up at me with his big brown eyes and said, “Mommy, don’t forget — always be yourself.”

I was in awe that someone so young and in an unknown, scary situation was teaching me to live authentically. I wondered how my son knew I needed to hear those exact words at that moment. I hadn’t been living authentically. I had put on a front in the corporate world, pretending to be who I thought I should be to excel at my job or get promoted. It was exhausting.

At that moment, I decided to stop pretending to be someone else and to start chasing my dreams.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

6 in 10 adults have a chronic illness, whether heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, etc. and chronic illness is the leading cause of death and disability. When you look at the primary contributors to chronic disease, they boil down to bad habits. Habits such as unhealthy eating and drinking, lack of physical activity, tobacco and stress. Practices that are within our control to change and reverse the stats.

Through my company, Path to Presence, I’m teaching people how to prioritize their well-being while still being successful. Essentially, I’m a master of habit change. Most people know what they need to do to live a healthier lifestyle — I help with the how.

Another way to explain it is this — a doctor will tell you to exercise more or eat less sugar, but they can’t tell you how to do it, nor do they have the time to ensure you are following their advice. That’s where a health coach like myself comes in. I work with my clients to set goals, create action plans to achieve them, cheer them on and hold them accountable. I meet with them weekly to discuss their achievements and challenges and provide them with the necessary tools and resources to obtain their goals. I’m part cheerleader, part tough-love coach.

On the corporate front, I speak to companies and organizations to support them with instilling healthier habits in the workplace. I also offer a unique program whereby they can hire me X number of hours every month for their employees to book sessions and have that 1:1 support.

I also write a weekly blog to provide wellness tips and tricks to my subscribers.

In summary, I work with busy professionals who are burnt out from trying to juggle it all. I help them learn to prioritize their well-being so they can have more energy and patience to do the things they love while still being successful, personally and professionally.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better well-being? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Set goals you want to achieve, not the ones you feel you should.

There’s a reason 80% of new year’s resolutions are abandoned by February. We don’t always pick goals we want to go after, but the ones we think we should go after. That’s why exercise more and eat healthier make it to the top of new year’s resolutions list year after year, myself included.

It took me being burnt out to realize I wanted to prioritize my wellness to feel healthier, happier and more fulfilled. The year I changed my should to a want is when I finally exercised 3+ times per week and ate more nutritious meals.

2. Find physical activities you actually enjoy.

Many of the physical activities I tried were due to other people’s experiences with them, not my own. While I feel great after a yoga session, yoga does not motivate me to work out multiple times a week. Yet, I kept signing up for the yoga classes, paying the money and not going.

It wasn’t until I thought back to what I enjoyed as a kid that I was able to find the activities to get my heart rate up while having fun. In my case, these activities are running, kitchen dance parties, walking while listening to a good podcast and lifting weights. At age 40, I am in the best shape of my life and run 5 km multiple times a week, something I used to think was impossible.

3. Create a personal nourishment menu.

Many of the women I work with come to me to help curb their cravings, whether food or alcohol. The problem is as good as it feels in the moment, drinking too much or overeating consistently is not healthy. It can also cause us to get a night of more inadequate sleep and be groggier the next day.

With time and practice, you can turn these unhealthy habits around using a personal nourishment menu. This is a menu where you list all of the healthy things you like that bring you comfort. Some examples include having a hot bath, listening to music or a good podcast, writing, going for a walk, having a great conversation with a friend or a massage. Next time you notice yourself going for the tub of ice cream or chocolate, try something off your menu instead.

4. Get out of your head.

For any of you out there with a highly active, overanalytical mind that is hard to shut off, this one is for you.

I have two strategies I like to use:

Strategy one is what I call the brain dump — get those thoughts out of your head and onto paper. You can choose if you want to address them later, but the important part is acknowledging them.

Strategy two is to clear the mind. I do this by going for a good run or a walk while listening to music. For others this could be meditation. The key is finding what works for you and lets you turn your mind off for a little while each day.

5. Practice gratitude.

When we focus on what we have in our lives, it will always be enough and practicing daily gratitude is a great way to do this.

Every morning I write down 3 things that happened in the last 24 hours that I’m grateful for, and before dinner, each family member shares something we’re thankful for that happened that day.

When just saying what you’re grateful for can turn a table of grumpy kids who don’t like what’s for dinner into happy kids who will try their best to eat the meal, you know it works.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I want the day to come when people can openly share their mental health struggles without the stigma. When feeling anxious or depressed is viewed the same as a broken bone, and no one is judged for taking time off to address it. When things like withdrawing from the Olympics for mental health concerns are looked upon the same as if someone withdrew for a physical injury. Or seeing a therapist for a regular check-up is equal to going to the doctor or dentist.

Earlier this year, I openly admitted to my LinkedIn community that I suffer from anticipatory anxiety. Suffering, I hid, thinking it would keep me from getting ahead in the corporate world. By sharing my struggles, I opened up the doors to more honest communication, and for the first time in a long time, I felt fully seen and heard. People reached out to let me know that my story helped them feel better about their own anxiety; that they weren’t alone. Unfortunately, many also said that they weren’t yet ready to share their struggles with their employer or network for the same fears that I had.

This diagnosis of anxiety from a psychologist came fifteen years into my career, and I was shocked. I’d always thought I was just stressed. Turns out I’d never really learned the difference between anxiety and stress and how one is internal factors, and one is external factors. With this diagnosis came anger. Anger that I’d never openly heard a colleague or manager share their struggles with anxiety and that no one once mentioned I should talk to someone. But with anger also came a drive to share my story and encourage others to do the same.

Sharing our personal struggles more openly and without shame will only help normalize these conversations.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Be ready and confident with your elevator pitch of what you do and why.

Health coaching is a new field in Canada, and in the early days when I first told people I was a Health Coach, they stared at me like a deer in headlights. Starting a new business relies heavily on word of mouth, so I knew I had to up my game. I went home, wrote out what I did and why and practiced saying it aloud, so I was ready the next time somebody asked.

2. Done is better than perfect.

As a perfectionist, this is a hard one. But as an entrepreneur, it makes the difference between getting paid or not. If I wait until things are absolutely perfect, I could be missing out on lost revenue.

In most cases, the only person who will ever know you didn’t do something perfectly is yourself.

3. Focus first on the activities that make you money.

It’s easy to get carried away on all of the activities that come with owning a business. Your website, networking, finances, etc. In my case, I left a considerably well-paying corporate job, so I need to ensure that while all of these activities are important, sales have to be my top priority to pay my bills.

4. Don’t get so caught up in your brand — being your authentic self is your brand!

One of the main reasons I left the corporate world to start my own business was to be more authentic in my work. Then as advice started coming in left, right and center, I once again found myself evaluating how I should “appear” in places like social media and on my website.

Most of my clients came to me from me sharing my story — they could relate to what I went through.

5. Celebrate each win.

Every time I get a new client or am paid to write an article, I jump up and down. As an entrepreneur, I hope this excitement never fades as being self-employed is a rollercoaster ride, and it’s the ups that get us through the downs.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is very near and dear to me.

If it wasn’t for seeking help from various therapists — psychologists, social workers and coaches, I would not be where I am today. I would not have discovered what I really wanted to do in life, what was holding me back from doing it and how to go for it. I wouldn’t have realized I had anticipatory anxiety and how to manage it. I wouldn’t have discovered why I struggled with “being big” at work and how to find and use my authentic voice.

It’s also a big driver behind why I became a Health Coach to work with clients to help them achieve personal and professional success by uncovering what they want in their lives and how to get out of their own way and go after it.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

