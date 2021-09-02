Hrish Lotlikar of SuperWorld: “Have interest and passion for cryptocurrency”

Have interest and passion for cryptocurrency. From Ether to Bitcoin, and others, have an understanding of what cryptocurrency is. NFTs are mostly held on the Ethereum blockchain, but other blockchains also support them. There are many articles and guides online to help you get acquainted with how it all works and then once you start using cryptocurrency, it also becomes easier to understand.

Many have observed that we are at the cusp of an NFT boom. The thing is, it’s so cutting edge, that many people don’t know what it is. What exactly is an NFT and how can one create a lucrative career out of selling them? To address this, as a part of our interview series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Career In The NFT Industry”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Hrish Lotlikar.

Hrish is a Co-founder and CEO at SuperWorld. Previously, he co-founded Rogue Initiative Studios, a Hollywood film, TV, gaming, and immersive entertainment studio. He was also the founding Managing Partner of Eastlabs, an early-stage VC fund based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Previously, Hrish was a Senior Business Developer and Global Evangelist at Toptal (backed by Andreessen Horowitz, the Rockefellers & the co-founders of Facebook and Zynga), a venture capital investor at Spencer Trask Ventures, and an investment banker at both UBS Investment Bank and HSBCSecurities, where he specialized in public finance, corporate finance and M&A. He also was an Associate in the Global Business Development Group at management consulting firm Hewitt Associates.

Hrish was born in India and grew up in the United States. He also has spent many years living around the world in Europe, Asia and South America. He has a close connection to the people and cultures in Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Spain, France, Vietnam, China, Colombia, Bali and Thailand.

Hrish holds a BA in Political Science from Rice University and both an MBA and MPH from University of Illinois at Chicago. In his free time he enjoys working out, fashion photography and traveling the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you grew up?

I was born in India and grew up in the United States, in Houston, Texas. For my undergrad I attended Rice University and received a BA in Political Science, and then went on to receive an MBA and MPH from University of Illinois at Chicago. I’ve spent many years living around the world in Europe, Asia and South America. My parents loved to travel and international culture and that’s really where my passion for travel started. Earlier on in my professional career I worked in real estate investment banking and now I’m working with virtual real estate, so in that sense I’ve come full circle. About five years ago I co-founded Rogue Initiative Studios, a Hollywood film, TV, gaming, and immersive entertainment studio partnered with world renown Hollywood director Michael Bay and my co-founder who produced the Call of Duty franchise. This is how I also got into Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), as we are backed by many of the top AR & VR venture capital firms in Silicon Valley and globally and so I came from this industry before I co-founded SuperWorld.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Pokémon Go has had quite an impact on my current path. As you know that game was a huge hit, but there are many people who don’t play Pokémon, but they are into fashion, music, movies, education, etc. and would love creating a virtual world, but one that is more aligned with their interests. I was excited about empowering anyone to create their own virtual world. Pokémon Go provided me with the understanding that you can create an immersive environment in the real world, and it could be very compelling.

Any fun stories or something that surprised you about being in your industry?

What’s interesting and cool is connecting with our landowners in SuperWorld. I recently met with one of our SuperCitizens and investors who owns virtual land in SuperWorld, and we went to the physical location of the plot she owns. It’s this exclusive club in NYC that she’s a member of, and she owns the virtual real estate for that block. I thought that was pretty cool. I love meeting our community of SuperCitizens who are excited about what we are collectively building together.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people who have helped me along my journey. I’ve been lucky to have long-term relationships with my friends, investors, mentors and advisors who have always been there to help me. I do believe it takes a village to build a world.

The NFT industry seems so exciting right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry?

Choosing between just three is torture! However, and in the context of the SuperWorld platform, there are some amazing use cases for NFTs happening in…

1-Music– Artists in all musical genres are now discovering the value in having their music (and contracts) presented as NFTs, and it’s been great to see. Decentralized record label DAO RECORDS uses blockchain to give power back to songwriters and musicians through smart contracts, and one of our Artists-in-Residence, Grammy-winning producer Illmind, is opening doors for aspiring DJs and producers by selling one-of-a-kind melody and “beat packs” as NFTs.

2- Fashion / Architecture / Design– I have a background in the fashion industry, so I’ve been watching how NFTs are changing the space in a really compelling way. The luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. recently auctioned off a timepiece designed by their internal design team, while fashion labels including Gucci, Cartier, and Prada have begun to experiment with NFT releases.

In terms of architecture and virtual design, SuperWorld’s own global ambassador and artist-in-residence Krista Kim demonstrated the drawing power of NFT architecture and digital design through her 3D-modeled “Mars House”, which sold for over 500,000 dollars.

3- Science / Health / Medicine– Seamless, effective, and authentic transmission of medical information has shown to be of paramount importance. From sensitive documents and patents to genomic data, NFTs can provide an authenticated resource that can mitigate the 30 billion fraudulent healthcare industry claims every year.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

Environmental impact is of course at the top of the list. And while much of the data on NFTs and their effect on the climate is still under review or speculative, I want SuperWorld to be a leader in sustainability in the real world. We’re all looking forward to when Ethereum 2.0 launches in full, wherein the mining of ETH (the leading factor in terms of environmental concerns) will be essentially made obsolete by a switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Like any new industry, NFTs are susceptible to volatility, illiquidity, and fraud in the burgeoning market. The NFT community and platforms like ours need to maintain an elevated vigilance because there are nebulous and sometimes no protections against scammers in the NFT marketplace, once a transaction has gone through. Growing pains. This is sort of an umbrella concern, as more and more people enter the NFT space, the industry will have to reconcile how to manage supply and demand with a learning curve that is changing by the day (sometimes hour!).

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about NFTs?

One myth would be that NFTs are just a fad, but in fact, the technology behind NFTs provides a great deal of long-term utility for creators. They enable creators to have transparency to be able to program their creations in a way that allows them to earn income from creations into the future. NFTs allows creators to provide authenticity and uniqueness to buyers, and most importantly, enables them to create digital assets that are immutable.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the NFT industry. What can be done to avoid that?

People buy NFTs because they think they’ll appreciate in value. People should buy NFTs because they are passionate about collecting them or what that NFT represents, because ultimately, that’s what’s going to be valuable to the owner. They must appreciate and recognize the value, and then others will too. Intrinsically like what you are buying and understand it, and that will create long-term success with the NFTs you engage with.

How do you think NFTs have the potential to help society in the future?

NFT technology helps society because it enables creators to utilize the technology to provide people with access to sources of income, and enables them to create assets that can benefit causes that they believe in.

NFTs have also entered the social impact space, leveraging their popularity to help raise awareness and funds for social causes. An example of this is the recent Flint Water Festival where SuperWorld hosted the first social impact NFT exhibition in augmented reality. We featured a handful of talented local and international artists in an art walk around Flint where people could view and buy NFT art. A portion of each sale was donated back to the festival to help provide safe water to the community.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Career In The NFT Industry?”

Have a good understanding of blockchain technology. For example, having an interest and understanding of the Ethereum blockchain which is where most NFTs are being created. Take whatever your expertise is and create an NFT based on that. For example, if you are a singer then focus on audio NFTs, or for artists, think about taking your best work and formatting that to digital art NFTs. Also, consider where you want your NFT to be displayed and how it engages with others. Any type of NFT can be put in our SuperWorld platform. As a creator, you have the ability to create NFTs and put them anywhere in the world. Have a good understanding of the NFT ecosystem. Research platforms and companies that can feature or sell your NFT and understand what kind of engagement users will get from that experience. Have a good network of relationships from various areas within the industry, including creators, developers, and curators. Have interest and passion for cryptocurrency. From Ether to Bitcoin, and others, have an understanding of what cryptocurrency is. NFTs are mostly held on the Ethereum blockchain, but other blockchains also support them. There are many articles and guides online to help you get acquainted with how it all works and then once you start using cryptocurrency, it also becomes easier to understand.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I would hope to inspire would be one that enables people to leverage various technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, to build a better world. We’ve created SuperWorld to offer all of this and hope people will utilize what’s there to enhance their real-world experience and connect with others in new ways.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

I think Elon Musk is pretty amazing and I am excited to see what he would want to showcase in his world in SuperWorld. I think he shares our mission of improving the world and humanity, and I think it would be really cool to see how he’d leverage these technologies to educate and inspire people around the world.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!