Oleh Humeniuk of WePlay Esports: “Find a game that you obsessively love”

Find a game that you obsessively love. Ask yourself if you would be interested to play this game as much as you could even if it gave no prospect of glory and riches.

The esports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in esports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in esports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the esports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Oleh Humeniuk. He has been the CEO at esports media holding company WePlay Esports since November 2020. From 2019 till November 2020, Oleh Humeniuk has held the position of general manager at WePlay Esports. Oleh has over 11 years of experience in IT infrastructure project management for government and business institutions and putting together work teams. Previously, he worked as a senior project manager at Hyuna International. Oleh Humeniuk holds Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI).

His motto is “Only forward! Never look back!”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Looking back, I can’t call any of my past mistakes “funny”, as none of them were fun — it was just the reality with strict and complicated rules.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Yes. “Think fast and don’t be afraid.” I use it almost every day.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

I think we are doing this interview at the right time because the biggest and most exciting project we are working on right now is the WePlay Academy League, aimed to set new standards for growing new generations of esports players. We are collaborating with prominent teams to create an environment that is a perfect breeding ground for the up-and-coming talent.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Build your character and learn to keep working on a task long after the excitement of the moment is gone. It feels good to start and announce a new project, but it’s infinitely more rewarding to see that project through and observe its results.

Also, do not be afraid of mistakes, because they will always make you move forward and learn more. Do not fear the shame of falling, fear the shame of not getting back up. At the end of the day, anything that doesn’t kill us will make us stronger.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I do my best to make sure that every member of my team fulfills their potential to the fullest extent, no matter what the current task is.

The ultimate product of my company is entertainment through competitive events. We use technology and creativity to be ahead of the curve, and bring what the viewers don’t expect to the table. During our last event, WePlay AniMajor, which was part of an official circuit with an overall prize pool of over 40 million dollars, we combined the concepts of the Dota 2 game and anime. The event featured augmented reality solutions and a performance by a famous artist. We have also produced a music video performed by an event broadcast talent.

WePlay AniMajor. Photo credit: WePlay Holding

In the context of our current project, the WePlay Academy League, we are actively working with youth who would like to start their careers in CS:GO. Our team provides an environment similar to Tier-1 tournaments, where the young esports players may try themselves, develop, and gain their first pro gaming experience. During the tournament, the participants get support from CS:GO organizations, as well as consultations from our team. In the future, we are also planning to work with youth who are only dreaming of esports, but that is another story to be announced soon.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the esports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

I’d like to make a distinction between professional gaming and professional esports. Professional gamers can do esports, which is usually defined as a competition in video games. Yet, not all professional gamers compete — some of them make money streaming on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, some try to break speed run (when you try to finish as quickly as possible) records, etc.

Professional esports is arguably the most demanding of all gaming activities. The best players in the world devote eight hours a day or more to practice, honing their skill, trying to perfect specific techniques. When an important competition is approaching, they may go on for twelve hours a day or more.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

Professional players have no age restrictions on the duration of their careers — you can start your esports journey at an early age and go on working as long as you can continue honing your skills and learn new disciplines. There is a difference compared with some professions where your working ability strongly depends on your age. Here, it all depends on your desire to develop and work.

Traveling is a natural part of professional esports players’ lives. Events take place all over the world, especially in Western and Central Europe, China, CIS, North America.

If a player is weary of participating in tournaments, he or she can continue to work in esports as a caster or a coach. Both professions are closely related to esports and are also rapidly evolving. For pro gamers, it is a possibility to change the direction of their careers but still do what they love most.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

As noted before, being a good gamer requires you to be in a decent physical condition. You need to make sure your heart keeps pumping blood to your brain during the long hours gaming sessions can last, and that requires following a certain daily routine. There are specific ailments endemic to professional esports players, the most notorious of which is carpal tunnel syndrome, caused by the need for the players to sit with their wrists resting on the table at odd angles for long periods of time.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

I wouldn’t go as far as calling professional players athletes, as there are specific differences. Yet, there are similarities. For example, the esports players need to be mentally prepared, same as their counterparts in traditional sports.

Aptitude is important in esports, yet practice is infinitely more relevant. For example, we regularly hear journalists asking players how they managed to perfect a certain technique. The usual response would sound like, “Well, I worked on it for approximately a thousand hours.” That’s something you can hear from a seasoned sports professional as well.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

With lower physical requirements, it’s practically possible to remain a pro gamer for a longer period of time than to be an athlete. This autumn, a Dota 2 tournament called The International 10 will take place with a prize pool of over 40 million dollars. It will feature several players in their early thirties. The age of professional players in the scene is still growing, and I believe that over time, we might see much older players on such high-tier events.

There are games that are far less physically demanding than Dota 2, meaning that we can see people spending their whole active adult lives as esports players — a path that’s unavailable for athletes.

Another relevant difference would be the fact that each game has a specific owner (publisher) that has an enormous impact on the scene. There was even an incident when a publisher created a global esports circuit for a game and later decided to suspend it, which impacted hundreds of players and thousands of other people. As a result, the legislative authority of South Korea eventually introduced a law that would address such issues in the future, though it hasn’t been signed yet. The game publisher is usually the biggest proponent of the esports scene for its title, though. For example, the 40 million dollars Dota 2 event I mentioned earlier is funded by the company behind the game.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with esports?

Esports is a relatively young and complex phenomenon. It has many titles that are in various stages of development. One of the best-developed esports titles is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). There are professional organizations that participate in regular tournaments and are always on the lookout for young talent. Yet, in-depth changes need to be implemented to make sure the scene thrives and has a regular influx of new players.

Nowadays, when a team needs to make a substitution, they don’t have a deep pool of free agents to choose from, as most of the active players already have contracts with organizations. When the scouts come across talented players who have aptitude and dedication, there is also a process of nurturing them, giving them on-stage experience, and making sure they are ready on all levels.

To help institutionalize the process of nurturing young talent in CS:GO, the WePlay Esports media holding company and world-leading organizations working with this game have created the WePlay Academy League, which serves as a breeding ground for new players. With a 100,000 dollars prize pool in the first season alone, the participants are placed in a high-stakes competitive environment and the best of them will get on-stage LAN experience at the WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv, where professional events take place.

WePlay Academy League online studio set. Photo credit: WePlay Holding

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an esports team, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

It depends on the game they play and the way its professional scene is developing. Here are some points that will be helpful for players in most games:

Have a distinct and readable player tag that is catchy but not offensive.

If your game has any sort of ladder or ranking system, try to stay on top of it for prolonged periods, and your name will get noticed eventually.

Be active in the game community — find Discord servers, subreddits, and other places where game scouts may be looking for young talents. Be vocal there, express your opinions. Use the same nickname as your player tag.

Actively seek out people who also want to succeed in the game, share your insights with them, listen to what they have to say. You will all benefit from it.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Most modern esports success stories are widely different, and there is no formal path to esports glory yet. I will name the five things that virtually every distinguished player had or discovered along their path to success in esports.

Find a game that you obsessively love. Ask yourself if you would be interested to play this game as much as you could even if it gave no prospect of glory and riches.

Remember, you can’t do it alone. Be open to receiving help from others, be it your fellow players, coach, manager, or anyone else.

Develop a winner’s attitude: whatever happens, you need to win.

Get a habit of routinely forming new habits both in the game and in life that will make you a stronger opponent.

Rigorous training is a part of your life. Be ready to work up to 80 hours a week or even more on a semi-regular basis.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I think it will be Ben Horowitz, a guy who has made the same journey I am on now. I know that each experience is unique but after reading his book, I felt some connection in terms of mentality, approaches, mindset. And I believe he could be that “older brother” who has the right answers to the different questions I have now.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow my LinkedIn page, where I share my professional insights and those of my colleagues.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!