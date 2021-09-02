Alex Christian of Data Mynt: “Set it and forget it”

This is a long term investment. Think of it like a retirement account. Set it and forget it. Dollar cost average like traditional finance advisors tell you. No difference here.

Over the past few years, the Cryptocurrency industry has been making headlines nearly every week. Many people have gotten very wealthy investing or leading the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, many people have lost a lot investing in the industry. In addition, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining, as well as its potential facilitation of illegal activity. What is being done and what can be done to address these concerns?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency” we are talking to leaders in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as successful investors, who share insights from their experience about how to successfully invest in Cryptocurrency.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alex Christian.

With more than a decade of experience across traditional finance (banking, fintech, payments) and now crypto, Alex believes that decentralized financial services are the game changers and that usable products and applications simply need to be built. He is committed to do just that. He holds an MBA from Duke University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

Thank you for having me. I grew up on the Northside of Omaha Nebraska, known as NE2 nowadays. My family was 3rd generation, union, blue collar but getting a solid education was always part of the plan. My grandmother for all purposes brought me and my younger sister up. She instilled in me the values that I still hold today… treat everyone with respect and work harder than everyone else. She also taught me how to play poker and golf… which are still my favorite hobbies.

After graduating high school, I went to Loyola University Chicago for my Bachelors and, when I was 19, spent one year studying abroad in Italy. That year was the most formative and profound. I realized that it doesn’t matter where a person comes from or what language they speak. Instead, there is much more that connects us than divides us. In fact debating and interacting with people who may not agree with you was really a crucial part of being human. It was in Italy that I grew up.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much

For certain- LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL It was written, directed and starred Roberto Benigni. It won 3 Academy awards. It was an amazing film that affected me deeply. To watch a film that was so funny and still so heart wrenching, where laughter and suffering are so deeply intertwined, took my breath away. The human condition is incredible and the film expressed that brilliantly. The film showed every layer of society across generations and proved love, family and imagination conquer all.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

Yes. After college, I want to work for the US Energy Department in DC. I worked with engineers & people from around the globe. From Pakistan to Argentina… I was able to experience the commonalities in people… whether they were from an Islamic country or an emerging market . What I discovered was that Technology connected people regardless of nations and lines drawn in the sand randomly by a few people generations ago. Whether I was representing the US government at international conferences, from sustainable nuclear energy to other important issues, technology was always what bound us together. Seeing first hand how tech had the potential to bring us all together, my goal, my career path was established- using technology for our common welfare.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, what always makes me laugh is when I think about when I started my career. I was relentlessly bothering my colleagues and leadership in legacy financial services to partner with crypto and blockchain companies. Replace the legacy and innovate. I was the persistent knat… or puppy biting at their heels. To say, I was annoying to these folks would be understatement. As early as 2015, I was bugging Western Union and Ebay executives to partner with blockchain companies. If I had a dollar for every Ebay executive who told me to stop annoying them, well let’s just say.. I would be playing a bit more golf.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Well, I have been lucky to have a few mentors who have helped me along the way. The one that stands out to me the most is Antonio Alvarez Lorenzo. As my hiring boss at Western Union, he always encouraged me to look outside the box, disrupt, not to take anything for granted and have fun. He was gregarious, always had a smile on his face and made work a fun and exciting journey in a sometimes stale large organization.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Of course.. Data Mynt.. We’re bringing more valuable, cheaper and faster financial services to small and emerging businesses and their customers by blending web3 with traditional applications and systems.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. Golden age of innovation and entrepreneurship: open source protocols and code enable anyone anywhere to build valuable service applications. We haven’t seen this level of global innovation perhaps ever. We’re revolutionizing finance and bringing it into the internet age.

2. Transparency: Never has it been easier to catch criminals or hackers using bitcoin or other cryptos.

3. Financial Freedom: While fintech tried to own this slogan, defi and crypto are literally building markets and services from the ground up apart from legacy financial institutions.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

Regulatory clarity and leadership, or lack thereof: Applying regulations created for the very institutions we need to limit or eliminate is problematic. Defi and crypto are borderless and permissionless — that means there’s inevitable conflict with how the current world and finance operates and has evolved. While some regulators have simply spoken about the need for regulation over the past decade, some have taken action and leadership. Also of note, keeping up with the pace of innovation is impossible at this point. As such a reasonable approach from regulators is critical. Simply choosing sides (e.g. with banks and legacy financial institutions) is not feasible at this moment in history. We need regulators to lean in and embrace responsible change and innovation. Security: The issue of safety has to do with security standards. Even though almost all of the major projects in this industry have high standards for security matters, nothing is ever 100% secure. The recent hack to PolyNetwork shows again vulnerabilities that come with innovation IMO, i.e. usability over security at first. Politics: The last of my concerns about the industry has to do with politics and the hostile approach many politicians are having right now towards crypto. Choosing to not learn about the industry and innovations. Making false, dangerous, McCarthy-esque era claims about people in the defi and crypto space as ‘shadowy’ is very dangerous. These same elected officials in the US seek short term personal and political gains while putting at risk long term strategic advantage, jobs, economic growth and revitalization for future generations.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

That crypto is not regulated! That is simply false and misleading. In the US alone, FinCen has engaged in regulating crypto since 2011 arguably. Many other countries are doing the same.

Cryptos is used primarily by criminals, drug dealers and money launderers It hasn’t been easier to track money movement with crypto. If you think Wall Street, traditional banks are free of corruption and financial crime facilitation then look again. That you need to be Tech savvy, or an engineer, developer, or mathematician to understand and be involved in cryptocurrency. Not true. Everyone with marketable skills has a place in this innovation rich space.

How do you think cryptocurrency has the potential to help society in the future?

By removing parasitic intermediaries… legacy financial middle men have failed communities and customers for decades.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge?

For me, this conversation has regressed to click bait. I guess that means anything that consumes energy at xyz clip is an environmental challenge? That’s funny because I don’t see that framed in many other spaces beyond the energy and transport sectors. We should all be concerned with energy consumption,production, emissions, and resulting climate change.. But there needs to be comprehensive discussion and discourse. All communities and industries must deal with these important issues.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

Comprehensive dialogue with ideas. Nothing off the table.

Linking climate change and environmental degradation to bitcoin mining is a joke given the breadth of the issue vs how far we are into the crypto journey.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing cryptocurrency’s impact on illegal activity. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why cryptocurrency, more than fiat currency, is seen as an attractive choice for criminals?

Sure — it’s not. .

Because of crypto’s transparency, law enforcement solves crimes quicker. Just recently there was the Poly hack. Which could be considered an ethical hack. Many hacks and criminal activity focused around crypto are state sponsored. It’s like asking the nuclear energy industry to stop a country like North Korea from developing nuclear weapons. GL with that.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

Education education education.

Also, not forcing crypto users to go through financial engineering like coursework to use products. Banks don’t require that so why should crypto?

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Beware of / Don’t invest or act on clickbait news or trolls or snake oil salesmen. Stick with the majors: Bitcoin, Ethereum and the next 2 to 3 other crypto by market cap. This is a long term investment. Think of it like a retirement account. Set it and forget it. Dollar cost average like traditional finance advisors tell you. No difference here. Only spend what you can lose. Have a healthy risk tolerance and bank roll. Only usereputable companies who have a track record of securing digital assets (e.g. 2 factor authentication).

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

Buying on news and trolls. Like listening to Elon Musk about Bitcoin or Dogecoin Believing this is a get rich quick scheme. That’s false. These scheme’s simply aren’t available in this world legally. I personally preach hard work and patience. Look for successful experts.. The winners.

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

Bitcoin and Ethereum. The OGs upon which the entire DeFi and crypto spaces have evolved.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Provide financial independence and empowerment for everyone no matter where you are from, what you look like and how much money you have in your pocket.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Janet Yellen — her experience, knowledge and ability to influence global regulation, innovation and finance is virtually unmatched today. I’d love to understand her thoughts, understanding of, and predictions on the future of legacy and decentralized finance.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success and good health!