Lindsey McPheeters and Mike Van Heyde: “One of us will care a great deal about the problem and the other will only care a little bit”

As a part of our series about lessons from Thriving Power Couples, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsey McPheeters and Mike Van Heyde.

Ivy.fm is a new podcast discovery service. Ivy listeners can follow podcasts, guests, or topics and get alerted to new podcasts with that same guest or on that specific topic in the future. Ivy can also recommend similar topics, allowing listeners to surface and discover even more podcast content. Ivy was built by husband and wife team Lindsey McPheeters and Mike Van Heyde and launched in February 2021. While they collaborate on all aspects of product development, Mike focuses on Ivy’s engineering needs, and Lindsey devotes her time to operations and business development. Lindsey and Mike collaborate on all aspects of product development for Ivy. Mike and Lindsey built Ivy because they were frustrated with how difficult it is to find new podcast content about a particular topic or see when a great guest appears on other podcasts when using traditional podcast services.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you two to your respective career paths?

Mike: I first started tinkering with computers with my dad when I was eight years old and I instantly fell in love with coding. I knew I wanted to be a professional programmer and I pursued that dream with intense focus. I graduated from Hiram College with a computer science degree and have worked as an engineer and product manager since. In addition to my full-time jobs, I have also had various successful side projects over the years.

Lindsey: After participating in competitive debate in high school, I decided I wanted to be an attorney. Upon graduating from college, I moved to NYC for law school. I worked as a juvenile prosecutor in the Bronx before moving back to Texas and starting my own law firm. Unfortunately, I didn’t love being an attorney and I decided to become a teacher instead. I worked for several years as a high school teacher and loved it! When an opportunity arose to become an attorney for a very large school district (50,000 students), I took it. I most recently served as General Counsel, leaving in April 2021 to focus full-time on our start-up, Ivy Podcast Discovery. Mike and I have worked together on numerous successful side projects at night and on the weekends since we met nearly ten years ago.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you two got married?

Mike: A few years ago, Lindsey and I went on vacation in Fiji. I wanted to plan a fun outing for us, so I scheduled a 26-mile whitewater rafting excursion. We got to the mountain around sunrise and started the hike to the whitewater rafting launch point. While we only had to hike about a mile, it was incredibly hot out.

Lindsey: Apparently I wasn’t very well hydrated because about three-quarters of the way through the hike, I started to feel dizzy and nauseous. I was a little behind the rest of the group and felt my legs giving out. I ended up collapsing on the trail due to heat exhaustion. Mike noticed that I had fallen behind the group and turned back on the trail. He found me collapsed and instantly jumped into action. He poured cold water on his shirt and wrapped it around my head. He also made sure to give me water and after a while, I had enough strength to get to my feet. Mike helped me (half-carried me, really) the rest of the way down the trail. Once we got to the stream, he put me into the cold water and I was able to cool off and lower my body temperature. Mike was incredible in this situation and was able to maintain his calm under very stressful circumstances.

Mike: Lindsey and I can now laugh about our saga on the Fijiian mountain, but at the time, I was very scared and just focused on making sure she was okay.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Lindsey: When we first started working together on a business about nine years ago, we had only been dating for a few months. While we are very different people, we expected that we would be able to work together with few issues. We didn’t think twice about sharing an office space, which turned out to be a HUGE mistake. Mike and I have different working styles and hours. We were constantly at each other’s throats when we were sharing the same office space. Not only was the business threatened, but our relationship suffered as well.

Mike: While unpleasant, this experience was invaluable. We learned how important it is to have our own physical work spaces and separate tasks to complete. We now keep completely separate work spaces, and often work different hours. With Ivy Podcast Discovery, we communicate and collaborate frequently, but any individual work is done from our own office spaces.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Mike: Ivy Podcast Discovery is different from other podcast players on the market. We have the largest collection of known entities in the podcast space and allow listeners to follow over a million topics across 45 million podcast episodes. No one else is doing this on such a large scale.

Lindsey: Ivy also stands out for its trending topics. We are able to tap into the conscience of what podcasters are talking about at any given time and push that up to our listeners.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Lindsey: We are singularly focused on Ivy Podcast Discovery right now. We recently implemented chapters and funding and are continuing to improve categorization. We are excited about the ways in which we are making podcast content easier to discover!

Mike: We are also working on merging Amazon’s product graph with our data graph in order to improve the experience for our listeners. For example, when you listen to a guest talk about a book, you will be able to quickly and easily buy that book.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

Lindsey: My best advice is to hire people whose skill sets complement your own skills and let people do what they are good at.

Mike: I think it’s really important to create an environment where people are not afraid to take risks and fail. Innovation never happens if you are afraid to push out new ideas or features until they are “perfect.”

How do you define “Leadership”?

Lindsey and Mike: While we have had radically different work experiences, we have similar beliefs about leadership. Leaders create strong visions that inspire others to want to work with them toward achieving a goal. We both believe that leadership means allowing other people’s strengths and accomplishments to shine through.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Mike: The person who I am most grateful to is my late father. He introduced me to coding and spent countless hours with me while we learned how to code on an Apple II. I know that I would not be where I am today without his guidance and support.

Lindsey: While I was working as General Counsel for the school district, I had a co-worker who I often confided in. I was not happy as an attorney and wanted to pursue my passion for podcasts and building companies. She encouraged me to take the leap to leave the practice of law and instead do what I love.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Mike: Ivy really helps level the playing field for smaller podcasts to get more exposure. The current model with traditional podcasting platforms means that big podcasts get bigger. By helping people discover new content and follow topics, we allow the smaller podcasters more opportunities to get in front of new listeners.

Lindsey: I also think that we are bringing goodness to the world by helping listeners find information about things they are interested in. The other day, I was talking to a friend of mine who is struggling with infertility. She loves podcasts, but was having a hard time finding new podcasts about IVF and/or infertility. I showed her Ivy Podcast Discovery and she found tons of new podcasts about IVF, infertility, surrogacy and more!

What are the “5 Things You Need To Thrive As A Couple”? Please share a story or example for each.

Lindsey and Mike:

Space. We work in different rooms in our house and only come together when we need to collaborate on an issue. We take meetings from our respective spaces and try very hard not to interrupt the other while they are working. We learned early on that our business relationship and personal relationship will fail if we don’t have our own space.

We both have different expertise and work on different things. Mike focuses on engineering and Lindsey on business development. We collaborate on product design and product features. We respect each other’s expertise and don’t meddle with the other person’s area of focus.

When disputes arise, as they often do, we take the same approach to solving business disputes as we have taken to solving personal disputes throughout our marriage. First, we try to find a compromise. If there isn’t one to be found, we have a discussion about who the issue is more important to. Often, one of us will care a great deal about the problem and the other will only care a little bit.

Take time away from the work. Every week, we do something just the two of us that is not related to our work. Usually, this involves going out to dinner, a football game, going hiking, or traveling. Time spent together away from work helps us reconnect as a couple.

Have the difficult conversations. Working together with your spouse can be incredibly difficult. However, we have found that it is incredibly important to have conversations about difficult topics, even when you don’t want to.

You are people of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Lindsey and Mike: We would both like to inspire more innovation in the world. All too often, people believe they have to take the traditional routes to success, and we want to inspire a movement that will allow people to see that there is no traditional route to success.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Lindsey: “Our doubts are traitors, and make us lose the good we oft might win by fearing to attempt.” William Shakespeare, Measure for Measure. I have been inspired by this quote since I was a young child. Every time I think about not doing something because I might fail, I remember this quote and try.

Mike: “Everything around you that you call life was made up by people that were no smarter than you. And you can change it, you can influence it, once you learn that you’ll never be the same again.” Steve Jobs. This quote has been really influential to me. I believe that any person can change the world so I keep tirelessly innovating. I constantly push the limits of things because I don’t feel like things have to be stuck the way they are.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Lindsey: Russell Westbrook. He is my favorite athlete and a tireless innovator and philanthropist. His motto, “Why Not?”, is very similar to the approach I take to my own life. I believe that you should pursue your dreams and not let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. I have a great deal of respect for the way he handles himself in the face of relentless and undeserved criticism.

Mike: Adam Curry. He is considered the father of podcasting and I would love to speak with him about new innovations to the podcast space.

How can our readers follow your work online?

https://ivy.fm; Twitter: @ivypodcasts, Instagram: @ivypodcasts

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.