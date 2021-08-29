Shanise Spruill of Johari & Lou Artisan Soul Stones: “Be inspired but remain authentic”

Be inspired but remain authentic. We can be influenced by what other brands or businesses are doing — however it is extremely important to operate in ways that work best for you.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shanise Spruill.

Shanise Spruill is Senior Creatress of Johari & Lou Artisan Soul Stones, an artisan brand that focuses on energy, wellness, and holistic health. Before her journey into Holism Shanise served in the Army for 20 years, which included two decorated combat tours. Presently, Shanise serves her community as a Reiki Practitioner and a pending graduate of the University of Arizona Global Campus, majoring in Complementary and Alternative Health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I began building a Limited Liability Company in 2017 formerly known as Armill Xpress, a brand that offered handcrafted crystal and gold jewelry.

In 2019, I was medically diagnosed with several health conditions including PTSD (deriving from experiences and other traumas sustained during combat). It was a pretty revealing period and it prevented me from fully practicing in a creative state. As a result, I was forced to place Armill Xpress on a year-long hiatus to focus on my spiritual journey and mental wellness.

Therapy, along with meditation and other self healing techniques eventually introduced me to mindful practices and as time went on I found solace in everything earth related and began studying the healing modality of Reiki. As of 2020 I am certified as a Holistic Practitioner in Crystal Reiki, and a current student at the University of Arizona Global Campus studying Complementary & Alternative Health.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I would say the most interesting story that has happened to me since journeying on this career path, would be experiencing a traumatic event that led to the foundation my business is based on and how it was conceptualized. Prior to my practice in holistic wellness I was very much engulfed in the military and lived a very structured life that was rooted in principles and policies. I never imagined as a senior leader in the military that I would be humbled by a clinical diagnosis such as depression or battling PTSD, and surely would’ve never thought that those experiences would have been the catalyst to pursue a more energetic holistic lifestyle. What it has taught me and the lesson I am able to share is that we all have a story, and it is our truth that will lead us to our passion.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A mistake I made when pursuing holistic wellness was the assumption that everyone was interested in healing. I’m not talking about just feeling better or being healed from an actual physical disease, I am referencing the concept that everybody is mentally in a place to accept that wellness is interconnected to our mind, body and spirit. Because I was able to see real change in myself and with others who were along their journeys in healing with holistic wellness, it was my assumption that everyone must and is ready to experience such. But the lesson that I have learned is that each person‘s life is constantly revolving and evolving and until both doors are aligned — that is when wellness can become a priority.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My amazing daughter. She has supported me during very challenging times while being an amazing entrepreneur sidekick. During the pandemic we saw quite an influx in business. Oftentimes my daughter assisted with shipping, processing and checking orders and restocking inventory. Although she’s 17, and a student with a very active teenage life, she continues to support my ideas and endeavors. I could not have asked for a more trustworthy reliable supporter.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

In the past year we went from being able to travel, communicate, and spend time with those we care about at our leisure to living in very controlled environments. It’s no secret that this abrupt change in every day patterns lead to isolation, unhealthy habits, to serious mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression. The work I do as it relates to health and wellness is rooted in energetic healing. As a Reiki Practitioner, I’m helping others become more aware of how to balance their energy using crystals, self-care maintenance, and other holistic measures in order to experience optimal health. The impact is simple but great — healing ourselves energetically allows our bodies to course correct imbalances naturally. Having a healthier body leads to a healthier and happier life.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Yes I actually have an acronym for five cool lifestyle hacks: RAMNI stands for rest, affirmations, meditations, nature, and intention.

Rest goes without saying. Our bodies need rest in order to function properly daily, and it is important to rest the mind and spirit. A life hack that works for me is to purposely sleep in an extra hour on the weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), and squeeze in an extra hour of sleep in the evenings during one week day. Again, not always practical with three kids and a small business but that is a life hack I find allows me to re-align myself.

Affirmations, affirming our life and who we are is vital to keeping our thoughts in a positive space. When the mind is stable it is in the best position to take care of our bodies. In the mornings I take affirmation showers where I say five positive and affirming statements to myself repeatedly. It puts a smile on my face and helps start my day with some kick ass vibes.

Meditation I try to meditate daily, but time may not always permit depending on my schedule. A really simple and easy life hack is to have a car/closet meditation session: take a moment to close your eyes, be still and take deep breaths for about three minutes.When we take time to pause in the day to control breathing, rest the mind and calm our spirit this can help to feel recharged.

Nature. Another cool and simple life hack to support your journey towards a better well-being would be to interact with nature. Take a few minutes to ground yourself in the grass, or in dirt. If you can’t get outside to do this, simply open the window or sit near a window and observe nature. An act so simple can relieve stress and even guide you to clarity for better decision making.

Intentions. Intentional living is really simple, make it a priority to try and live a healthier lifestyle. This includes going to bed when you’re supposed to, making an effort to honor your body, eating healthy, doing your best with each goal that you set in life. Living intentionally allows us to prioritize Wellness.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A really cool movement I’d start is for “ healed people to heal people”. It is my belief that we each add value to our surroundings, situations, and people. How awesome would it be if healing was continuous? Creating a safe space where knowledge, treatment, and shared experiences becomes a gift that keeps on giving.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Looking back on deciding to embark on an entrepreneur Holism journey the five things I was somebody told me before I started would be

To understand and process internal conflict between my love for healing, and helping the community, versus charging for services. It’s ok to be compensated for time and energy that is required to sustain a business. Would be to understand that healing is continuous. The on-going practice and routine of self-care and self awareness is needed to be able to pour into others. Water your flowers! Be confident with the knowledge and experience you’re able to offer. Operating with intent and with compassion will help the message reach the right people. Be inspired but remain authentic. We can be influenced by what other brands or businesses are doing — however it is extremely important to operate in ways that work best for you. Invest in your business. This was a lesson I learned during the first half of launching my business but finished during the rebrand. If you want to be taken seriously you have to present yourself as such.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Each of those elements affect the other in some capacity. For me, mental health stands out the most. Having first-hand experience with post traumatic stress disorder, and understanding the effects of trauma to our wellness sheds a different light on mental health. As with other rituals we use to maintain a healthy lifestyle, we also must seek and practice a routine to balance our mental health. It is one of my goals to share as much information and resources in efforts to bridge the gap between healing and stigmas of mental health.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!