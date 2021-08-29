It’s important to make your business and make it what you want it to be. Don’t wait for someone to tell you it’s right or that it’s time — they will never do that. If you feel it and you know it, then do it. The world waits for no one.

Mother and son duo and Co-Founders of KIN, an Art Advisory, Advocacy & Creative House based in Fayetteville, AR, Dylan Turk and Christie Turk are the public’s conduits to the art world and its transformative power. Through their work with collectors, artists and creative industry professionals, the Turks advocate for both the artists and the connoisseur. Driven by beauty and emotion, the Turks have a keen eye for spotting revelatory works, new voices and innovative avenues to exhibit and uplift outstanding bodies of art.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Dylan Turk: It’s a bit more multifaceted than that. If we relayed a simple linear backstory, it wouldn’t give a full sense of who we are and where our ethics and ideals stem from. But I can say that everything that inspires us stems from human creativity. That creativity is the foundation of everything we do. It’s our backbone. Our houses and friend groups have always been about soul, grit and understanding the world through different people’s eyes. It’s not really so much about how we got started but about how we took what we are good at and made a business out of it.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Christie Turk: About three years ago we noticed a significant increase in people seeking to engage in the arts — people without a history of collecting were nervously navigating the beginnings of the art market. We thought that we could serve as facilitators by traveling to get to know artists and their work. The idea for KIN really happened while we were with a group from Santa Barbara in Marfa, Texas.

We were their cultural guides for the trip, and we realized that there was a connection between what we know how to do and how that group was hoping art would merge with their lives. Our company evolved to focus 100% of our efforts on being a conduit between artists and patrons on all scales.

In your opinion, were you a natural- born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Dylan Turk: Mom has always made her own way. She has run several of her own businesses. I include being a working artist as a business, so yeah, I kind of grew up with the mindset that if you hustle and have an idea anything is possible.

Christie Turk: Both of my grandfathers were small business owners — a grocery store, a gas station and a barbershop — all businesses they’d built. Dylan has really stepped up, especially during COVID. All business owners have been worried about how the pandemic was going to affect them. He got really creative, really quickly, which caused us to pivot and develop a system that we will continue to use. It got Dylan really invested in the business because there wasn’t any noise.

Dylan Turk: I’m interested in continuing to evolve. We aren’t ever stagnant. The art world, the economy, how we communicate with one another — these things are always changing. I want to know how we can have fun, feel inspired, bring beauty to more people and make money at the same time.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Dylan Turk: We are completely grateful for our first clients. Without them, we wouldn’t be here. Mom and I are really lucky because we inspire each other. That is the beauty of working together — we can push each other, support each other and ultimately inspire each other with a vision for what KIN can be. Trust is critical to our success. That is trust with each other, the artists we work with, and ultimately trusting and being trusted by our clients.

Christie Turk: The artists inspire us. We have vision and expertise, but the art itself is the passion. A sculpture park we are commissioned to curate means nothing if the art isn’t coming out of something real.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Christie Turk: Being based in Arkansas we aren’t located in a major, known art world hub, so we aren’t looking at art in the same way as people in our industry who are located in hubs like New York, London or Los Angeles. Our perspective is truly our own because we see things differently. Our journey to art is different and our daily life is one of rolling hills, cow pastures, small-town politics and less noise.

Dylan Turk: Yes to all of that. It also creates a really interesting creative bubble in our home. We talk about books, movies, music, art and food all of the time. Our work easily integrates itself into daily life. There isn’t a hard line between the office and the rest of our lives. I view us as living an artist’s life. We have a home and a studio where the fluidity of inspirations and creative visions collide — which makes magic.

Christie Turk: We also get to know our clients. We want the art we bring into a project to mean something to them. We spend a lot of creative and emotional energy working to understand our clients. We debate and mull over art plans for weeks before presenting because the art has to make sense for our client’s lives — not just in an aesthetic or artistic way.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Christie Turk: I think of the Georgia O’Keeffe quote, “I’ve been absolutely terrified every moment of my life — and I’ve never let it keep me from doing a single thing I wanted to do.” Don’t you agree with that? [laughing] You’re going to be scared to death but if you don’t do it, who will? We can’t just clock in and out…we’ve got to do it. That’s why I got “Every day I’m Hustlin’” tattooed on my arm.

Dylan Turk: It’s difficult to summarize because so many things factor into being someone who has a successful business. The biggest one is doing the work. The second most important is knowing when to “stop painting” — which is a reference to artist Joan Mitchell’s quote about how the artist’s most important job is knowing when to stop work on a painting. I think about that sentiment often and know that I need to have confidence and a bit of an ego in order to proceed with what I know is the right path. But I also have to be aware enough to know when I need to pivot, when I’m wrong or… when I need to stop painting.

Dylan Turk: The world is moving, information is flowing at an amazing rate. We must remain relevant to stay successful. In order to ensure we remain relevant, we are constantly checking in with our model, our image and how we communicate. In summary, it’s a delicate balance of being humble (albeit with a bit of ego) and ethics that you can always stand by — all wrapped in a package that makes people see themselves in you.

Christie Turk: Or at least want to be you. [laughing]

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Christie Turk: “Say yes to everything.” Do not do that. When building a business, the initial impulse is to say yes to everything, because you’re trying to build up as much capital as you can. You have to look for red flags…if your gut is telling you someone isn’t right, then you need to trust that. We made several mistakes at the beginning that cost us time, money and heartache.

Dylan Turk: One positive result from making those mistakes was that we learned from all of them. We hired a great attorney and won’t overlook a gut check going forward.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Dylan Turk: First off, I think the term “work culture” is slightly dangerous in how it can be misconstrued. People are people. If a company is going to thrive, the people who work there must thrive. That means they need to be compensated well, they need sovereignty in their schedules and they need space to do the work that leads to producing a product or idea. You also have to understand that no one you hire, no matter how much you pay them, will ever be as invested in your company as you are. If you know that, it helps you understand how to communicate with your employees — to know what to expect from them and when you may need to step in.

At the end of the day, we spend most of our time working or thinking about work. It better be fun. We both left jobs structured in a corporate way because that structure overlooked us as individuals in order to prioritize the bottom line. Some days we don’t do traditional working tasks but going out with your team for a good boozy lunch is as important. Some of the best ideas we’ve had are when we aren’t sitting plugged into our computers. In order to work in a creative sphere, the office needs to shift. It needs to have energies and rhythms to respond to.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Dylan Turk: Be good at what you do. And don’t lie, cheat, or steal.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Christie Turk: Two words…Trump Administration.

Dylan Turk: [Laughing] There is so much noise in the world. If you want to stand out you’ve got to be able to stand by your word, your guiding ethics and your work. You need to show people in your industry you care and that you really see them and their work. I always try to follow colleagues on social media, send thank you cards and give them a genuine insight into who we are. Truth is all we have to stand on right now.

Also, you need to impress yourself. Don’t sit around worrying about what your client wants or what your colleagues will think about your work. Impress yourself. Blow yourself away. If you do that, you are onto something. Don’t get formulaic either… “plug and play” is probably one of the worst practices to employ in the creative field.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Christie Turk: They aren’t focused and they don’t have a point of view. Being a CEO or founder means more than the job title…you are the face, spine, brain and heart of the company. It isn’t easy, but you can’t get too caught up in “the way things have always been.”

Dylan Turk: I agree. I’ve seen people with great potential and amazing companies flounder because they either forgot why they started the company or lost sight, somewhere along the way as to where they want to go. Yes, money is important, but money can’t guide all aspects of decisions. In the creative field, you have to be okay with — scratch that — you have to prioritize disruption. That is external and internal. Disruption is essential to our business. Leaders need to encourage external views, changing methods and seeing new ways. If you get too caught up in a formula, then you won’t survive. Why didn’t Polaroid or Kodak start Instagram? Because they weren’t reiterating and thinking larger about what they really sell — which wasn’t film and cameras…it was the sharing of memories.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Dylan Turk: I recently heard someone say that a salary is a drug they give you to make you forget about your dreams. I like that sentiment because a real job lulls you out of the realities of bearing the brunt of it all. In simple terms, I can receive the largest check we’ve ever gotten, but my name is still on the tax document and credit card bill. The lows are real. We’ve been talking a lot about that recently because it’s been such a busy year. We have to prioritize feeling good about successes and celebrating achievements. I don’t think that means we don’t look at or acknowledge the realities.

Christie Turk: We aren’t forgetting or overlooking. We are taking one evening to have a good dinner and a great bottle of wine to say, “we are still here. We are doing something.” Trust me, at 3 am the to-do list wakes me up, and reality sets in.

Dylan Turk: Yes, managing the highs is something we are always working on. The tides are there because we touch all of it. We are responsible for all of it. Yes, we can have a great team of installers hanging complicated artwork for us, but if it isn’t right or something hits the ground, we get the call.

As I think about it sitting here, it’s also bigger than that. Our company is an extension of us…there is a personal element wrapped up in all of it. I always say, if my name is on it or associated with it then it needs to meet my standards.

Christie Turk: One of the complicated things I’ve been thinking about recently is that even when we are in the middle of an amazing installation at a client’s house or public project, we still have to meet our numbers next month. Yes, I’m freaking out that we just acquired a Jeffrey Gibson painting for a client, but I also know that we have to simultaneously balance the now and the future — which is a challenge because one can’t control the future.

Dylan Turk: I remember sitting on the rooftop of the Santa Monica Proper Hotel two years ago. We were celebrating a successful wrap of a two-week project in California. We planned to stay for a couple of days to enjoy the sun. The hotel was amazing, the food was delicious…but we were dealing with a crisis with a project in Arkansas. The highs and lows are always with us. When we snack on a $350 charcuterie board while overlooking the ocean, we simultaneously talk a client off a ledge and ultimately break up with them.

Christie Turk: That will always be my memory from Santa Monica….breaking up with them.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Christie Turk: I’m high and excited every time a new work gets installed. I love seeing our client’s faces when the art goes up in the space. That is the biggest high. I do also like a big check though.

Dylan Turk: I love wire transfers. In all honesty, my favorite part of our job is telling an artist their work has been purchased. This doesn’t happen when we go through big galleries, but when we get to work with artists directly. It is huge. An artist we work with told us recently that she’s never had so much money in the bank before. It’s not that it’s only about the money, but that allows her to have stability and space to keep making. I view checks to artists as checks for their future — encouragement to keep doing what they are doing.

I really love our work. [laughing] I really do. I get excited with great acquisitions, new clients and I also love speaking to groups. Getting an audience to come together over stories of art, people and places is one of the biggest highs I get.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Christie Turk: I feel low when I think we aren’t making an authentic connection with our clients.

Dylan Turk: I feel low when I feel like someone isn’t happy or isn’t getting what I think they want from us.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Dylan Turk: Talk. Communication with clients, contractors, employees and partners is critical to make sure everything is right. Oftentimes, especially when things are happening in a virtual way, we need to get back to the basics and cut through the game of telephone. Be vulnerable, ask real questions, authentically respond and read the room. This is something we do with ourselves and with our clients.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Dylan Turk:

1. Perspective: We don’t work in a children’s hospital, we sell art. Yes, it is magical and full of life, but no one is going to die because of our decisions. Have perspective because most of the time you’re overthinking it.

2. Wine: Enjoy your life. You will get through it.

3. Trust Your Gut: Have faith in yourself. Even when all of the emotions collide and fear gets in the way you’ve got to ground yourself in the starlight that got you this far.

4. Friendship: It is nice to sit down with friends who are also creatives. We recently spent time with several friends of ours (artists and architects) and simply laughed and moaned. We laughed about the realities, pitfalls and the highs and lows of our professional worlds.

5. Authorship: At least one of your projects should be under your complete control. This is likely part of the disruption elements we’ve been talking about. For us, this is supporting an artist, investing our funds into them and delivering their work on an innovative new platform. Do something for the company. This can be a neat advertising campaign. Make it yours.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Christie Turk: Resilience is being able to see all of the highs, lows and in-betweens, and to just keep on truckin’.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Dylan Turk: Life in general. Everything that has ever happened to us built us into who we are now. Yes, there have been major challenges. The world pins us up against a wall and tells us that there is a right path and that only people who look like this or act like this get there. When you realize that you aren’t that person and you don’t want that path, you build a skin and a mind that pushes through the muck to make something that feels right to you.

There are so many things I can think of that contribute to this. I learned a long time ago that if I see something happen and it makes me or someone else feel bad, I’ll do everything in my power to never let that happen again. I never forget how something made me feel — it makes me good at what I do now.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Christie Turk: Nope. We tend to imagine the worst-case scenario. Unfortunately, that is the reality. Still working on this one.

Dylan Turk: We have a rule: only one of us can freak out on a given day…we can’t both get upset at the same time. In reality, though, we sure do picture the worst.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Dylan Turk: I try to be careful with the term “positive attitude” because sometimes it can feel inauthentic when people say you need to be positive. I think we need to be real. Faking attitudes is why mental health is still not in the mainstream. We should be able to tell our clients, “I’m nervous about this.” I don’t think this means we sit around feeling sorry for ourselves. We are honest, with hope. At the end of the day, I know we can achieve what we want to achieve. I know we can make it through. Partially, because we have to…there isn’t another option. We must be able to talk about the challenges, the hardships and the realities.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Dylan Turk: “Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.” — Howard Thurman

It’s important to make your business and make it what you want it to be. Don’t wait for someone to tell you it’s right or that it’s time — they will never do that. If you feel it and you know it, then do it. The world waits for no one.

