Meg Prejzner of Hackett Brand Consulting: “Building Culture”

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a remote team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Meg Prejzner.

Meg is the Founder and CEO of Hackett Brand Consulting, a digital marketing agency that works with purpose-driven brands to bring their mission and vision to life. Meg founded Hackett on the heels of a successful 15- year corporate marketing career. She’s led big-name brands and managed million-dollar budgets, but for Meg, all of the success in the world would be meaningless it if didn’t serve a greater purpose. Her desire to follow her personal mantra of “unlocking the power of what can be” drove her to start Hackett with her husband, Maciek. Together with their team, they partner with like-minded businesses who have a greater purpose, help them grow their brands, and simultaneously answer the call to positively impact the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

For more than a decade I’ve helped build brands and marketing programs for everyone from Fortune 50 companies, national franchise concepts, and globally recognized brands, to local independent retailers and start-ups alike. I started in marketing in college and was one of the lucky ones who followed her major into a career and fell in love with it.

I worked in a number of different areas from sports marketing to a PR agency, and eventually led brand marketing for a national restaurant concept. But, the whole time I knew I was an entrepreneur at heart and was always busy planning to start my own business. In fact, from the time my husband and I first started dating, I would always tell him one day we’d work together and run our own business.

In 2017, we were traveling in New Zealand and we decided to go bungee jumping on a whim. And, as it turns out, it was one of those cliche but profoundly impactful, influential moments that would change the trajectory of my career.

Flash forward just three short months, I started our own marketing agency — Hackett Brand Consulting — providing the same foundations I used to grow some of the world’s most recognizable brands to our clients. Today, I not only support Hackett Brand Consulting but also help independent entrepreneurs and small business owners with marketing consulting and courses through my other company, Meg Prez.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One of the things that I found interesting was the way that I signed Hackett Brand Consulting’s biggest client to date. It was at the start of the Pandemic, and most companies were just getting familiar with online meetings. At the time, the majority of our clients would keep their cameras off during meetings, so they were more like a conference call. The day that I was going to present my pitch to the client, I assumed we’d all have our cameras off like we normally do, so I was not in my business attire. In fact, I had a hoodie on! When everyone signed on, I noticed that they were turning their cameras on, which meant I’d need to turn mine on as well and give the presentation wearing my hoodie. The fact that the client loved the presentation and signed on with us was a major testament to the value of my work, and not my appearance. I wouldn’t recommend giving major presentations in your comfy sweatshirts — but it was definitely an interesting experience!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We work building brands and developing brand identities for organizations, and one of the funniest mistakes I made was not doing the same for my own brand.

When I started Hackett I very much just jumped in and started offering services without much thought to branding, and then ironically had to take a step back and re-evaluate what our niche or brand would be.

Starting at the heart of it all, as we encourage every client to do with a well-informed strategy, is something that I retroactively implemented. For us, this is working with purpose-driven brands and doing work that is bigger than ourselves.

The biggest lesson I learned in identifying our niche and retroactively articulating our purpose is to remember to start with the basics and build your foundation. While it’s important in business to just start — meaning, don’t let small details hold you back from pursuing your dreams — you also need to know why you started and be a brand you believe in.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

As cliché as it sounds, I would say to prioritize self-care and practice being present in everything you do. When I say self-care, I don’t just mean taking care of your health, getting enough sleep, etc., I also mean taking care of your mental health. Knowing how to completely unplug from work and take real breaks to recharge is so important so that you can come back, ready to tackle whatever is on your to-do list. What I see a lot of in any industry is people still “working” when they’re supposed to be off. Working through lunch is the first example that comes to mind, but also answering emails during a vacation, working through the weekend…things like that are sometimes necessary, but they shouldn’t be the norm. If you don’t take real breaks and recharge, burn out is inevitable.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

When I started Hackett Brand Consulting, I decided it would be a completely remote team. This was well before the Pandemic. The reason behind that is my desire to find team members who are the best fit for the role and for our company, not just the people who happen to be in the right geographical location.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

When we founded Hackett Brand Consulting, we did so by creating a 100% remote team and with the intention of bringing on the best people for a project without constraints of where they were living. When COVID happened, our team was already working from home remotely and helped mitigate a lot of the challenges we may have otherwise faced.

Though, managing a remote team does remove a certain level of in-person rapport that is built when you sit next to someone all day and can easily ask questions, build relationships, etc. to manage a remote team, here are five challenges one may have to overcome:

Building Culture — For us, how our people get along and work together make a big difference in day-to-day work satisfaction. Part of remote culture eliminates the ability to grab lunch or drinks with a co-worker and build rapport outside of work that often translates to a better working environment during work hours. But for us, I have found that allowing team members to naturally grow a relationship over calls, 1:1s and to be themselves without forced team outings has helped grow a culture very naturally. We allow our team members to connect on 1:1s with each other, message on Slack all day, and to really just connect as people. Of course they chat business, but being themselves has allowed us to build a culture that people love being a part of. The best example for this for me, is when I heard that two of our employees called each other their work wife / husband. They have never met in person, and most of their communication takes place over Slack, but they managed to build such a great relationship that they thoroughly enjoyed connecting with each other. Open Communication & Feedback — Remote work eliminates the “open door” policy because there’s no figurative door for someone to walk through and have a conversation. Plus, you don’t have the ability to just pop over to a coworker to ask a quick question and chat something through instantly. This is a big challenge when trying to tackle projects quickly, answer questions in a timely manner and to eliminate any miscommunication. To help resolve this perceived challenge, we have several lines of communication always open to the team. We have Slack set-up for 1:1s, client channels, group channels and even fun miscellaneous channels to share with one another. We also have standing 1:1s between team members, not just with managers, regular internal client calls and team meetings. Opening up the lines of communication has allowed us to nearly eliminate any challenges with communication. Growth & Development — As a manager, you want to reward great work. As a team member, you want to grow and feel challenged. No one wants to feel like they aren’t getting the best or performing the best, and a great place to resolve this during one-on-one meetings. Building open communication can start during the 1:1s and it’s a great time for both managers and team members to seek out growth opportunities within the company. This one does not need to be face-to-face and opportunities can arise when asked. Scheduling Conflicts — Many remote teams often work in different timezones, or their day-to-day schedules have shifted when working remotely. For example, your team member may be taking a later lunch to accommodate day care than if they were at the office. Or, your east coast team member is working at 7 a.m. ET, which is 4 a.m. on the west coast. To help eliminate this challenge, we’ve asked our team to be transparent about their schedules and keep their calendars very up-to-date to mitigate scheduling conflict. We also try to keep our clients near the same timezone as our team members. But above all, being respectful and mindful of everyone’s schedules and letting people manage their own days/schedules has helped tremendously. Trust — I have found that many companies had a perceived lack of trust among employees when going remote. I say perceived because it is a new way of working for many and they may not be quick to call it lack of trust, but mislabel it as other things like “not seeing work being done” or “not knowing someone is at their desk.” The reality is you can call it a lot of different things, but trusting your employees to do their jobs effectively from where they are at, is an important part of working remotely. If you can’t trust your employee to work remotely, they probably aren’t the right employee for you. For me, trust is given, not earned. I trust that I hire the right people to do a good job from where they are, and that trust is given day one.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

To build a culture, it’s important to make time and space for your team to meet and build a relationship. When working remotely, that can be a challenge because you aren’t physically in the same space. Setting regular meetings for the whole team, and for individuals within the team, is a great way to address this challenge.

These regular meetings can also help establish a line of open communication from you as a leader, and also for your team to feel comfortable coming to you with any issues or questions. Meetings can be used as an opportunity to identify areas for professional growth as well. If someone on your team is interested in exploring a new role, it’s a good time to discuss what training and a shift in responsibilities could look like so that no one is left feeling stagnant.

The best way to address scheduling conflicts is for everyone on the team to have an updated schedule that is accessible to everyone else. For example, using a system like Everhour, where employees and managers alike can block off “office hours” so that the rest of the team can know to expect them to be more responsive and available during those times.

Trusting your employees, as I mentioned, should be a given. One of the best things about working remotely is the ability to have more flexibility in your daily schedule. Allowing your team to manage their time as they see fit is a better way to ensure they turn around quality work, because they are working when they’re in the best position to do so.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

I think it’s important to approach the conversation as a growth opportunity, both for you and for your employee. As the leader, you set the tone of the conversation from the beginning, so make sure to let your employee know that your intent is for both of you to walk away from this chat having learned something, and with a plan to make improvements moving forward.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

Constructive criticism is best given in an actual conversation. Email can be useful for many things — quick replies, sharing information, etc. — but so much can be misinterpreted through this medium. It’s best to schedule a virtual meeting or a phone chat for these types of conversations.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Going from working in a physical office to working remotely is a huge change, so I would start by saying to give each other grace. Understand that technical and scheduling difficulties may arise, and make space for those things to happen without there being severe consequences. The tendency, as I mentioned, could be to assume that an employee is not working because you can’t actually see the work being done, but trust that you have established a culture of honesty and communication and that your employees will follow through on what is asked of them.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Building relationships happens when people spend time together. Working remotely makes this difficult, but schedule virtual meetings and phone chats that are for the sole purpose of bonding. Not every conversation has to be work/business-related simply because you are not longer physically together.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For me, I believe the world would be a much better place is people lived as the truest versions of themselves. If we were all living our purpose, we would be happier and the world would be a much better place. If I could start a movement, it would be for everyone to go after the job of their dreams. It’s a scary thought to most people — it definitely was for me — but I can tell you from experience that it’s worth pushing through that fear and going after it anyway.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Unlock the power of what can be.” This isn’t a particularly famous quote, but it is my life mantra. To me, it’s a reminder to push beyond any current challenges, because challenges are an opportunity for growth. Although it’s not the most pleasant experience to step out of your comfort zone, I see it as something to overcome in order to get to the growth and amazing opportunities on the other side. This is something that I keep in mind daily as I work to be the best version of myself, both professionally as a leader and personally, in the many roles that I play.

Thank you for these great insights!