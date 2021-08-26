Erika Shepard Of Capable Hearts: “Understand it’s a behavioral pattern, not an identity”

Understand it’s a behavioral pattern, not an identity. — I explained this pretty in depth above, but when I recognized I had perfectionism and was not a “perfectionist,” I was able to let go of it. When we take something on as an identity, it makes it so much harder to let go. Making this shift helps us let go and do the thing. I do not know if I would’ve been able to start my business like I did if I hadn’t done this. Things were not neat and pretty in starting a practice from the ground up. Letting go of the identity gave me permission to do this, which enabled me to get messy and imperfect, which is what it took to start my business. It’s a brave and a necessary step to let go of the identity.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erika Shepard.

Erika Shepard, MSN is a human connection expert now serving as a healer and storyteller. She spent a career having a front row seat to witnessing the human heart in action while serving as a psychiatric & trauma nurse and nurse practitioner for almost a decade in conventional medicine, and now in her own wellness practice. She is the founder of the movement, Capable Hearts, empowering people to lead their lives with authentic connection.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Oh yes.. I had the kind of childhood, which on the outside, looked like it was straight out of a book. I grew up in a big yellow house on 3 acres of lush yard with my mom, dad, brother, and grandma. It was suburbia paradise…. The white picket fence with two dogs kind of town. I grew up in the same hometown my parents did, and even in the same house my mom grew up in.

I was THE token “Good Girl”. I was the girl who did it all… straight A’s, honor roll, star athlete, top chair in band, taking every AP class available kind of over-achiever. If it could be conquered, I would do it. I was also just “good”. I didn’t do drugs, get drunk, or have sex. I easily self-identified as a “perfectionist.” This lasted all through my childhood. After high school I went to Arizona State University, got my bachelor’s degree, married my college sweetheart, worked as a nurse, and eventually went to Georgetown University to get my master’s degree. I had a lot going for me. On the outside, it looked like I had it all, and in many ways I did.

In my late 20’s and early 30’s I started waking up to myself and who I really was. I started assessing what pieces were authentically fitting the puzzle of my life, and what pieces weren’t. Being so “good” all of the time was holding me back. I began shedding perfectionism, and allowed myself to start exploring and embracing the “imperfect” parts of me and my life. This process unearthed the realizations that I was married to who I “should” be married to rather than to my true person, and that I was in the career I “should” be in as opposed to my highest calling. This led to a divorce, a change from conventional medicine to mind body medicine, and a messy, imperfect, and totally satisfying life path from then on.

From my personal and professional experiences, I have learned a lot about perfectionism, what it means, and the many complex layers of it.

Now as an adult, I am a loud, messy, and passionate girl who loves life and all it has to offer. I have traveled the world, have loved, have lost, and all the living in between. I am currently single, living in a tiny house in the mountains of North Carolina, exploring minimal living, and a mom to three cats (don’t hate).

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

““Love can’t be known; it needs to be experienced.” That is a quote I came up with because so often we “know” we are loved or have connection with someone or something, but it is a cerebral knowing versus an actual feeling or experience of it. We need to experience it as human beings.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book “Nonviolent Communication” changed my life about 5 years ago. It opened me up to the perspective that we as humans have needs other than food, clothing, and shelter, and that our emotions are driven by these needs being met or not. That blew my mind, and helped me enter a whole new realm of understanding for myself and others. It gave me knowledge and permission to own my needs and emotions, validate them, and be able to engage in conversations with others without it turning into arguments.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit. — My grit has enabled me to keep going when the going gets tough. I come from a long line of hard workers… mountain people, coal miners’ daughters, blue collar workers. Basically, people who have managed to do a lot with a little. Being a successful business leader and entrepreneur comes with high highs and low lows… I don’t care who you are. I built my business from nothing — from the ground up. It has gone through major shifts, transformation, rebirths, and I wouldn’t have been able to endure those shifts, changes, ebbs and flows without grit. It has given me the power to “keep going” when there have been times where it seems outwardly like there is nowhere to go. It has given me the determination to “find the answer” where there seemed to be a dead end. Grit has paved the path forward every time. Passion. — Passion is the seed that has allowed creativity to flow and grow. I love the personality test The Enneagram, and I am a Type 8. The essence of Type 8 is “passion.” It isn’t just something I feel here and there… it is in my blood all day, every day. Passion for the people I serve is what gave me the catalyst to go into healing and the medical field. Passion for change is what drove me to start my own business and practice versus doing it for someone else. Authenticity.- This is such an important character trait, and also the hardest to adhere to in my experience of climbing to success. It is also probably, and ironically enough, the most important trait in order to obtain success. I have been told a million ways to do my business… and coming from the medical field and not the business world, I was looking for a lot of advice like the rest of us! But I found that the greatest success came with making sure I never lost my authenticity and listening to the truth of my heart and what I AM MEANT to do, not what I SHOULD do. Authenticity and coming from the heart has been the guiding map to my brand and purpose, and therefore, my success.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

First of all, I believe no one is a perfectionist. I have come to find, through years of struggling with perfectionism myself and healing others, that perfectionism is a behavioral pattern, not an identity. People get confused… that perfectionism is simply working hard and wanting things to be right. I believe hard work is a virtue. Many of us have that inherently within us, but the difference is that the virtue is hard work that matters, while perfectionism is working hard TO matter. Perfectionism comes from a very positive and well-meaning place… to get needs of connection met. After years of having worked in mental health, and then being a mind body healer exploring the subconscious minds of people, I have come to find that perfectionism is a behavioral pattern that is developed out of a hungry heart that desperately needs validation and connection, and has found that this works (temporarily). So we keep doing it. In my work, I have found that we have four primary heart needs which I call LAPS. Love, Acceptance, Purpose, and Safety.

Perfectionism causes us to be subconsciously asking ourselves if these are getting met at all times. We then engage in high-achieving, very correct behavior to get these needs met when we feel these needs may be threatened by external circumstances.

What I have come to find through my work is that we can work hard without having our “mattering” or “being enough” threatened. Because at the end of the day, we always have inherent worth. It is a matter of whether we can connect to it or not. When we are finally able to connect to that inherent worth, we can accomplish more and achieve our potential without this pattern getting in the way. Yes, we can work hard without working hard to matter.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I see perfectionism as being extremely well-intended to get very important needs met. So I do not demonize it.

The well-intended aspects are to get the heart needs met, as mentioned above. In perfectionism, we can feel cared about or loved, like we are accepted and belong, like we have purpose and worth, and it can feel safe.

I know for myself, it gave me a nest of safety and validation at a time I wouldn’t have been equipped to deal with deeper and darker feelings I never knew I had within me. I grew up with a lot of mental illness and addiction in my family, and didn’t know anything different. Perfectionism gave me a little cushion of protection… my straight A’s, all-star athleticism, and perfect behavior gave me something to smile about amidst the craziness in my family system. Now granted, I am very smart, talented, and successful without perfectionism, but during these younger years it was a coping mechanism for me to achieve “perfectly.” And what I have come to find is that it protects many of us from less pleasant feelings and things we may not be ready or willing to cope with or face at a certain time. And this is where it can serve for a period of time. What I do not want people to think is that they can only achieve the way they can because of perfectionism. I have found that to be entirely untrue. Potential and excellence will certainly look different without perfectionism, but it won’t be gone. And in fact, letting go of perfectionism can give the creative and energetic space for it to be amplified.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I have seen perfectionism working in moments, but ultimately sabotaging us, because in turn it derails us from the things we desire the most. Like I said above, perfectionism can serve us for a while, but what I have learned is that eventually it will not. What I have consistently seen as a healer is that perfectionism makes us small, puts us in boxes, and makes us act in ways that are ultimately inauthentic to our hearts more often than not. It becomes constant hustling to matter. Perfectionism comes from lack, and we end up following “shoulds” and “rules” versus our expansive creativity. This can be a huge energy drain, and eventually burns us out on some level.

Not to mention how perfectionism affects us on the cellular level. Having worked with peoples’ nervous systems and psyches for over a decade, I have seen the toll perfectionism takes on people’s overall health. Perfectionism puts us in a state of chronic stress, whether we are aware of it or not. Our body’s sympathetic nervous system (the fight or flight) will be turned on too often, which releases stress hormones that over time cause cellular damage — and this manifests differently for different people. It can manifest in mental, emotional, or physical imbalance. I know when I was engaging in perfectionistic behavior it manifested in chronic anxiety, autoimmune disease (undiagnosable), and gut issues. When I started healing my perfectionistic behaviors and confronting the deeper “whys” behind why I acted in this way, these health ailments started to miraculously heal for me. I know for many of my clients over the years, this has also been the case.

Perfectionism is so much more complex than wanting things done well or right. And it is important we understand these complexities for our own awareness.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

The most common reason I have seen in my own life and in my practice as to why people with perfectionism get stuck is fear. Fear of, “Who am I if I am not perfect” or, “How will I be loved/cared about, accepted, have purpose, matter, or be safe without it?” Initially these thoughts are usually subconscious, but in my healing practice, these are usually the questions that come up to the conscious surface with some digging. People get stuck out of fear… fear that they won’t be able to obtain what they want or get what they need without doing everything “right.” Things have become so conditional. When we have spent a lifetime doing this pattern to serve a very important need, it can paralyze us when we start letting go and then get “stuck.” Letting go of perfectionism isn’t a job of sheer willpower. If it was, people would be able to perfect NOT doing it.

What has worked best for my clients and me over the years is doing the uncomfortable work of going inward and addressing the “whys” behind the pattern. When we can face the “whys,” we can face the fears. And when we can face the fears, we can start to let go, and get unstuck.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Understand it’s a behavioral pattern, not an identity. — I explained this pretty in depth above, but when I recognized I had perfectionism and was not a “perfectionist,” I was able to let go of it. When we take something on as an identity, it makes it so much harder to let go. Making this shift helps us let go and do the thing. I do not know if I would’ve been able to start my business like I did if I hadn’t done this. Things were not neat and pretty in starting a practice from the ground up. Letting go of the identity gave me permission to do this, which enabled me to get messy and imperfect, which is what it took to start my business. It’s a brave and a necessary step to let go of the identity. Align with connection, not expectations. — Virtuous hard work is driven by heart, while perfectionism is driven by expectations. Letting go of expectations is a must for people to get past their perfectionism and do the thing. Expectations gives false rules as to how things “should” be. This places automatic limits and rules. Let your heart and hard work take the driver’s seat and let go of unnecessary expectations. Obviously, there is a place for standards or expectations, like cardiothoracic or brain surgery. By the love of all that is, please live up to the standards of that before you go cutting into me or a loved one. But too often, we are putting standards and expectations on things that need not have them for them to come through as its highest potential. Recognize your heart needs (Love, Acceptance, Purpose, Safety).- Become aware that you have a need to be loved, accepted, have purpose, and feel safe. This shows up differently for different people, but whether you can connect to that or not, you have it. Start recognizing those needs within you. The more you do, the more you can connect to those needs outside of perfectionistic behavior, and the more you will be able to let go of the perfectionism. Start asking what would make me happy, not what should make me happy.- This was huge for me, and also probably one of the most uncomfortable steps in letting go of perfectionism. It required me to go inward and own my feelings, wants, and needs. It was always so much easier to focus on anything other than me. When I started doing this, I cringed, I felt, I cried, and ultimately, I started to let go. I used to invalidate my feelings all the time because I had every box checked off as to what “should” make me happy. I felt ashamed when I started to acknowledge that I wasn’t happy in my marriage, or in a dream program at Georgetown University. Some people would kill for that. But this process allowed me to let go of perfect and “just do it.” This enabled me to start living a life where I felt vibrant and fully alive. And it’s not what I thought should make me happy. It’s all about the baby steps and giving yourself permission to get messy. — The key to letting go of perfectionism is to do it in baby steps and allowing yourself to get messy. Finding a new way of being and acting in the world is a process, and it does not happen overnight. But shifts can be made with every action, decision, and intention. These shifts add up, and overtime we can retrain our nervous system how to operate. Decisions that use to be hard become easier and easier. This is thanks to neuroplasticity (cue nerdy snort). The key is to have awareness, then make the intention one baby step at a time. Allow the messes and imperfection to unfold, and trust the process.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Well, it’s the movement I have started called Capable Hearts! In this movement, I am passionate about all of us living not simply a more mindful life, but heart-centered life. One aspect of this movement is choosing humanity over performance. I believe if we start putting our hearts first, we can love ourselves and each other better, there will be so much healing the world. So, I am leading the movement, opening one heart at a time.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Oh it would be my Soul Sister, Dr. Brene Brown. She is the trailblazer of bringing vulnerability to the forefront, and has allowed a path forward for the work I am doing as a healer. I have much gratitude for her bravery to get this out there. I would be happy to take Brene out for some lunch, or even coffee. Brene, what do you say?!

How can our readers follow you online?

Absolutely! Holla at me through www.erikashepard.com. IG and twitter: @mserikashepard

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!