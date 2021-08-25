Robert Jönsson, Co-Founder Of Scandinavian Spaces: “Competition to attract top talent”

I think HR policies for companies will adapt to attract top talent. We are especially seeing this within the tech sector, where prior to the pandemic, companies were offering onsite catering, childcare, etc. But now, even more than amenities, HR policies governing how, when, and where staff can work may force an arms race to attract top talent. I think this would be a positive trend that could empower employees.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “The Top Five Trends to Watch In the Future of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Robert Jönsson. The co-owner and co-founder of Scandinavian Spaces. After finishing attending The University of Texas at Austin to obtain a finance undergrad and Masters in Professional Accounting, Robert teamed up with his brother Thomas to start a new venture in the commercial furniture industry. That endeavor eventually led to a humbling success story now called Scandinavian Spaces. Along the way, launching at Neocon for the first time in 2018 proved to be a pivotal moment for Scandinavian Spaces. As a virtually unknown newcomer to the industry, Scandinavian Spaces won the Neocon Best Showroom Award in its category that very first year the brand participated.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I was born in Gothenburg, Sweden in 1987 (80’s music is my favorite), and moved to Beaverton, Oregon when I was about 3 years old. After moving back and forth a bit, I finally completed High School in Oregon and moved to Texas for University. Growing up in liberal Oregon, social-democratic Sweden, and now living in Austin, Texas — I have learned to enjoy aspects of a variety of different cultures, while simultaneously having a fondness for the other places that influenced me as well. One of the experiences that really impacted me was taking a year off from collegiate studies in TX to complete the 11-month long Swedish military program, known as ‘lumpen’. It taught me how to be a professional, make decisions under pressure, and be accountable for my mistakes.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

I think the rising costs of materials, labor, etc., along with supply chain disruptions, are going to keep continuing as a trend. I think one of the things we can see firms try to do is vertically/horizontally integrate ways to take more control and ownership of production and materials sourcing. We’ve seen in 2021 that Toyota drastically took a bigger than average chunk of sales during the pandemic because they had shored up their semiconductor sourcing much better than just about every other car manufacturer going into this pandemic. I think businesses will need to rethink how lean they run their productions. And of course, it remains to be seen what the fate of ‘the office’ is. San Francisco and NYC have record levels of vacant commercial space as everyone moved to suburbia or even more remote locations. Are those folks coming back? Or will there be a sustained vacancy and reduction in commercial lease rates to attract businesses back? What type of furniture solutions will these businesses be looking for in a post-pandemic world? There has been a lot of pontificating and some smart theories are being thrown around, but we won’t know until we live through it and have time to reflect.

The choice as to whether a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high-profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether to go to college?

I would start by asking young adults, ‘what do you want to do?’ If you want to become a lawyer, doctor, or some other kind of board-certified professional, it will probably be very difficult to avoid college. However, if you have an entrepreneurial spirit (which usually the millionaires and billionaires have a LOT of), and particularly if you have some coding skill, then college can be an absolute waste of time. The cost of college tuition is outrageous, and there are so many great resources that are free online.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Hiring people is difficult in even the best of economic times. Right now, it is nearly impossible to fill certain job categories. There are a ton of openings out there in the job market. But a lot of people are seeing this as an opportunity to change career paths, and they do not necessarily want to go back to what they were doing before. Once the fiscal cliff hits (when unemployment benefits stop), it is going to be very interesting to see if employers still struggle to find new staff members.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

Oh boy, if I knew the answer to that I could make a lot of money selling advice to people and setting up training courses. I think in general it cannot hurt to be very familiar with the technology. Try learning to code, study strategic thinking, and try to harness the skills of problem-solving and decision making. Mastering these skills should, in theory, improve an individual’s chance of managing/operating the robots and devices of the future.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or Why Not?

I agree with the hypothesis that ‘flex’ working (or whatever it will officially be called) will become the new norm. Some folks want to work more in the office and will be able to do that. Some folks will want to work more from home, and they will be able to do that too. I think that during the pandemic employers got better at delegating tasks and evaluating the objective performance of staff remotely, and the system works now. That being said, I think that humans’ natural competitiveness and yearning for social comradery will lead a lot more people back to the office if/when the pandemic truly dies down.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Human behavior. As long as human behavior is centered around the desire to compete and win, businesses will compete to earn customer dollars. That will eventually trickle down to employees competing to earn promotions, and before you know it everyone is back at the office full time, trying to get ahead in life.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

For employers, raising wages. For employees, remaining at low wages. It is strange that the minimum wage has barely increased even though the cost of living keeps going up steadily.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

Yes, it should be addressed (tough question, but I’ll try to answer it). I think, without getting too political, the facts speak for themselves in that the disparity gap between rich and poor has been widening for decades. The current economic system isn’t working particularly well, and if it keeps going, I think we can foresee more social unrest here in the USA and elsewhere. We already had the January 6 riots, and then there are tons of protests all over the world right now. It isn’t just a safety net issue; it’s the way society is rigged against anyone who is not already a wealthy property owner.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

That there will be competing for ideas from companies about HR policy. A topic that is normally very standard and boilerplate will suddenly be dynamic and reflect the company’s attitude towards work-life balance, and be a symbol and microcosm for what the working experience at each company will be like. I think businesses have an opportunity to provide a better work-life balance for their staff.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment — particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs — are temporary, with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job-losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

Well, one way to get people to take jobs faster (regardless of if the job is a good fit or not), is to not have unemployment benefits. That is not a popular notion because statistics show having enough time to find a good fit for a next job helps significantly increase the chances of that new job being a long-term hire. I’m not sure if this is an easy fix to this problem, especially with the pandemic job losses. Some people do not feel safe to return to work yet, and even those that do may want to try a different career path.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends to Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Remote Work. It will be interesting to see how companies handle their staff working remotely if/when the pandemic subsides. Do employers allow this trend to continue, or does it slowly die off? It will be very interesting to follow. More meeting and collaborative spaces in the workplace. We are seeing a lot of businesses transition away from the ‘landscape office’ of rows and rows of desking all crammed together. Staff can work from home now if they need to do focus work. The office will likely transition to more of a central meeting place to build culture and work on collaborative group projects. Competition to attract top talent. I think HR policies for companies will adapt to attract top talent. We are especially seeing this within the tech sector, where prior to the pandemic, companies were offering onsite catering, childcare, etc. But now, even more than amenities, HR policies governing how, when, and where staff can work may force an arms race to attract top talent. I think this would be a positive trend that could empower employees. Increased ownership of supply chains. I’m not sure if this trend relates to the future of work per se, but I do think it will be a very strong trend. A lot of firms got caught off guard with issues sourcing materials for their production — whether that be semiconductors (auto industry in particular) or raw materials for furniture production. I think a lot of investment will be made to add redundancy in the production chain and to prevent shortages from occurring in the future. The move from “24-hour cities” to “18-hour cities”. The pandemic accelerated the trend of people moving away from NYC and San Francisco to smaller cities like Austin and Nashville, for example. I think with the cost of living being factored in, more and more businesses are realizing they can be successful by setting up in smaller cities. Talented people want to move to cities where they can afford to buy homes, instead of being perpetual renters…and businesses are likely to follow.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“If you don’t play, you can’t win.”

You must be willing to try, and fail, in order to succeed. Analysis paralysis is a real thing, and sometimes it can stop people from diving in and taking the risk. At Scandinavian Spaces, we are willing to fall on our faces and fail miserably. Every time we have done so, we have learned a lot, and subsequently improved and moved forward. I never want to let fear drive my decision or lack of decision. I hope that I always keep this mentality, stay humble, and stay willing to make mistakes and learn from them.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Jack Mallers, the 27-year-old CEO of Strike. Jack is a hero of mine; using the Lightning Network on top of Bitcoin, he helped El Salvador adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. I think that there is a huge opportunity for developing nations to lift themselves up, and Jack is at the forefront of this movement. Listening to him speak is captivating, and he is utterly fearless. I would love to have a conversation with him to learn how and where his motivations come from, and where he sees the world going in 5–10 years.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

I have a low profile online, to be honest. I would say the best way to keep up would be to follow Scandinavian Spaces. I am not bigger than my organization. On the contrary, Scandinavian Spaces has grown to be bigger than the sum of its parts. It’s amazing to see how our team has adopted our core values and how they permeate those values to all people/customers they interface with.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.