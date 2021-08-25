Jennifer Maxwell, The Clarity Coach: “Give people a lot of grace and a little space”

Anger, hostility, and upset are often masks for sadness or fear. Look past that when possible, and see someone’s hurt instead. This is hard to do sometimes, which is why a little space is helpful. Space makes room for cooler heads and softer hearts. But not too much space — we don’t want to lose the important connection.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Jennifer Maxwell.

Jennifer Maxwell is The Clarity Coach, helping inspired, heart-centered entrepreneurs go from scattered and uncertain into aligned action for a business they love. As a Certified DISC Human Behaviour Consultant, Jennifer uses proven methods to help entrepreneurs build their business from the inside out, combining natural strengths with practical strategies designed to help anyone succeed with their own unique approach.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

As a Certified DISC Human Behaviour Consultant, my work involves helping people understand who they are and how they can better communicate with those around them. Interestingly, Covid has provided us with some pretty insightful intel into what it means to communicate, and how we understand ourselves in terms of self-motivation and our need for social interaction — or not.

Prior to becoming officially Certified in DISC strategies in 2017, I used this method of communication for more than 15 years both in my personal life as well as part of my previous business as a powerful sales strategy with great success.

Shortly after becoming certified I shifted my focus onto Corporate Training, supporting both internal support teams and client-facing sales and field agents.

By the time March 2020 hit, however, my corporate training business was decimated — mainly because everyone went into crisis mode and needed to get teams up and running remotely. As such, training and personal development took a back seat. And so did my income.

When the time for training finally did resume, two-day summits and in-person conferences shifted to two hours virtually, and only essential industry players held the coveted presenter spots.

Like many, I was caught in the shuffle… but ultimately the ‘Covid Pivot’ changed my life for the better. The gift was that I had time to reflect on what I REALLY wanted for my business and life. The money was good, but I just felt like something was missing.

As I began building again, I documented my own process so that I could share with others how to (re)build their own business with purpose, clarity, and alignment. What’s more, is that many corporate employees who had lost their jobs were now choosing to take the gift of their job loss and turn it into a business they love.

Today I’m thrilled to help entrepreneurs grow their business with complete alignment from the inside out.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

Yes, I continue to work from home, so that is not a huge adjustment for me, but the difference is in how I deliver content now. Prior to Covid I would speak to large conference rooms full of people, provide staff training days, and create some pretty engaging live presentations.

Now everything is virtual. The presentations can still be powerful, but the engagement and dynamics are different. It’s far more challenging to keep the energy up by looking at a tiny camera at the top of your computer screen. There is limited live feedback, laughter without sound delays, and getting people up on their feet and personally engaged just doesn’t happen. All of this has to be done in a fraction of the time and without a lot of human interaction. It’s definitely doable, but being

‘zoomed out” is real. The energy output needs to be doubled for less than half the feedback.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle? .

I mainly miss the physical human experience. I enjoyed energizing a room, providing aha moments, and exchanging the critical human components that we are designed to thrive with.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

Social isolation during this pandemic has shown us the massive impact of losing human connection. Humans are simply not designed to be alone for extended periods of time. We’ve seen the stats in the decline of both mental and physical health as a result of being isolated.

If we take nothing else away from this, may it highlight the value of social interaction which is quite literally the link to our health in almost every way.

Taking this thought further, considering the way in which we work is also worth investigating a little deeper. On a productivity level, dealing less with people and interruptions certainly has its benefits, and yet our work relationships are just as critical to our success. Mentorship, sharing our personal life around the water cooler, and finding encouragement as we each try to grow and succeed in our work can be found inside of a supportive workplace environment. In fact, a supportive work environment may be the only social interaction a single person living alone might have throughout their day.

Going forward, being intentional about our need for family time, uninterrupted and productive work time, and a supportive and creative workspace should have us considering how we might find a balanced approach to fulfilling all of these areas. More importantly, we now have evidence that “work” can and possibly should look different than it did pre-Covid. It’s time to start looking at our life, including work, with a more holistic approach.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

Further to the idea of a more holistic approach to work and life, one positive outcome of Covid has been some ways in which work and life didn’t seem possible prior to a pandemic. Being thrust into working from home has quite literally opened up so many possibilities to create the life we actually want, and better yet, taught us how to navigate separating our business and work boundaries from our personal life thanks to over-accessibility.

Many entrepreneurs have often dreamed of that ‘laptop lifestyle’ and if we’ve learned anything from this, it’s that it’s entirely possible for many people who never thought they could have more “life” and less “work”, to achieve more balance simply by eliminating long commutes or having to show up at an office five days a week as a demonstration of productivity. Due to the elimination of face-to-face client meetings, the isolation from a pandemic changed what is expected from our clients, and ultimately, what is actually necessary when it comes to business interactions.

Both my husband and I have been able to expand our client base beyond our physical geography because clients no longer expect face-to-face meetings. By altering our own protocols, we’ve been able to expand and grow our client base despite not having any face-to-face meetings in more than 15 months. As such, growth is and has been, possible for many small businesses that remained innovative with creative solutions wherever possible.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

If there’s one thing I can share from my knowledge and expertise of human behavior, it’s that not all people really miss in-person interaction (despite actually needing it on some level). In fact, just over 50% of the population is considered reserved, while another ten percent simply feels bothered by interruptions and actually prefers just to get the work done — no water-cooler conversations required.

On a personal note, I have both outgoing and reserved as parts of my personality blend (based on the DISC Personality Profiles), so fewer interruptions during focused work is not only preferred but critical given how easily distracted I can sometimes become. That said, my more outgoing side feels energized by engaging in interactions with others, so I had (and still have to) make it an important part of my mental health to stay connected to people online through video calls with dear friends, and with regular walks for fresh air for physical exercise.

Other ways of coping included a lot of movie nights enjoyed with our two boys, which was and still are a special part of our family time together.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

The most painful part during this time was that everything changed so quickly. No school, no team sports, no playdates. No social interaction outside of our family. On top of that, I needed to reinvent my business. Ultimately it was a total gift, and I am actually happier now than when I was doing corporate training, but let’s be honest — transitions and uncertainty are always painful for anyone. (This, c)oupled with things like virtual funerals, not being able to support a friend during cancer treatments, watching my kids suffer from missing their friends as they were thrust into remote learning, overseeing schoolwork, constant interruptions, and what seemed like endless snacks and meals, and a messier house because everyone was home… it all just felt unsustainable. And it was.

I coped by adjusting my expectations which helped immensely. Some days it was as simple as some solid self-talk which sounded like, ‘everyone is safe, and warm, and fed, and loved. The rest is just stuff. I learned to have a lot more grace for myself and for others around me. I knew if I was struggling, others were feeling it too.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Give people a lot of grace and a little space.

Anger, hostility, and upset are often masks for sadness or fear. Look past that when possible, and see someone’s hurt instead. This is hard to do sometimes, which is why a little space is helpful. Space makes room for cooler heads and softer hearts. But not too much space — we don’t want to lose the important connection. I have everything I really need.

Like traveling, we often discover how little we really need. The same holds true during times of crisis. We learn just how little we really actually need, and life becomes infinitely more joyful as a result. What’s the gift?

Life is full of possibilities and opportunities we would never have risked outside of what Covid presented us with. For example, we’ve always wanted to live abroad, but that seemed impossible given our local clients and businesses. Turns out they didn’t need to see us face-to-face after all. Inside of what seems wrong, what’s the gift? Check-in with people regularly

Human connection is critical for every single person. Isolation can be devastating as seen in our aging population during this pandemic and has been extra difficult for those struggling with mental health too. Isolation isn’t good for our human nature in general. Say hello to strangers, wave to people, record a video and send it to a loved one. Just connect as you think of people. Get fresh air every day

Nature is restorative. The sun offers a good dose of vitamin D, and a sharp wind can make you feel alive. Just get outside and breathe some fresh air. You’ll thank yourself for it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“What’s the gift?”

It’s what I always come back to. When faced with what seems like a difficult situation, I always remind myself that there’s a gift available for me if I am willing to shift my perspective.

I have some pretty great gifts as a result of a pandemic, not the least of which is a new business that I love, clarity on my life’s path, the ability to work anywhere, solid friendships that remain strong despite the distance, and more love and grace for those around me.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Donald Miller (Story Brand) has been pivotal in my business since the spring/summer of 2020. It was his video series and books that had me understand marketing and the power of story like nothing else. As a former actor, I found the format of the story approach so completely relatable. In fact, I think it would’ve made me a better actor in my former career had I understood the bigger picture the way Donald Miller explains it. Story and human nature go hand in hand, and I’ve been incredibly blessed by his work.

PS — if readers can see this, please go and read all of his work! Your business will absolutely change for the better!

