Dr. Jared Heathman: “Put your phone away”

Put your phone away. Work doesn’t require your attention all of the time. You need time to relax and untether yourself from outside stress.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jared Heathman.

Dr. Jared Heathman is a triple board certified psychiatrist in general psychiatry, child psychiatry, and addiction medicine. He trained at the University of Texas Medical Branch. Dr. Heathman works in private practice in Houston, Texas.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I have two brothers and was born in Houston, Texas. My grandmother was an immigrant from Czechoslovakia.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My mother beat cancer a few times, and I distinctly recall spending time in the hospital. Having physicians care for and cure your mother at a young age is very inspirational. Once in medical school, I did an internship at Betty Ford and found that I really loved psychiatry. It is rewarding to successfully guide people through hard times to lead a thriving life.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My father is a big proponent of higher education, and he did an excellent job of destressing the journey. He would be the first person to remind you that passing is succeeding in college. D=MD he would say. I always ended up with good grades, but there are times when school could become frustrating. Reassurance that you are doing the right thing and moving forward can be quite comforting.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Words matter. In a surgical rotation, the surgeon once asked if I was sure that we were doing surgery on the left arm. I said “Right” as a synonym for correct. The attending surgeon knew it was the left arm and explained how important terminology can be to ensure medical care is provided accurately and safely.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light — Albus Dumbledore. The way we think about something has great power over our emotions. Counseling as a treatment for depression works by adapting our thinking to be more objective.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working on ways to improve the quality and access of mental health care.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance — Success isn’t simple. You will encounter adversity and need to grow from it.

Optimism — Even in failure, there are lessons to learn.

Social — The support and guidance of others helps shape our success.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I am a psychiatrist and have written an article on physician burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is an occupational phenomenon that results in a set of symptoms that may include energy depletion, mental distancing from work, and a reduction in professional efficacy.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Thriving

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout can be long-term with effects ranging from reduced productivity to damaging mental health. In healthcare, this is quite concerning. If I was expecting to have a surgery, I’d hope to have a surgeon that is energized, efficient, and invested in my recovery.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

There are many causes of burnout including poor organizational structure, lack of support, poor training, negative workplace culture, inefficiencies, and deficient recovery strategies.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Put your phone away. Work doesn’t require your attention all of the time. You need time to relax and untether yourself from outside stress. Don’t check emails every hour. Constantly checking email is distracting, inefficient, and just reminds you that you have more work to do. Talk to your employer about ways to improve morale in the workplace. Staff should work to support each other, not be in constant competition. Participate in replenishing activities. This may include hobbies, family time, meditation, or other calming interests. Exercise regularly and eat healthy. We need to support our body equally as well as we support our mind. Our physical fitness directly impacts our mental fitness.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Encourage or engage them in participating in replenishing activities. Many ventures are more fun with company.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can help create more efficient workflows and empower employees to exert control over ways to improve productivity. Correcting staff ratios and providing leadership training to appropriate staff can lead to improved morale and performance.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I don’t believe that most employers realize how burnout is significantly affecting performance. Consider an example of mowing the lawn. Many Americans mow their yard about twice/month, and it probably takes about 30 minutes. Added up, this activity takes 1 hour/month of actual grass cutting, but we would be ignoring all of the associated tasks. Before mowing, we need to find appropriate clothing and prepare the equipment. The heat can be exhausting. After, we need to relax and shower before engaging in the next task. The 1 hour/month just became a 4+ hour total burden each month. Employers should consider a few alternatives in this example. 1. Could this activity be outsourced to allow staff to be more productive in other areas. 2. Is there a way to make this more efficient. Could neighbors be convinced to share lawn duties? If you mowed 3 yards once every 6 weeks by rotating lawn maintenance, total time mowing the yard would greatly decrease. 3. Is there a way to make this activity more rewarding. Family cheering you on, racing your personal best lawn time, or even creating lawn art for social media could make lawn maintenance more fulfilling rather than draining.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

A lecture, PowerPoint, or meeting on burnout is not a strategy to prevent or treat burnout. It contributes to burnout by placing more of a burden on those participating.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to inspire or create ways for physicians to better attend to patients with fewer insurance burdens weighing them down.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

It would be great to have a meal with a disruptor like Elon Musk or Tony & Terry Pearce to discuss ways to disrupt the healthcare industry.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.YourFamilyPsychiatrist.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!