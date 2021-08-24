Amy Hinson of MindBloom Coaching: “One small step at a time, no need to overwhelm with taking it all on in the same day”

Overall, love yourself, know your self-worth, focus on your health and connect with those that offer you their positive energy. One small step at a time, no need to overwhelm with taking it all on in the same day!

As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Hinson.

Amy Hinson is a Master Certified Health & Life Coach of MindBloom Coaching and serves women with superpowers, otherwise known as ADHD and Bipolar! She is on a mission to support these women through habit & mindset changes that lead to healthier weight, more energy, strategic coping skills and a mindset that removes the shame and builds confidence through authentic living.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Where do I start? A high school guidance counselor derailed my hopes of attending a private design school. A boy stole my heart and swore to save me! I married and attended community college. He was abusive after the first month of marriage and my spirit was broken. I began to struggle with my self-worth, and became overwhelmed with depression. As depression moved towards suicidal thoughts I was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. I hid this and my home life from everyone. The shame was all I could see. At 44 I became a widow and to be frank, I regained my worth and I began to put myself first. I remarried and later went through a layoff just before my 50th birthday. I knew I did not want to go back into a corporate job. I wanted to serve, to be a life coach for women. This also evolved and now I work with women who have superpowers, mental illness, that they have kept hidden for so long. I cannot imagine not being a life coach today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

As a coach, I strive to learn more about myself every day. I love Audible books and I always have a book in my ear. As I have listened to a multitude of self-development books and their authors, I have developed a strong desire to share my truth. Share my truth, my bi-polar and ADHD diagnosis, has given me wings! I no longer feel I have to wear the smile mask, but I can honestly look another in the eyes and say my truth out loud and without shame.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Many coaches voice their loathing of trying to utilize all social media outlets to have their voice heard. The way to burnout is trying it all, every new shiny new object, every offering from marketing companies and coaching courses you just know will get you to million dollar business in just 6 weeks! Take a moment to focus, focus on your message, and focus on one social media outlet until it is a skill. Next, add another social media outlet and so forth. We share taking small steps towards the ultimate goal with our clients, but we, the experts, jump into the ocean of overwhelm.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Before becoming a Health & Life Coach I worked over 25 years within the Human Resources arena. Creating a work culture that is a positive one, is not as easy as it might sound. You have heard that culture starts at the top. It does, but it must be sincere! Just a few years ago, before my career change I had a long term manager that was not sincere. She was the one that showed positive attention to some and the most hateful attitude to others. I was in the other category so I saw this clearly! Management either accepted this or as I would like to believe they did not see the negative energy that team members witnessed. She was a celebrated manager….so what does that say about the culture?

The point here is that you must be sincere with your team. If management communicates in any way, “this is our culture”, they too should act within this framework. Your best employees are open to management’s suggestions (they want to please more often that we assume) and often feel let down when they take on the values and mission of the company and then watch the management take a different road when not standing on a podium declaring the positive and transforming culture!

One of my favorite quotes from John Maxwell is; “Don’t tell them what you’re going to do — that’s vision. Do what you are going to do — that’s culture.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

The Chinese Proverb: The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.

This reminds me that I cannot go back and make changes, but I can change what I do today. I can start over today.

For me the layoff from the company I referred to before was a fresh start. I grieved the loss of this position and then I saw the positive, the opportunity to become a life coach serving others rather than just working for a pay day.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

During 2020 our world changed, we saw it as if change doesn’t happen every day, but realistically it was a different kind of change and it was felt by all. Research showed 42% of employees experienced a decline in mental health during the pandemic. If you were to take a different view, more of a focused view, you would see that individuals experience change just as dramatic on a daily basis. It might be a death, a job loss, a divorce, the birth or adoption of baby, an elderly parent needed constant care. These changes impact your employees just as much as the pandemic did for the world.

Did you notice that your team became very transparent during the pandemic? On video calls we saw their cats cross the keyboard, the kids with Nerf guns at play and all those memes that came out of “no pants” in video calls! Would you ever see this vulnerability in the work place? No, you see team members who keep their real lives outside of the work place. If management were more authentic in their leadership they would or will create trust within their staff. Trust of management will allow for more vulnerability, making mental wellness a priority. As for productivity, trust in leadership will improve productivity and greater performance.

As a result of the pandemic leaders have seen and will continue to see anxiety, depression and trauma from their staff. This will be more evident that in the past. We are all a little different now. My hope is that this is at least one positive outcome of 2020. As I speak about being more transparent, this is the number one way I say companies & leaders should begin…(1) BE MORE TRANSPARENT and be sincere. If you are a real person, not just the manager of a department to be feared, then you will gain more respect and trust than wearing a mask will ever give you.

We can go back to culture with the next idea. (2) COMMUNICATE WITH THOSE YOU LEAD, SINCERELY ask how their day is going and I cannot express the word sincere enough. If I may, give a shit! Nothing hits me harder than an insincere smile or greeting. Don’t waste your time with me and your team members more than likely feel the same. Lead with truth, honesty and that includes making space for your staff to feel you are truly compassionate and that your conversation is confidential. They need to know they matter. You care and you will help in any way you might be able to.

(3) SUPPORT, I know you work hard as a leader to support your staff. Let’s take this a little further and support them with some grace with regards to policies in the handbook. The handbook and those polies therein are necessary, I know, I‘ve written so many of these documents! At this time though, I have to believe that we might see each employee on an individual basis. Some employees are going to need more kid glove treatment and others will not. Maybe normal work hours are more difficult for the employee after the pandemic, or working from home some days would be a great way to help them manage their family’s needs. So, think about how you might be more flexible on an individual basis, Keep the handbook, keep the policies in place, but add a note that states based on management review. Support maybe the only need your team members need. Listen and see just how you might help.

When companies review their benefit plans going forward, they will see the need to add or increase their mental health benefits. If possible they may now offer an EAP (Employee Assistance Program) that is more confidential and wonderful benefit to all employees. Changing benefits comes as an investment, not an expense to the company. My recommendation (4) is the take a look at your benefits plan and add in TRAINING. Training with regards to proactive mental health training for leaders within the company. It should also work its way down into all ranks. What will training do for your company? First if positioned correctly you can eliminate the myths associated with mental health. Stigma of mental health issues creates a dishonest employee. Who would want to be vulnerable with leadership or co-workers when a negative stereotype is all the can expect? (Not me over a 25 year period of employment!) Training sessions can open up conversations and this is nothing more than supercalifragilistic! (not an official HR term)

Assuming your company is not Google or Facebook, let’s talk about areas of the workplace where you can (5) OFFER A CALM SPACE for staff to visit as needed. I am not going to suggest an office makeover or that you even hire a Yogi for lunch time stretching! You could however, offer some plants in the office, maybe even a water feature, it can sit on a table, doesn’t have to be a wall unit! Add a darkened room for quiet time, a fish tank, motivational quotes (not those posters from the 90’s either!). Per Calm.com, research shows that plants in the office make people up to 15% happier and more productive, while another study found that just looking at a small plant for a few minutes lowers your heart rate and reduces stress. (You can Sign up for Calm at Work newsletter) Encourage staff to get up and walk when possible, yes, you may have to monitor this with some position, but keep it in mind. Sunshine, encourage team members to get some sunshine during breaks each day, it is a secret ingredient to better health! Remember, you are the leader, so you should set the sincere example, take a break, get some movement in during the work day and enjoy the sunshine too!

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

The bottom line typically drives all company strategies. Profit is important, I mean this without judgement! If companies were to survey employees they might just find that 75% of their staff have struggled at one time or another with mental wellness. The stigma of the illness, even though treatable, prevents staff members to not seek the care they need. Even today, employers still carry this negative idea. Employees know this and they keep it quiet as it might just ruin their career, and compromise work relationships.

In 2018 the American Heart Association reported that untreated depression cost companies 9450 dollars per employee per year in absenteeism and productivity. Also, mental illness is the single greatest cause of worker disability worldwide. These are stats right? Think about it this way, a company can loss more than 100 billion dollars in lost productivity and 217 million for absenteeism.

Now that you see the impact mental wellness has on your business you need to think about a strategy…start with sincerity. Be the leader, be the example, remove your mask and allow your team to be vulnerable to remove theirs as well. The numbers I gave you do not exclude management, leaders or anyone that is the face of the company in question.

Remove the stigma, share your own stories, open conversations and be a little flexible!

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious and having other mental health issues? Can you explain?

Yes, please! Stigma is the word I go back to. We must without exception, remove the stigma and the stereotypes associated with mental illness! Individuals working with what I call, super powers (mental illness) should find a community, a peer group or just a group that has the same interests as you. As humans we seek connection and acceptance. What about volunteering with a community garden? Gardening is a great stress reliever. Offer service to others creates joy and happiness through all those bubbly hormones we share. I personally belong to several Facebook Groups that focus on women with super powers. It is a great place to ask questions and vent.

If you are in a position to develop a group, jump in! Cities, neighborhoods, schools and workplaces can add to the mix. A city might put together an initiative to support the homeless population with mental wellness rather than removal. A neighborhood might also work with the homeless or less advantaged with “blessing boxes”, these hold food items, books, mittens and so forth for those in need to grab as needed. We have these at each of our public schools in the city where I live. Start a Facebook group or offer a workshop online for free that might remove stigma, or offer tips and resources for those struggling with their super powers. Remember, this is not just about mental wellness for those diagnosed, but for everyone. We all have needs and we all have something to offer.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

Start with sleep, eating and connection. With mental wellness we often avoid self-care. When you choose to eat well, remove all processed food first, eat more naturally, make changes slowly.

Next sleep is a must when you are dealing with mental illness (super powers can be exhausting!). Eating a more healthy diet will help with sleep, but there is a little more to consider. Go to bed each night before 11 pm and rise by 7 am. Imagine that you lived in a time where candles were your source of light. You go to bed when it is dark and up by the sun! Get some bright light soon after waking. Try to avoid the caffeine first thing please. If you have issues with falling asleep try Melatonin and / or sleep meditation. My mind goes into list making as soon as my hair touches the pillow! So, I turn to my breathing. I listen to my breath in and out until the lists turn off and I don’t remember even falling asleep.

You are eating better, sleeping well and now you need to make connection with others. Start with social media if this suits you better. Check out local Meet Ups that fit your interests and research volunteer opportunities, the reward is outstanding!

Overall, love yourself, know your self-worth, focus on your health and connect with those that offer you their positive energy. One small step at a time, no need to overwhelm with taking it all on in the same day!

Do you use any meditation, breathing or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

For me, more spiritual than religious, I have learned and love meditation. In the past I have shared that I love to take a warm bubble bath in the morning and I play a recorded morning meditation. This is relaxing and I feel like I am ready to jump into my day. Also, breathing exercises relax your body and you cannot relax and feel stress at the same time, so yes, I do use breathing exercises daily as needed!

As I said before, when I hit the pillow at night my brain feels this is when we should make lists. I focus on what I need to do, what I did do, what I should not have done when I was only 4 years old and so on! I have tried many ways to redirect this and have found that simply focusing on my breathing, not changing it in anyway, allows me to fall asleep with ease.

Many have even heard me say that I have sat in my car during a lunch break while listening to Deepak Chopra until I feel the peace deep inside. Seek out apps for your phone, find recordings on Spotify and videos on YouTube. There are endless and free resources for calming practices.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

I always have a book in my ear (Audible is my jam!) and most recently the book titled Be by Jessica Zweig comes to mind. This book helped me to think more about my authentic life. How many of us really share ourselves with the world. I am not referring to the self that wears a happy mask, and not the self that has 6 kids and white carpet without one stain! Yep, I am referring to the woman that wears sweatpants with lots of holes, no bra (and not in a sexy way!) and is not opposed to eating snacks from under the couch cushion. You get it! After reading this and a few by Martha Beck, I did it, I shared with the world the fact that I too have SUPER POWERS!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Love this question every time….I would like to live in a world where mental illness was seen as a superpower that not everyone was lucky enough to have! I would like to see influential people in the world declare this to be true and that those of us with these powers could and would wear it proudly on our chest just like Superman or better yet Wonder Woman!

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you for allowing me to share!