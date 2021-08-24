Jodie Baudek of Essence Of Life Integrative Wellness Studios: “Use your tribe”

Use your tribe: If you are not good at self promoting, make sure you have friends that will tell everyone they meet “You should see my friend, she is a best selling author!”. Word of mouth is powerful. Send copies to your connections — the people you know will help promote you, or will find value in your book. The more people you have reading it, the more people you will have discussing it. With promotion, publication, or marketing, it’s always great to enlist 30–40 of your friends and ask them if they would help promote via social media or their own businesses.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jodie Baudek.

Jodie Baudek is an inspiration to the masses. She will forever be the little angel on your shoulder talking you through life’s many challenges. Jodie is best known as a highly sought after keynote speaker, wellness coach, best selling international author, and the founder of Essence Of Life Integrative Wellness Studios. In 2019, Jodie had the honor of being named the “Inspirational Woman of Chicago” Award Winner by Global Woman Co. She pours love, gratitude, inspiration, and self-confidence into others through her online coaching programs, YouTube channel, podcasts, and guided meditations. Jodie has been blessed in life to share the stage as a speaker alongside her mentors, and has been honored with the chance to interview some of the industry’s top influencers such as Dr. Demartini, Lisa Nichols, Dr. Love, Don Miguel Ruiz Jr, and many more for her YouTube channel “Jodie Baudek TV”. After starting her career decades ago as a teacher in various healing arts, she now shares her passions & knowledge by leading the next generation to greatness through her accredited schools in Yoga Teacher Training, Mat Pilates Teacher Training, Reformer Teacher Training, and Mediation Training.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

I’ve had a passion for fitness and movement ever since I can remember. As a kid, I went to the gym simply because I loved it — without fear of judgment. As I grew up, I experienced the harsh world of bullying. As a result, my dad saw my light begin to dim. He decided to take me to try out Judo and Karate, which was one of our favorite things to do together. When we arrived at my first class he told me to “teach these kids what I’ve been teaching you at home.” That moment right there is what started my lifelong journey of sharing my love of fitness with others and looking at things through a different mindset. When I was 13, my dad had really gotten into Jazzercise. Together we flew out to California for Judi Missett’s tapings, and I was always on stage. My passion ignited from the feeling I got from watching people learn something new while moving their bodies and visibly seeing how much better they felt mentally. As I got older, I began to notice that the fear of walking into a gym and working out was all too common. Opening up Essence Of Life was my way of attacking that problem head on, by creating a welcoming environment that fitness lovers would feel comfortable walking into. Once people are comfortable, they begin to incorporate regular movement into their lives, which leads to deep personal growth. When people begin to realize what’s right with life, rather than what is wrong, that’s where the true magic happens.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

Early on in my career, I was invited to teach a yoga class at the very high school that I had attended years ago. I always include a 15 minute guided meditation at the end of my classes. During this time, I talk to people, while in their relaxed meditative state, and try my best to get into their subconscious to remind them how amazing they all are. Once the class was over, a 14 or 15 year old girl came up to me. Her eyes welled up with tears as she asked if she could hug me. She gave me the biggest hug and said “No one has ever told me that I’m good enough, or that I’m deserving. You’re the first person who has told me that I deserve to be happy, that I’m wonderful, that I’m beautiful, that I’m amazing.” I went back into the teacher’s lounge and talked to one of the school counselors, who told me her story. I was blown away by what I heard. I grew up with three amazing parents and a strong support system. To not have anyone pouring love into you at all was not something I thought of at the time. That was a pivotal moment for me to realize “Wow, my words really do make a difference.” In that moment of meditation, my words reached somebody who desperately needed to hear them, and it was that little girl. I will never forget that.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I am! I have a book that will be coming out in just a couple of months, along with speaking events set up with several of my friends that were in “The Secret”, and have written books like “Say Yes To Success”. I will also be hosting several wellness retreats over the next 12 months.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

The most recent book I have coming out is actually inspired by my first book. It’s crazy to look back and see how much I have changed in the past couple of years. After re-reading my first book, the personal shifts I have gone through since then were clear to me. My perspective on life is totally different. I love who I was then and who I am now. A great mentor told me “someone will find you from that first book and follow you along your journey, which is what they will need to complete their own.” Now that I’m older, a bit wiser, and have changed quite a bit, I decided to write a book that reflects that. This book touches on how to be in the corporate world while staying true to yourself and creating the best life you can create. A lot of people in the corporate world focus all of their time and energy on work, but forget what it means to take care of their mind, body, and soul. Burnout is all too common, but can be avoided when you learn to take care of yourself first. The setup of my book involves a daily task that the reader is prompted to complete, along with a journal prompt that asks how they feel after completing that task. The reader also has to journal about what they’re grateful for, what they like about themselves, and an active goal that they’d like to achieve. It all comes down to the power of manifesting and flipping your mindset, honoring the paths we take to get us to where we are now, being in a place of gratitude for all of the love and growth we have experienced along the way. It’s all in our perspective.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Building relationships by simply opening up the conversation and letting people know about your work is key. You need to treat everyone equally, because you never know what they have to offer or how your work can help them. I’ve had couples complete my book as premarital work, telling me that “it was better than therapy”. If you can change one person’s life it creates a ripple effect. While promotion is essential when launching a book, you have to be open to the different conversations that are going to happen, because everyone has a different perspective and point of view. Be open to every opportunity — you never know who will want to hire you. Be open to connection as well. Simple acts of kindness such as saying “Hello!” to the person walking their dogs down the street can ignite a full conversation and relationship. When you’re selling a book, you’re creating a relationship with your readers, which is why knowing how to create a connection is key.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Before writing my book, I was simply seen as a girl who lived in a small town, owned a wellness studio, and had a lot of great friendships and relationships. After writing my first book and moving to downtown Chicago, I noticed all of the new connections that came with the title of “Author, YouTuber, and Podcast Host”. When you write a book, you’re looked at as an expert. It changes the way people view you, and they’re more likely to seek you out. My books set me apart from what others in my field were doing, and all aspects of my business have truly blossomed.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

If you’re thinking about writing a book, just do it. Get out of your own way, and do it. The one thing I always see brand new authors doing is getting too nitpicky. They’ll write it, then rewrite it, then feel like they’re not good enough and no one is going to listen to them, leading to imposter syndrome. None of these thoughts are true. They don’t matter — what truly matters is your voice and the story you have to share. I don’t care if you’re going into an already saturated field, someone is going to resonate with your words. Your empathy, energy, and the way you connect with your reader is what will make you stand out. Remember that you matter — let your story be told. Writing a book sparks you to think of things differently, it’s an opportunity for growth and learning. So many other doors will open up to you after writing a book — whether it’s a speaking gig, podcast, more books, traveling — it’s unbelievable what can happen when you put yourself out there. Don’t self-sabotage by holding yourself back from your inner greatness.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

Absolutely. First off, don’t overcomplicate things. Don’t make it as difficult as you think it’s going to be. Secondly, know that when working with editors, they’re going to try to change everything — from your format, to your wording, to your flow. You are uniquely you for a reason, and you don’t need to change that for anyone. Stick with what works for you. Another thing I wish I knew is how important researching the right partner is. Putting a book together is expensive, and not everyone has good intentions. If you’re in it to change lives and not just make money, find a partner with that same mindset — walk away from those who operate on an ego level. Honor your wants and needs. Align yourself with amazing people and watch the doors open for you.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

When it comes to your publisher, I would recommend engaging with an expert. There are a lot of simple ways to write a book and get it out there — self-publishing, for example — but if you want to gain traction, go with an expert. Same goes for graphic artists and headshot photography (the picture on your book will be seen forever, invest in it!). Creating consistency with the small details will help create your brand as an author.

I also recommend letting a friend with a similar mindset read your work. Someone who supports you and wants to see you grow. After that, make sure everything is proofread — in the age of social media, people will comment on grammatical errors. All in all, you get your story from pen to paper, and then let professionals work in their lane and help you out.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Use your tribe: If you are not good at self promoting, make sure you have friends that will tell everyone they meet “You should see my friend, she is a best selling author!”. Word of mouth is powerful. Send copies to your connections — the people you know will help promote you, or will find value in your book. The more people you have reading it, the more people you will have discussing it. With promotion, publication, or marketing, it’s always great to enlist 30–40 of your friends and ask them if they would help promote via social media or their own businesses. Host a book signing at a local spot: Find local places in town that share your beliefs and ask them to host a book signing for you. Again, it’s about relationships. It really makes a big difference because you feel supported, it’s a good time, and it allows for momentum to grow. Create anticipation: About 60 days prior to the launch date of your book start talking about it on all your public platforms and to all of your circles and start building anticipation. Say something like “Hey guys, I have something that’s happening behind the scenes that will be coming out very soon, I can’t wait to share it with you!”. Dropping a little more information about the project each time and how it can directly improve their life for them personally creates anticipation and excitement around the project. Promote perks: Create bundles or perks around your book. This can be free shipping, access to a book signing/speaking event through the purchase of a book, a live Q&A with the author, or even a private Facebook group. These perks add up and help with sales tremendously when self-promoting. They’re effective because readers often finish your book and are left wanting more. These perks provide other avenues for them to engage with you. Make sure you have someone to sell the books for you, so that you can use your energy to create relationships and engage with the people who came to see you. Have fun! The #1 most important thing to do is to make sure you’re having a good time. It’s not meant to be daunting, it’s meant to be fun!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I like to have options — can I say three?! I’d have to say that my top three would be Tony Robbins, the Dalai Lama, and Oprah.

I started watching Tony Robbins when he first began his work. I’ve had the blessing of meeting many people who work for him, and have gone to several of his events. The way he impacts people is incredibly powerful. I love the way he incorporates fitness and mindset into all of his talks. The Dalai Lama, because, well, he is the Dalai Lama! The way he can get things across to people through such a beautiful, subtle, and soft energy is absolutely incredible. Oprah has always inspired me with her powerful rags to riches story. I love how she is able to get people to look at things from a different perspective.

I’m a big believer in manifestation and the law of attraction — the theory that you can achieve anything you want to by speaking as if everything you desire is already your reality. I am setting the date for speaking with the Dalai Lama to enlighten lives together. I am setting the date to be a featured guest on Super Soul Sunday with Oprah. Adding to that, many of those things are no more than a simple ask. My motto in life is “you have not, because you ask not.” I have been blessed to have the opportunity to interview some of my biggest inspirations and mentors. I now call them my friends, and am just a text away from being able to ask them to come over for dinner tonight.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find my YouTube videos, books, meditations, podcast episodes, and virtual courses on my website at JodieBaudek.com. All of my books are also available for purchase on Amazon. If you’d like to visit one of my Wellness Studios, you can find more information at www.essenceoflifechicago.com (Chicago, IL)/www.essenceol.com (Shorewood, IL). Lastly, be sure to follow me on social media — @jodiebaudek!

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.

I would like to thank you for recognizing and honoring me with this interview. Please let me know in any way how I can help and support your community, or anything I can do to enrich the lives of others.