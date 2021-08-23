Joy Puleo Of Balanced Body: “See your vision and create the live you see”

See yourself and who you want to be, not what you see in the images on your phone. When you create your vision, step toward it, one small step at a time and remember, patience, wisdom, and success follow.

Joy has been in the fitness industry for more than 24 years and is currently the Education Program Manager at Balanced Body, the leading Pilates education and equipment manufacturing company. In addition to writing Pilates educational curriculum, Joy lectures at fitness and Pilates conferences around the world. Joy is also the founder of Body Wise Connection, an organization which brings fitness and Pilates inspired movement to women newly diagnosed with Breast Cancer. One of Joy’s current initiatives is to teach the Body Wise Connection program to fellow instructors as a way to use exercise and movement as a bridge between the medical world and patient experiences. Joy’s belief is simple: movement is the hallmark of health and, even in the face of a cancer diagnosis, movement and exercise can empower and facilitate the healing process.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Honestly, it all started by coming out and getting divorced. Before coming out, I was married to my high school sweetheart, and our son was 18 months old. We lived in a big house, and I even drove the perfect new mom car…a red Jeep Cherokee. I didn’t have to work, imagine that. At 28, we were in a financial place where work, for me, was optional. I also started gaining a tremendous amount of weight, was totally dissatisfied and uninspired. My role models were few and far between, as my family was quite traditional, most women did not work or have particular aspirations outside the home, and for many it was a wonderfully fulfilling live. For me, something just did not feel right and I had no idea what it was. I thought I was crazy, how could this wonderful life I was building not ‘fit’ who I was. My change started simply one day when I went outside for a run. I cannot tell you when it clicked, or why it clicked, but feeling my body, changing my body and trusting my body were the first steps toward changing my entire life. I lost weight, came out to family and friends, and started a whole new career in fitness.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The stories that are the most interesting to me are not so interesting for readers, as they are often the little triumphs that happen every day. The client who is able to garden longer, pick up the grandkids or take .03 seconds off a time challenge. And it’s the little stories that add up. I had a client come to me at 37, just post-chemotherapy. I asked her what she wanted to accomplish in our time together, and she told me she wanted to ride a 50 mile mountain bike race, on a single speed bike, no less. So, we got to work, she rode the race. She then went on to get certified in Pilates by me and when I moved to Sacramento, she took over my studio and practice. You never know whose life is changed just by listening and moving! Those are the most interesting stories.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistakes I have made were all business-specific. I started in this field out of a genuine desire to empower others through movement, the way I empowered myself. The changes I have witnessed and supported have been uplifting in ways that I cannot describe. The mistakes were many, but the biggest of them was not taking the time to understand the business behind running a facility. I launched myself as a client centered practice. I filled my time and loved every minute of client work. What I neglected was making sure I had the people around me who understood the mechanics of the business. As a result, I spent way too much time chasing the money in order to make it work, especially during the 2008 recession. I figure, with all the mistakes I have made, I spent roughly the same as it would take to get my MBA! I think of it as my education. What I would say to new business owners in the field of fitness. 1. Know your value. 2. Understand your strengths and support what you do by bringing in others who round you out. 3. Find your niche in this industry, become the guru in what you do and make sure you have trainers around you who believe in your mission and complement your style in different ways.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One day I got a phone call, literally. It was Al Harrison, Director of Education at Balanced Body. I just quit a gig teaching teachers for a Pilates organization and was quite bummed about it. I loved teaching teachers and adored the educational process, but my conscience would not let me continue to teach for this particular organization. Then, my phone rang and it was Al introducing himself and explaining the new endeavor Balanced Body was taking with education and Pilates teacher training. I already had a strong relationship with Balanced Body, they manufactured all the equipment in my studio, and so I did not hesitate to get involved. Several years and many wonderful experiences with the company later, I got another phone call. This time, Al indicated that Balanced Body Education was growing and there was a need for someone to support Nora St. John, also a Director of the department. As the primary teacher of teachers for Balanced Body and a curriculum development goddess herself, this opportunity was intriguing. My son was graduating from high-school and my daughter was starting 4th grade and many of my long-time clients were transitioning as well. It seems natural to make a change. Within months, we packed up our home and moved from New York to Sacramento, California for the opportunity to work for Balanced Body and although we miss excellent New York Pizza, have not looked back.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Let me look at this in two parts. First, with Balanced Body. There is another reason I wanted to work here, beyond Nora and Al, and that is the owner, Ken Endelman. From my very first days here he let it be known that he valued education as an integral part of the Pilates industry, not just of his business, but a value proposition for the whole community of instructors. He encouraged Nora and I to develop, innovate and create curriculum based on movement science research, best practices and practical applications. Never, were we pressured to sell anything, instead we were encouraged to grow in ourselves to help others to grow. In essence, this is where I started, empower myself with knowledge so that I can help empower others. With Balanced Body, this reach is global, in my studio it was local. Our reach and our desire is an audacious one…get more people to move, more people to feel better, more people to experience their bodies. Certainly, more people will also find Pilates, but beyond that, more people will be healthier for longer and life will be richer for it! Our goal, therefore, is so much larger than Pilates and fitness, it is getting people healthier so they can live a better life with movement as the key ingredient.

Personally, Balanced Body has supported the work I started before I came to work here. I started a not-for-profit when I was in NY which worked specifically with women newly diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Though the not-for-profit is no longer in existence in the way it was when I was in NY, today, my work lives on as a teacher training designed to help teachers, studio owners, and clinicians to understand the journey that is breast cancer, the client experiences from diagnosis through to return to normal life and how best to move through each moment. This training has now taught teachers all over the world and is continuing to grow.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Meditate and find your place — We get up and run and the day is full and non-stop. These are facts of modern life. Remember, I am a New Yorker at heart, business owner, practitioner and mom. My day is full and from the moment my eyes open to the moment they close, with every minute scheduled. For me, my meditation, and thus my creativity, comes in the quiet spaces that I create for myself. When I realized I could not find that in my home in the morning, no matter how early I get up (we are a multiple dog family, the minute my eyelids move the dogs jump to attention!) I knew I needed to find another way. I now make sure I can get up early enough to get outside, either for a short bike ride or a walk or even a drive in my car. When I cannot find that moment, I seek to find my place. What I mean by this is I find a space where I can let my mind quiet. It is my safe space. For me, right now, honestly, my car is my safe space. I have a spot I like to drive to. It is an open field filled with goats. On those particularly crazy mornings, I take a moment to watch the goats. Did you know there is much we can learn about ourselves by watching goats? I drink my coffee and just observe them in the field. I do not look at my phone, I just sit and allow whatever thoughts to surface come to the forefront. I try very hard not to judge them, prioritize them or make lists, I just watch the goats, listen to their sound and clear my head.

Set your intention — Simple but invaluable. Every day, once you have cleared you mind, set an intention. Not a to-do kind of intention, but a more global idea of who you want to be, what you want this day in your life to mean and how you want to show up for the people around you, be it at work or with family and friends. This will help you come forward before all the things you need to-do bombard you.

Get outside — Now that the mind has been centered, let’s start focusing on the body. I have a genuine concern that we are focusing on the wrong things in fitness. Hard has become synonymous with strong, young as good, thin as optimal. We need to start focusing on how we feel and in order to do this, we need to feel and experience sensations outside ourselves. We need to see the morning sun in the trees, smell the ground, feel its uneven surfaces and look around in all directions at the very nature that we are a part of. Get outside to move. When we are inside, movements are largely sagittal (think running on a treadmill), we are distracted from our experiences by video monitors, noisy machines and are in a temperature-regulated room. Does any of this scream natural to you? Get outside, feel yourself, feel the temperature and let your body acclimate, this is similar necessary for optimal functioning and the body’s ability to be responsive to its environment. Ride the hills as they naturally come and glide on the flat surfaces. And above all, look around!

Challenge yourself in unexpected ways — Do not do the same workout every day. I know there is value in consistency, but the body gets complacent. Shake it up by playing with duration, intensity and time. Change it up by adding a new experience, maybe if you usually max out during most workouts, try Yoga or Pilates for that matter or go for a long hike. Challenging your body with the unknown can for many mean to pull back and for others it might mean simply adding a minute or two of high intensity.

Move, move often and move well — Free yourself from the “no pain, no gain” mantra and understand that the key to our wellness is to move our bodies. Movement is the elixir which lubricates and mobilizes joints, supports our circulation, engages our nervous system, and helps us adapt. Of course, work out to your best ability, but also remember that the little things (the walk in the morning, the stretch before bed, the playing with the kids, or dogs, gardening) all engage your whole body in an event that brings happiness and joy. Fitness helps us feel better while doing these events for sure, so training is very important, but do not forget the greatest value in training, is to move in this world healthy, happy and free of constraints.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Move, move often and move well! Michael Pollen in his book, In Defense of Food states, eat food, not a lot and mostly plants. Simple and smart advice which goes a long way to reducing the anxiety around food for many. Exercise is the same as diet: we put so many expectations and weight it down with rules. It is much more simple…move! The more we move, the more we want to move, the more the body craves moving and before you know it your walk turns into a run, but figuratively and metaphorically.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Patience — take your time, all experiences add up! If you want to jump to the front of the line too quickly you may not see some of the most important vistas along the way

Wisdom is worth more than a simple tag line — This is the second part of patience and the benefit of it as well. We live in an instagrammy kind of world. The immediate gratification does have me a bit worried that content is often overshadowed by quick guides and ‘how to’ advice. Nothing, however, is more powerful than the confidence that comes from experiencing, the good as well as the not so good. In that sharing, we all grow and pass on our legacy.

Own your stuff, do not pretend to be something other than who you genuinely are — I do not have a Pilates body. I never had the typical, fitness physique and now at 55, let’s face, I never will. But my body, like every body, has its story. I own it, I value the lessons it has taught me and I use it to my advantage as my imperfections often make me the perfect messenger because I understand the daily struggles, I know how moving everyday keeps me pain free and I know the potential, both healing potential and fitness potential, that exists. I am also 55 and feeling better than I did when I took that first run all those years ago.

Success is a team effort — Our industry is full of independent cowboy trainers. Lots of guns firing and bucking horses really. True success, a successful gym, studio, clientele who returns time and again, trust and intellectual growth all come from learning, coordinating, supporting and trusting those around you. To build something that matters today and lasts tomorrow requires a dedicated, caring and often passionate team.

See your vision and create the live you see — I know first-hand how living the life others saw from me dulled my senses. See yourself and who you want to be, not what you see in the images on your phone. When you create your vision, step toward it, one small step at a time and remember, patience, wisdom, and success follow.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Sustainability. We are in the fitness and wellness field, and sustainability of our planet means healthier bodies, minds and spirits. Sustainability of our bodies, treating ourselves well also means healthier bodies, minds and spirits. We are not simply a part of the world around us and nature, we are nature, and when we respect our world, we will also have greater respect for ourselves.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

The usual…Facebook, Instagram, BB.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!