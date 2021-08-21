Dr. Ivan Zak: “Make sure it’s not only your equipment which is decent”

Make sure it’s not only your equipment which is decent — make sure the guest also has good equipment, especially if they’re tuning in remotely. Here’s a story — we recorded one podcast with our guest who was home and his internet was unstable. It was a nightmare and we had to keep recording.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ivan Zak.

Dr. Ivan Zak is a veterinarian, an entrepreneur and a passionate advocate for the well-being of veterinary professionals. 12 years as an emergency vet inspired Ivan to create Smart Flow, a first-in-the-industry workflow optimization system, later acquired by Fortune 500 company IDEXX. In 2019, Ivan founded Veterinary Integration Solutions, an executive consulting firm where he helped veterinary groups systematize acquisition, integration and improvement of practices with special attention to burnout prevention. Along the way, Ivan obtained an MBA degree in International Healthcare Management with a thesis “Implementation of lean thinking to improve the employee experience.” Pursuing his goal to make a sizable impact on the veterinary profession, Dr. Zak took the lead in Galaxy Vets, a new veterinary healthcare system with burnout prevention as a strategic priority.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

I’ve always loved animals and had an interest in veterinary medicine. While my studies began in Ukraine, I eventually moved to Canada where I passed through vet school and received my qualifications. I focused on diagnostic imaging, using MRI and X-ray technology, which at the time was sorely needed across the veterinary domain. I then travelled to Russia to take up surgery, where I discovered there was a total lack of any serious diagnostic expertise.

In Russia, I actually established the first modern veterinary diagnostics laboratory in the country. This gave me plenty of industry experience and allowed me to experience the challenges of launching your own business first-hand. After this experience, I moved back to North America where I worked for over 12 years. After developing a software which we eventually sold to a Fortune 500 company, I realized I wanted to focus more on preventing burnout and exhaustion across the veterinary workforce.

After seeking professional help myself due to intense burnout, I discovered that countless other veterinary doctors were in similar situations. What the industry needed was a revolution that prioritized the well being of the veterinary doctors and professionals who treat our animals. These days, we’re helping veterinarians everywhere deal with burnout and exhaustion.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting? Perhaps an anecdote from a guest, a funny topic you covered, an unexpected technical error, or something you didn’t think would be part of podcasting that you enjoy?

In our early days, we had one of our best guests. He was great for the program, the exact kind of person our audience wanted….and we didn’t press the record button!

So I made a great podcast without recording it — and we were afraid to tell this to the guest, because they were hard to get on the show, being in such high demand. We eventually came clean and luckily managed to re-record it. It’s important to click the record button!

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Well, I’ve already shared our biggest mistake, so let me share a lesson I’ve learned over the years: no matter how busy you are, always do your homework.

Imagine you’re co-hosting a podcast and you begin to record after a busy day of meetings, and you’re not familiar with the guest of that episode. That can be very awkward.

We have many guests lined up, sometimes my friends, sometimes the friends of my co-host, or other people from the industry, and it’s hard to keep track of them all after a hectic day of Zoom calls with different people. You can look silly if you jump in without knowing who the guest is, so do your research!

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I co-host two podcasts. The first one, Veterinary Innovation Podcast, we started approximately two years ago. We have about 110 episodes available to listeners. The second one is more specific to the corporate world in veterinary business, it’s called Consolidate That!. We started it in December 2020 and issue one episode per week. Sometimes we do bonus episodes — for example, take interviews with industry experts at conferences, or publish audio versions of our webinars. We released 40 episodes so far.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

The main message we want to impart is “come back and listen to the next episode.” We want our listeners to keep coming back. We want people to think “oh, this podcast is cool!”

Everyone is podcasting these days — you have to be competitive if you want to succeed. That means keeping your listeners engaged. You want to be consistent, too, so that the listener knows what to expect and is interested in the next guest.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

You have to be consistent with the length of your episodes and when you release new content. Few people have forty minutes or an hour — we keep to a consistent schedule of twenty minute episodes.

Promise your listeners that your episodes will consistently be the same length, and your podcast will become their habit. If they have a 20 minute drive to work, they know they can get a coffee on the way and listen to your podcast. If you want to become someone’s habit, you have to have solid habits yourself.

If you’re talking about serious topics or grave issues, you need to intermix some friendly banter to keep things light. Pepper in the humor. Otherwise, people are waiting for a punchline that doesn’t come. Our podcast is known for me making jokes about my co-hosts, Shawn Wilkie or Ryan Leech, depending on the podcast, and I think there’s an expectation of something funny.

You also need some authority so that people listen to you. They have to recognize you as a leader with something valuable to say. As you gain momentum and accrue listeners, it’s more important to be consistent and disciplined about the cadence of your voice and the routine of your podcast.

Make sure your episodes are released on the same schedule, with the same length, in the same format, discussing similar topics. I think in the early stage it’s important to be unique when it comes to your content, but as you gain momentum it’s less about how unique your content is and more about how consistent you are overall.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

I spend so much time talking about burnout, and honestly, I don’t think you can burn out making podcasts unless your life depends on it, like sixty a week, and you’re a producer.

Ideally, you should have a team that helps you if your budget can afford it. Otherwise, surround yourself with technology to help you. That way you won’t get overwhelmed by the workload.

When it comes to maintaining consistency… Never compromise on your cadence.There’s absolutely no reason to miss your deadlines. If you promise one episode a week you have to release it weekly.

We have listeners who wait for our episodes every Wednesday — this is their routine — and we can’t let them down. If you’re all over the place you’ll lose people’s attention. It’s non-negotiable.

Whether you’re on vacation or in the car, it doesn’t matter where you are, you have to be consistent when you release. You should always have one or two episodes in your back pocket which are ready to go if you have to miss a week or two for any reason. A stash of content ensures you don’t miss the deadline.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

Our background is in the veterinary domain. We focused on innovation in that domain. You need to pick a topic that would be endless in terms of the content you can produce.

You need to structure your podcast so that it propels itself with new content. We picked a niche — innovators within the veterinary domain for the Veterinary Innovation Podcast, and business and thought leadership for Consolidate That! . There’s tons of companies and great leaders that need exposure, who are looking for us rather than the other way around. Thus, we always have something to talk about — they bring the content to us!

We have many people reaching out to us asking if they can air the episode. We don’t monetize our podcast — it’s sort of a collateral marketing move for us and our guests. This allows guests to turn our podcast into their marketing — we get their content, they get exposure, it’s a win win.

Our podcast is great for startups — it’s literally free advertising. At the end of each episode, we ask the guests two important questions: what book, podcast, ted-talk, or other form of media do you recommend that others consume? The second question we ask at the end is who else would they recommend from the industry to be a guest in the future.

This creates a perpetual model of content where we always have a recommendation on where to go next. Something like that means you don’t struggle to produce content.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

You know, I’m ashamed to admit it, but I don’t really listen to other podcasts! I’m so busy that the time I dedicate to other podcasts means I can’t get the results I want on my own. Nevertheless, I would say that Tim Ferriss is very interesting.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

It’s important to use the same introduction every time. Have the same agenda most times and maintain a consistent structure. In the end, we ask the same questions to kick off the next episode. We’re booked 3–4 months ahead with guests, so keep track of your scheduling.

The sound quality is also critically important. Getting the right equipment is very important — it’s pleasant to listen to good quality sound. Respect the listener. Nobody wants to hear static or low-quality audio.

Make sure you’re in the right mindset before you begin recording. These days, we’re all at home now and doing Zoom calls back to back to back, and then we jump into a podcast….I need some time to get up, get a coffee, stretch, get into the mindset to avoid crashing and burning.

Make sure that you and the co-host are on the same page and prepared with notes. Having a great team is also extremely valuable, as all we do is show up once a week — one hour of time for me — and an incredible team in the background handles much of the other work. We have a producer, a website maintenance professional, and a social media specialist.

In your early stage, it’s hard to recruit a team, especially with a limited budget. Making space for your podcast inside of your marketing budget is thus really important.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Assemble a team. You want to have some competent people to help you. Ensure your team knows what it’s doing on promotion, on guest recruitment, on sound production, etc. Not having a team will consume you! If this isn’t your primary line of business it will be difficult to do. We started out with a team and then we tried to switch to an outsourced company that does podcasting services, but it wasn’t the right fit for us. Our long-term producer, even though he moved on and found a new job, continued to help us as he had such a great rhythm with us.

There are services out there which you can hire to help you with this. Have a target audience in mind. With any product or service, it’s not for anybody — it’s for a specific target audience. It happens with entrepreneurs and podcasters alike. You can’t make podcasts for everyone.

Our listeners are veterinarians interested in innovation within the industry. It’s people in the industry who want to learn about new products, or investors who want to learn about what the next big thing is. These listeners have personas — you need to think about what personas you’re addressing, which leads to the content language and the guest type of your podcast. Make sure it’s not only your equipment which is decent — make sure the guest also has good equipment, especially if they’re tuning in remotely. Here’s a story — we recorded one podcast with our guest who was home and his internet was unstable. It was a nightmare and we had to keep recording.

It’s the same thing with the sound quality — their audio was echoing and they didn’t have good speakers. Preparing guests with mild recommendations of what they should have ready is very important. Many early episodes we struggled with sound and the internet on the side of the guests. Make sure you allocate an appropriate budget to the podcast. Starting a podcast is labour intensive. Also, the budget here isn’t necessarily monetary but also a time budget. You’re not just recording someone speaking and then posting it — there’s editing, there’s marketing, there’s all these things you need to account for that take up large chunks of time.

We knew about this and started with a marketing approach — we knew that if we were doing this podcast, we would dedicate a certain amount of dollars and time so it would take off. You absolutely have to have fun. If you’re not enjoying what you’re doing, it will be transparent to the listeners.

You can hear when either the hosts or the guests aren’t up to speed. If something happened at work or in their personal lives, you can hear it in their voice. Make sure you’re having a good time or reschedule or cancel.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

I think that goes back to personas. You want to make sure you understand the personas of your listeners. Like in any marketing material, you need to understand what the customers are buying. In our case, customers are listeners and are buying with their time — a non-replaceable resource. You’re selling to them the idea of cutting minutes out of their day to pay attention to you. Respect them and understand your audience — what do they want to hear? Who do they trust? Make sure you have dos and don’ts when it comes to recruiting guests. Follow the data — collect statistics about your results, the amount of downloads, listeners, and length of listening time. If people are dropping off after a guest, make sure you learn from that and implement changes. Patience is key! One podcast that we host took a while to take off. Also, assess the size of your audience. For example, Consolidate That! is geared toward a very specific executive audience — that’s not a large group of people. You need to understand the total addressable market of how many listeners you want to attract. Like any marketing venture, look for them and then solicit feedback. We took off pretty quickly with one of our podcasts — we were lucky — maybe it was our pre-COVID timing. As COVID started people started listening more. Definitely use common marketing sense to grow. You have to turn off your mind when you’re podcasting. That’s important. Focus too much and you’ll become a nervous wreck and follow a script that doesn’t work. Be yourself, calm down, and make sure that in post production you remove all the likes and hums and extra sound that’s not needed. There’s exceptional software that helps you edit and remove sounds in bulk. If you hum or um too much or say “like” or “you know” too much it’s bad. Carefully articulate. Learn how to read unfamiliar text off the screen without messing up. That’s a skill I’ve recently developed — reading unknown text off the screen, especially when it’s bios of people. You need to quickly jump in without messing up — practicing reading unfamiliar texts to succeed. You can even do it in front of a mirror. All of the above! When there’s a product market fit for your podcast you know people will listen to it, talk about it, and recommend it to others. Expand your social network through podcasting. We use podcasts a lot to solicit new customers and new vendors that we communicate with. It’s a great tool to reach out and talk to people. You can email someone and say “hey, we have a podcast and you’d be a wonderful guest.” People love to be praised. We actually don’t monetize. But when it comes to delivering value, we definitely have some tips.

You can gain value from increased web traffic or industry recognition, for instance. My co-host Shawn was able to reach out to a significant amount of people and basically invite them on the podcast and radically improve our network. Inviting people to the podcast is great for lead engagement. By praising people and interviewing them you bring them into your network.

Podcasting is a great tool for lead generation. For me, this podcast provided more of a thought-leadership position for myself when it comes to burnout in the veterinary domain and general business methodologies. It works through repeatedly discussing these topics as a thought leader. Even though we had conversations not directly related to what we do professionally, it still creates situations where we go to a conference and people recognize you. It kicks off the conversation.

There’s tons of value to be derived. You need to think through the entire value chain — value isn’t “I did this and money appeared.” It could be “I did this, it introduced me to XYZ, thereby enhancing my reputation and producing new leads and business growth.” Making money with podcasts is actually quite difficult. So many are free it’s hard to do it. In my opinion, when you listen and hear a bunch of advertising it just leaves a bad taste.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

I use a Yeti microphone. I like having a boom to have the mic in front of me. You need to get close to the mic and have a screen in front of it to read from. Having a simple 40 dollars cage around the mic to help with sound absorption is great.

Have a good set of earphones too. You want good earphones and microphones. When it comes to brands, try to go on the higher end if you’re serious about it — pay more money for better equipment. Don’t be afraid to go through products if you don’t like them, and read reviews carefully before you buy.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I hope that I’m doing that already — that’s the goal! I want to create a burnout free profession. Veterinary medicine is known for a high risk of suicides and heavy burnout. We need to change that — I want to become a thought leader on burnout prevention in our domain and lower those statistical rates which are harming veterinary professionals. I’m hoping to achieve this with Galaxy Vets, a new veterinary healthcare system I’m leading.

How can our readers follow you online?

LinkedIn is probably the most effective method of following me:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-ivan-zak/

You can also check out our websites:

https://vetintegrations.com/ is where we host our podcast focused on the veterinary business.

https://veterinaryinnovationpodcast.com/ is where we host our podcast on innovation.

Galaxy Vets website: https://galaxyvets.com/

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.

Thanks for having me!