Amanda Sternquist of HGS Digital: “Hashtags!”

As a part of our series about How To Leverage Instagram To Grow Your Business, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amanda Sternquist, Global Head, Digital Engagement Practice, HGS Digital. As the global head of her digital engagement practice, Amanda helps several of the world’s largest brands around the world create and execute world-class digital customer engagement programs. Her goal is to understand your business’s needs and challenges and to develop creative solutions to make you not only stand out in your market but generate more revenue and exceed more KPIs than ever before.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

A long, long time ago (back in 2002) I started doing freelance graphic design work for various real estate and mortgage clients which led me to investigate “what else” I could do for my clients to add more value. That’s when I discovered the world of social media and digital advertising. From there, I grew my client base nationally and offered internet-based marketing and advertising support on a freelance basis. This morphed into several consulting opportunities for streamlining business processes, which while not directly relevant to social media, allowed me to learn critical skills which help me in my role today. That role is to help brands create strategies and processes around digital engagement through not only social channels, but any CX channel.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

In 2019, I was nominated for and subsequently won a Stevie Award for international Businesswoman of the Year. What really drove that nomination (and win) was my passion for creating something special for our clients. Some of the world’s top brands are in our portfolio, and I am directly responsible for a large portion of winning those clients and maintaining their satisfaction and trust.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When the ability to rank a company through PPC advertising first started, it was both exciting and unknown to many. It took a bit of finesse to learn how to manage a budget based on presumed clicks early on. I learned this through trial and a one-time very costly error.

Ok. Let’s now move to the main focus of our discussion. For the benefit of our readers, can you explain why you are an authority about Social Media Marketing?

My career with HGS has allowed me to gain exposure to some of the world’s largest and most interesting brands. I’ve traveled to multiple countries and learned from businesses around the globe how they perceive social media from both a marketing and customer experience perspective. For 19 years I have truly loved social media’s ability to connect individuals near and far. Now, I’m able to learn from the best, build amazing teams that add an incredible array of social media perspectives and insights, and continue to research trends and opportunities that keep our clients at the forefront of their industries.

Which social media platform have you found to be most effective to use to increase business revenues? Can you share a story from your experience?

It’s all about perspective and how your company earns revenue. For some, it’s about exposure and targeted advertising through platforms like Facebook. For others, it’s direct interaction opportunities on platforms like twitter. Instagram offers a much more organic approach to reaching rev gen opportunities. For example, you can find individuals talking about nearly anything you’re targeting on twitter. As a brand, you can take the opportunity to jump into that conversation in a fun and playful way in order to make a sale or acquire a new customer.

Let’s talk about Instagram specifically, now. Can you share five ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

Hashtags! No longer do you have to follow a specific account for limited information. By using the right kind of hashtags, the organic growth potential is even bigger than traditional channels. Users follow themes and keywords (hashtags) of things they are interested in. Never create a post without them, you’ll miss out on a huge potential audience. Visuals. Today’s audiences are excited about visual content. Reels and photos often times can tell more of a story and evoke more emotion than words alone. Instagram’s foundation is visual content, so make sure your content is authentic, engaging, and speaks to your brand’s products or services. Stories & Linkin.bio. Stories give you the ability to share thoughtful, time-sensitive content without flooding the “feeds” of your followers. Stories provide brands the ability to create interactive sales content as well as keep their fans and followers informed of special content and initiatives. By using the swipe up feature, users have the ability to quickly learn more, shop, or navigate to your website. Similarly, the Linkin.bio feature drives additional traffic to your website and encourages a deeper level of interaction with your brand. Ads. With the connection to Facebook, you are able to target more audiences and generate more actionable engagement on your content. Insights. Insights on your business content will allow you to get a clearer picture of who is interacting with your content, why they are interacting, and how they are interacting. Those insights give you the ability to track your actions and get a bigger picture of what’s working and what needs adjustment.

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Because Instagram is very visual, you have the ability to drive interactions around issues that truly matter to you, like charities and nonprofit organizations. This gives the opportunity to share the same type of content that would previously have been featured in commercials. Due to more streaming services being commercial-free, we miss out on those opportunities. I would love to see a way for 500 million daily active users (DAU) to share donations and stories for things that matter here at home, like hunger, domestic violence, substance abuse, mental health, and veterans’ services. What if there was a way, — similar to Facebook stars — that we could empower those services with a couple clicks of a button? Imagine the impact it could have if just 1% of those DAU clicked to share!

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Ellen Degeneres. I have followed Ellen since I was a little girl. I’ve always been a fan of her courage, philanthropy, and perseverance to make this world a better place. She is a master of digital entertainment, a household name, and a leader for so many wonderful causes. I also had the opportunity to moderate one of her product launches a few years ago which was so much fun!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!