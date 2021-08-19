B Lansky: “Don’t listen to anyone’s opinion of your sound”

Don’t listen to anyone’s opinion of your sound. Develop your artistry the way you believe It needs to be depicted in an accurate and genuine light.

A true New York native, B. Lansky, made his debut into the city in 1988. He was born in Manhattan and raised on Long Island before moving back to Manhattan at the age of 20. While working at Zoo Studios in the South Bronx, Lansky developed a love and appreciation for the music industry. B had a passion for songwriting since the age of 13, so by the time he began recording music he had plenty to say. The influence of Zoo Studios aided the booming of his career, landing him collaborations with artists such as Vado, Hell Rell, Elephant Man, and Zoey Dollaz- just to name a few. B. Lansky’s first studio album was officially released on August 29, 2019 under the title of “The Round Table”. He subsequently recorded and released countless singles and videos, further heightening his career. In February of 2020, Lansky released his second album titled “Look What You Did”, solidifying his place in the music industry. Starting the summer off right, in June of 2021 Lansky released his third album titled “Blessings and Curses”. All three Albums are streaming on all major platforms. He is currently working tirelessly to create more art for everyone to experience…. Get in tune and expect great things, because he absolutely will never disappoint.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/69deb43bf23077b8bb956986b2f1a1e2

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a Jewish household on Long Island and at the age of 13 my parents split. My brother, mother and I began to move around a lot for my adolescent years and I changed high schools sophomore year. I began writing music to deal with the pain of feeling lonely and abandoned around this time in my life. I was a troubled and wild kid that got in more trouble than I necessarily needed to so I had to teach myself how to cope with moving home to home throughout my adolescent years and young adulthood.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I dropped out of college at 20 and moved back to NYC. All I could think about was music, even though my family did not approve, so I began working at a studio in the south Bronx named the Zoo Studios.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Not yet. Just know that this journey has had its extreme highs and even more extreme lows but that’s what’s going to eventually put me in a position of power. The pure will always win in the end because everything comes to the light. You can’t keep a good man down forever.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I went through too many hoops and took too many lumps at the beginning with dealing with feature issues, attorney problems, trusting the wrong friends, paying for things that didn’t end up monetizing for me, etc. I think if an artist doesn’t go through these types of battles he can never truly win the war and get to where he needs to go.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just put out an 11 song album titled ‘Blessings and Curses’ and I have a surprise music video that is only days away from its release.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

People need to be made aware that we as artists all share similar experiences and personality traits but all of our music is different. Regardless of pitch, cadence, rhythm, flow, etc. you can never truly compare 2 artists because we are all equally diverse and unique. That is what makes this industry so special. In film and television we are at a point where no one knows what to believe and we are all divided about what’s real and what’s not. I believe I paint a very accurate picture of what is really going on behind closed doors and I plan to elaborate on my knowledge of the world in my new and future music.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Trust God Trust your journey Don’t Trust anyone (besides God) Don’t listen to anyone’s opinion of your sound. Develop your artistry the way you believe It needs to be depicted in an accurate and genuine light. Eat and sleep as healthy as possible because there are a lot of late nights and unhealthy habits that can easily be picked up along your journey.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Work smarter not harder. Go slow and Learn about yourself everyday. Time and age are irrelevant when it comes to your process. Practice your craft everyday. Enjoy the journey. Be humble. Stay down til you are up. Create from the heart and not simply just to impress A&Rs, label execs, etc. Don’t worry about the money. It will come when you are ready.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

When the power of love overcomes the love for power the world will know peace. We’re not here to accumulate power and ego. We are here to love and be loved. This is the Most important idea I live my life by.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Vado has helped me a tremendous amount by sharing his knowledge of the industry with me and doing countless favors for me always with good intentions. Not too many celebrities in this game will give you the time of day or even pick the phone up for you until you are of status and that was never the case with Vado. True stand up guy that instilled the faith in me that good people do exist in this industry.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Are you living or you existing? Gotta be persistent can’t be resistant.” You get one chance at this so live and do what makes you happy. I’d rather go through life doing what I know I was meant to do and help change at least 1 persons perspective of life in a positive way than go through life never finding the love and peace that was meant for me because I never took the initiative to step in and become myself.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Drake or Jay Z

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: B_Lansky

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!