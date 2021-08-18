“You have to care more”, With Douglas Brown and Brynn Gibbs of Consumer Fusion

You have to care more. When your customers/ clients see this, it will earn their business. Instead of solely being software, we incorporate the human element into our service. Our clients appreciate and need the strategy and support.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brynn Gibbs.

Brynn Gibbs, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Fusion, founded Consumer Fusion in 2013 after helping close family friends with fake negative review removal for their businesses. From that, Consumer Fusion grew into a leader in removing fake and illegitimate negative reviews. Consumer Fusion is an All-in-One reputation management solution specializing in removing inappropriate negative reviews and photos on over 60 online review sites. Gibbs and her organization are firmly committed to their mission of striving to keep reviews honest by providing business owners with the tools they need to take control of their online reputation. They have removed over 60,000 illegitimate & fake negative reviews.

As CEO, Gibbs is involved with guiding business development, networking relationships, and supporting sales, project management, staffing, and partnerships. Through her leadership, Consumer Fusion has been awarded one of the top INC 5000 and The Startup Weekly Software Companies to Watch 2021.

Gibbs developed her interest in Reputation Management due to being a victim of cyberbullying as a teenager and saw first-hand the impact of fake & defamatory negative content online and the harm it causes. From her experience, she learned how to remove inappropriate content. Seven years later, she proceeded to help a close family friend’s business that was bombarded with fake negative reviews from an ex-employee, and Consumer Fusion took off from there.

Gibbs holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from California State University, Fresno.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a teenager, I was a victim of cyberbullying. It was back in the dial-up AOL days, but I had to learn how to report fake inappropriate content that was posted online about me. Flash forward seven years, my then father-in-law, a now retired dentist, was attacked online by an ex-employee whom his office manager had terminated. This ex-employee and her family & friends all spammed his dental office online with fake reviews. This was when Google reviews and Yelp reviews were just becoming popular, and I offered to help him clean it up. A fellow local attorney was also in need of assistance from a similar circumstance but with a competitor. I helped the attorney clean up his situation, and our service of helping businesses protect their online presence snowballed from there.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I see crazy things daily in this industry. Helping brands and businesses protect their online presence from trolls is endless. One of the craziest things I have seen was someone trying to get a free pizza by claiming the brand delivered a pizza with pubic hairs on it as well as an inappropriate drawing on top of the pizza. The entire instance was falsified but had a severely negative impact on their social pages and review sites. Fortunately, we were able to clean it up for the brand, but this is one example of many interesting things we see online.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was paying 7x what I should have been to a vendor. When I found out the fair market value for their services, I could only blame myself. Shop around and ask questions!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

There have been thousands of hurdles over the years, and there were definitely times that giving up came to mind, but ultimately, I love what I do, which has driven me to keep going. Additionally, my team and I have helped thousands of businesses maintain a positive online reputation which is their livelihood. It feels good knowing what we do makes a difference for so many businesses and people.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My executive team — they are my work family and share the same passion as me when it comes to the results we provide our clients.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?”

If it were easy, everyone would be doing it.” I tell myself this anytime something feels challenging or if I feel overwhelmed. It always drives me to push harder and not give up!

What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

Consumer Fusion helps businesses that are unfairly victimized by inappropriate/ illegitimate negative online reviews. 80% of people say a negative review has deterred them from choosing a business, and when the reviews are fake, this unfairly affects businesses.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We care more! We work tirelessly and relentlessly to clean things up for our clients. Our record is removing an illegitimate Google review on our 28th dispute attempt. We do not give up because we know how important a business’s online reputation is.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, we will be incorporating AI later this summer to help predict the likelihood of an online review being able to be removed based on violating guidelines.

Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I have definitely seen major improvement over the last decade. I think social media is a big reason why we have seen so much progress here as well because women are coming together to empower women. With social media, there are groups that help raise other women in tech up rather than keeping it so closed off. Nowadays, there is so much tech when it comes to operating a business, from POS Systems, websites, lead generation, social media, apps, IT and security… Business owners are wrapped up in tech in almost all facets of their operations.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

While there has been a large improvement, I think the biggest challenge that women in tech face is breaking the barrier into the c-suite. It is great to hire women in entry-level roles, but those women also need to be promoted and allowed to grow and be role models for other younger women in tech. As women rise up in the ranks, they tend to see fewer women representation. C-Suite executives need to be cognizant of the various people they surround themselves with and actively understand the importance of diverse voices and promoting based on achievement.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill? From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

Evolve, bring in something new that sparks their passion again or find a way to make what you are currently doing better. An entrepreneur thrives off of challenges, and sometimes a fire needs to be lit to take them to the next level.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

We want to work with good businesses who care to be great and to have their online reviews reflect that. We have had less than scrupulous business owners reach out over the years looking for a quick fix at improving their online reputation, but that is not our ideal client. We prefer to work with honest, hardworking business owners over the lifetime of their business, ones who use our review generation tools to improve their online reputation while we help them clean up unfair reviews they were victimized with. Many times, people assume we work with one- and two-star rated businesses, but on average, our clients have an average Google rating of 4.4 stars.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Consistently ask your clients for reviews/feedback. Promptly respond to your online reviews and social media engagement. Ask questions… the internet is always evolving, and there is always something new to learn, and possibly incorporate into your business. 4. Pay attention to what your competitors are doing

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

We are a SaaS model, so client retention is our livelihood. Each client has a dedicated account manager that strategizes how to get their business the best online presence possible. Client communication is crucial. Our clients know we care and that we are there for them. This makes a huge difference in our retention rate. We are not just software.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Technology evolves quickly, don’t get comfortable because you will always be changing and developing new things. New sites and social platforms become popular, and older ones can fade over time. Expect bugs- everyone has them. Have a plan laid out in the event that you have an internal issue and have a game plan for how you and your team will handle this type of situation. Part of your development budget should be maintenance and preventing any bugs/crashes. Technology never sleeps, be sure to find a balanced work/home life because it can feel like it’s 24/7 at times. Clients ping us in the middle of the night with issues. You have to care more. When your customers/ clients see this, it will earn their business. Instead of solely being software, we incorporate the human element into our service. Our clients appreciate and need the strategy and support. Things hardly ever go exactly as planned. A dev item may end up costing more or taking longer to develop. While developing new features for our platform, I have had to halt work and shift the dev’s team’s focus to other line items usually based on things out of our control, like Google or Facebook updating their APIs.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

For people to be kind to one another. So much good can come out of just being kind!

Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Whitney Wolfe Herd — founder of Bumble. After her unfortunate experience with Tinder, she took it upon herself to create her own app and crushed it! She held her baby in her arms while she rang the bell the day her company went public, making history as the youngest female to take a company public. She is an inspiration to so many women, especially young women in tech, female entrepreneurs and working moms.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!