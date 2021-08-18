“It will take a lot of legwork”, With Douglas Brown and Mo Lishomwa of 2y3x

As a consultant for 2Y3X, I am running a book of business and am responsible for myself. This requires diligence on my part and am I up to the challenge.

As a part of my series called “Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started My Consulting Business,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Mo Lishomwa.

Mwangala ”Mo” Lishomwa is a business advisor and consultant for the 2Y3X program, a two-year global growth accelerator for companies that have plateaued and are ready and determined to scale up. Mo’s digital career spans more than 20 years, and encompasses product development, marketing, and digital business transformation. She has held leadership positions at companies including Finastra, Publicis Sapient, Yahoo!, BBC, Adidas, Ketchum, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Adobe.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My consulting career began after 20+ years of working primarily within the digital and transformation space for several brands at various companies. I’ve worked with many different types of companies and gained the skills to work with any company using the 2Y3X structure. The program can be easily articulated to clients and be an extremely successful framework, which is what led me to be a consultant in the way I am now.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I worked with a company that came to 2Y3X at the beginning of the pandemic. They had all the constraints most companies had, including uncertainty and lost revenue, especially since they were a digital commerce start-up with a limited customer base. I was able to help the founder reposition his thoughts and, for the first time, see the opportunity of being digital during the pandemic as a positive. He learned how we could work with him to build his business proposition using a structured framework. We did a quick strategy map to determine his goals and necessary tactics to deliver them. At the end of three months, we evaluated his business again, saw that he had the clarity he needed and was actually in a good position to move forward. He was ready to raise the capital to advance the company. By the end of the pandemic’s peak, he had built a customer base with elderly people who couldn’t get out of the house for his delivery partnership with local, smaller stores. I was able to help him reframe his entire business and grow it during the pandemic in a way that was ethical, green, and with a new worldview. Without the 2Y3X program, he wouldn’t have thought it through in the way that we taught him. We gave him the ammunition and enabled him to do it all on his own. He has since had three rounds of financing and raised over £500,000.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would not be successfully operating in the consulting space without Felix Velarde who owns and set up the 2Y3X program. I have known Felix for 20 years and he’s given me great business advice along with life advice. He has advised me on finding the right journey for me although he probably doesn’t see himself as my mentor, his insights have had a significant impact on my career and decisions made over the years. He helped me deconstruct my life to find out what was important. We looked at my career and he asked me to consider whether it was the right place for me or if I was giving up too much of what I enjoyed in life. He helped me realize that I had balanced my life against my work. And that’s something I’ve continued to take with me wherever I go. Felix has been a pioneer in the digital marketing space and then was able to take everything he learned in building and successfully selling several businesses and turn that expertise into the 2Y3X program. When I saw how effective the program could be I wanted to be part of the organization.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote?” Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life lesson quote is “politics is what people think of you.” To me, this means “don’t take things too personally.” You must ask yourself, “How important is this person’s opinion?” because both in work and personal situations, people say all sorts of things and in the end, you need to make decisions for yourself based on the confidence you have in yourself. I had my “politics is what people think about you” lesson when working with a global media and internet company that lived and breathed “100 percent transparency.” I was a producer on one of the online areas covering “classifieds,” which was making good money for the company. I felt the platform was illogical and did not provide a great customer experience and if we changed it, it would earn us more money because it would be easier for the readers and customers. I was strong enough to stand by my beliefs and lucky enough to work at a company where questioning outcomes was an intentional part of the culture. I wrote a detailed business case complete with test results as to why I thought breaking the one area into three would offer a better customer experience. There was strong opposition from some executives while another generously introduced me to the politics quote and helped me realize I was ready to move forward regardless of the outcome.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

2Y3X is a business accelerator. Our two-year program is designed around a simple, practical framework that uses proven scientific principles to drive a business team toward ambitious goals. Systems and processes that powered a business to where it is now no longer propel the business forward. The existing processes become increasingly efficient and change more difficult. And because nobody likes to disturb a system that has worked so far, inertia sets in, and despite the efficiency, you stop making progress. To escape the impasse caused by the plateau and move forward requires a transformation. New processes must be designed and implemented enthusiastically without resistance. The client’s team will start doing the right things in the right order and become incredibly productive. Customer retention and broader staff engagement will improve. Most of all, the company’s leadership will often find that strategic initiatives undertaken during the 2Y3X program have a lasting impact.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our organization is unique because we all share the same values. Everything we do is according to our core values of honor and empathy. We act honestly and with respect for our clients and each other. The team went through the same exercise we take our clients through to find out their value proposition which essentially is their values as an organization. We found that we all share these common values as individuals, which makes it easy for us to share ideas and debate issues from a place of respect. At the end of the day, we all are there for the same purpose and it’s been a real pleasure to work within this company.

When you first started the business, what drove you, what was your primary motivation?

I was and continue to be driven by enjoyment for giving back. Based on the experience I’ve had, I’ve been able to support and help other companies and entrepreneurs navigate the business world and arrive at good results. I also enjoy the freedom I have to work with companies and to have more control over my professional life, especially going into this pandemic. I am working with great companies and building with them. As a consultant, you can work your life around your job as opposed to your job running your life, which is where I honestly think I used to be at one point in my life.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

It is the same. It’s helping companies and being able to have that level of freedom.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

Whether it is via email outreach or in person, choosing a subject matter that’s of interest to customers is an effective method. Another one that is simple to do is when I meet CEOs informally, we talk on a very high level about their business and I do a very high-level sketch of the 2Y3X methodology. I can map out their business in five key areas, which most businesses follow, and start to talk them through that without going into great depth. And that tends to be where you get those “A-ha,” moments from them when they say, “If I looked at my business in this structured way, these are little things I could do, rather than doing big tasks that take a year,” which is what you normally find. It’s that “A-ha,” moment of looking clearly at their business holistically, and so simply, which is what this program does, that leads them to the tipping point to want to know more.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

The 2Y3X program’s clarity and simplicity make it easy for the client to use. We don’t tell clients what to do specifically, we’re giving them the tools to look at their business differently and to succeed. We stay with them for three years across the program with regular check-ins. Unlike traditional consulting programs, we are not there constantly, we have updates with them to keep them honest and to support them as they grow and achieve measurable goals.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started My Consulting Business.” Please share a story or an example for each.

1 . It will be a pleasurable experience. I would have gone into consulting sooner if I’d known the amount of pleasure I’d get from working in this way. It is rewarding to see the tangible results businesses derive from working the 2Y3X program. The results are very tangible because you’re looking at a business holistically. For example, I have a client who has gone from having zero money to hiring people and building an organization within 11 months. It’s a very tangible thing and we can see what he’s accomplished. He’s brought on four more clients to distribute his product to, hired more full-time staff, as opposed to continuing to use gig economy workers, which meant he wasn’t able to scale in a way he needed to.

2. It will take a lot of legwork. As a consultant for 2Y3X, I am running a book of business and am responsible for myself. This requires diligence on my part and am I up to the challenge.

3. It will be an easy program to implement. When I worked in digital media, there was complexity in how we viewed things. Now, if the client follows the system, it is simple to gain a positive outcome once they develop their vision and end goal. I’m working with a client now that’s been around for 30 years and they’re reinventing themselves. We helped them dissect the company’s processes, streamline them, and recognize the star players who could help the company grow.

4. It will be a confidence-builder. The simplicity of the program provides both the client and me added confidence. I have recently been working with a large FinTech organization, owned by a venture capital company. Because I understand the 2Y3X program and can clearly articulate the vision, I have the confidence to go to leaders of a large FinTech company and help them look at their company differently and change the structure. It is great to hear someone say, “I’ve been doing this for nearly 30 years, and never thought to look at my business that simply.” And five years ago, I wouldn’t have looked at it that way either, I’d probably come in with a dossier of material to fix this massive company. Now I come in with a whiteboard. That’s the confidence that comes from knowing that you can help others to be successful.

5. It will be a scalable and speedy program. The 2Y3X moniker means 2 years 3 times the revenue and the program is designed for things to happen quickly as the organization increases its size, regardless of the starting point. The two years is a time of accelerated growth, broken down into smaller goals that can be achieved monthly or quarterly. I had previously worked on projects where we focused on one item for a year, which could be tiresome and frustrating. The 2Y3X program brings more immediate results that spur further success and move the client close to goals.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!