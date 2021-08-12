Surbhee Grover of Love Indus: “Don’t shortchange your product/ service offering”

Don’t shortchange your product/ service offering — not at the altar of speed, or fads or other factors. A lot of the business, especially in skincare/ wellness, is built on repeat and loyalty and it is a high-involvement category, a purchase that matters to people. It took almost five years of intense development and as many as 100 variants, before we were satisfied enough to reveal our products to the world. And we are still amazed at how discerning consumers are and how quickly they pick up on performance, various aspects of the packaging or nuances of the experience and it is the summation of all of that that drives their purchase and loyalty.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Surbhee Grover.

Surbhee Grover is the Founder of Love, Indus an opulent skincare brand that combines rare, regional riches from the Indian subcontinent with New York’s transformative tech. She started her career in personal care in India with industry leaders such as L’Oreal and Marico Industries before moving to New York and working with the global consulting firm Booz Allen, Hamilton (Booz & Co.) where she advised leading luxury and consumer companies across Asia, North America and Europe on growth and innovation — all of which is a tremendous source of learning in her entrepreneurial journey. An avid traveler, explorer, and rainbow chaser, she likes to capture moments and craft stories.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always been drawn to creation (and I define “creation” quite broadly). I’ve also realized that money and title are not my primary motivational drivers. As a result, I’ve often wandered off what might be the standard trajectory — at IIM Ahmedabad, where I went for my Masters, I was also involved in choreography and theatre. At NYU Stern School of Business, I traded some of the business credits to learn creative writing. As a global strategy consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton (Booz & Co), where I advised companies on growth and innovation, I once accumulated several weeks of vacation only to spend it doing a film-making course in London. When I look back, there was always a pattern, a consistent theme to what I was drawn towards — discovery, innovation and creation of something that gave me joy.

Around 2015, I was doing a lot of strategy work for luxury, retail and consumer clients and it struck me that while several concepts, ingredients and wellness practices from the Indian sub-continent had made their way into the daily life and lattes in the West, these barely scraped the surface of all the region had to offer, and that brands from that part of the world were woefully underrepresented in the aisles of beauty/ wellness retail. Thinking back, I believe I was staring at a café menu in Brooklyn that served turmeric lattes, when it struck me that I HAD to play a part in this movement… taking these rich, regional botanicals and practices that had yet to make their way outside their native regions, and make them unique, relevant and exceptional for today’s wellness consumers (the “how” for that would come later!). And that’s when the seeds of my latest entrepreneurial venture were sown.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My first job was with one of India’s leading CPG companies selling haircare products. I had fought my way onto the sales team at a time when the company didn’t have any saleswomen — it was not deemed safe as we were often on the road (a somewhat generous term for the dirt-track) after collecting cash from the mom & pop shops in far-flung rural areas. It was a foundational experience that taught me so much. We spent a lot of time traveling to villages selling our coconut oil based haircare products. Our consumers were often quite poor, so one of our best sellers was a one rupee (about 0.05 dollars) single-use packet and getting to understand their relationship with beauty, wellness and their emotional bond with products that made them feel good…was enlightening. (Many) years later, as a strategy consultant to multi-billion dollar luxury companies in the US and Europe, I was struck by how valuable that early part of my career was, and I constantly found myself leveraging insights gleaned back in the villages of India when dealing with luxury shoppers in the west. Having had experience across a range of geographies, wealth levels and cultures allowed me to make linkages and imagine new possibilities — and I never would have thought that selling a 0.05 dollars pack of coconut oil would help me craft a sales strategy for a champagne brand.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Ironically, what I personally define as the tipping point coincides with the time when I decided I would worry less about achieving certain “traditional” career trajectory and focus more on what I truly wanted to do. It was 2011, and I decided to leave a wonderful team and career path at Booz & Co. to begin my entrepreneurial journey and also devote part of my time to writing. A few things that were a learning for me, and might perhaps provide food for thought for others:

I decided not to have a safety net (sabbatical / part time etc.), and that propelled me to put everything I had into carving this new path. Sometimes committing to something new and uncertain requires truly severing old bonds The journey was anything but linear…and that was OK — I’d always stayed on the expected path up until that point and never truly allowed myself the luxury of exploring what/ who I could become. I found myself writing a film script, dabbling in photography, while also setting up a strategy consulting firm that was a full-time job. All of these aspects fulfilled me (in different ways) and I had to allow myself that exploration, that zig-zag, which allowed me to better understand what gave me joy. Sometimes (un)learning drives growth. While I was fortunate to have worked at some of the most recognized brands in CPG and in strategy consulting; entrepreneurship required that I do (a TON of) unlearning and relearning. Surrounding myself with people I could observe and learn new skills from was invaluable Challenging what’s comfortable — I was, and still am, an introvert. I had to consciously work on overcoming my natural tendencies, and it is a lifelong process. But it was worth the effort, and with the change, I saw increased opportunities to connect with clients and consumers. The power of perseverance was something I truly started to appreciate in this phase — Creating something is fun and exciting. Building and growing something is hard and involves perseverance, sweat and heartbreak. And it’s kinda unsexy — but you just have to put in the work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are SO many, but if I had to pick one, it would be my grandfather. He played a key role in many ways, all my life — and it’s something I hadn’t quite realized until recently. He had seen a lot in his life — having lost everything in the Partition (of India/ Pakistan in 1947) and having to start his life from scratch. He had immense strength (not once did we ever hear him complain — no matter what life threw at him, he took it in his stride and dealt with it with dignity). He valued learning immensely and never stopped studying. Although he had travelled little outside of India, he had an insatiable curiosity about the world — he wanted to know and learn everything — from cryptocurrency to politics in Timbuktu — and we grandkids could never keep up with him, his inquisitive questions, and his brilliance. Whenever I made the most critical decisions of my life, he always said something that would help clear the fog, and make me realize what really mattered. For these reasons, and many more, I will always be grateful to him.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

We spent the 4 years prior to launching Love, Indus in really understanding our customers and their key concerns. We also used the time to study the market in an effort to identify things we’d like to improve on and voids we could fill. The sum of all that led us to create products that address customer concerns that were slipping through the cracks while providing them with a heightened experience in the act of consumption.

With regards to the former, we created our three launch collections — Amrutini®, Freedom Of Expression and Velvet :08 — to address, respectively, (a) skin strength which we believe is the root cause of lines, wrinkles and loss of elasticity, (b) the fine lines around the lips, an area as fragile as under-the-eye but one that seems to attract far less attention from brands and product developers and © brightening skin while providing a potential alternative to mechanical processes for dealing with fine facial hair. If you look into it, you’ll find very few, if any, products purposefully created to address these specific concerns.

At the same time, we worked to create modern, innovative takes on ancient rituals, processes and ingredients. For example, out Amrutini® range is inspired by the ancient ritual of Shatha Dhautha Gritha (100 times washed ghee) in which ghee (clarified butter) is washed in a copper utensil to the accompaniment of ritual chanting. The copper works to break down the ghee particles to create a particularly fine moisturizer that is easier for the skin to assimilate.

Another product in this collection is our Amrutini Luminosity Dewdrops® — where we also include 4 copper-crusted silk cocoons — something that’s never before been seen in skincare. Cocoons have been used in Asia for centuries since their gentle exfoliating properties leave skin feeling soft, while also reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. However, crusting them with copper takes this ritual to the next-level as copper helps in smoothening the skin in numerous ways.

In a similar vein, our Velvet :08 mask contains Thanaka wood which has been used for millennia (but rarely in modern skincare) to brighten the face and slow the regrowth of unwanted/fine facial hair.

As for the experience, we focused on premium primary packaging (sustainable wherever possible) in triangular cartons. The secondary packaging is a nod to our heart-in-motion logo which is made of multiple triangles. It helps the product stand out at retail while each panel highlights the art, culture, ingredients and region that inspired the product. In addition, we worked with a highly regarded fragrance house to create bespoke bouquets for our products, each of which is made of up to 18 essential oils including tuberose, ylang ylang, bergamot, rose and several others.

Taken together, our highly efficacious, uncommon products, in their unique packaging and with their exclusive fragrance provide consumers with an experience rarely matched in modern skincare and have evoked highly positive reactions that we never tire of hearing.

Finally, we recently launched what we call our Strength Stories — where we shine a spotlight on a diverse set of folks, their stories on how they’ve overcome their struggles to create change & a sense of purpose. It’s our way of acknowledging/ having conversations around a variety of topics such as race or mental health — which is a key pillar of wellness. We tell stories that are pertinent, because now more than ever, we need to have open dialogue, positive stories and sources of inspiration.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

1. The evolving definition of, and broader “social permission” for, beauty — I think one of the most exciting developments is a social evolution where companies and ads do not get to define beauty standards. And as a society, we acknowledge that historical definitions have been narrow, and lacked inclusivity. We are still learning and I think the debate, pushing the boundaries of what’s “beautiful”, acknowledging that it’s also personal, and challenging gender-specific norms — all of this is a fundamental shift that expands and evolves the definition of beauty. To me, this is not just exciting, but something that was required.

2. The melding of beauty, wellness and consciousness — consumers, companies, communities acknowledge it’s about time we paid more attention to what we put on and into our bodies and where these ingredients came from, the well-being of workers/participants in the value chain, the impact on the environment…beauty is (and should be) more than skin-deep

3. Indie Beauty led innovations– many exciting innovations in beauty these days comes from emerging brands with great ideas and solutions. It’s never easy going up against the industry behemoths, but as they say, nothing worth doing ever is. Related, growing internationalization of the industry is helping address niches and needs that have been largely ignored, and bringing great ideas and innovation that benefits us all.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Three concerns I have about today’s beauty industry (and that’s not at all to say all brands and businesses do this, quite the contrary)

Actions & elements that feed insecurities — We’ve seen alarming stats on how consumption of social media and activities that create comparisons fuel insecurities and anxiety. The industry needs to work such that we are not pitching perfection or perpetuating unrealistic standards Unrealistic claims of a product, service or offering — Looking good and feeling good are intrinsically linked so pitching offerings to be the holy grail of youth/ beauty or making unsubstantiated claims only creates consumer disappointment and skepticism Excesses that adversely impact environments/ communities. There is not enough onus on brands and manufacturers today to be responsible in their choice of ingredients, partners, packaging etc.

Three ways to improve the industry:

Support a broader definition of beauty that is characterized by acceptance, inclusivity and authenticity. People are invested in looking and feeling good and that is both an opportunity and an obligation for companies/ brands to debate/ discuss/ learn & unlearn…to challenge existing definitions of beauty and instrument social change. And I do believe this is starting to happen. Greater transparency in the supply chain — whether it’s the sourcing, the quality of ingredients, the performance of products or their impact on people and the planet. Even terms such as “clean”/ “green”/ “organic” etc. could benefit from a common set of standards so shoppers can make more conscious choices about what they consume or support Growth in platforms for discovering & supporting Indie brands — While Indie beauty has grown, the pandemic also created significant challenges that disproportionately impacted small brands (esp. as they relate to supply chain/ procurement/ manufacturing). There is an opportunity for more platforms to support the discovery of smaller brands especially as consumers get behind the #shopsmall movement. There are wonderful avenues (e.g. the publication Beauty Independent) and retailers, but the ecosystem can develop further, especially as the retail landscape and experience evolves. Similarly in manufacturing, MOQs of most specialty ingredient providers and plants continue to be prohibitive for startups and more nimble business models would allow for much more innovation.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

While I’ve spent quite some time in this space, I am still learning ☺. But here’s what I’ve gathered thus far — I think beauty is hugely connected to well-being, and a sense of well-being comes from several factors, working in conjunction:

It begins with the most fundamental thing: the quality of our relationships : with ourselves and with others and we tend to underestimate its impact on how we look and feel. We crave meaningful bonds and that brings joy, laughter and a sense of well-being. It is true that a smile that makes your eyes twinkle, or a hug that makes you glow cannot possibly be substituted by a product, or a facial!

: with ourselves and with others and we tend to underestimate its impact on how we look and feel. We crave meaningful bonds and that brings joy, laughter and a sense of well-being. It is true that a smile that makes your eyes twinkle, or a hug that makes you glow cannot possibly be substituted by a product, or a facial! Purpose , Pursuit of personal meaning : NY Times had an interesting term for what many of us are feeling especially in this past year and a half — they call in languishing — where you’re not feeling joyful about, or engaged in anything. I think finding purpose and living the life that’s truest to ourselves is key to preventing that sense of meh, make you feel alive. And passion fuels beauty.

, : NY Times had an interesting term for what many of us are feeling especially in this past year and a half — they call in languishing — where you’re not feeling joyful about, or engaged in anything. I think finding purpose and living the life that’s truest to ourselves is key to preventing that sense of meh, make you feel alive. And passion fuels beauty. Less, yet More. Minimal, yet Maximal — Use less, consume less, but make it count. I think diet, wardrobes, lifestyle, circle of friends, and (beauty/ other) product consumption should not be so excessive that it’s a drain — and yet what you have (friends/ calories/ skincare products) should really pull their weight. Make informed choices on these counts and these will impact your well-being and beauty

Use less, consume less, but make it count. I think diet, wardrobes, lifestyle, circle of friends, and (beauty/ other) product consumption should not be so excessive that it’s a drain — and yet what you have (friends/ calories/ skincare products) should really pull their weight. Make informed choices on these counts and these will impact your well-being and beauty Don’t let age or fashion trends dictate your (beauty) choices — That’s just noise. Whether you wear pumps or heels, red lipstick or a nude shade, wear your hair short or let it run grey should be driven by how YOU feel and not a blog touting “10 beauty tips you must try”.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Don’t let competition deter you. Yes, Beauty is a very crowded market space, yet feeling and looking good is never going to go out of fashion and is as existential as food. The trick is to really, truly, deeply understand who you’re going to serve so you can bring them something they are likely to fall in love with. For e.g. one of the things we understood when we did in-depth consumer insight work/ research/ social listening is that there were areas of the face (such as around the lips or mouth) that are especially fragile and prone to lines but there are few options available to address that concern — except injectables and fillers. So we created our Freedom of Expression Line-Limiter to provide consumers an efficacious solution / treatment. Relationships are critical — Finding and working with folks that know their “art”, and have a similar work ethic/ values — that is game-changing. We were able to “recruit” deep expertise in critical areas of design, product development, packaging because of the relationships we were able to cultivate by tapping into the passion of some of these partners — and this allowed us to punch above our weight (i.e. resources). Also, given how lonely entrepreneurship can be, positive relationships do more than enhance the tangible aspects of the business — they bring a ton of energy to the team. Don’t do it for the glamor — Fashion, Beauty, Film making — there are fields that look like they’re a lot fun but they are all serious businesses built on more sweat and blood than spotlights and bouquets. Apart from aesthetics and branding, packaging, one needs to understand/ work on contracts, sourcing, purchase orders, billing, shipping and warehousing, the process of hiring a broker for customs clearance, barcodes (!), all at more than just a cursory level — especially when you’re a fledging business with a small team. Don’t short change your product/ service offering — not at the altar of speed, or fads or other factors. A lot of the business, especially in skincare/ wellness, is built on repeat and loyalty and it is a high-involvement category, a purchase that matters to people. It took almost five years of intense development and as many as 100 variants, before we were satisfied enough to reveal our products to the world. And we are still amazed at how discerning consumers are and how quickly they pick up on performance, various aspects of the packaging or nuances of the experience and it is the summation of all of that that drives their purchase and loyalty. The most critical ingredient? Mental resilience. The pandemic and lock-downs hit just before our planned launch (Summer 2020). We had to scramble to find alternate suppliers and routes to get our ingredients/supplies where they were needed all while regulations seemed to change on daily basis, manufacturer/ producers were in lockdown, and our painfully thought-through channel strategy lost its relevance in the evolved retail environment. Before you begin this “game”, ask yourself if you have the resilience to rise — time and time again.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Bringing basic healthcare and safety to all — that is fundamental. Wellness is a luxury, health/ health care is a necessity. COVID clearly exposed inequality in today’s world, not just here in the US, but across the globe. A few women from IIIMs (where I went for my postgraduate degree) created a Social Action Group that was born in reaction to the devastation created by COVID. In India, we saw migrant workers unable to leave the cities and return home/ to their villages and live in abject poverty for months, without daily wages or access to basics. There are wonderful organizations such as Amrit Clinics, who we support, that are working tirelessly to provide some of the most vulnerable segments (such as tribal populations in rural Rajasthan) with access to basic healthcare — but that is still out of reach, for so many. A movement that brings access to health and safety to people the world over — that’s a cause worth fighting for. And I also believe, based on the extent of impact I’ve seen individuals make in the pandemic — that it isn’t just the role/ responsibility of government, and new possibilities and solutions can (and should) come from communities and corporates.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Should I, shouldn’t I? A question that haunts everyone contemplating change. If things are decently comfortable, should I really be looking to make a drastic change? In answering this question, I’ve found it best to look inward. Social norms and consequences only provide distractions. The one thing that helps provide me clarity, is asking myself a different question: “If I don’t do it, will I regret it?” That’s my litmus test, and while not a life quote, the beauty is that if honestly answered, the writing is (in all CAPS) on the wall.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://loveindus.com/

https://www.instagram.com/loveindus/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.