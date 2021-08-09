Adrian Aguilar: “Success does not happen overnight, and you can not take shortcuts to get results.”

I would say you need to do to achieve a healthy body weight is to be patient. Success does not happen overnight, and you can not take shortcuts to get results. I see this with so many people I find in the gym, who do not see results after two weeks, give up completely, and I never see them in the gym again. One has to learn that results will come, as long as they decide to put in the work on a consistent basis and have the mindset of patience and knowing that the effort is worth the wait.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adrian Aguilar.

Adrian Aguilar is a NASM-CPT and an online trainer on WeStrive. As a certified personal trainer by NASM, Adrian wants to help his clients become more happy and confident human beings through fitness. He currently goes to school at San Diego State University, pursuing a degree in Kinesiology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

First, thank you for letting me be a part of this series. What I most want people to know about me is that I do not come from an affluent family. Born into a family of Mexican immigrants, I had a childhood with many struggles. Being from a low-income family, I did not have access to a gym or the money to afford healthier food as a child. My only way I got my exercise in was through school and a community soccer club I was a part of. So, for most of my childhood, I was overweight with very limited resources to help change my path. It was not until my junior year of high school that I started to make changes to my health and found my passion for fitness.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

What inspired me to pursue being a personal trainer and getting a kinesiology degree was my love of soccer, among other sports. I have always played soccer and fell in love with it the moment I kicked a ball. But I did not think I could make a career out of it, until I did my own research and came across strength and conditioning. I was fascinated by the idea of helping soccer players improve their game as a fitness coach. So, my ultimate dream is to open my own gym, combining my personal trainer background with my sports expertise, and welcome all people of different backgrounds.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The person I think really pushed me to pursue a career in fitness was my exercise science teacher, Mr. Sarte, during my junior and senior year. He is also a personal trainer, and he shared so much knowledge and experience, that I started to think to myself that I can have a career in fitness. I saw him as a mentor, and he gladly took me under his wing, and helped prepare to sit for the exam to be a certified personal trainer. He saw something in me that I did not see in myself, which was the curiosity and willingness to learn from him. I am thankful for everything he taught me, and without him I would not have been able to find my passion and true calling.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I first got into fitness, I did not know what I was doing. I thought if I just did any exercise and worked out as hard as possible, then I would lose weight and my body would look great. But man was I wrong. I was not losing any weight and I was in pain from my workouts that I could not move my arms the next day. This was way before I got into personal training, but I did some research and found out I was doing everything incorrectly.

I learned that I had to follow a consistent program, doing the same exercises each week, and control what I eat and how many calories I consume. When I made these simple changes; that seem difficult for some people, and went on Keto, which my teacher Mr. Sarte introduced me to, I started to see amazing results, to the point where I lost 30 pounds in the span of a year.

And I know the pandemic has affected everyone, including me, who is guilty of letting myself go and gaining back a couple pounds. But it did not stop me from being happy with my life, because if I kept the weight off once, I can definitely do it again. So, the big lesson I got out of this is that when you reflect on what your life looks like and make the effort to change what you do not like about it, you will see amazing things come out of it, by simply committing to change. And that is powerful and inspiring.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Well for starters the person that I idolized growing up was Kobe Bryant, may he rest in peace. Everything he did on the court amazed me, but what he did off the court was more inspiring to me. Whenever he spoke people paid attention, and a quote of his that is close to heart is of him saying “Rest at the end, not in the middle.” I resonate with this quote because I see a lot of people who hate their lives and live for the weekend. These are people, who just like Kobe did, I would rather stay away from. It is because these are people who wish for better things, but who don’t put in the work thinking things will just be magically handed to them. I am different because I jump at the opportunity to grow, such as going to gym on a Friday night rather than going partying with my friends. Sometimes being great takes making sacrifices, and that is what Kobe Bryant did to be the greatest basket player ever in my mind. I want to live up to my potential and living by Kobe’s rest at the end quote gives me the drive to keep going.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Since I am still a college student, my focus right now is to graduate an earn my degree. But I am also putting in the work in starting my online training business on WeStrive. I am still young, but at the age of 20, I believe that I show more drive and determination than most people in their 40s and 50s do. I look to be in the fitness industry for a long time, I think starting my online training is a great step in doing that. And to be transparent, I currently am only at one client, but I hope to expand my reach and help as many people as I can lose weight, build muscle, and live more happy and confident lives.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I am an authority in this field because of the certification that I hold and of the kinesiology degree I am studying for at San Diego State. I know what works and what does not work to lose weight, gain weight, build muscle, or any other fitness and wellness goal you can think of. I can also relate to people because I have experienced being overweight and understand that it is a struggle to lose weight. I do not spread false information, unlike Instagram fit models who claim that detox pills and juice cleanses are the best ways to lose weight. But that is not true, and I want to use my platform and background to stop these lies and protect people from harming their bodies.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

In my mind a “healthy body weight” is based on how a person looks and performs physically. It is because a scale does not tell you everything, especially if it just shows you a number and not stats like BMI and body fat percentage. A person can be overweight but still have a low body fat percentage, with most of the weight coming from lean body mass and muscle. There are also your athletes who are overweight but have inhumane levels of power and athleticism. These are your basketball centers, offensive linemen, powerlifters, and some professional wrestlers that perform at an exceptional level despite being labeled as overweight.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

So, I want to go back to the scale and how I said that it does not tell the whole story. That is because as time goes by, society and research change the idea of what a healthy body weight is. But my belief is that a healthy body weight is one that allows an individual to continue to do the things they enjoy, like traveling with their family, without the risk of health complications due to their weight. The way this is measured is by BMI, which is calculated by using your weight and height. A normal or healthy BMI is anywhere between 18.5 and 24.9, but this does not consider how much of the weight is muscle and fat. So, I would tell someone who is working towards an ideal weight to aim between 20 and 27, because sometimes it just means you have more muscle built on your body.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

In my personal experience and what I have learned in school, a lot of factors are considered when looking at someone who is over or under their healthy body weight. For starters it can become harmful to a person’s health mentally, especially when they get judged by people around them. It happens to both people who are overweight and underweight, because they get made fun of for being too fat or too skinny. Furthermore, people think its easy to just make changes to one’s health, but the reality is that there is fear implanted into the individual’s mentality that makes them think that they still are going to be judged if they change their body.

Now looking at the physical perspective, there are a lot of health complications that come with being underweight or overweight. With those who are underweight, they might have an eating disorder, like bulimia or anorexia, that prevent them from gaining weight. It stems from the unhealthy desire to lose weight and the feeling of guilt and shame when it comes from eating. This can lead to malnutrition, not consuming enough nutrients for your body, and can become life threatening in serious cases.

Then when we look at someone who is overweight, the risks become different but also stems from nutrition and exercise. They might start to eat healthier and exercise more, but when they do not see fast results, they cycle back to poor lifestyle choices, like eating excessively, being sedentary, and sleeping less. If someone continues down this route, they can become obese, develop heart disease, diabetes, and can potentially also be life threatening.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

When someone is able to achieve and maintain the same weight for a long-term period it becomes a huge milestone for the individual. It shows just how committed the person was and how effort they put in to reach a desired goal, and that they are determined to keep on going even when they reached an ideal weight or figure. There are also other benefits to losing weight, such as having smoother skin, less pain on your joints, release more dopamine to make you happy, and have more energy during the day.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

First of all, I would say you have to do is fix your relationship with food. You will see much better and quicker results if you stop labeling foods as good or bad. The only realistic way to see any accurate and sustainable changes is through a calorie deficit. For example, a 200-pound man that wants to lose weight, needs roughly 2200 calories daily to maintain his current weight. So, in order to lose weight, he would eat 300–500 less calories each day to see significant decrease in weight. And of course, you would adjust your calorie intake based on your fitness regimen and whenever you decrease in weight. Being on Keto or taking carbs away does not matter if you are still eating over your calorie limit. I always tell people to go enjoy that donut or slice of pizza, but to consider how much you can eat, calorie wise, and to do it in moderation.

Secondly, I would say that you must find what works for you. Not everyone enjoys protein shakes, not everyone does cardio, which I will talk about after, and not everyone has time to go to a gym. That is fine if you can work around that and do what will get you the best results. You do not want to give up Starbucks? Then do not but understand that you must make it work alongside your goal if you want to succeed.

I said that I was going to talk about cardio, and one the five things someone needs to do to lose weight for good is to stop living off cardio. People tend to believe that cardio helps burn off fat, but the truth is that it burns calories not fat. The next time you eat a meal, the calories are gained back, and cardio is thrown out the window. Cardio has its place in fitness, but my advice to losing weight is lifting weights and being in a calorie deficit.

Then there is also the need to have a consistent plan. This is what is on my mind when creating fitness programs. I am not going to have a client do six upper body exercises on one Monday, and then give them six completely different exercises the following week. How is someone going to get results and build muscles from random yo-yo exercising? Show me someone who has a great body by doing this, and I’ll tell you that they got lucky. The best way to build muscle or endurance, lose weight, or run a mile faster is to do the same routine consistently for months. Even though it will get boring and tedious, this is the only way you will achieve your fitness goals.

The last tip I would say you need to do to achieve a healthy body weight is to be patient. Success does not happen overnight, and you can not take shortcuts to get results. I see this with so many people I find in the gym, who do not see results after two weeks, give up completely, and I never see them in the gym again. One has to learn that results will come, as long as they decide to put in the work on a consistent basis and have the mindset of patience and knowing that the effort is worth the wait.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

It is all about consistency and putting in the work at the gym or wherever you exercise every single day. The person who reaches a goal and keeps putting in the work to maintain it is going to be far more successful than someone who just follows a celebrity who is not educated in fitness or nutrition, expecting results. There are no shortcuts or cheat codes when it come to training the body and mind.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistake is expecting results after just two weeks. The moment you adopt an all or none mentality, you are instantly telling yourself that if you do not see change right away, you never will. People also tend to do everything fast and at once. They do cardio, lift weight, work their abs, go to almost every machine at the gym. When they don’t see results, they get frustrated and cycle back to old habits. In this situation I would tell them to be patient, take it one day at a time, and just show up and do the best you can. In good time the results will show.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

One aspect that makes it difficult is that it can get very confusing when it comes to nutrition. People want to take the easy route and go on the newest fad diet out there. It is also hard these days to know what is healthy and what is loaded up with sugar.

Time is another factor that seems to prevent people from implementing healthy habits. We just lose sight of it and forget to block out time to go to the gym, drink water, and even as simple as going to sleep. When we do not plan ahead or around our busy schedules, we are more likely to adopt unhealthy habits.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

My tip for overcoming this is starting off small, like drinking water first thing you wake, then move on up, such as running 3 miles. Building good healthy takes discipline and a plan of action. I personally set alarms and use Google Calendar to plan my week around school, going to gym, and growing my online training business. They work just well for people who are always on the move and need a sense of direction.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think the world needs more compassion and supportive people in the world. It is so hard to find caring people that build people rather than tear them down. Sometimes we do not know what a person is going through and bringing them down and making them feel worse does no good. Being present and supportive of friend can make a big difference, and I want to use my career to help spread a message of compassion.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

The one person I would love to meet and have a chat with is Rick Richey, who your readers might know as a NASM Master Trainer and host of the NASM-CPT podcast. I admire the work that he does and the knowledge that he spreads through his platform on social media and with NASM. If I ever had the chance to see him at work in his element, I think a veteran like him who has worked in fitness for so long can teach a rookie like me how to succeed and become well known among my peers.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

If they ever want to chat or reach out to me they can find me on Instagram @adrianworkstrong or search for me on the WeStrive website to see if I am the best person to help them reach their fitness goals.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.