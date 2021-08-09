Lisa Moskovitz of NY Nutrition Group: “Personalize a plan”

Personalize a plan. Coming up with a structured, personalized plan that fits your lifestyle, goals, and needs will help you take action. It also makes the process a lot easier when everything is laid out for you. Planning can look like a meal or exercise plan, writing down detailed grocery lists, printing out nutritious recipes, and doing consistent meal prepping. The more you think ahead the less you’ll fall behind. Healthy eating must be convenient and accessible if you want it to be sustainable.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Moskovitz.

Lisa is a licensed Registered Dietitian in NYC and the CEO of NY Nutrition Group, a large group nutrition practice with over 15 dietitians on staff. Lisa has over a decade of experience helping clients find their healthiest, happiest weight. She is regularly featured in various news outlets and publications including Fox 5 News, Well + Good, Livestrong, Byrdie, and is a medical expert board member of Eat This Not That.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in NJ and was the youngest of three girls. My childhood was relatively normal — a healthy mix of functional and dysfunctional. I quickly fell in love with playing soccer starting when I was about six or seven years old. It was an incredible outlet and really catered to my more competitive nature. Of course, playing soccer kept me incredibly active and involved a ton of running. For that reason, I was the kid who ate whatever I wanted and simultaneously received compliments about my athletic, lean build. I didn’t think much of it until I eventually stopped playing soccer and my metabolism seemed to stop along with it. My lean muscle turned into soft curves, and my “I can eat anything” body type changed to “I am going to regret eating these cookies later.” It was not easy accepting these changes and compounded with teenage hormones and peer pressure, I absolutely succumbed to worrying about my weight. Although it was a trying time, it was also what sparked my interest in nutrition, health, and weight management. On my quest to feel comfortable in my clothes again, I developed a profound fascination with food science. Growing up in a house that was also very big into cooking and baking, I combined my thirst for nutrition knowledge, my love for home cooking, and my natural helper instincts. The end product was a clear calling for the nutrition and dietetics industry.

I applied to colleges and received an acceptance into the nutrition program at Syracuse University. After my earning a Bachelor of Science, I completed my required 12-month dietetic internship at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Now, 13 years later, here I am today!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Aside from my own personal experiences, my mother and mother’s mother (grandma) were always talking about the latest nutrition news. It was constantly “you know what they said about this food?” Or “they said you shouldn’t eat that food.” Whoever “they” were is beyond me. The point is that the importance of healthy eating was sort of ingrained in me from a young age.

Other than that, I can’t say there was not one particular person, place, or thing that inspired me. Instead, I like to think I accumulate inspiration from all places and people — I still do. I always felt that this career was made for me and 13 years after becoming a RD, I can’t imagine doing anything different.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My family and friends have always been my strongest support system. My parents, two sisters, and later in life, my husband, are always cheering me on. The funny part is that my mother actually tried to talk me out of becoming a dietitian while I was applying to colleges. She didn’t think the nutrition industry would be very secure or lucrative. I always joke about it with her now because that is clearly not the case!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Well, I am not sure if it’s funny, or interesting, but I always say, if I could turn back time I would consider getting a MBA. Understanding the nuances of business, especially operating your own business, wasn’t covered in any of my training. I was like a fish out of water when I opened my own private practice. Luckily, I had close people in my life to help guide me. But really, it wasn’t easy. Fortunately, eight years later, I have about 20 people in the company and we treat an average of 250 clients per week.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My biggest life lesson is that “you can have it all, but not all at the same time.” I have heard this saying for quite some time and it always resonated. I honestly don’t know the exact origin, because it has been quoted by many notable women of influence. Regardless, as a mother, wife, and business owner it has always been a struggle to juggle it all. I definitely feel the pressure to be doing more and doing better, and often feel like I am not doing enough. I can’t decide if this feeling is what keeps me going or prevents me from getting very far. It is something that I have to work hard to accept and embrace.

I think this life lesson can also help anyone who is trying to lose weight. When you’re trying to lose weight it can always feel like it’s not enough. You lose 5 pounds and you want to lose another 10 pounds. Or once you lose the weight, now you need to have more defined ab muscles, or smoother skin. You will never be happy unless you can also learn to accept and have gratitude for where you are today.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am finishing up writing my very first manuscript that will be published at the end of the year. Writing a book was always a bucket list item of mine and I never felt confident enough to give it a try. I finally had the courage, ideas, and resources to make it happen.

I believe that most weight loss books just focus on losing weight and provide little tips on how to sustain that weight loss. Further, they disregard the most important aspect of finding your happiest weight which is your relationship with food. This book is going to help people lose weight through a healthy, personalized approach that will actually improve their relationship with food. I am eager to see my hard work not only materialize, but help people live healthier, happier lives!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Aside from my background, through my years of experience working in the field of nutrition and dietetics, I have first-hand knowledge regarding what helps and what hurts when it comes to wellness. Additionally, through my direct work in the media and in private practice settings, it is my responsibility to remain up-to-date with the latest health studies and research.

Nutrition is evergreen but it also constantly evolving — it’s like a moving train that you need to keep running along side or else you will lose sight of it. I always concede that some of the advice I provided when I first started out 13 years ago is very different than how I counsel clients today. I am confident that most healthcare professionals feel the same. If your advice is not changing, I would question how credible it is.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight is not the lowest weight you have ever weighed. It is also not the weight declared “healthy” by the antiquated BMI chart. Instead, it is the weight you reach when you’re eating balanced, nutritiously, adequately, and most importantly, when you’re listening and paying attention to your body. You don’t find your healthiest body weight on a restrictive diet. You also don’t find your healthiest body weight when you’re eating mindlessly, and often for emotional reasons. Ultimately, healthy habits will lead you to a healthy, sustainable weight. Unhealthy habits will lead to a less healthy, more volatile weight.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Determining a target weight range can provide direction and even motivation. While it is not always possible to predict one’s healthiest weight, you can certainly uncover clues. Start by ascertaining your weight history: what was your highest and lowest adult weight? If you have never weighed less than 145 pounds as a female, it is possible there is a reason. If your highest weight was 200 pounds and you are close to it, then it’s clear you have room to migrate south.

There are other more objective parameters to help us determine how far off a person is from their healthiest weight. These include waist-to-hip ratio, BMI, and body fat percentage. As I mentioned before, the BMI chart is not my favorite. It is unscientific and unrefined. The issues with the BMI chart, or simply where your weight falls according to your height, is that it doesn’t account for body frame size, muscle mass, gender, body type, and so on. It is a mere reference point, but not all that helpful.

Waist-to-hip ratio is slightly more telling. This helps to understand fat distribution and the size of your waist in contrast to your hips. If your waist is significantly larger than your hips, then it could indicate that you’re carrying more body fat than what is healthy. Studies show that excess abdominal fat increases chances of metabolic disruption and insulin resistance that can lead to diabetes, as well as cardiovascular disease.

My preferred method of determining healthy weight range is by using a body composition analysis device. This can calculate body fat percentage. If your body fat percentage, or the percent of your total weight that is pure body fat, is in a healthy range, even if your weight feels higher than it should be, it can provide reassurance. Total pounds are less significant when very little of it is actual body fat. If you have a more muscular build, larger body frame size, or workout regularly, then your weight might be considered “overweight” while your body fat remains low.

The final indicator, and one that should never be overlooked, is simply how you feel. For some, when they lose too much weight they immediately start thinking more about food, feel fatigued, extra anxious, experience mood fluctuations, or for premenopausal women, lose their periods. If any of the above is happening, it is very possible that the weight you’re trying to sustain is not worthy of sustainability. On the flip side, if you’re at a higher weight for your body, it can also lead to negative consequences: skin or hair problems, hormonal disruptions, fertility issues, blood sugar fluctuations, mood changes, poor sleep, low energy, and irregular menstruation.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Although many people instinctively know that being overweight, or underweight, can affect health, not everyone understands the details. Sure, you can be healthy at any, or all, sizes. Weight does not diagnose health. However, when your weight is too low, or too high, for your specific body type or natural state, then it can start to impair certain functions of your body. These include your immune system, digestive system, metabolism, and heart health.

Being overweight, or technically overfat, can lead to metabolic syndrome or high blood sugars, high blood pressure, and increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Being underweight, or having too little body fat, can result in muscle and bone less, hormone suppression which can lead to infertility, depression, nutrient deficiencies, and other mild issues like constipation and hair loss.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

By the time you’ve reached your healthiest weight, chances are you’re already feeling the difference. Improvements in energy, digestion, sleep, mood, hormonal imbalance, and knee or back pains, are just a few. Overall, it can mean better performance in all aspects of life. Sleeping better means clearer thinking and an easier time getting tasks done. More energy means the ability to coast through all your daily demands, including playing with your kids (if you have them). Easier digestion means less overall discomfort before and after meals.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Start with the basics. Balanced eating is the most important aspect of finding your healthiest, happiest weight. This includes eating a variety of high-fiber carbs, including fruits and veggies, lean protein like tofu, fish and chicken, along with anti-inflammatory fats such as avocado and extra-virgin olive oil. This winning combo will keep your mind and body strong while keeping blood sugars stable. Stable blood sugars prevent insulin spikes that can trigger appetite and cravings. Balanced eating also ensures a variety of foods in your diet, and on your plate, which means you will be less likely to eat too much of anything. In other words, portioning out pasta is easier when you’re also incorporating broccoli and chicken. I had a client who needed help losing weight and complained of strong cravings and feeling hungry all the time. She felt like she had major issues with portion control. I asked her to tell me what she normally eats in a day (as I normally do) and it came up that she was really lacking in not just protein, carbs, and fat, but calories in general. She didn’t realize her version of “eating healthy” was actually super restrictive and was causing her to overeat and gain weight, not lose weight. We started to slowing ADDING IN the basics which includes more high-fiber carbs, lean proteins, and anti-inflammatory fats. By adding in food, she crowded out the other foods she had been impulsively snacking on like processed chips and cookies. Her cravings became much more manageable and she was able to lose weight without thinking about food more than she needed to. Personalize a plan. Coming up with a structured, personalized plan that fits your lifestyle, goals, and needs will help you take action. It also makes the process a lot easier when everything is laid out for you. Planning can look like a meal or exercise plan, writing down detailed grocery lists, printing out nutritious recipes, and doing consistent meal prepping. The more you think ahead the less you’ll fall behind. Healthy eating must be convenient and accessible if you want it to be sustainable. One of my clients who came to me for help losing weight was the classic professional dieter. He tried almost any diet you can think of, but clearly they were not very sustainable. He would lose 20lbs, gain 20lbs back — sometimes he would gain even more back. When I asked about his food preferences and lifestyle, it became clear why these diets didn’t work. None of them truly incorporated foods he liked and the fact that he hated cooking. Once we put together a plan that he could actually stick to, it became clear why those other diets were unsustainable. Stay accountable. It can be easy to lose track and awareness after the novelty of a new diet plan wears off. Sometimes, you need to someone or something to check in with and keep you honest. This came come in the form of a friend, partner, professional, phone app, a scale, or easiest of all, a food journal. Food journaling is an excellent, free tool to detect any nutritional gaps, culprits behind cravings, and identify any potential problem areas. You can do this in an app on your phone or simply with a pen and paper. No matter what, writing it all down can keep you honest with yourself. Whenever I meet with a client, especially for the first time, I always ask them to tell me what a typical day of eating looks like. They rattle off what they eat for meals and snacks. Sometimes, they even give me variations of a “good” day or a “bad” day. Most times, I end up telling them that their diet looks relatively healthy and balanced and it’s not obvious what the issue is as far as why they can’t lose weight. Its not until I ask them to do food records for the first week or two that issues present themselves. A client that tells me they eat a veggie omelet for breakfast, a salad for lunch, snacks on fruit, and eats fish and veggies for dinner can send me food records that look like they came from an entirely different person. They’re actually skipping breakfast 5 days of the week, eating fast food for lunch, snacking on chocolate in between meals, and dinner is full of refined starches and fatty meats. Obviously. this is an extreme example, but the point is, we rarely ever remember every little thing we eat. It’s not until you write it all down that you can identify the issues. Work on your relationship with food. Your relationship with food can be the difference between keeping weight off and rebounding back to your pre-diet size. The reality is, if you have ever been on a restrictive diet, your relationship with food is probably tainted. That’s because most diet plans create more stress around food, lead you to manipulate or control your eating habits, and make you believe there are “good” and “bad” foods. Fortunately, you can lose weight without doing any of that. You have to practice listening and trusting your body to guide your food choices. Additionally, the more you tell yourself not to eat something, the more you are going to want it to eat. This can lead to overeating and feeling more out-of-control around food: the major reason people struggle to keep weight off. For that reason, it’s important to make room for all different types of meals and snacks, even when you’re trying to lose weight, if you want to keep that weight off. Stop labeling foods as “good” versus “bad.” The other issue with food relationships is when people use food to cope with difficult emotions or stress. This can also lead to rebound weight gain, especially if your primary strategy to deal with stressful situations is to go the kitchen. It’s important to find non-food mechanisms to deal with emotions. I had a client come to me with a history of yo-yo dieting. As a result of constant diet cycling, following set rules around what to eat, when to eat, and how to eat, he completely lost the ability to listen to his own body. This lead to episodes of emotional eating, mindless eating, and a ton of overeating. Further, these restrictive, rigid diets lead to quick weight loss and even quicker rebound weight gain — this is what perpetuated the diet cycle. Each diet cycle chipped away at his mind-body connection, relationship with food, and trust in his own body. It was clear that we needed to focus on that above all else. Simply following a diet plan was not going to work here. Learning how to listen to his body was the skill that needed practicing. We discussed how to recognize hunger and fullness cues, to stop labeling foods as “good” and “bad” by giving himself permission to enjoy these “forbidden” foods in moderation, and to find non-scale successes to keep him in a positive mindset. After a few months of nutrition rehabilitation, he was able to reduce the overeating episodes, and eventually his eating stabilized to the point where he was able to find his healthiest, happiest weight. Seek professional assistance. If you want to truly learn how to eat for your body and lose weight in a safe, healthy, and sustainable way, consider hiring someone to help you. A Registered Dietitian is a nutrition expert that can provide you with the tools you need to succeed. They can help you come up with a personalized plan that fits your needs, goals, and lifestyle. A licensed therapist can also help get to the bottom of any psychological obstacles that prevent you from losing weight. The more support the better! Of course, all the clients who come to meet with me are at the point where they recognized they needed professional help. Some come to this realization sooner than others. Not everyone needs the one-on-one support and attention that dietitians provide, but anyone who is feeling helpless or hopeless with their weight loss attempts can absolutely benefit. In some cases, working with a therapist in tandem, or instead of a dietitian might be the solution. For those who struggle with body image and relationship with food for many years — probably starting in childhood — might need to address the underlying psychological culprits. Sometimes your weight and food issues, might not be about weight and food at all.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

I believe it is often easier to lose weight than it is to maintain it. In some cases, there is really no such thing as strict weight maintenance. You must expect and accept that your weight will fluctuate — a five-pound weight range is much more achievable. That said, the most important concept to understand is that the way you eat to lose weight, is the way you’re going to have to eat to sustain that goal weight. If you’re following a plan that feels difficult, stressful, and complicated, chances are, it is not going to lead to long-term success. Make sure that you find a plan that fits your lifestyle — not the other way around.

I believe that eating habits trump exercising habits when it comes to weight loss. However, exercise becomes more important for weight maintenance. Why? Because exercise can help prevent stress-eating, improves mind-body connection so that you can listen to and trust your body’s cues, and improves body composition (body fat and muscle mass levels). Weight loss can lead to muscle loss which can slow down your metabolism — this is a common side effect of all weight loss attempts. Building up that lean muscle again through strength-training exercises can mitigate muscle loss.

Diet burnout can also make it more difficult to maintain weight. When you first start a new program, it can be very exciting. It’s new and offers so much hope and promise. Then, life gets in the way. Events happen that distract us and force us to lose momentum. Having regular check-ins with a professional, friend, or yourself, can get you back on track more quickly. This is where weigh-ins can also help, as long as you’re not doing it obsessively. Once a week is all you need to keep track of progress and give you the wake-up call you need to focus on self-care habits again.

Finally, many people find that the closer they get to their goal weight, the hungrier they feel. This is not a coincidence, nor are you losing “self-control.” There is a scientific reason: as we lose body fat, our leptin levels decline. Leptin is a hormone that is responsible for feeling full. It sends a message to our brain that basically says “you can stop eating now.” This is one of the major reasons people struggle to sustain lost weight. The best way to defend against leptin loss is to have a balanced, sustainable eating plan, commit to moderate exercise, with strength-training to build lean muscle, and gain the support you need to stay on track and accountable. Sleep is also paramount for regulating leptin levels. Insufficient sleep is another cause behind low leptin levels. Make sleep a priority always, and especially to sustain a healthy weight loss.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake people make is thinking they can do extreme diets, lose weight quickly, and then they will be able to work on healthier eating and relationship with food later. It doesn’t work that way. Extreme diets often lead to extreme repercussions. You’re not going to be able to go from eating 800 calories per day to a sensible 1300–1500 calories per day. It is going to look more like 800 calories to well over 2,000 calories per day. Think of it like a rubber band: the more you pull that rubber band back, the more it will fling forward in the opposite direction.

People often need the instant gratification of seeing the pounds on the scale melt away. Slow weight loss, or .5–2 pounds per week can be anti-climatic and make it hard to persevere with eating and exercising efforts. People think, “well if I am going to have to sacrifice eating a big bowl of ice cream after dinner, then I need to at least see it pay off on the scale.” This mentality sets you up to fail. The expectations are way too high. In many cases, you need to feel it before you see it. Focus on non-scale wins that come from eating healthy, such as improved energy levels, better digestion, or a more stable mood.

Don’t go to extremes with your diet — this will backfire. Instead, find a happy medium. Rather than cutting out your favorite after-dinner dessert, make the portions smaller and add in another nutritious food option. For example, if you always enjoyed a large bowl of ice cream, split that in half and add in fresh fruit with chopped nuts. Now you can still enjoy a night-time treat, but in a way that will still results in healthy weight loss.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

A solid, structured plan can help propel your weight loss intentions off the ground. Start by writing out meal ideas for the week. Print out some recipes and turn that into grocery shopping lists. You can also start by downloading a food record app and start keeping track of your food intake. If that seems overwhelming, start even smaller by just focusing on one meal at a time. Start with breakfast and after a few weeks go to the next meal, and then the next. You can also try adding in 1 more cup of vegetables and 1 more cup of water per day as a starting point.

I believe starting with one small step at a time always yields the biggest results. Even one small change per week adds up to fifty two changes in a year — that’s a lot! Don’t try to do it all, just try to do one thing right now. Then build on that. Little accomplishments will make you feel empowered and give you the confidence you need to keep going.

I also advise against making major monetary commitments to enforce change. The reality is, you can’t buy motivation with money. An expensive gym membership, fancy cooking gadgets, and a new workout wardrobe is wonderful, but it’s all superficial. You have to find the motivation within if you truly want your results to last.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Without question, we can be our own worst enemy when it comes to feeling our best. Some people may actually be scared to make changes and lose weight. Weight loss can introduce more attention from others and can make you feel more vulnerable. Weight loss can also be stressful if the person believes their life might change as soon as they let go of the weight that is possibly holding them back. We know the benefits of weight loss, but there can also be negatives. Think about whether you associate weight loss with any negative outcomes and work through that slowly. Self-awareness is half the battle here.

The other approach can be to incentivize your efforts. Our behaviors are often shaped by the reward they provide. Some people eat more veggies because they enjoy the way they taste or they understand the good it does for your body. Others just focus on the taste. They think “veggies are bitter and not enjoyable so why would I want to eat them?” Shift your attention to the positives they do for your body, even in the short-term. Better digestion, energy, skin, and immune protection are just a few of the many rewards that eating veggies provides. If that doesn’t work, you can try a more tangible approach. Channel your childhood days and pick up a piggy bank. Every time you accomplish a goal, put a coin in the “bank.” When it becomes 1/3rd of the way full, treat yourself to something (non-food related). When it becomes ½ of the way full, treat yourself again. When it is completely full, splurge on something bigger. This strategy will help initiate what will hopefully be permanent behavior changes. After you do this one time, it will have a trickle effect and more noticeable improvements will follow. Eventually, you may even become that person who says “I eat veggies because I enjoy how they make me feel.” Imagine that?

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I had to think about this one for a minute. So many ideas come to mind, so it is not easy to pick one. I would love to see more movements that better protect our world from climate change and our ocean from being over-fished. I would love to see universal adoption of sustainable agriculture practices and for everyone to eat a more plant-based diet. Not just for the health of each individual, but for the collective health of our planet. I wish I had a more concrete example of how to do that a little differently and effectively — maybe one day!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Wow, that would be cool! I would have to say Bethenny Frankel. She is someone I have followed for years through TV, social media, in the news, an her recent podcast. Not only is she incredibly entertaining and makes me laugh, but she is also philanthropic, a multi-industry disrupter and inspires me on so many different levels. Bethenny absolutely paved the way for many female entrepreneurs, and makes it okay to be direct, honest, and no nonsense. Her perspectives are always enlightening and intellectual.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I try to stay active on social media as much as possible. My twitter handle is @LisaMoskovitzRD, Instagram handle is @lisamnutrition and my practice website is www.nynutritiongroup.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this.