Shari Zisk: “Nourish with plants”

Nourish with plants. I never push for a completely plant-based diet for everyone, however, it is apparent that consuming more plants equals better health. In fact, I am the last person to recommend eating salad since I really do not enjoy eating them. However, getting a whole lot of green leafy foods into your diet is necessary to lose weight. Green leafy plants possess the properties to carry toxins out of the body safely. This supports your body releasing fat where toxins are stored. If you don’t like crunching your greens, do as I do and blend them, or scoop them into your drinks in powder form.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shari Zisk.

Shari Zisk B.A. started pumping iron and drinking green smoothies in her early teens. Now a 40+ mama with a degree in human kinetics and 25 years of experience in the fitness industry, she does things differently. Shari’s approach as a fitness and wellness coach and writer has pivoted drastically in recent years, and now she guides people to sweat, nourish and glow from a fresh, holistic new perspective.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

A robust physical existence in nature is all I know. My childhood home in the rugged Rocky Mountains of Western Canada shaped my love for steep hikes and alpine vistas. My great grandfather was a prominent Swiss mountain guide from the Bernese Oberland. Along with his sons, they made the first ascents of several Canadian mountain peaks. My family shaped Western mountain culture in Canada, and today you can ski powder bowls and hike peaks named for them. On those ski runs and in those mountains is where I learned to move my body and where I connected to nature.

As a shy, introverted 14-year-old, I discovered strength training and fitness became my whole life. At 18, I left the mountains to go to University, where I began a business degree yet finished with a Human Kinetics degree. I put myself through 5 years of school by personal training clients before and after my classes. More than twenty years later, I am still immersed in exploring the best in fitness and wellness, and now I write about it all full time.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

At age16, I started lifting weights in my local small-town gym. After that, fitness became a big part of my teen life. This was back in the early ’90s when the world of fitness was primarily influenced by bodybuilding and most workouts and programs were still bodybuilder protocol. Arnold Schwarzenegger was the leader of that movement. The 7-Time Mr. Olympia crushed it on every fitness magazine on the news stands.

One day, I came across an article about Arnold’s work as Chairman of the President’s Council on Sport, Fitness, and Nutrition. I read about how Arnold visited all 50 states to advocate for daily, quality physical education. I saw a picture of him on Capital Hill in the Presidents Council office, and I knew that I also wanted to work in fitness and work on large-scale initiatives that advocate for physical activity. A few years later, in my early 20’s I found myself in Washington DC, on Capitol Hill in that very office, in front of the same sign I had seen Arnold in front of years earlier. I was working on a significant initiative to promote fitness to seniors. To this day, I continue to craft fun, interactive programs that get people active, looking good, and feeling great.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

In my early 20’s I read the book “Good to Great” by Jim Collins. It awakened and empowered me in a way that nothing else had before or has since. As a shy introvert, I always felt that leadership positions and big-player roles were out of the question for me. Despite my incredible work ethic and immense powers of creativity, I thought that I did not have the right personality to lead people, inspire them, command large-scale action, and make significant positive changes. I was shocked and excited to learn that the Level 5 leader, as demonstrated by Collins’ research, was not the ultra charismatic, outgoing, aggressive personality that I had associated with successful leadership. I, on the other hand, possessed the same ‘timid and ferocious. Shy and fearless’ nature of the most successful leaders of the 90’s. I reflected on the positions I had held, my relationships with my staff and co-workers, and my ability to bring bold visions into reality with enthusiastic and motivated followers. I realized that within me was potentially the most incredible formula for leadership and creating significant change. So I kept being me. I stopped aspiring to be the ‘largest’ person in the room,’ and I let myself lead with my natural tendencies, and such beautiful things blossomed from that knowing.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I now cringe at all of the early exercise programs I designed for my former clients, as well as the terrible protein powders I sold to them. In the early ’90s when I started my fitness career, fitness was essentially bodybuilding adapted for the masses. I put every one of my clients on the leg extension machine and other almost useless machines, that we now know have little transference to performance. In addition, we did crunches all day long under some spell that made us believe we could whittle away our midsections that way. I wonder why we ever thought we could prepare for a big vibrant life while lying on the floor.

I also sold tubs of whey protein powder to my precious clients believing it would help them get leaner and stronger, yet I probably just made them gassy and gain weight. As we collectively return to the Earth to nourish our body with the purest fuel possible, I wonder how we ever got so far astray that we fed ourselves with a waste product such as whey.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

A powerful quote that has moved me through challenging times and has helped me manifest my grandest dreams is “Make space for quality to show up” by author Danielle Laporte. So often, our lives are full of inert or undesirable things that clutter our spaces and our minds. New, quality things cannot arrive in our life if there is no space for them. Whether it is an old piece of ugly furniture, a toxic relationship, or junk food in our cupboard, get rid of it. Make space and be OK with the emptiness for a while, as quality cannot arrive when there is no room for it. I have created empty space in multiple areas of my life, and almost like magic, really fabulous things arrived (dreamy new partner, amazing job, and incredible opportunities).

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I grew up in the mountains of British Columbia, Canada surrounded by 7 National parks. I lived and breathed rugged natural beauty every day of my childhood. I believe that we should raise children in nature. This belief guides my current projects. Right now, I am working on initiatives to support children and families being physically active in nature. I am working with schools and hotels on fun, interactive programs that get families outdoors and moving their body nature.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Over the last 20 years, I have worn many hats in the fitness industry. My fitness and wellness adventures are backed by a degree in human kinetics and over 10,000 hours on the training room floor guiding people of all ages and fitness levels. I have done everything from being a personal trainer, I managed a boutique private training studio and community fitness center. In addition, I sold home and commercial fitness equipment, wrote articles for health and fitness publications. I hosted large fitness conferences and worked for a wellness trade association. Having seen fitness from every angle, I have had the opportunity to observe and implement best practices in health maintenance, physique transformation, and business excellence.

In this newest phase of my life, I now live in one of the foremost agri-communities in America, where I write full time about fitness and wellness. Serenbe is an award-winning community in Georgia where everyday wellness is a way of life. The biophilic design of the community connects people with nature at every turn. The children eat blueberries from the bushes that line the sidewalks; an organic farm delivers farm shares to residents. Stables, trails, and a community medicine garden connect residents to the land and each other.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

Even after 20 years in this industry, this is such a challenging question to answer. For a fitness trainer, body weight is such a deeply personal number and setting the target weight is much more of an art than a science.

First, my fluffy definition of healthy body weight will not resonate with science types. I believe that healthy body weight is where the person has no dissatisfaction with their shape or size and puts zero energy into attempting to modify its appearance, no matter what size it is. If a person can find happiness with their physique, then, of course, they needn’t change a thing. For example, once a client at a studio I managed requested a new personal trainer because her current trainer continued to remind her about her weight and focus on weight loss strategies. However, she was proud of her curves, loved her large backside, and just wanted to get stronger and healthier. Yes, body image satisfaction is elusive and such clients are rare, but the formulas I learned in ‘trainer-school’ do not work for this client.

It’s different from a health perspective. We do have enough science to show that being overweight is associated with health complications. In addition, there is an impact on the quality of life when excess body weight impedes activities of daily living.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

We still use the Body Max Index (BMI) formula to discern healthy bodyweight in the fitness industry. It is a simple calculation, and you can find a BMI calculator on many fitness and health websites. You are at high risk for heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and stroke if BMI is greater than 30. Conversely, you are considered underweight if BMI is below 18.5. There are so many variables that this formula is not right for everyone and a good coach will help you navigate through that.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Weight gain, or the storage of fat tissue, indicates that energy from food is being used for purposes other than energizing the body. When the body begins to accumulate fat, it is time to question why? While we may not be able to discern what underlying processes lead to weight gain, there are strong links to organ function. In particular, the liver. The liver is responsible for thousands of operations in the human body, many of which we are still trying to understand. What we do know is that a fatty liver is linked to many chronic health conditions.

Exercise does have a positive effect on liver enzymes and liver fat. Still, an overburdened liver cannot detox how it should, and it ends up storing up toxins in fat tissue as a protective mechanism. I find that when my clients clean up their livers, both their weight loss is accelerated and often chronic conditions are improved.

A client who is deemed underweight according to the Body Mass Index must be supported by a nutritionist who can ensure that their daily needs for nutrients is met.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

My fitness clients over the years have been delighted by the surprise effects of embracing a healthy and active lifestyle. The following are actual statements from my clients over the years.

“When I am at the lake, it is much easier stepping out of the boat onto the dock, and I feel more stable.”

“In some of the places in Japan, the washrooms were filthy, I never sat on the toilet seats, and I noticed how easy squatting is now.”

“I find it easier putting on my seatbelt. It is like I can twist around better now.”

“It is easier getting in and out of my car.”

“I am so much faster when I chase the puck; even my teammates have noticed.”

“Wrestling with my 17-year-old son, he was starting to get stronger than me, and now he can’t touch me.”

“There is no way I would have been able to go on that trek a year ago. I saw so much more of Australia than I would have without training.”

“I have to take all of my suits in and have them altered because my shoulders have gotten broader.”

“I have to buy all new clothes now.”

“My blood pressure dropped 20 points.”

“I am no longer pre-diabetic.”

“This is the first season I didn’t pull my groin in hockey.”

“The weird pain in my hip disappeared, and its been there for two years.”

“A girl at work told me she knew I was working out because my skin was glowing.”

“Everyone guessed I was 34. I am 45.”

“I finally had enough courage to wear a fitted shirt today. Everyone was complimenting me.”

“This is the first sleeveless shirt I have bought in years.”

“I always sleep like a baby on the days that I workout.”

“Something has changed. Before, if I was tired and didn’t feel like working out, my workout only made me more tired. Now, no matter how tired I am about halfway through my workout, I get a burst of energy and feel awesome. And it happens every single time.”

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

After 20 years of training clients to change the way their body looks, performs and feels I have become very insistent on specific strategies. Here are the 5 things I guide my clients through to set them up for weight loss success.

1) Nourish with plants

I never push for a completely plant-based diet for everyone, however, it is apparent that consuming more plants equals better health. In fact, I am the last person to recommend eating salad since I really do not enjoy eating them. However, getting a whole lot of green leafy foods into your diet is necessary to lose weight. Green leafy plants possess the properties to carry toxins out of the body safely. This supports your body releasing fat where toxins are stored. If you don’t like crunching your greens, do as I do and blend them, or scoop them into your drinks in powder form.

2) Detox all spaces

Toxic homes, workplaces, and other environments are burdening the human system so intensely. Weight gain is one of the results of this toxic overload. Packing on pounds is one side-effect that we do not generally link to the spaces where we spend most of the time. Yes, your scented laundry detergent is altering your waistline. Your mascara is making your clothes fit tighter. Your floor cleaner is disrupting your sleep, and your new carpet is causing your breakouts. Constant exposure to cleaning supplies, cosmetics, home items, and food keeps the liver working overtime to detox.

There comes a time when the liver burden becomes too much. Toxins get stored in fat, instead of neutralized or stored in the liver for safekeeping. A sudden accumulation of body fat might indicate that the liver has shifted into toxin storage mode instead of toxin elimination.

I ask my clients who are serious about restoring their energy and sculpting their physiques to do a chemical overhaul of their lives. This includes reviewing a checklist of toxic items and helping them replace them with products that place a lesser load on the human detox system.

I also encourage them to work with their natural health practitioners to clean out the toxins accumulated in their bodies over their lifetime. This is a powerful way to help the body release stored fat that exercise won’t reach.

3) Hydrate the fascia

The fascial system is now recognized as an essential element of movement. This fluid layer surrounds every structure of our body, including the muscles, bones and every organ. The fascia is an integral part of our whole body communication system, not just our movement system. The fluid layer conducts messages about the entire body, and when the fascia is dysfunctional, then the whole person suffers. We simply seize up when the fascial system is compromised. The hunched posture and movement of elderly persons is an example of a fascial system that has lost its vitality.

Vigorous intense workouts are NOT the solution to keep the body supple and moving freely. However, moving the body every single day keeps the fascial system hydrated and functional. Moving, bending, stretching, and placing the body through complete ranges of motion every day is critical to keep the fascial fluid hydrated. I meet with my clients one to three times per week for guided workouts, but I also program daily fascial movements.

4) Repair digestion

My office was in the middle of a fitness center for the last 2 decades. I observed certain people working out regularly for years, yet with little changes to their physique. How maddening must that be? Exercise isn’t always a direct pathway to weight-loss, and in my experience digestive health can be a major factor.

Gas, bloating, constipation, low energy and fatigue are symptoms many of my clients present with when I first meet them. A compromised digestive system is a massive barrier for clients wishing to battle the bulge.

For example, I once trained a loyal and hard-working client for several years, but nothing we did on the fitness floor could address her bloated and protruding belly. I referred her to a naturopathic physician (ND) to assess her digestion. The ND guided her in restoring her gut health. Thirty days later, she was down 26 pounds and significantly reduced her belly size. For this reason, I always refer clients with digestive troubles to holistic practitioners who can guide their gut restoration.

5) Train for strength and good posture

Strength training is very efficient way to burn calories for weight-loss and to sculpt the body. It is my absolute most favorite way to keep my body lean and toned. Every fitness program I design for weight-loss includes a smart strength training element.

Posture is a closely related component of strength training. You will look fatter if you have poor posture. Your belly will protrude and you will appear less athletic if you are out of alignment. You will ache and become injured if you attempt to exercise with faulty posture.

For these reasons, I insist that my clients undergo a quick and straightforward posture analysis to identify muscles that are too short, too long, too weak, or too strong. Once we address these imbalances, people stand up taller, flatten their abs, look more athletic, move more efficiently, and all before they have even lost a pound.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person lose weight and then maintain that permanently?

I do believe that a healthy body doesn’t store excessive pounds. We won’t need to diet if our body is nourished with all it needs, if it is free of damaging toxins and if we get daily movement. We will never have to think about calories or pounds or scheduled workouts again if we clean up the reasons why we are storing fat and feeling so crappy.

We can look at the waist lines of specific populations and see direct correlation to not just physical inactivity and processed food, but also to environmental toxic exposure. A big global clean up is needed. In the meantime if you can follow the 5 steps I outlined above it will move you closer to never having to diet again.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The first big mistakes I see is people focusing on calorie restriction style diets that make them absolutely miserable so they give up. Yes, life is too short for bland food and calorie counting. I do feel terrible for all those clients in my early training days that I made count their calories and report how much ketchup they used. What kind of an existence is that?

I now encourage people to maximize the amount of natural, healing and nourishing things that they put in their body everyday. The weight falls off when the body is healed and nourished and a little ketchup won’t interrupt a thing.

When you focus on filling your cupboards and fridge and ultimately your body with goodness, there isn’t much room or appetite for the harmful stuff. I encourage my clients to get support from a holistic nutritionist who can guide them to reset their pantry and to nourish their body everyday.

The second mistake I see is when people start a fitness program doing an activity that they simply do not enjoy. Being active should be fun and if it isn’t you are less likely to stick with it. I guide my clients to discover their fitness personality and I encourage them to try several different activities and find something that suits their taste. I personally struggle in group fitness classes where there is a lot of stimulation, fast movement, complex coordination and people I don’t know. I prefer the solitude of a bike ride and a strength training routine, or hiking with a small group of people whose company I enjoy.

I coach my clients to get sweaty, with their breathing rate significantly elevated for 30 minutes several times a week with this criteria.

The third mistake I see is when people use only calorie reduction (diet) and calorie burning (exercise) strategies to lose weight when deeper but subtle health issues are the limiting problem. As I spoke about above, a fatty sluggish liver will make the battle of the bulge near impossible. A holistic practitioner can identify subclinical issues that are preventing people from getting back into those jeans that no longer fit.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The main blockages that prevent people from integrating healthy lifestyle change are that people are overwhelmed and under-skilled. There are overwhelmed with health information that is often conflicting, and they lack the skills to acquire and prepare nourishing food that tastes good, food that will heal their bodies and power their lives.

Overwhelmed. It is incredible how many health gurus there are and how much their protocols contradict one another. One Dr recommends avoiding nightshade foods, yet another promotes their life-giving properties. One trainer endorses the functional elements of a cross-fit workout, yet another cautions to stay away from the risk of injury. How are we to decide what to do with so many gurus, studies, books, diets, and programs? How can we expect to feel confident about one health strategy when our trainer suggests one plan, our best friend is having great success on a trendy program, and our Doctor is guiding us along with a vastly different approach? There is too much information, too many social media influencers, too many diet books, too many fad workouts. Paralysis by analysis leaves people stuck in their ruts and incapable of taking the lifestyle steps they need to lose weight and radiate health.

Under-skilled. Preparing wholesome and delicious meals takes education and skill. Once people attempt to make changes to their diets, they give up because dieting is plain miserable. To always feel hungry, unsatiated, and overworked with food preparation for meals that are drab and lack flavor is no way to live. Most of us have not been raised to prepare food in a manner that preserves nutrients, avoids additives and health detractors, and maximizes flavor. My own journey towards nutritious eating took many turns. I grew up eating meat and potatoes for dinner everyday. My vegetables came from a can or freezer bag. Flavor came from packets and processed food. Once I started working in the fitness industry, my diet shifted to protein shakes, energy bars, and many chicken breasts. Then, I married a vegan. The skillset that I had to develop to feed my husband took years to build. To be able to prepare hearty and delicious meals every day using only plant-based food was a feat. It took stacks of plant-based cookbooks, subscription meal boxes, and many throw-away experiments. However, now I feel like I can prepare tastily and nourishing plant-based meals that everyone enjoys.

I believe that school curriculums should teach all youth how to source, cook and prepare nourishing meals. We are a long way off in making that happen. Until then, it is up to the individual to develop the skills. Take a class, pick up some healthy cookbooks, and seek out some healthy spots to dine out. Remember, a properly nourished body doesn’t have cravings. It doesn’t store excess pounds, and food energizes it.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

We are a long way off in serving everyone. However, healthy-living communities are on the way. I have made my new home in a community that is implementing these very concepts. Agri-hoods link residents to their food sources. The streets are lined with edible bushes and medicine gardens. Fresh, organic produce is delivered weekly. School classrooms feature gardens, so children learn to grow their food. Cooking education is abundant for children and adults.

For adults stranded in cities without proximity to green space and fresh food, they must seek out the farmer’s markets where clean nutrient-dense food is available. Likewise, we must take cooking classes. But, until whole food nourishment is a foundational course for every child, we adults must seek out the skills for ourselves.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I believe that we need to reconnect to where food comes from and that this is critical to nourishing our body’s health, performance, and beauty. This must begin with children getting dirty in the soil, planting seeds, nurturing and harvesting their own fuel, and preparing it. I work to inspire a movement where every childhood education includes the skills to farm and prepare wholesome, delicious food — developing schools linked to farms and curriculums that send young adults into the world in full command of nourishing their body from seed to gourmet meal.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to connect with Michelle Obama, who used her position as the First lady to influence the health and wellness of the children of America. From planting a vegetable garden at the White House to enhancing the nutrition of school lunches for children across America. Mrs. Obama’s Let’s Move initiative was big and bold and much needed but fizzled out with the administration change.

Now, a search for her programs reveals that her programs have faded into obscurity. “The website is no longer updated, and links to external websites and some internal pages may not work.”

I would love to ask her insight about why she feels that the programs to nourish young Americans and get them moving seem to have fallen by the wayside. What does she think was missing from the program? What will it take for a program to take hold and persist?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram @trainershari

Blog: www.radiancewellness.ca

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.