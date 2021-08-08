Alessia Citro Of Scout & Cellar: “Money is energy”

Money is energy. When we release good energy into the world, more flows back to us. The same is true for money. I believe that money is not scarce, that it’s source is infinite, and that so long as we are providing value out in the world, our needs will always be met.

Alessia Citro is most recently a sales professional for one of the largest tech companies in the world. Prior to her time at Google, Alessia worked at Salesforce for four years, the last of which was remotely from home. Alessia runs a multi-million dollar e-commerce wine business from home, is launching a podcast, and is starting a new venture — which are now the focuses of her professional time.

She has a young daughter and her husband Jeff is a director in biotech, who also works remotely from home. Alessia has worked remotely for more than two years — pre-pandemic! — and can break down the blessings and challenges of being a remote worker, and how to create balance and boundaries.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I have had a pretty atypical and unlikely path into the corporate world. I’m the daughter of an Italian immigrant and the granddaughter of an Iowa farmer. I’m the first person in my family to go to college. I didn’t find my way professionally until I was 27. I moved to Chicago at 23, and after four years there trying my hand at private equity and public relations (while moonlighting as a server in bars and nightclubs for extra money), I moved home to California and serendipitously fell into tech sales at a start-up.

It’s been a grind, but I ascended quickly, fueled by my passion of helping small business owners. My parents are small business owners and seeing what technology could do for people like them absolutely hooked me. I recently left tech sales because in selling to large companies, that fulfillment and passion was no longer there. So now I’m focusing on my wine business, podcast, business coaching and another venture I’m very excited about!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I have a lot of interesting stories, but my favorite is when I worked with Skydive San Diego. They’re an incredible veteran-owned business run by former Navy Seals and they train special forces teams from all over the world. They adopted the technology I was selling at the time, and we jumped out of a plane to celebrate. It was my first (and last!) time skydiving.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t know if it’s funny, but I was working at a Chicago private equity firm and fielded a call from the founder’s wife. I was a 23 year old from Southern California and said “just a sec” in response to getting the founder on the phone. I had a gracious boss, but let’s just say I learned professional phone presence the hard way.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

Great employees must be able to say yes to four things to stay and thrive with a company:

Is my work purposeful? Do I enjoy the people I work with, and do they help me level up? Can I trust the leadership and direction of the company? Do I have continued upward potential — in earnings and/or position?

If they can’t say yes to one or more of those questions, be prepared to spend a lot of time hiring and training new employees. And it’s every business leader’s job to make sure their team can say yes to all of those questions.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

There are so many benefits. Top among them are freedom, lack of commute and privacy. Each of these has a challenge that comes with it too… but more on that later.

I think the ultimate benefit as a mom and wife has been more time with my daughter at such a young, special age, and the ability to make and enjoy dinner together as a family. When my husband was a road warrior before the pandemic and I was commuting in a previous position, that wasn’t happening much.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

First, let’s take the initial three benefits listed above since each is a double-edged sword.

Freedom can also mean lack of structure or accountability. Yes, you can go run an errand or go to an appointment without taking PTO, but you can also get comfortable with that (and opening your Slack or Gchat from your phone to pretend you’re online when you’re actually shopping at Target). Without structure, you can get derailed very easily.

The lack of a commute was a win for everyone initially, but then many of us realized we no longer had that carved out time to listen to our favorite podcasts or books. We also no longer had the time to decompress and process our day on the car ride home before spending time with our partners and kids.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad I’m not commuting an hour or more each day, but I do miss having that time to call friends or Grandma on the way home to catch up, listen to a motivational podcast, or scream (am I the only one who’s done this?) before getting home and starting family time.

Then there’s privacy. You can diffuse the essential oils you like, listen to music without headphones, have a dance party, stretch, whatever…. but you’re also isolated. Until I worked remotely, I didn’t realize how much my relationships with colleagues were affected and how much is learned by overhearing others’ customer calls or having lunch together. Lack of spontaneous collaboration due to remote work definitely comes at a cost…. slower ramp times and less camaraderie being two of the main ones.

There are two more key challenges.

The first is the absence of a positive company culture. In tech — especially sales — it’s a grind. I’ve realized it is the earning potential and the people we work with that carries most of us through it. Take people out of the equation, and you’re left with earning potential, which only goes so far. My last tech company got creative with virtual events to attempt to maintain culture, but nothing can match positive, in-person interaction.

The final key challenge is the lack of separation between work and home life. I notice many peers have a hard time stopping work since going remote. If you are working at your couch or your dining room table and that’s also where you eat or relax… it’s going to be difficult to shut work off and go into dinner or family mode.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

To create structure, there are a few things you can do. First, use your calendar to schedule your tasks in blocks. For example, I block an hour at the end of the day to clean up my inbox, create my priority list for the next day, and write down the wins and accomplishments (what I call my “ta-da list”). I also book lunch and breaks into my calendar. If I don’t do this, I often get so caught up in whatever I’m doing that I might forget to eat lunch, get fresh air or grab more water. On this note — make sure you treat yourself, too! Create rewards for productivity — whatever fills your cup and brings you joy. One of my favorite rewards is making an iced coffee and sitting outside for a bit after knocking out a challenging task.

The other thing that helps me create structure when working from home is planning ahead. Look at the week from 30,000 feet. What needs to get done? What do you need to tackle on the personal side? If I know I need to do a Target run, or there’s a workout class I want to go to, I’ll block my schedule off and plan for it. This helps me feel less chained to my desk knowing that I’ve set aside time for myself.

To replace the post-work decompression that my commute offered, I do a quick five minute meditation before leaving my home office. The short ritual of making my ta-da list, looking at the next day’s meetings and priorities, and writing down three things I’m grateful for helps me do a “mind erase” and turn off my work brain as soon as I head into family time.

I’m still not listening to my favorite podcasts as much as I’d like, but I do so when I fold laundry, do dishes or have other pockets of time.

Regarding privacy and culture, if you’re feeling disconnected from your team, figure out a cadence to meet with the colleagues you love to learn from and collaborate with. I met with my mentors at work once a week virtually, and had a monthly virtual “happy hour” with one of my work girlfriends. Finding time to meet up in person has also been crucial. As companies head back into the office, if you are remote and your company has a local office, see if you can work from there a couple times a month. It’ll help you feel connected. It also made me happier to be remote because heading into the office reminded me of all the reasons I love working from home!

To create separation, work only in a space that you’ve defined for that purpose. If you don’t have a separate home office, set up a space that is just for work. It could be a desk in your bedroom or a corner in your studio apartment, but what matters is that you use it only for work. This will allow you to create both mental and physical separation between work and home life. And this is true for everything. For example, if you try to meditate at your work desk, (if you’re anything like me) you won’t be able to. I have a specific area where I meditate. Ever notice how creativity seems to flow freely on a walk or in the shower, but not in your office? Same concept. The space you’re in matters. As James Clear says in Atomic Habits: one space, one use.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Happy people are more productive. Make your office or workspace a place you LOVE to be in. I have beautiful plants in my office. I diffuse my favorite essential oils — and not only does it help my focus, but it makes my office smell amazing! I have photos and art displayed that give me joy and inspire me. I keep my favorite books near me to channel the greatness of the authors. Buy office supplies (pens, notebooks, mouse pad, etc.) that you love. One of my quirks is that I love energy crystals, and I have more crystals on my bookshelf and desk than I’d care to admit. In summary, whatever it is that energizes you, bring it into your workspace. You do you! I also invested in a chair to lounge and read in when I need to take a break from my computer screen.

You need to take breaks. Brendon Burchard advocates for working in 52 minute blocks and taking a 5–10 minute break. Here’s where privacy comes back in as a benefit…. I often put on music and sing and dance. Whitney Houston has been a favorite lately! This is also a good time to take a bio break, get a drink, a snack or go outside for a bit.

Finally, make sure you’re getting regular movement in. If you’re able to get a standing desk, I highly recommend it.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

This was my exact situation in my tech sales role at Google. I started March 2, 2020 and got to spend one day in the office with everyone before the world shut down. If the relationships are already established, it’s easier to maintain camaraderie while remote. I didn’t have that benefit, and it made it very hard to forge meaningful relationships with many of my coworkers. If you find yourself in this situation, try having virtual team events that have nothing to do with work and allow you to get to know each other personally. As an example, I planned a safe-for-work two truths and a lie trivia game using Kahoot.it. It made it fun and competitive and kept people engaged. Another virtual event that worked surprisingly well to create stronger relationships was a virtual escape room.

If you’re a leader, the thing you must avoid is the temptation to schedule more meetings for your team simply because you’re remote. This doesn’t create more connection — it creates annoyance and kills productivity.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

When I was at Salesforce (pre-pandemic), I was on a team that was full-time remote and had an incredible culture, even though we were scattered across the US. I can attribute this great culture to three things.

First, we got together in person twice a year and it was QUALITY time. Yes, it was for work, so there were 8 hours of meetings each day but we’d pick a location and then have fun once work was done. The first time I met my team was in Las Vegas for our sales kickoff and our bonds were sealed over dinner, drinks and shared experiences. The second time we got together was in Miami. Get your folks on a plane if possible or change up the location, and create an environment where people can really get to know each other.

Second, we had an amazing leader. I worked for Thom Wright, one of the best people and leaders I’ve met in my career. Since getting into tech eight years ago, I have had a new manager every year (or sometimes more often!), so that’s saying something. What made Thom so impactful was transparency, clear communication, effective and informative team meetings, and psychological safety. In our 1:1s, he’d start off each week asking me “red, yellow, or green?” and I knew I could answer honestly. I knew he actually cared about me as a person… not just about the numbers I could put on the board.

The leader sets the tone. If your team can trust you, knows you care and knows you’re competent, you’re set up to build a vibrant culture.

Third and finally, we had a great means of communication. We used Slack and it was the perfect mix of funny, helpful and motivational. Never underestimate the power of a good gif dropped in Slack to help boost your team’s morale.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am actively working to inspire a movement now, and it’s to deprogram as many women as possible from poor money mindset and scarcity thinking.

There are a myriad of factors responsible for the wage gap between women and men, but I believe one of the most prominent is due to women not knowing their worth. Or if they do know it, many women aren’t fully confident in their worth and feel the need to apologize for it.

Much of our beliefs around money are ancestral and inherited, and many of us (including myself) are the first generation in their families to have a career and make a significant income. We have much to unlearn and we need to deprogram the engrained ways of thinking that we are quite literally worth less.

Money is energy. When we release good energy into the world, more flows back to us. The same is true for money. I believe that money is not scarce, that it’s source is infinite, and that so long as we are providing value out in the world, our needs will always be met.

Women create life — can you imagine what we could collectively create with financial power? That is why I’m passionate about helping women change their money mindset. Change that, and you change the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Between a very wise Grandpa and my immigrant dad, I have gotten more sage advice via colloquialisms than you can imagine. I can’t possibly pick a favorite, but one has been a guiding theme for my life. My dad always says “Either do it right, or don’t do it.” Those are words I live by. Anything I do, I’m going all in and I’m playing to win.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m most active on Instagram at @alessiacitro__ (two underscores). I have a few things launching soon, including The Corporate Dropout Podcast (expected September 1), a virtual business masterclass launching mid-September, as well as a new website, alessiacitro.com.

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success.