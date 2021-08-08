Dr. Susan Hazels Mitmesser Of Pharmavite: “Set attainable goals”

Set attainable goals. None of the above lifestyle tweaks will do you much good if you don’t make them regular habits. Start small, pledging to yourself to exercise 3 times a week, meditate for five minutes a day, take your vitamins each morning, etc. Once it becomes second nature, you can gradually increase the habit until it’s an indispensable part of your daily routine.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Susan Hazels Mitmesser.

Dr. Susan Hazels Mitmesser, PhD, is the VP of Science and Technology at Pharmavite where she provides scientific leadership to advance innovation and new product development strategies, and to ensure the scientific integrity of all products made under its brand portfolio. She has a passion for nutrition and wellness and leverages her ability to communicate scientific findings to consumers and the marketplace.

She brings extensive experience in research and nutritional biochemistry across various industries and sectors, including food, dietary supplements, academia and clinical settings. She serves on the Editorial Board of four peer-reviewed journals: Advance Journal of Food Science and Technology, Journal of Pediatric Intensive Care, World Journal of Clinical Pediatrics, and Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. In addition, she has published in many peer-reviewed journals and is a contributing author for book chapters relating to nutrition in adult and pediatric populations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was a college athlete and in my freshman year as a long-distance swimmer, I quickly learned that what, how, and when I ate impacted my performance. I became my own N of 1 — I started manipulating what I ate and saw an improvement in my performance. I found that if I didn’t replenish after a long workout, then my workout the next day was awful. Replenishing and recovery are critical for competitive athletes. The funny thing is that I was in college to study veterinary medicine, but I ended up leaving with a newfound curiosity of how food is used by the human body. I was hooked! I never would have expected that years later I would be working alongside incredible minds on the Nurish by Nature Made team, yet here I am today, applying those same nutritional principles from my college athlete days to help people find custom vitamin and supplement routines that help them achieve their goals.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Early on in my career, I became aware of the fact that in many meetings, no one looked like me. Many times, I was the only female at the table. At first, I was very intimidated and let everyone else do the talking. I learned that data mattered — so I brought data every time I went to a meeting. I over-prepared and tried to predict questions I might be asked.

This taught me that preparation is the best defense — by thinking strategically about the situation with data points in tow, my confidence increased, making me a more persuasive speaker to my audience.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was on the company plane with colleagues (all of whom were male, and much more senior than I). Due to inclement weather, we had to make an emergency landing at a small regional airport. We waited out the storm and were cleared to reboard the plane. As I collected my things and headed to the plane, the airport staff commented that I should be entering through a different door with the rest of the flight attendants — as if a woman working alongside my male colleagues was inconceivable.

I was mortified by their assumption. The worst part was that my colleagues just laughed. Not one of them defended me or confirmed that I was a part of the team. Looking back, I realized I was partially angry at myself for expecting someone else to stick up for me. From that point forward, I made a conscious decision not to rely on others to defend me and not to be intimidated or worried about speaking up to advocate for myself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I come from a family where education is highly valued. From a young age, I was always encouraged to learn new things, share my opinions, listen to differing points of view and fuel my curious mind, both in and out of the classroom.

After high school graduation, my family completely stood behind my decision to study the sciences, even if it wasn’t the most traditional route for a young girl at the time. Their support helped me pave my own way and follow my passion.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

On my team at Nurish, we make a customized approach to health and wellness accessible to everyone. We know that when it comes to your body and your unique needs, a one size fits all approach to wellness isn’t going to cut it.

That’s why we offer a simple quiz that analyzes your lifestyle habits and the health priorities you care about most to create a monthly vitamin recommendation that works hardest for you. Our products are backed by 50 years of nutrition science and research, so you can feel confident and supported on your wellness journey. In addition, we continue to reinvest in research to support Nurish. This will allow us to continue to provide curated, scientific-based nutrition solutions for all segments of the population for years to come.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Take your vitamins! Nine out 10 Americans don’t meet the recommended intakes for many of the essential nutrients that keep our bodies healthy and strong. At Nurish by Nature Made, we make it as easy as possible to keep up this good habit by delivering your unique vitamin regimen right to your door each month. Plus, each vitamin packet is printed with a motivational quote — who doesn’t love starting the morning with some positivity?

2. Schedule exercise. Exercise is one of the three pillars of good health. But it can be difficult to work it into a busy day. Find a time that works best for you and actually schedule it. For me, the best time of day for me to exercise is in the morning before work. I literally schedule my exercise each day. I also recognize that I get bored of the same exercise routine, so I make sure it is varied enough to keep me motivated and stimulated.

3. Sleep is my favorite pastime! I have always required at least 8 hours of sleep per night. I was not one to pull all-nighters. Little did I know that pulling an all-nighter is the worst way to absorb and remember information.

4. Meditate. Even if it’s just for five minutes per day, taking a breather to reset and refocus can do wonders for our state of mind. This is true especially in a work from home environment where we’re staring at our screens all day. It’s important to pry ourselves away for a moment to unplug.

5. Set attainable goals. None of the above lifestyle tweaks will do you much good if you don’t make them regular habits. Start small, pledging to yourself to exercise 3 times a week, meditate for five minutes a day, take your vitamins each morning, etc. Once it becomes second nature, you can gradually increase the habit until it’s an indispensable part of your daily routine.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Wellness of course pertains to our physical health, but our mental health and upkeep are equally important. That’s why at Nurish, we’re proud of our Wellness From Within initiative. We’ve committed to ensuring diversity across race, gender and body type in our brand partners and content to promote conversations that challenge those stereotypes and reinforce that the only standards that matter are your own.

We aim to continue bringing programming like this to the forefront and support making wellness accessible to everyone.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Women are not always thought of as capable. I was raised in a family where I was told that I could become whatever I was ambitious enough to achieve, so it was a harsh wakeup call to learn that not everyone believes that. Make enough leftovers from dinner to have for lunch the next day. Huge time saver! What you major in during college doesn’t have to be the end all be all. Yes, it’s a big decision that you should take seriously, but if you discover a new passion during school or after you graduate, there’s still plenty of time to pivot. You are your own best advocate. As young people — and especially as women — we’re not always accustomed to fighting our own battles, and it is often assumed that if we keep our heads down and do a good job, someone will notice and reward us. If you want something — a raise, a promotion, an injustice or conflict to be resolved — you need to speak up for yourself. Preparation is the best defense. If you’re anxious about public speaking or voicing your point of view in a meeting, preparing your talking points with supporting data ahead of time will make you more confident and as a result, more persuasive.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Our collective mental health has really suffered during the pandemic for obvious reasons, and as a believer in 360 wellness, mental health is a top priority for me. That’s why I’m so proud Nurish is partnering with the Movemeant Foundation. They’re a fantastic organization that works to dismantle harmful societal pressures around beauty and body image while offering tools that make fitness accessible and empowering for all.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can keep up with my latest work by following @nurishbynaturemade on Instagram.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!