Errol Gardner: “Put the customer at the heart of the transformation”

First and foremost, put the customer at the heart of the transformation. Digital transformations should ultimately be about improving the customer experience. Why? Because it means that companies can ensure that their customers will become repeat customers, increase their likelihood of up-selling and of making a recommendation to other potential new customers.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Errol Gardner.

Errol is responsible for leading EY Global Consulting which has over 70,000 professionals worldwide. He has 30 years of professional services experience and has delivered business transformation — enabled by technology and data solutions — for several Fortune 500 clients across Europe and in the US. Errol has served clients in oil and gas, power and utilities, and in the last 20 years has focused mainly on banking and insurance. He joined EY as a partner in 2009 and has since held several leadership positions in the European financial services business, and was also the global leader for technology consulting.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career in 1990 working as an auditor, before switching to consulting shortly after I qualified. This move was one of the biggest turning points in my life and stemmed from being asked by one of my audit clients to help with a technology implementation project. I enjoyed it so much I made the switch — and have continued to enjoy it ever since!

The transfer to consulting also coincided with my move from the UK to Jamaica to undertake a two-year secondment. It was at this point that I met my wife, started running my own projects for the first time and interacting with senior clients. All this helped develop my self-confidence professionally and personally, and certainly helped propel my career in consulting when I returned to the UK in 1996.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

After returning to the UK, I was asked to manage a systems development team, who was doing a lot of custom development work to the standard ERP solution. I had limited experience in this field at the time, as I had mainly focused on the business rather than technology side up to that point. One of the programs our team had developed didn’t work when the system went live — meaning that our client was unable to collect millions of dollars from their customers. Over the next five days, members of my team, and the client including the CFO, were constantly looking over the shoulder of this 23-year-old programmer, who was just out of university, asking him what the problem was and why it had not been fixed yet.

Looking back on it now, I can make light of it — but at the time it was incredibly stressful! But what you really learn from these situations is that when implementing systems and new technologies, it’s so important to test, test, test and test again before going live, so you don’t make any mistakes!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Throughout my career, I’ve been lucky enough to have three or four mentors who have helped me develop professionally. But one who stands out is someone who helped me out early on in my consulting career, while I was spending all of my time working on client delivery– an area that I really enjoyed at the time. During this period, I wasn’t really concerned about making progress and getting a promotion or working my way up the career ladder, but one of the partners asked me if I wanted to move from oil and gas to financial services. At the time I didn’t really understand what this meant or why it was necessary, as I enjoyed my work and my clients, but he convinced me to make the transition, partially because he offered to sponsor me through the director promotion process.

This was the first time I had really thought about becoming a director and three years later the same partner helped me through the partner selection process too. Without doubt, he played an essential role in lifting my ambition and driving me towards the position I’m in today.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Black Swan by Nassim Nicholas Taleb is one book that has had a profound impact on me. I read it just before the 2008 financial crisis and it was eye opening in terms of putting into perspective that the moments that define your career are often the events that you don’t foresee. If I think about it, we’ve seen a “once in a lifetime” pandemic, financial crisis and boom in digital transformation all within the last thirteen years, so it may be a sign that there are more black swan events out there than we think.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. What Is your company’s vision and purpose?

At EY, our purpose is building a better working world. It acts as our ‘North Star’ guiding our more than 300,000 people and providing the context and meaning for the work we do every day. We define a better working world as one where economic growth is sustainable, inclusive and creates long-term value. We are a people business so, through investing in our people and working closely with others — from our clients to wider stakeholders — we are proud to use our knowledge, skills and experience to help fulfil our purpose and create positive change.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m currently part of EY’s Global Social Equity task-force, which was established after George Floyd’s death last year to look at how EY can do more around diversity and helping underrepresented minorities at EY. What’s been incredible about working on this initiative is seeing how this issue has resonated across multiple countries and different cultures around the globe and how it has impacted people’s experiences, both personally and professionally within the firm. We are making good progress addressing key processes and practices to make sure unrepresented minorities of different cultural backgrounds feel a sense of belonging and inclusion at EY.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is fundamentally underpinned by modern technology and data capabilities. In simple terms, it’s the transfer of any process, interaction or information within an organization onto a technology platform. A lot of what organizations do is founded on in-person, paper-based interactions or systems that are not connected. Digital transformation is really about reimagining the whole value chain of an organization and switching it to modern technologies and data capabilities to drive better customer and employee engagement and experience, as well as deliver greater insights in a more efficient effective way.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Most companies stand to benefit from digital transformation. There are some exceptions, notably those businesses that are founded on in person service and the personal touch, such as restaurants, but generally the vast majority of industries — from governmental bodies to big, consumer-focused retail businesses to wholesale B2B organizations — will lend themselves in some way, shape or form to being transformed by leveraging technology and data.

Those that will benefit most are the companies that have been slowest to embrace technologies, as they have the biggest gap to bridge. And to a certain extent it’s also those organizations that either trade or interact with highest volumes, or who have a very large customer base, or indeed those who transact in huge value.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Digital transformations can take many forms, but the most effective examples are when companies truly put their customers at the centre of their transformation, to ensure that the business is fully aligned to making their customer’s experience as outstanding and unique as possible.

A good example of this is a project I worked on with Royal Caribbean, the big cruise operator. They recognized that they could use technology to improve the end-to-end shore-to-ship digital experience — starting at the point of booking and extending well beyond the point that the holiday ended. For example, they redesigned the terminal experience to support facial recognition for faster boarding so passengers could start vacationing earlier. Integrating automation and intelligent personalization improved guest satisfaction, increased onboard revenue and lowered costs.

It was fantastic to see Royal Caribbean truly embrace doing things in a fundamentally different way and encouraging their customers to engage with a digital experience that navigated their entire trip.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Without a doubt, it is a challenging process because, by definition, it forces organizations to act in a different way than they traditionally have done. It also challenges most organizations ability to deliver change, which should not be taken for granted. Transformation programs can fail for any number of reasons — including because they don’t have right stakeholder engagement, sponsorship, alignment, or incentives and rewards in place for those involved in them.

As such, all the traditional barriers that exist around transformation programs are very much in place when dealing with digital transformation, which then add more dynamics to consider. The whole notion of digital transformation is to reorganize a business to be more focused on customers. While lots of companies claim to be customer-centric, in reality their main priority is often their product or service. So, when the focus is shifted to the customer, new challenges appear as silos that have historically not worked together have to collaborate — especially in instances where a customer uses multiple products or services within one company. It’s therefore essential to have the right individuals in leadership positions that will embrace reimagining a business and have the vision and understanding of what is required to complete a transformation.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

First and foremost, put the customer at the heart of the transformation. Digital transformations should ultimately be about improving the customer experience. Why? Because it means that companies can ensure that their customers will become repeat customers, increase their likelihood of up-selling and of making a recommendation to other potential new customers.

Increasing the ability to make quicker decisions — across the board. This can include what is offered to customers (such as new deals or better deals) as well as decisions on how to deploy capital. Having a wider range of insights available and in real time will help leaders to make well-informed business decisions more swiftly.

Driving efficiencies. Being able to join up what were manual platforms and use technology to drive them ultimately leads to lower costs and makes activity more transferable across multiple locations.

Profitability is also improved in line with the introduction of cost efficiencies across businesses, as well as leader’s ability to deploy capital in better ways.

Become more agile. The more a business drives a core tech platform, the easier it can become to enact change in the business going forward. It is also important to accept that, given the pace of technological progress, change will be a continual process, not a one-off event.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Creating a culture of innovation is a key part of the journey that organizations need to go on. Fundamentally this means being open to new ideas and organizations need to be open to listening to people from all angles — remember, innovation can come from anyone within and even outside a business. For instance, employees are fantastic at identifying internal issues, while suppliers can provide valuable intel on how interactions work better with companies. But beyond just listening to people’s perspective, companies need to demonstrate that these ideas are being taken on board and moved forward. They should give credit to and incentivize those who have originated the ideas and reward these individuals, whether their ideas were successful or not, to amplify the benefits of innovative thinking. Importantly, innovation can be stifled when leaders criticize those who deviate from the norm, so a management framework and environment that encourages people to think outside the box is necessary to encourage people to question the way things are done.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

That would have to be one from Star Wars. Yoda famously says, “Do or do not, there is no try” and this encapsulates my thoughts about the importance of committing to a decision or project and seeing it through to the best of one’s ability.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can find me on LinkedIn where I regularly publish blogs, and EY.com/Consulting is also a fantastic resource.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!