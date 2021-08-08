Debbie Matenopoulos Of IKARIA Beauty: “Move it or lose it”

Move it or lose it. Movement is key to feeling good about yourself, maintaining a healthy weight and boosting your mood. I love my Peloton, but any kind of movement that gets your heart pumping on a regular basis is key.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Debbie Matenopoulos, founder of IKARIA Beauty.

Five-time Emmy® nominee Debbie Matenopoulos is one of the most recognized and respected personalities on television today. She is the current co-host of Hallmark Channel’s lifestyle show “Home & Family,” which is in its ninth season and author of the bestselling cookbook “It’s All Greek to Me.” For nearly two decades, Debbie has successfully sustained her career as a compelling journalist, talk show host, and lifestyle expert. Matenopoulos started her career at just 17 years old with MTV. She went on to serve as one of the original co-hosts of “The View,” followed by nearly a decade at E! Network’s hosting “Fashion Police,” “The Daily 10” as well as their annual red-carpet coverage for the Emmys®; Grammys®; Golden Globes®; and Academy Awards®. Additional hosting stints include Style Network, CBS’s “The Insider,” and FOX’s nationally-syndicated morning show “Good Day Live,” just to name a few.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My career began when I was 17 years old as a host on MTV. For nearly two decades, I have successfully sustained my career as a compelling journalist, talk show host, and lifestyle expert. Most recently, I’ve co-hosted the Hallmark Channel’s lifestyle show “Home & Family,” for nine seaons. In addition to “Home & Family”, I was one of the original co-hosts of “The View,” followed by nearly a decade at E! Network’s hosting “Fashion Police,” “The Daily 10” as well as their annual red-carpet coverage for the Emmys®; Grammys®; Golden Globes®; and Academy Awards®. Additional hosting stints include Style Network, CBS’s “The Insider,” and FOX’s nationally-syndicated morning show “Good Day Live,” just to name a few. Also other off-screen projects I’m quite proud of are my bestselling cookbook “It’s All Greek to Me” and most recently, just launched my own natural, Greek-inspired skincare line, IKARIA Beauty.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

COVID-19 was by far the most interesting period of my life that led to the end of “Home & Family”. I truly felt that with everyone at home, our show was secure. The fact that the show was doing so well in so many ways, made me feel blessed that I at least had a job to rely on. Was I wrong about that assumption. I came away from this having to overcome so many emotions, not to mention the letdown. I also hurt for the people I worked with and how they were going to handle all this. This period has caused me to dig deep, reevaluate priorities and now I’m feeling like I’m emerging a stronger woman.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Anyone who has ever started a company will tell you that many mistakes will be made until you finally get it perfect. And I can truly attest to that with starting IKARIA. It has been an incredible learning process each step of the way. I have loved it. With all of the testing and the retesting formulas, I feel like I have become a bit of a scientist. Lol. I also know how important it is to surround yourself with a great team and look to those who have walked the path before you for advice.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I owe everything to my family and my Greek heritage. From my parents to ancestors, they passed on wisdom and modeled good character that gave me a solid foundation to keep it real in an industry that challenges your integrity from all angles, all the time.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Let’s face it, the better you feel you look, the better your outlook is. In addition to exercising and eating healthy, I think a daily skincare regime is key for looking your best — plus it helps prevent signs of aging! In creating IKARIA, my goal was to create a gentle skin care line with natural ingredients that offered powerful anti-aging results.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Move it or lose it. Movement is key to feeling good about yourself, maintaining a healthy weight and boosting your mood. I love my Peloton, but any kind of movement that gets your heart pumping on a regular basis is key. LAUGH!!! LAUGH! LAUGH! I love to laugh and joke around. Did you know they have a thing called laughing yoga? It’s because laughing releases all those happy hormones to keep you feeling positive. On that note, throw in a big dose of gratitude with laughter and you’ve got a ‘cocktail’ for being happy no matter what comes your way. Eat the RAINBOW. Who doesn’t love rainbows? Well, get them on your plate too. I’m talking about eating fruits and vegetables that are rich in color like blueberries, kale, spinach, strawberries to name a few. Eating the rainbow will help in achieving a nutritionally balanced diet. Avoid processed foods, sugars and fast foods. Plus these wreak havoc on your skin too. Always check the ingredients to actually see what each product contains. Natural doesn’t always mean “natural”Avoiding harmful ingredients in your skincare products. Some of them include: Parabens, Triclosan, Formaldehyde-Releasing Preservatives, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Retinyl palmitate, Retinyl acetate, Retinoic acid and Retinol plus Petroleum distillates and Phthalates. Sleep! Most days I’m going 12–14 hours a day. I get it that it’s difficult to prioritize, but sleep is really one of the most important things we can do for health (and to help slow the aging process!). To get a good night’s rest, try shutting down all your electronic devices at least an hour before going to bed. Splurge on your bedroom decor and really strive to make this room your oasis of comfort and security.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m a mom to a six-year old girl. I would love to create a movement that helps empower her and the next future female generations to pursue anything they want as a career, love who they want and to feel comfortable to speak up for themselves. No woman can stand alone, you need an army to make things happen.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

How to create a business plan — I knew what I wanted to do and what to create but had no idea business required so much pre-planning. How to find investors — When starting the brand, I knew the costs would be high but I had no idea what my options where or how to secure them How to find the right team members — I am very trusting but had to learn that each person I hired had to perform certain tasks. So, I had to know what each job entailed. You will hear the word NO a lot more than you will hear yes and that’s alright. Everyone has a reason for why something won’t work. That’s fine but those are not your people. Surround yourself with the people who believe in you and believe in the end goal and will help you get there. After all, you only need one YES and then your goal is that much closer to being realized. So dont give up or think your idea is not valid because of the NO’s. I promise you as soon as your goal is reached all of the “No People” will say, “Oh, we always knew it would work, congrats” . This has happened to me more often than not. Lol. Success isn’t a destination. It’s a journey. You will always have to keep growing and evolving and outdoing yourself. You can’t just rest on your laurels, you have to keep building on them. That’s the FUN part.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Really, all of them. One without the other, we cannot build a better, safer world for our kids and future generations.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

