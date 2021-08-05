Courtney Gains: “DOORS OPEN EASY THE FIRST TIME BUT MAYBE NOT THE SECOND”

Oh man , that would be an essay! I will give one. DOORS OPEN EASY THE FIRST TIME BUT MAYBE NOT THE SECOND. The story I told about NBC, that was a huge opportunity that I, as a 16-year-old, was not ready for and I blew it. That door didn’t open ag

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Courtney Gains.

With over 130 credits to his name in a wide variety of roles, Courtney Gains celebrates 35 years in the film and television business. Gains first achieved success during the 1980s with a variety of roles in films such Children of the Corn, Back to the Future, Can’t Buy Me Love, Colors, The ‘Burbs and Memphis Belle. In addition to his film work, Gains has guest-starred on several notable television shows including Seinfeld, Monk, In the Heat of the Night, Tales from the Crypt, ER, The Guardian (recurring role), and most recently, Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Criminal Minds, and BET’s Tales coming out in summer 2021.

Gains has also worked as an acting coach and a musician. He once performed live on stage with Phish and has several solo albums, including Acoustic Gains Vol. 1, which is coming out soon (the singles, “There Was A Time” and “Cherished,” are out now). In 2006 he was the front man for the band Benny Bliss and the Disciples of Greatness, which spun off a rock and roll, anti-technology road comedy film. He released an EP with his band Ripple Street in 2015 and a full LP in 2018 and several singles released this year.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Hum, sure okay. Nice to meet you. I grew up in Los Angeles, CA. Very close to Dodger stadium. It was a bit of a rough part of town, gangs, etc. So when I got a chance to plat Whitey in Colors I jumped at the chance, because I knew that culture well.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well ,I was in an after-school program and this one teacher, Ms. Gardner, got all the tough kids to do theater. From the first time I hit the stage at 10 years old I was hooked! From that point on I bugged my parents to get me in an acting class. At 13 I started to take a class I didn’t care for, tap dancing and the like. I was about to quit when this man stopped my mother and I on the street. He asked if I was an actor. He said he was a teacher as well as a professional actor and he liked my look. I ended up studying with him for a decade and he became my manager and helped break me into show biz. His name is Virgil Frye.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Wow, I have had a lot of crazy things happen in my 36-year career and have gotten to work with some amazing actors! Probably the coolest thing was getting to fly in a real B-17 for the movie Memphis Belle and we actually fly on the 4th of July!!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Sure, so when I was first starting out my manager got me this very big interview with the head of casting at NBC Studios — what’s called a general meeting, where they talk to get to know you and, if they like you, ask you to cold read something from a script (meaning you have just a few minutes to look over it). So, I did my thing, and they asked me to do it again and describe the character to me. I totally misunderstood what they were asking for. It wasn’t until I saw the show Family Ties and Michael J. Fox’s role that I understand what they were talking about — a conservative republican young man. I was playing it like the little street kid I was! The lesson was don’t rush, take the time you need, and if you don’t understand something, ask questions!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have three films. Queen Bees (comedy) just got released. River (sci-fi) is coming out July 13th, and The Bleeding Dark (horror) is coming out later this year. I guest starred on Tales Season 3 for BET. Also have two music projects. My band, Ripple Street, is putting out two more singles this year. Also, a solo project called Acoustic Gains Vol.1. The first single, “There Was A Time,” is out now and more on the way.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

This can be a very tough business to break into, so facing rejection is just part of the process. If you are booking one out of ten auditions, you are doing well. So, 90% failure rate. If you can get two or three casting directors to believe in you, you can get work.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Never underestimate the power of cinema. It’s influence is great, so of course diversity is important. For people to see themselves represented matters so greatly and how they are represented matters even more.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Oh man , that would be an essay! I will give one. DOORS OPEN EASY THE FIRST TIME BUT MAYBE NOT THE SECOND. The story I told about NBC, that was a huge opportunity that I, as a 16-year-old, was not ready for and I blew it. That door didn’t open again. I learned from that, and when a great opportunity comes my way, I make sure to leave a good impression.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t expect the film/TV industry to fulfill all of your artistic needs. They are making content and are not concerned about your artistic expression. It’s work and that’s a good thing. It’s up to you to keep exploring and growing any way you can outside of the getting work process. Classes, plays, even traveling to expand your horizons.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Without a doubt it would be the homeless in this country. It is unacceptable in a country as rich as ours that we are turning a blind eye to this problem, especially on the west coast, like L.A., San Francisco, and Seattle. The mayors of all these cities should be ashamed of themselves for not doing better.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Virgil Frye, my mentor, made the biggest difference getting me started in my career. He taught me the craft; he gave me the confidence that I could do it. Finding someone who believes in you who is already established in whatever you are interested in pursuing make all the difference.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

ITS A LONG WAY TO THE TOP IF YOU WANT TO ROCK N ROLL. You have to be fully committed to what you are doing and, even then, there are no guarantees it will work out. You gotta work at it every day little by little.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Great question! Janis Ian, she is my favorite singer/songwriter, a true artist. I just saw her speech she gave at The Berkeley School of Music. So deep, honest, and inspiring. It’s my dream to speak with her one day soon.

