Alex Shadrow of List Perfectly: “Teamwork makes the dream work”

It is simply impossible to do it all “on your own.” I know from trying both with and without a team that success and impact are only possible when a team works together to make it happen.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alex Shadrow.

Alex is the Partner and COO of List Perfectly, a versatile e-commerce solution for sellers to efficiently list and crosspost products on multiple major marketplaces and channels like Poshmark, Mercari, Instagram, Shopify, eBay and more. List Perfectly was created for sellers who make a living from online sales, as a solution to the frustrating and laborious process of listing on multiple channels. List Perfectly is the only solution that allows sellers to cross post unlimited products at no additional charge, and it offers the most diverse suite of tools, including delisting and relisting, inventory management, templates for faster listing, and more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

My name is Alex Shadrow aka @Sustainabae on all social platforms. True to my name, I was born and raised with sustainability in my “blood.” My mom and dad own a metal recycling company. Instead of recycling alloys and metals like my family, my passion has always been for recycling clothing from exclusively shopping thrifts and vintage to reselling my own wardrobe on the various online platforms. It became my mission and life’s work to solve the fashion waste crisis. This mission has been a journey with many twists and turns including being the CEO of my very own buy / sell app called “Relovv,” to earning a Certificate from Al Gore as a Climate Leader, and it is still this same mission that lead me to becoming the Chief Operations Officer & Partner at List Perfectly.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Here’s a fun one for you that proves everything really does happen for a reason. Back when I was the CEO at Relovv, I met List Perfectly founders and co-CEOs, Clara and Amanda, and we decided to do business together — Relovv would be one of the 12 platforms List Perfectly supports and offers crossposting to. Fast forward 6 months to when I had to make the tough decision to exit and sell Relovv, an app that I had raised 1M dollars in venture capital for, grown to 100,000 users in one year, and had featured in Forbes, Huff Post, Boston Globe, and lots more. For confidentiality purposes, I was not able to inform Clara and Amanda of this decision so they found out through the public “goodbye” email sent to every Relovv user. It was tough as you can imagine and for weeks I had been dreading it, imagining it to be one of the worst days of my life. I clicked send on the email, and headed out for some fresh air. No more than 20 minutes after the email was sent I got a call from Clara and Amanda asking if I’d be interested in joining the team. Today I see it as one of the best days of my life!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I can not emphasize enough the importance of mentors and having more than one mentor as I do is a true blessing. I met Kate Edwards (Head of Industry / Partner Services at Amazon) back when I was in the prestigious Techstars Accelerator. Kate had graduated from Techstars a few years back and was introduced to me for her marketing, strategy, and leadership expertises. Kate was there for me far beyond the stipulations of our Advisory Agreement contract. She opened her office to me to come work from, her VC contacts for fundraising, her ear and time for after work vent sessions, and her heart as more than just a mentor but a friend. I feel lucky to have been mentored by Kate.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“In life you only get what you ask for.” Don’t be afraid to politely ask for what you want — ask customers to give you feedback (just be sure to listen), ask for an introduction to a potential new client, ask if someone will leave their job and come work with you. The reality is if someone says no, you lose absolutely nothing. And if someone says yes, you have everything to gain!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

This is hard because there are so many wonderful quantities that can make someone successful. For me, I believe it was: resilience, empathy, and self-esteem. Resilience is essential because entrepreneurship isn’t easy. From starting my own company to coming in on the “ground floor” at List Perfectly, I have to be willing to test and try and experiment a lot. Most of the time, things do not work. Resilience is key to finding what does. Something I learned quickly from Clara at List Perfectly is that empathy is essential to effective leadership. She taught me that our team is only as productive as they are motivated and supported and lead by example in going above and beyond for them to truly feel supported. Last but not least, self-esteem is critical, which is something I shared at length when I spoke at Harvard University’s Women in Business Conference, and it boils down to this: if you don’t believe in yourself, no one will, and your worth is in YOU, not what you do.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on the planet and the environment. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

List Perfectly’s mission is to help sellers “work smarter, not harder” by helping them save time and sell more. But in doing so we’re tackling a much bigger crisis — the waste crisis. The average American throws away 80lb of clothing each year, and more than 1 dumpster truck of clothing gets put into a landfill every second in the USA. Even Goodwill says 90% of their donations go straight to a landfill. List Perfectly is helping resellers sell 5X+ more items to buyers on second hand marketplaces, and by doing so we also keep 5X+ more items out of landfills.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Productivity for the person (the customer) can also be positive for the planet and at List Perfectly we’re doing just that. Our suite of seller tools make a huge impact in the lives of resellers. For example, with List Perfectly they can simultaneously cross list and copy products to 12 platforms (Etsy, eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, Shopify, and more). This saves them 80% of the time it takes to list, which allows them to put their listings for sale on many more platforms than without List Perfectly. As a result, buyers are able to discover more products, the very items they need, second hand vs. buying them new. Shopping resale vs. retail is 82% more sustainable!

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

To be honest, I think if everyone knew the truth about fashion and waste they would ONLY shop second-hand and only purchase “new” products from transparent and sustainable brands. Here’s the truth: most of the stuff we buy is made from unsustainable materials like plastics which take over 500 years to decompose in a landfill. That cute top made with elastic and polyester (both plastic fibers) that you wore for 1 event or Instagram post? It will live for 500 years in a landfill and it probably took 500+ gallons of water to make. Was the price amazing? It was probably made by a modern day slave working 14+ hours per day, 30 days per month for far less than a livable wage in their own country. Was it dyed a fun bright color? It was probably made with toxic chemicals that have been dumped into local streams and rivers, polluting water supplies and causing the harshest of diseases for the local people and animals… The list goes on and on and on about the negative effects of “new” stuff. Once you know, you can’t not care.

How do you think this might change the world?

I know that List Perfectly makes it easier for individuals and companies alike to resell to people who need them and extend the life cycle of their “stuff” instead of dumping it in landfills. The reality is, the more products that get bought second hand, the smaller our consumer footprint. In this way, List Perfectly certainly changes the world.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I think in general, business leaders must truly consider if the impact they are making is honest. For example, if your technology is battery or electric powered, do you have a safe way to dispose of and recycle batteries? Do you have a program in place? If you want to outsource bamboo products internationally to use a sustainable material, but you end up doubling the carbon footprint of your product in transit, what’s the point? It is important to ensure our ecological intentions are actually backed up by science itself.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”?

Based on my own experience and successes, here are 3 core things I think you need to know to “create technology that can make a positive social impact.”

Teamwork makes the dream work. It is simply impossible to do it all “on your own.” I know from trying both with and without a team that success and impact are only possible when a team works together to make it happen. You can’t fake impact. With greenwashing more common than ever these days, consumers will inevitably always find out whether your sustainability efforts are just for show. Make meaningful changes and share them transparently on your website, social media, packaging, etc. Bring sustainability to your operations, not just your mission. Building technology with impact is only possible if you can sustain it internally. Be sure to have lean operations, effective processes, and proper training so you can continue to run a successful and sustainable organization. Do not allow your mission to break your ability to actually deliver it.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

This may sound existential but it is true for me and I hope it will resonate. We are connected to this planet, it is our home. We can either be on the right or wrong side of history. We have a choice.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I am still so inspired by Al Gore and my Climate Leadership training. I wish I could have more time with him one-on-one to discuss all things sustainability! And my second choice would be Elon Musk of course!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can find more on instagram.com/listperfectly @listperfectly, on YouTube (YouTube.com/c/listperfectlyYT), and instagram.com/sustainabae @sustaianabae! Thank you.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.