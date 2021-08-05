Rachel Youngman of the Institute of Physics (IOP): “The best learning is to listen”

The best learning is to listen. As a leader we should never stop learning, but that doesn’t mean you have to know everything or do every training course going. Over the past year, the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, have highlighted inequalities. And I’ve learnt far more about the challenges facing women in physics by listening to those who have shared their experiences and then quietly reflecting on their comments.Mix it up with other people from different backgrounds, ages and experiences. Titles really don’t matter. It is the sum of all parts that matters. When I was working in social justice, young people would often come up with the best solutions to problems not their CEO!Find the talent in your teams — then nurture it by drawing people to the front. There is nothing I love more than seeing one of my team being published or finding a solution to a thorny problem.It’s not just the big headlines that matter. In my career, I’ve seen so much change happen as a result of small, quiet actions. During the Arab Spring, I talked to a small group of young women from Beirut who had set up a simple network of conversations for women in their local communities using word of mouth to spread the message to others. They did it with no violence, no PR and no technology.Leadership isn’t for everyone. It’s fine not to want that. Being CEO is a great title but it can be a tough and lonely job, so you need to surround yourself with people you trust, and to challenge your thinking not just agree! Before coming into STEM I had been a CEO so I had some understanding of the reality of the job. My past experiences have given me some unique insights and helped me to form a solid partnership with our CEO where we both have each other’s backs, learn from each other and learn to disagree — it helps that we both laugh a lot too!

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Youngman.

Rachel Youngman is the Deputy Chief Executive at the Institute of Physics (IOP) in the UK, having taken on the role in 2019. She first joined the IOP in 2014, spending two years as interim Chief Operating Officer.

Rather than coming from a science background, Rachel joined the IOP after holding the position of Deputy Chief Executive at the International Bar Association, an NGO working across 120 countries, with a focus on business law.

Rachel has held CEO roles in a number of social justice organizations and has consulted for several UK government departments including the Home Office, Department for Education, Department for Health and the Cabinet Office. Most of these roles focused on increasing the role of civil society, particularly in education, youth justice, criminal justice and health.

Rachel also chairs Hibiscus, a charity for Black, Minority Ethnic and foreign national women in the criminal and social justice systems and previously chaired The Choir with No Name, a charity for people who are homeless.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my career working in the legal profession, moving into human rights and social justice. I’ve held the position of CEO at a number of social justice organizations and have also consulted for several UK Government departments and held a leadership role at the International Bar Association for a number of years. Having already worked with professional member organizations that provide a sense of community for people in their sector, the Institute of Physics (IOP) seemed like a good fit for my expertise. I was also keen to use my background in social justice to help IOP’s goal of tackling underrepresentation in physics.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I’m not sure leaders would put ‘development of their strategy’ as the most interesting story, but the consultation process and result of our 5-year strategy was such a defining moment for us that I it is the most exciting story for me. It set out our relevance and impact in a changing world.

The strategy shifted our emphasis from delivery of activities, to working with partners and influencing decision makers to achieve lasting change to the processes, practices and policies that impact physics and physicists. Some of those changes are outside STEM, so it pushed us into the world of social justice (by understanding the root causes of inequalities). We are a couple of years into that strategy now and it has tested us in different ways, which has encouraged innovation across the IOP. We’ve made great progress and we have also had some struggles. Being able to celebrate our successes is a proud moment, but for me, the struggles are the things that push us as leaders to take stock and adjust our approach. That is how we grow as individuals and as an organization.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the first business trips I did overseas in my mid-20s was to Ireland. I was going to organize a meeting with very senior lawyers and I turned up at the Law Society in Dublin on a Saturday morning to find the whole building was shut. I knocked on the door and eventually someone answered and it was a lovely elderly man. I told him I was there to organize this meeting. He seemed to know all about it and led me to a grand meeting room. It was full of old portraits of lawyers from the past, plus a big imposing table with a throne-like chair at the end where the most important person would clearly be seated. Apart from that, the room was empty with no teas and coffees or anything. I was slightly panicked, but he told me not to worry and shuffled off to organize refreshments and pens and paper for the attendees. Once everything was organized, I waited for all these lawyers to arrive and take their seats and then eventually, the most senior lawyer in Ireland walked in and went and sat in the throne-like chair at the head of the table. And it was the chap I’d been talking to.

I had assumed he was the building manager and so I had been sending him off to get supplies for the meeting room. I was mortified. He sat down in his big chair and said “hello, I’m the president of the Law Society”. I went bright red but he just looked at me and winked. And I’ve never forgotten it. I often think about that moment and his complete lack of pretention, and that was a huge lesson in leadership for me.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The Institute of Physics is a 100-year-old organization and it’s important that we evolve and create opportunities that will keep us relevant in a modern society. Last year we launched our Looking Glass podcast where we talk openly as a science organization about the challenges we all face in society and the public perspective of our roles and responsibilities as citizens and scientists to communicate, and to be more equal and accessible. The standout for me is that we don’t shy away from being open about our need to change. We don’t get it right all the time. If we make mistakes, which we do, we must accept that, listen, and get back on the right path. We need to challenge ourselves and be challenged as well as pushing boundaries in order to inspire our teams and to remain relevant to current and future generations.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I want to change the way physicists think about their role in society and the way society — particularly underrepresented groups — think about physics and physicists. To reach this goal, I have spearheaded several IOP initiatives including our first influencing campaign, LimitLess, which aims to support young people from all backgrounds to study physics at 16. We are already seeing other organizations pick up our campaign messages. For example it is difficult to find good physics content on media platforms, so we have worked with YouTube to make sure that that good content is accessible on their new learning platform. It may seem a small victory but each adds up to young people seeing the opportunities that come from studying physics.

Of equal importance is the ecosystem within which physicists work. We rely so much on research and innovation to find solutions to some of the big challenges we face as a society. These challenges are probably more present in all our minds than ever before with the pandemic and climate crisis. Physics can find those solutions but we must make sure we have the people and the funding.

Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

No, I am far from satisfied. I believe firmly that STEM is better with diversity. And that’s what we should all be aiming for. Anything less isn’t good enough. There is widespread recognition in science and engineering, and particularly in physics, that there is a gender problem, but the figures remain stubbornly low and I don’t think we’ve put our finger on how to fix it — yet. There are different things at play here. It’s not enough to show the career opportunities if we are not also addressing the challenges in creating inclusive environments within schools for example. Equally we must address the challenges for working physicists. We are still hearing about the harassment and bullying of women in STEM in 2021. Women are also held back because of caring responsibilities, and I do worry that the gap has widened during the pandemic. Change needs to come as a movement from everyone pulling together, and it needs to come from the top down. You can’t keep putting the responsibility onto those who are the minority. You’ve got to have the leadership commitment to fix the broken systems, processes and policies that perpetuate the status quo.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

Underrepresentation means that women are often in the minority in STEM which can be challenging. And there is concern that the pandemic has widened this inequality even further.

Perhaps the biggest challenge that women still face, more than their male counterparts, is that they pick up the lion’s share of caring responsibilities, have career breaks and then reenter the workplace which is no long a level playing field. And we shouldn’t be saying to women that they’re the problem and that they need to change. It’s the working environment that needs to change. We need leaders in STEM to understand the value of diversity and find ways to address it and there are some great leaders across STEM who are trying hard to fix the problems. It’s the responsibility of organizations like the IOP to fix it, it’s not for the women to fix.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

One of the challenges women face is that stereotypes often tell them that STEM, particularly physics, is not for them. Some of the comments they face can be harsh. Recently we were told that the girls in a physics class were openly referred to as “team fake tan”. One of the aims of our Limit Less campaign is to address the stereotyping of what a physicist looks like this. The mythical image that persists in the media is the older white man, who looks something like Einstein — which is incredibly far removed from the truth. We know from our own research that this imagery puts off young people from going into physics. This also ties into the myth that physics is hard and only for geniuses, which is also far from the truth. Working hard and some aptitude perhaps, but not the Einstein genius image.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why.

The best learning is to listen. As a leader we should never stop learning, but that doesn’t mean you have to know everything or do every training course going. Over the past year, the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, have highlighted inequalities. And I’ve learnt far more about the challenges facing women in physics by listening to those who have shared their experiences and then quietly reflecting on their comments. Mix it up with other people from different backgrounds, ages and experiences. Titles really don’t matter. It is the sum of all parts that matters. When I was working in social justice, young people would often come up with the best solutions to problems not their CEO! Find the talent in your teams — then nurture it by drawing people to the front. There is nothing I love more than seeing one of my team being published or finding a solution to a thorny problem. It’s not just the big headlines that matter. In my career, I’ve seen so much change happen as a result of small, quiet actions. During the Arab Spring, I talked to a small group of young women from Beirut who had set up a simple network of conversations for women in their local communities using word of mouth to spread the message to others. They did it with no violence, no PR and no technology. Leadership isn’t for everyone. It’s fine not to want that. Being CEO is a great title but it can be a tough and lonely job, so you need to surround yourself with people you trust, and to challenge your thinking not just agree! Before coming into STEM I had been a CEO so I had some understanding of the reality of the job. My past experiences have given me some unique insights and helped me to form a solid partnership with our CEO where we both have each other’s backs, learn from each other and learn to disagree — it helps that we both laugh a lot too!

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Just be yourself. What I often see is women trying to be something that they think they have to be and that leads to insecurities. From all my experience of working in male dominated fields, I know it can be difficult when you are a minority, but it really is ok to look or feel different. My advice would be, don’t let it erode your confidence. Be yourself, find your inner circle of support and create quiet moments to reflect away from all the noise.

Diversity of thought, experiences and background is not only a moral (and legal) obligation, it also brings huge value to the organisation. I’m about to embark on some research to look at this return on investment of diversity, specifically for physics. I hope that the results can be used to dampen any doubt and to show people that it’s okay to be a woman in STEM and that you do bring value so you can be confident in your leadership.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

As a leader of a large team, you have to stand back to allow people to be at the front. That can be really difficult and I certainly don’t always get it right. But I do believe that you need to nudge people into shape, but not over-dominate them. Many years ago, in a previous job I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to meet and speak with Nelson Mandela when he was President of South Africa. I asked him: “What makes a great leader?”. He said, and I’m paraphrasing here, “it’s the humility of leadership that gives the confidence of people to follow”. And I’ve always remembered that, partly because of who said it, but also because it just struck me as being so right. I believe that your job as a leader is not to impose, but to have humility and allow others to come forward. In managing a large team, you have to do that because it’s how you attract and keep the best talent.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s a bit of a cliché, but I’m very grateful to my dad for making me the person I am. I was born not to belong. That might sound like a bizarre thing to say but I came into this world in the 1960s as a mixed-race baby who was “hard to place”. And for reasons that were sad, I couldn’t stay with my birth mother so I was adopted by my parents, who were both white and English born, as were my brother and sister. I’m lucky to have such a great family but it would be fair to say that I struggled to belong because I looked so different and as a young person that can matter. Maybe that is why I’ve always gone into careers where I don’t immediately seem to belong.

That ability to thrive in environments where I don’t naturally belong, certainly came from my dad. He was a man of few words but he had a great sense of humor. He taught me at a very early age that you have to find who you are, you have to rely on yourself, and know that you are good enough — to understand that it’s not just about how you look or speak, but about who you are and your own experiences. We are all different but that is what makes human beings so wonderful and can bind us all together. He taught me a lot of valuable lessons that have given me confidence and resilience that have helped me as a woman working in STEM. I still try to apply that although I do find myself even after all these years in situations where my confidence is knocked. Maybe its good that I’m reminded how difficult it can be.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have focused on challenges around social justice and inclusion for much of my career and now I’m in a fortunate position where I can devote more time to that and fulfill my passion for supporting people. As part of that, I chair Hibiscus, a charity for Black, Minority Ethnic and foreign national women who’ve been trafficked or are somewhere in the criminal and social justice systems. I think it’s important for leaders to find time to give back to society and to recognize that for the majority of people in this world, there’s an awful lot of challenges that they face. But it also reminds me that there is a lot of kindness in this world too and we shouldn’t forget that.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think I would follow the line taken by Greta Thunberg — that we should listen to the scientists on climate. We need to do more as a STEM community to get together and really form that movement for change together. We need to talk about solutions to the climate crisis. My view is that this is not a physics thing or an engineering thing. This is a multidisciplinary, or perhaps a trans-disciplinary issue, and I’d love to see the scientists, the lawyers, the economists, all get together to power through this. We also have a social responsibility to communicate the solutions to the climate crisis more effectively.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Going back to Nelson Mandela, he said: “While poverty persists, there is no true freedom”. And this is so true. It’s about fairness in society and dealing with inequalities. Poverty holds people back and science has a very clear role in addressing the causes and mitigating the effects of these inequalities, so this is a really important lesson for me. We must make sure that fairness is built into the research and innovation so we don’t end up widening gaps.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would love to sit down for a chat with Michelle Obama, as I think she’d be fascinating. With her background in law, she’s a great role model and I really admire the work she’s done to support women, like introducing initiatives to help them balance careers with caring responsibilities. And I know that’s she visited schools local to where we are in the UK, so her influence goes well beyond the US. I’m also a huge fan of her podcast, so I’d love to tell her how inspirational that has been for me. If she is ever in London, please visit us!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!